Tony Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The best of Broadway will be honored at the 72nd annual Tony Awards, which are being handed out Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles are hosting the ceremony, which airs live on CBS from 8-11 p.m. (delayed on the West Coast).

Keep up with the list of winners as they are revealed live, below, and click here for all of The Hollwyood Reporter's coverage.