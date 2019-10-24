Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish Lead 2019 AMAs Nominations

Post Malone (two-time AMA winners) is 2019's most nominated artist for the American Music Awards with seven total nominations, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock. Ariana Grande, a three-time AMA winner, earned six nominations along with first-time AMA nominee, Billie Eilish. Taylor Swift tied chart-topping sensation Lil Nas X at five nominations, while Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Ella Mai each picked up four.

Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift will battle for the evening's top award, artist of the year. Swift holds the current record for most wins in the category (four) and could surpass Michael Jackson's record for most AMA wins of all time at 24, as she currently has 23 AMA wins.

The American Music Awards nominations are based on interactions on Billboard.com, streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. As the world's largest fan-voted awards show, the show's winners are voted entirely by fans.

Voting is now open for all AMAs categories and will remain open until midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The 2019 American Music Awards air live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 24 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The American Music Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.