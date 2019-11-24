American Music Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Going into the 2019 American Music Awards, all eyes are on Artist of the Decade recipient Taylor Swift to see whether she will in fact perform her past hits and address her recent dispute with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun over her right to do so on the live awards show.

But Swift is also nominated for five competitive awards, a tally she shares with "Old Town Road" performer Lil Nas X. Swift goes into the night with 23 AMAs wins over the course of her career, one shy of Michael Jackson's record for most AMA wins of all time.

The most nominated artist of the night is Post Malone, who has seven nominations including nods for artist of the year, collaboration of the year and favorite male artist – pop/rock.

Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish each went into the night with six nominations.

The AMA nominations are based on interactions on Billboard.com, streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. Winners are voted on entirely by fans.

Ciara is hosting the AMAs, airing live on ABC on the East Coast (tape delayed PT), from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

