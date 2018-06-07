ATX: Can't-Miss Highlights at Austin's Television Festival
From first looks (HBO's 'Sharp Objects') to reunions ('Felicity'), the schedule is packed with prestige.
-
Premieres & First Looks
HBO kicks things off June 7 with its Sharp Objects premiere and panel (star Amy Adams, director Jean-Marc Vallee, showrunner Marti Noxon). Other debuts include Hulu's Castle Rock (a clip of the Stephen King anthology will be screened); FX's Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC (also a first-look clip); Hulu's The First (a first look at Beau Willimon's Sean Penn drama); ABC's Whiskey Cavalier (with star Scott Foley and showrunner Bill Lawrence); Lifetime's Greg Berlanti drama You (with star Penn Badgley); and OWN's Love Is.
-
Reunions
ATX is perhaps best known for its reunions — 2015's Gilmore Girls gathering even helped spur a Netflix revival. This year, the main event is June 10's 20-year Felicity reunion featuring stars Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, Scott Foley, Tangi Miller, Amanda Foreman, Ian Gomez, Greg Grunberg and Rob Benedict alongside director-producer Lawrence Trilling. June 8 will see a thirtysomething reunion as well as a Nash Bridges writers room discussion featuring heavy hitters Carlton Cuse, Shawn Ryan, Glen Mazzara and more.
-
Themed Sessions
Topics being explored this year include the casting process (with the Casting Society of America); abortion (with Hollywood Health & Society); depictions of the military (with Student Veterans of America); an exploration of social issues, cultures and ethnicities (sponsored by the TV Academy); immigration (with the ACLU); and a critics throwdown. Also not to be missed: Marcy Carsey (Roseanne, The Cosby Show, A Different World) will discuss her career and take home the ATX award of excellence June 8.
This story first appeared in the June 6 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.