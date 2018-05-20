Billboard Music Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
The awards are being handed out Sunday night in Las Vegas, with Kelly Clarkson hosting.
Many of music's biggest stars are in Las Vegas for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which are being handed out Sunday night from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
The ceremony, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, is airing live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Clarkson also will perform, as will a slew of other artists, including BTS, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Shawn Mendes, Zedd and Maren Morris along with Grey, Macklemore and Kesha, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue. Janet Jackson also will perform and receive ths year's Icon Award.
Some awards are being announced before the televised portions starts. Below, keep up with the winners as they are announced live.
-
Top Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
-
Top New Artist
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
-
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
-
Top Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
-
Top Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
-
Top Duo/Group
Imagine Dragons (WINNER)
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Migos
U2
-
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
-
Top Hot 100 Artist
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
-
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
-
Top Song Sales Artist
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
-
Top Radio Songs Artist
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
-
Top Social Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
-
Top Touring Artist
U2 (WINNER)
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
-
Top R&B Artist
Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Chris Brown
Khalid
SZA
The Weeknd
-
Top R&B Male Artist
Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Khalid
The Weeknd
-
Top R&B Female Artist
SZA (WINNER)
Beyonce
Rihanna
-
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
-
Top Rap Artist
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Drake
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
-
Top Rap Male Artist
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Drake
Post Malone
-
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B (WINNER)
Bhad Bhabie
Nicki Minaj
-
Top Rap Tour
Jay-Z (WINNER)
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
-
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton (WINNER)
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
-
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton (WINNER)
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
-
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris (WINNER)
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
-
Top Country Duo/Group Artist
Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
-
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
-
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons (WINNER)
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
-
Top Rock Tour
U2 (WINNER)
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
-
Top Latin Artist
Ozuna (WINNER)
Romeo Santos
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Romeo Santos
-
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
-
Top Christian Artist
MercyMe (WINNER)
Elevation Worship
Hillsong UNITED
Hillsong Worship
Zach Williams
-
Top Gospel Artist
Tasha Cobbs Leonard (WINNER)
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tamela Mann
-
Top Billboard 200 Album
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” (WINNER)
Drake “More Life”
Post Malone “Stoney”
Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
Taylor Swift “reputation”
-
Top Selling Album
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”
P!nk “Beautiful Trauma”
Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1”
Taylor Swift “reputation”
-
Top Soundtrack
“Moana” (WINNER)
“Black Panther”
“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”
“The Greatest Showman”
“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”
-
Top R&B Album
Bruno Mars “24K Magic” (WINNER)
Khalid “American Teen”
SZA “CTRL”
The Weeknd “Starboy”
XXXTENTATION “17”
-
Top Rap Album
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” (WINNER)
Drake “More Life”
Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”
Migos “Culture”
Post Malone “Stoney”
-
Top Country Album
Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1” (WINNER)
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”
Brett Young “Brett Young”
-
Top Rock Album
Imagine Dragons “Evolve” (WINNER)
Linkin Park “One More Light”
Panic! At The Disco “Death of a Bachelor”
Portugal. The Man “Woodstock”
U2 “Songs of Experience”
-
Top Latin Album
Ozuna “Odisea” (WINNER)
Nicky Jam “Fenix”
Christian Nodal “Me Deje Llevar”
Romeo Santos “Golden”
Shakira “El Dorado”
-
Top Dance/Electronic Album
The Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open” (WINNER)
Avicii “AVĨCI (01)”
Calvin Harris “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”
Kygo “Stargazing”
ODESZA “A Moment Apart”
-
Top Christian Album
Alan Jackson “Precious Memories Collection” (WINNER)
Elevation Worship “There Is A Cloud”
Hillsong UNITED “Wonder”
Hillsong Worship “Let There Be Light”
MercyMe “Lifer”
-
Top Gospel Album
Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Heart. Passion. Pursuit” (WINNER)
Anthony Brown & group therAPy “A Long Way From Sunday”
Travis Greene “Crossover: Live From Music City”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”
Marvin Sapp “Close”
-
Top Hot 100 Song
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Ed Sheeran “Shape Of You”
-
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Kendrick Lamar “Humble.” (WINNER)
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Lil Uzi Vert “XO Tour LLIF3”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Post Malone ft. Quavo “Congratulations”
-
Top Streaming Song (Video)
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” (WINNER)
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Lil Pump “Gucci Gang”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran” Shape of You”
-
Top Selling Song
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” (WINNER)
Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
-
Top Radio Song
Ed Sheeran ”Shape of You” (WINNER)
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Charlie Puth “Attention”
-
Top Collaboration
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee v Justin Bieber “Despacito”
French Montana ft. Swae Lee “Unforgettable”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
-
Top R&B Song
Childish Gambino “Redbone”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse”
-
Top Rap Song
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
DJ Khaled ft.Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne “I’m The One
French Montana ft. Swae Lee “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
-
Top Country Song
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina “What Ifs”
Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
Dustin Lynch “Small Town Boy”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
Brett Young “In Case You Didn’t Know”
-
Top Rock Song
Imagine Dragons “Believer” (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”
Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
-
Top Latin Song
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” (WINNER)
J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce “Mi Gente”
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny ”Mayores”
Maluma “Felices Los 4”
Wisin ft. Ozuna “Escapate Conmigo”
-
Top Dance/Electronic Song
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This” (WINNER)
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato “No Promises”
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie “Rockabye”
Kygo & Selena Gomez “It Ain’t Me”
Zedd & Alessia Cara “Stay”
-
Top Christian Song
Hillsong Worship “What A Beautiful Name” (WINNER)
Elevation Worship “O Come To The Altar”
Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly “I’ll Find You”
MercyMe “Even If”
Zach Williams “Old Church Choir”
-
Top Gospel Song
Anthony Brown & group therAPy “Trust In You”
Travis Greene “You Waited”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”
Tamela Mann “Change Me”
Charlie Wilson “I’m Blessed”