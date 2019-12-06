The Best Games of the Decade

The 2010s offered a lot to gamers, from brand new franchises that have gone on to be industry leaders of their own to reinventions of decades-old series that benefitted greatly from a foundational shakeup.

Below, a group of The Hollywood Reporter's game critics, columnists and staff writers choose their picks for the most influential, impactful and memorable titles released over the past decade. While a number of games that are still major forces in the industry today are absent from this list (such as League of Legends and Minecraft), such titles were omitted because they launched last decade and this list employs a strict "2010-onward" rule for its entries.

The entries on this list are not ranked and are presented in the chronological order of their release. They were chosen for their impact on the industry and the lasting impressions they made upon the gaming community.

— Patrick Shanley, Gaming Writer/Editor at The Hollywood Reporter