Mr. Rogers Film 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' Tops Critics' Choice Documentary Awards
'Free Solo' also won three awards (for best sports doc, best innovative doc and best cinematography).
Mr. Rogers doc Won't You Be My Neighbor? topped the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards, handed out Saturday night in Brooklyn.
The critically acclaimed film (and box-office hit) won best documentary, best director (Morgan Neville) and best editing.
Free Solo also won three awards (for best sports doc, best innovative doc and best cinematography).
Well-received doc RBG, about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, won best political documentary just days after the beloved Justice was hospitalized with broken ribs. Quincy Jones doc Quincy won the award for best music documentary.
On the TV side, winners included The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (best limited documentary series) and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (best ongoing documentary series).
In addition to the competitive awards, at the Bill Nye-hosted ceremony at BRIC, Michael Moore was honored with the lifetime achievement award, presented by Robert De Niro and documentarian Stanley Nelson won the Critics' Choice impact award, presented by last year's recipient Joe Berlinger.
The Critics' Choice Documentary Awards, presented to projects from film and TV, are determined by qualified members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.
"As the documentary world is exploding with great works, we are thrilled to shine a light on the best of the best,” BFCA president Joey Berlin said in a statement. "In the year of the documentary this was a very special night celebrating the giants in our business and some amazing newcomers."
-
Best Documentary
Won't You Be My Neighbor? (WINNER)
Director: Morgan Neville (Focus Features)
Crime + Punishment
Director: Stephen Maing (Hulu)
Dark Money
Director: Kimberly Reed (PBS)
Free Solo
Directors: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (National Geographic Documentary Films)
Hal
Director: Amy Scott (Oscilloscope)
Hitler's Hollywood
Director: Rüdiger Suchsland (Kino Lorber)
Minding the Gap
Director: Bing Liu (Hulu)
RBG
Directors: Julie Cohen, Betsy West (Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media)
Three Identical Strangers
Director: Tim Wardle (Neon, CNN Films)
Wild Wild Country
Directors: Chapman Way, Maclain Way (Netflix)
-
Best Limited Documentary Series
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (HBO) (WINNER)
America to Me (Starz)
Dirty Money (Netflix)
Elvis Presley: The Searcher (HBO Documentary Films, Sony Pictures Television)
Flint Town (Netflix)
One Strange Rock (National Geographic)
The Fourth Estate (Showtime Networks)
Wild Wild Country (Netflix)
-
Best Ongoing Documentary Series
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN) (WINNER)
30 for 30 (ESPN)
American Masters (PBS)
Frontline (PBS)
Independent Lens (PBS)
Making a Murderer (Netflix)
POV (PBS)
The History of Comedy (CNN)
-
Best Director
Morgan Neville (WINNER)
Won't You Be My Neighbor? (Focus Features)
Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film)
Bing Liu
Minding the Gap (Hulu)
Kimberly Reed
Dark Money (PBS)
Rudiger Suchsland
Hitler's Hollywood (Kino Lorber)
Tim Wardle
Three Identical Strangers (Neon, CNN Films)
-
Best First-Time Director
Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster (WINNER, TIE)
Science Fair (National Geographic Documentary Films)
Bing Liu (WINNER, TIE)
Minding the Gap (Hulu)
Heather Lenz
Kusama: Infinity (Magnolia Pictures)
Stephen Nomura Schible
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (MUBI0
Rudy Valdez
The Sentence (HBO Documentary Films)
Chapman Way and Maclain Way
Wild Wild Country (Netflix)
-
Best Political Documentary
RBG (WINNER)
Directors: Julie Cohen, Betsy West (Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media)
Dark Money
Director: Kimberly Reed (PBS)
Fahrenheit 11/9
Director: Michael Moore (Briarcliff Entertainment)
Flint Town
Directors: Zackary Canepari, Drea Cooper, Jessica Dimmock (Netflix)
Hitler's Hollywood
Director: Rüdiger Suchsland (Kino Lorber)
John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls
Directors: George Kunhardt, Peter W. Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt (HBO)
The Fourth Estate
Directors: Liz Garbus, Jenny Carchman (Showtime Networks)
-
Best Sports Documentary
Free Solo (WINNER)
Directors: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (National Geographic Documentary Film)
Andre the Giant
Director: Jason Hehir (HBO)
Being Serena (HBO)
John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection
Director: Julien Faraut (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
Minding the Gap
Director: Bing Liu (Hulu)
The Workers Cup
Director: Adam Sobel (Passion River)
-
Best Music Documentary
Quincy (WINNER)
Directors: Alan Hicks, Rashida Jones (Netflix)
Bad Reputation
Director: Kevin Kerslake (Magnolia Pictures)
David Bowie: The Last Five Years
Director: Francis Whately (HBO Documentary Films)
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
Director: Thom Zimny (HBO Documentary Films, Sony Pictures Television)
Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow
Director: Stephen Kijak (Showtime Networks)
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda
Director: Stephen Nomura Schible (MUBI)
Whitney
Director: Kevin Macdonald (Roadside Attractions, Miramax)
-
Most Compelling Living Subject of a Documentary
(All listed in the category will be honored at the event.)
Scotty Bowers
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (Greenwich Entertainment, Kino Lorber, Starz!)
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
RBG (Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media)
Alex Honnold
Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film)
Joan Jett
Bad Reputation (Magnolia Pictures)
Quincy Jones
Quincy (Netflix)
David Kellman and Bobby Shafran
Three Identical Strangers (Neon, CNN Films)
John McEnroe
John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
Leon Vitali
Filmworker (Kino Lorber)
-
Most Innovative Documentary
Free Solo (WINNER)
Directors: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (National Geographic Documentary Film)
306 Hollywood
Directors: Elan Bogarin, Jonathan Bogarin (PBS, El Tigre)
Hitler's Hollywood
Director: Rüdiger Suchsland (Kino Lorber)
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda
Director: Stephen Nomura Schible (MUBI)
Wild Wild Country
Directors: Chapman Way, Maclain Way (Netflix)
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Director: Morgan Neville (Focus Features)
-
Best Cinematography
Free Solo (WINNER)
Cinematographers: Jimmy Chin, Clair Popkin, Mikey Schaefer (National Geographic Documentary Film)
306 Hollywood
Cinematographers: Elan Bogarin, Jonathan Bogarin, Alejandro Mejía (PBS, El Tigre)
The Dawn Wall
Cinematographer: Brett Lowell (The Orchard)
Minding the Gap
Cinematographer: Bing Liu (Hulu)
Pandas
Cinematographer: David Douglas (Warner Bros.)
Wild Wild Country
Cinematographer: Adam Stone (Netflix)
-
Best Editing
Won't You Be My Neighbor? (WINNER)
Editors: Jeff Malmberg, Aaron Wickenden (Focus Features)
Dark Money
Editor: Jay Arthur Sterrenberg (PBS)
Filmworker
Editor: Tony Zierra (Kino Lorber)
Free Solo
Editor: Bob Eisenhardt (National Geographic Documentary Film)
John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection
Editor: Julien Faraut (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
Three Identical Strangers
Editor: Michael Harte (Neon, CNN Films)