Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish Lead 2019 AMAs Nominations
The 2019 American Music Awards air live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 24 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Post Malone (two-time AMA winners) is 2019's most nominated artist for the American Music Awards with seven total nominations, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock. Ariana Grande, a three-time AMA winner, earned six nominations along with first-time AMA nominee, Billie Eilish. Taylor Swift tied chart-topping sensation Lil Nas X at five nominations, while Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Ella Mai each picked up four.
Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift will battle for the evening's top award, artist of the year. Swift holds the current record for most wins in the category (four) and could surpass Michael Jackson's record for most AMA wins of all time at 24, as she currently has 23 AMA wins.
The American Music Awards nominations are based on interactions on Billboard.com, streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. As the world's largest fan-voted awards show, the show's winners are voted entirely by fans.
Voting is now open for all AMAs categories and will remain open until midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The 2019 American Music Awards air live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 24 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The American Music Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.
Artist of the YearDrake Ariana Grande Halsey Post Malone Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Collaboration of the Year
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road"
Marshmello & Bastille, Happier"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Tour of the YearBTS Ariana Grande Elton John P!nk Ed Sheeran
Favorite Music Video
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Ariana Grande, "7 rings"
Halsey, "Without Me"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
Favorite Female Artist - Pop/RockBillie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/RockBTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Album - Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Taylor Swift, Lover
Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
Halsey, "Without Me"
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Favorite Male Artist - CountryKane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist - CountryKelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group - CountryDan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album - Country
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
Favorite Song - Country
Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"
Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"
Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-HopCardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld
Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-HopLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" Post Malone, "Wow." Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"
Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
Khalid, "Talk"
Lizzo, "Juice"
Ella Mai, "Trip"
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Artist - Adult ContemporaryMaroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
Favorite Artist - LatinBad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Artist - Contemporary InspirationalLauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Favorite Soundtrack
A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse