Mr. Rogers Film 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' Tops Critics' Choice Documentary Awards

Mr. Rogers doc Won't You Be My Neighbor? topped the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards, handed out Saturday night in Brooklyn.

The critically acclaimed film (and box-office hit) won best documentary, best director (Morgan Neville) and best editing.

Free Solo also won three awards (for best sports doc, best innovative doc and best cinematography).

Well-received doc RBG, about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, won best political documentary just days after the beloved Justice was hospitalized with broken ribs. Quincy Jones doc Quincy won the award for best music documentary.

On the TV side, winners included The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (best limited documentary series) and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (best ongoing documentary series).

In addition to the competitive awards, at the Bill Nye-hosted ceremony at BRIC, Michael Moore was honored with the lifetime achievement award, presented by Robert De Niro and documentarian Stanley Nelson won the Critics' Choice impact award, presented by last year's recipient Joe Berlinger.

The Critics' Choice Documentary Awards, presented to projects from film and TV, are determined by qualified members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

"As the documentary world is exploding with great works, we are thrilled to shine a light on the best of the best,” BFCA president Joey Berlin said in a statement. "In the year of the documentary this was a very special night celebrating the giants in our business and some amazing newcomers."