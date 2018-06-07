ATX: Can't-Miss Highlights at Austin's Television Festival

Topics being explored this year include the casting process (with the Casting Society of America); abortion (with Hollywood Health & Society); depictions of the military (with Student Veterans of America); an exploration of social issues, cultures and ethnicities (sponsored by the TV Academy); immigration (with the ACLU); and a critics throwdown. Also not to be missed: Marcy Carsey (Roseanne, The Cosby Show, A Different World) will discuss her career and take home the ATX award of excellence June 8.

