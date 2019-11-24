American Music Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
Post Malone has the most nominations going into the night with seven, followed by Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish with six nominations each.
Going into the 2019 American Music Awards, all eyes are on Artist of the Decade recipient Taylor Swift to see whether she will in fact perform her past hits and address her recent dispute with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun over her right to do so on the live awards show.
But Swift is also nominated for five competitive awards, a tally she shares with "Old Town Road" performer Lil Nas X. Swift goes into the night with 23 AMAs wins over the course of her career, one shy of Michael Jackson's record for most AMA wins of all time.
The most nominated artist of the night is Post Malone, who has seven nominations including nods for artist of the year, collaboration of the year and favorite male artist – pop/rock.
Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish each went into the night with six nominations.
The AMA nominations are based on interactions on Billboard.com, streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. Winners are voted on entirely by fans.
Ciara is hosting the AMAs, airing live on ABC on the East Coast (tape delayed PT), from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Dick Clark Productions, which produces the American Music Awards, is a division of Valence Media, which owns The Hollywood Reporter.
-
Artist of the YearDrake Ariana Grande Halsey Post Malone Taylor Swift
-
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
-
Collaboration of the Year
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road"
Marshmello & Bastille, Happier"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
-
Tour of the YearBTS Ariana Grande Elton John P!nk Ed Sheeran
-
Favorite Music Video
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Ariana Grande, "7 rings"
Halsey, "Without Me"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"
-
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
-
Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
-
Favorite Female Artist - Pop/RockBillie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
-
Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
BTS (WINNER)
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
-
Favorite Album - Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Taylor Swift, Lover
-
Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
Halsey, "Without Me" (WINNER)
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
-
Favorite Male Artist - CountryKane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
-
Favorite Female Artist - CountryKelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
-
Favorite Duo or Group - Country
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
-
Favorite Album - Country
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
-
Favorite Song - Country
Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"
Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"
-
Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-HopCardi B
Drake
Post Malone
-
Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld
-
Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-HopLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" Post Malone, "Wow." Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"
-
Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
-
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
-
Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
-
Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
Khalid, "Talk"
Lizzo, "Juice"
Ella Mai, "Trip"
-
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
-
Favorite Artist - Adult ContemporaryMaroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
-
Favorite Artist - LatinBad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
-
Favorite Artist - Contemporary InspirationalLauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe
-
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
-
Favorite Soundtrack
A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse