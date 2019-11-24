American Music Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

4:41 PM 11/24/2019

by Hilary Lewis

Post Malone has the most nominations going into the night with seven, followed by Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish with six nominations each.

Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish
Going into the 2019 American Music Awards, all eyes are on Artist of the Decade recipient Taylor Swift to see whether she will in fact perform her past hits and address her recent dispute with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun over her right to do so on the live awards show.

But Swift is also nominated for five competitive awards, a tally she shares with "Old Town Road" performer Lil Nas X. Swift goes into the night with 23 AMAs wins over the course of her career, one shy of Michael Jackson's record for most AMA wins of all time.

The most nominated artist of the night is Post Malone, who has seven nominations including nods for artist of the year, collaboration of the year and favorite male artist – pop/rock.

Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish each went into the night with six nominations.

The AMA nominations are based on interactions on Billboard.com, streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. Winners are voted on entirely by fans.

Ciara is hosting the AMAs, airing live on ABC on the East Coast (tape delayed PT), from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

  • Artist of the Year

    Taylor Swift
    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Halsey
    Post Malone
    Taylor Swift

  • New Artist of the Year

    Billie Eilish
    Luke Combs
    Billie Eilish
    Lil Nas X
    Lizzo
    Ella Mai

  • Collaboration of the Year

    Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X
    Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Shallow"
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road"
    Marshmello & Bastille, Happier"
    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
    Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

  • Tour of the Year

    Ariana Grande
    BTS
    Ariana Grande
    Elton John
    P!nk
    Ed Sheeran

  • Favorite Music Video

    Halsey
    Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
    Ariana Grande, "7 rings"
    Halsey, "Without Me"
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
    Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

  • Favorite Social Artist

    BTS
    BTS
    Billie Eilish
    EXO
    Ariana Grande
    Shawn Mendes

  • Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

    Post Malone
    Drake
    Khalid
    Post Malone

  • Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

    Billie Eilish
    Billie Eilish
    Ariana Grande
    Taylor Swift

  • Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

    BTS
    BTS (WINNER)
    Jonas Brothers
    Panic! At The Disco

  • Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

    Taylor Swift
    Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
    Ariana Grande, thank u, next
    Taylor Swift, Lover

  • Favorite Song - Pop/Rock

    Halsey
    Halsey, "Without Me" (WINNER)
    Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
    Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"
    Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

  • Favorite Male Artist - Country

    Thomas Rhett
    Kane Brown
    Luke Combs
    Thomas Rhett

  • Favorite Female Artist - Country

    Maren Morris
    Kelsea Ballerini
    Maren Morris
    Carrie Underwood

  • Favorite Duo or Group - Country

    Dan + Shay
    Dan + Shay (WINNER)
    Florida Georgia Line
    Old Dominion

  • Favorite Album - Country

    Carrie Underwood
    Kane Brown, Experiment
    Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
    Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

  • Favorite Song - Country

    Blake Shelton
    Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"
    Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
    Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

  • Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

    Cardi B
    Cardi B
    Drake
    Post Malone

  • Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop

    Travis Scott
    Meek Mill, Championships
    Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
    Travis Scott, Astroworld

  • Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop

    Post Malone
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
    Post Malone, "Wow."
    Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"

  • Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

    Khalid
    Chris Brown
    Khalid
    Bruno Mars

  • Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B

    Beyoncé
    Beyoncé
    Lizzo
    Ella Mai

  • Favorite Album - Soul/R&B

    Ella Mai
    Chris Brown, Indigo
    Khalid, Free Spirit
    Ella Mai, Ella Mai

  • Favorite Song - Soul/R&B

    Lizzo
    Khalid, "Talk"
    Lizzo, "Juice"
    Ella Mai, "Trip"

  • Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock

    Billie Eilish
    Billie Eilish (WINNER)
    Imagine Dragons
    Panic! At The Disco

  • Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary

    Maroon 5
    Maroon 5
    P!nk
    Taylor Swift

  • Favorite Artist - Latin

    Bad Bunny
    Bad Bunny
    J Balvin
    Ozuna

  • Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational

    Lauren Daigle
    Lauren Daigle
    for KING & COUNTRY
    MercyMe

  • Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

    Avicii
    Avicii
    Marshmello
    The Chainsmokers

  • Favorite Soundtrack

    'Bohemian Rhapsody'
    A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
    Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse