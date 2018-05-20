Billboard Music Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Many of music's biggest stars are in Las Vegas for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which are being handed out Sunday night from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The ceremony, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, is airing live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Clarkson also will perform, as will a slew of other artists, including BTS, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Shawn Mendes, Zedd and Maren Morris along with Grey, Macklemore and Kesha, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue. Janet Jackson also will perform and receive ths year's Icon Award.

Some awards are being announced before the televised portions starts. Below, keep up with the winners as they are announced live.