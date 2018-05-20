Billboard Music Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

3:35 PM 5/20/2018

by Kimberly Nordyke

The awards are being handed out Sunday night in Las Vegas, with Kelly Clarkson hosting.

Many of music's biggest stars are in Las Vegas for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which are being handed out Sunday night from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The ceremony, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, is airing live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Clarkson also will perform, as will a slew of other artists, including BTS, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Shawn Mendes, Zedd and Maren Morris along with Grey, Macklemore and Kesha, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue. Janet Jackson also will perform and receive ths year's Icon Award.

Some awards are being announced before the televised portions starts. Below, keep up with the winners as they are announced live.

  • Top Artist

    Drake

    Kendrick Lamar

    Bruno Mars

    Ed Sheeran

    Taylor Swift

  • Top New Artist

    21 Savage

    Camila Cabello

    Cardi B

    Khalid

    Kodak Black

  • Billboard Chart Achievement Award

    Camila Cabello

    Cardi B

    Drake

    Sam Hunt

    Ed Sheeran

  • Top Male Artist

    Drake

    Kendrick Lamar

    Bruno Mars

    Post Malone

    Ed Sheeran

  • Top Female Artist

    Camila Cabello

    Cardi B

    Halsey

    Demi Lovato

    Taylor Swift

  • Top Duo/Group

    Imagine Dragons (WINNER)

    The Chainsmokers

    Coldplay

    Migos

    U2

  • Top Billboard 200 Artist

    Drake (WINNER)

    Kendrick Lamar

    Ed Sheeran

    Chris Stapleton

    Taylor Swift

  • Top Hot 100 Artist

    Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

    Imagine Dragons

    Kendrick Lamar

    Bruno Mars

    Post Malone

  • Top Streaming Songs Artist

    Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

    Cardi B

    Drake

    Post Malone

    Ed Sheeran

     

  • Top Song Sales Artist

    Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

    Imagine Dragons

    Kendrick Lamar

    Bruno Mars

    Post Malone

  • Top Radio Songs Artist

     

    Halsey

    Imagine Dragons

    Bruno Mars

    Charlie Puth

    Ed Sheeran

     

  • Top Social Artist

    Justin Bieber

    BTS

    Ariana Grande

    Demi Lovato

    Shawn Mendes

  • Top Touring Artist

    U2 (WINNER)

    Coldplay

    Guns N’ Roses

    Bruno Mars

    Ed Sheeran

  • Top R&B Artist

    Bruno Mars (WINNER)

    Chris Brown

    Khalid

    SZA

    The Weeknd

  • Top R&B Male Artist

    Bruno Mars (WINNER)

    Khalid

    The Weeknd

  • Top R&B Female Artist

    SZA (WINNER)

    Beyonce

    Rihanna

  • Top R&B Tour

    Bruno Mars (WINNER)

    Lionel Richie

    The Weeknd

  • Top Rap Artist

    Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

    Drake

    Lil Uzi Vert

    Migos

    Post Malone

  • Top Rap Male Artist

    Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

    Drake

    Post Malone

  • Top Rap Female Artist

    Cardi B (WINNER)

    Bhad Bhabie

    Nicki Minaj

  • Top Rap Tour

    Jay-Z (WINNER)

    J. Cole

    Kendrick Lamar

  • Top Country Artist

    Chris Stapleton (WINNER)

    Kane Brown

    Luke Combs

    Sam Hunt

    Thomas Rhett

  • Top Country Male Artist

    Chris Stapleton (WINNER)

    Sam Hunt

    Thomas Rhett

  • Top Country Female Artist

    Maren Morris (WINNER)

    Kelsea Ballerini

    Miranda Lambert

  • Top Country Duo/Group Artist

    Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)

    Old Dominion

    Zac Brown Band

  • Top Country Tour

    Luke Bryan

    Luke Bryan (WINNER)

    Florida Georgia Line

    Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

  • Top Rock Artist

    Imagine Dragons (WINNER)

    Linkin Park

    Portugal. The Man

    Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

    twenty one pilots

  • Top Rock Tour

    U2 (WINNER)

    Coldplay

    Guns N’ Roses

  • Top Latin Artist

    Ozuna (WINNER)

    Romeo Santos

    J Balvin

    Daddy Yankee

    Luis Fonsi

    Romeo Santos

  • Top Dance/Electronic Artist

    The Chainsmokers

    Calvin Harris

    Kygo

    Marshmello

    ODESZA

  • Top Christian Artist

    MercyMe (WINNER)

    Elevation Worship

    Hillsong UNITED

    Hillsong Worship

    Zach Williams

  • Top Gospel Artist

    Tasha Cobbs Leonard (WINNER)

    Anthony Brown & group therAPy

    Travis Greene

    J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

    Tamela Mann

  • Top Billboard 200 Album

    Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” (WINNER)

    Drake “More Life”

    Post Malone “Stoney”

    Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”

    Taylor Swift “reputation”

  • Top Selling Album

    Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”

    P!nk “Beautiful Trauma”

    Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”

    Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1”

    Taylor Swift “reputation”

  • Top Soundtrack

    “Moana” (WINNER)

    “Black Panther”

    “The Fate of the Furious: The Album”

    “The Greatest Showman”

    “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”

  • Top R&B Album

    Bruno Mars “24K Magic” (WINNER)

    Khalid “American Teen”

    SZA “CTRL”

    The Weeknd “Starboy”

    XXXTENTATION “17”

  • Top Rap Album

    Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” (WINNER)

    Drake “More Life”

    Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”

    Migos “Culture”

    Post Malone “Stoney”

  • Top Country Album

    Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1” (WINNER)

    Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

    Luke Combs “This One’s For You”

    Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”

    Brett Young “Brett Young”

  • Top Rock Album

    Imagine Dragons “Evolve” (WINNER)

    Linkin Park “One More Light”

    Panic! At The Disco “Death of a Bachelor”

    Portugal. The Man “Woodstock”

    U2 “Songs of Experience”

  • Top Latin Album

    Ozuna “Odisea” (WINNER)

    Nicky Jam “Fenix”

    Christian Nodal “Me Deje Llevar”

    Romeo Santos “Golden”

    Shakira “El Dorado”

  • Top Dance/Electronic Album

    The Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open” (WINNER)

    Avicii “AVĨCI (01)”

    Calvin Harris “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”

    Kygo “Stargazing”

    ODESZA “A Moment Apart”

  • Top Christian Album

    Alan Jackson “Precious Memories Collection” (WINNER)

    Elevation Worship “There Is A Cloud”

    Hillsong UNITED “Wonder”

    Hillsong Worship “Let There Be Light”

    MercyMe “Lifer”

  • Top Gospel Album

    Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Heart. Passion. Pursuit” (WINNER)

    Anthony Brown & group therAPy “A Long Way From Sunday”

    Travis Greene “Crossover: Live From Music City”

    J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”

    Marvin Sapp “Close”

  • Top Hot 100 Song

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

    Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”

    Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

    Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

    Ed Sheeran “Shape Of You”

  • Top Streaming Song (Audio)

    Kendrick Lamar “Humble.” (WINNER)

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

    Lil Uzi Vert “XO Tour LLIF3”

    Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

    Post Malone ft. Quavo “Congratulations”

  • Top Streaming Song (Video)

    "Despacito"

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” (WINNER)

    Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

    Lil Pump “Gucci Gang”

    Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

    Ed Sheeran” Shape of You”

  • Top Selling Song

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” (WINNER)

    Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

    Imagine Dragons “Believer”

    Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

    Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

  • Top Radio Song

    Ed Sheeran ”Shape of You” (WINNER)

    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

    Imagine Dragons “Believer”

    Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

    Charlie Puth “Attention”

  • Top Collaboration

    Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”

    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee v Justin Bieber “Despacito”

    French Montana ft. Swae Lee “Unforgettable”

    Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

  • Top R&B Song

    Childish Gambino “Redbone”

    DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”

    Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”

    Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

    Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse”

  • Top Rap Song

    Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

    DJ Khaled ft.Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne “I’m The One

    French Montana ft. Swae Lee “Unforgettable”

    Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”

    Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

  • Top Country Song

    Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina “What Ifs”

    Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

    Dustin Lynch “Small Town Boy”

    Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”

    Brett Young “In Case You Didn’t Know”

     

  • Top Rock Song

    Imagine Dragons “Believer” (WINNER)

    Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

    Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”

    Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

    The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

  • Top Latin Song

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” (WINNER)

    J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce “Mi Gente”

    Becky G ft. Bad Bunny ”Mayores”

    Maluma “Felices Los 4”

    Wisin ft. Ozuna “Escapate Conmigo”

  • Top Dance/Electronic Song

    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This” (WINNER)

    Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato “No Promises”

    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie “Rockabye”

    Kygo & Selena Gomez “It Ain’t Me”

    Zedd & Alessia Cara “Stay”

  • Top Christian Song

    Hillsong Worship “What A Beautiful Name” (WINNER)

    Elevation Worship “O Come To The Altar”

    Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly “I’ll Find You”

    MercyMe “Even If”

    Zach Williams “Old Church Choir”

     

  • Top Gospel Song

    Anthony Brown & group therAPy “Trust In You”

    Travis Greene “You Waited”

    J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”

    Tamela Mann “Change Me”

    Charlie Wilson “I’m Blessed”

