The Cast of '2001: A Space Odyssey,' Then and Now

Douglas Rain has never held a role as an onscreen character in a movie. In both 2001: A Space Odyssey and its followup, 2010 (1984), he lent his voice to HAL 9000, a supercomputer who appears to begin developing human characteristics. His other film credits include Sleeper (1973) and The Man Who Skied Down Everest (1974) — for both, only his voice was featured.

Yet the films represented a rare break for Rain, who before and after the release of 2001 appeared mostly in theatrical productions. In 1972, after a long career performing Shakespeare and Molière at the Stratford Shakespearean Festival, he won a Tony Award for his best supporting or featured actor for playing William Cecil in the play Vivat! Vivat Regina!, which chronicles the rivalry between Scotland’s Queen Mary and England’s Queen Elizabeth I. Now 89, Rain’s appearances have long been limited, with his last major acting credit coming more than three decades ago.

According to co-star Keir Dullea, no one on the set of 2001 actually knew what HAL 9000’s voice would be until after the film was shot. Rain “turned to his assistant direct and said, ‘Derek, you do the voice off-camera for the boys. I’ll worry about it in postproduction.’”