Annie Awards: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Wins Best Animated Feature
It collected trophies in seven categories, including directing and writing.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — Sony Pictures Animation's take on the Marvel franchise featuring the Miles Morales Spider-Man — was the big winner at the 46th Annie Awards for animation, collecting all seven awards for which it was nominated, including best animated feature, direction and writing.
Directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman accepted the directing trophy, while Rothman and Phil Lord (who created and produced the film with Christopher Miller) won the writing award. Spider-Man also earned awards for character animation, character design, editing and production design.
This marks the first time Sony Pictures Animation won the top Annie prize. Spider-Man — with recent accolades including the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and PGA trophies — is also nominated for the Oscar for best animated feature. In four of the last five years, the winner of the Annie Award for best animated feature went on to collect the Oscar. (The exception was in 2015, when How to Train Your Dragon 2 topped the Annies and Big Hero 6 claimed the Oscar).
None of this year's Oscar nominees for best animated feature went home empty-handed. Disney/Pixar's Incredibles 2 collected two awards for music, presented to Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, and storyboarding. Isle of Dogs won the voice acting category, which was awarded to Bryan Cranston for his role as Chief. Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet grabbed an Annie for animated effects and GKIDS' Mirai won the Annie for best independent animated feature.
Alexandre Desplat's Oscar-nominated Isle of Dogs score wasn't nominated by ASIFA-Hollywood, which produces the Annie Awards.
During the ceremony, held Saturday at UCLA's Royce Hall, additional winners included Oscar-nominated animated short Weekends, which won an Annie for best animated short. Mary Poppins Returns collected two prizes, for best animated special production and character animation in a live action production.
Winsor McCay Awards for lifetime achievement were presented to Ralph Eggleston, Frank Braxton (posthumously) and Andrea Romano; the June Foray Award was bestowed on Adam Burke (posthumously); Ton Roosendaal earned the Ub Iwerks Award for Blender open source animation software; and a certificate of merit was presented to ASIFA volunteer Jason Jones.
A complete list of winners follows.
-
Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse WINNER
Sony Pictures Animation
Early Man
Aardman Animations
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
-
Best Animated Independent Feature
Mirai WINNER
Studio Chizu
Ce Magnifique Gâteau!
Beast Animation / Vivement Lundi! / Pedri Animation
MFKZ
Ankama / Studio 4ºC
Ruben Brandt, Collector
Hungarian National Film Fund
Tito and the Birds
Bits Productions, Split Studio
-
Best Animated Special Production
Mary Poppins Returns WINNER
Walt Disney Studios
Back to the Moon
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
The Emperor's Newest Clothes
HBO / Starburns Industries
The Highway Rat
Magic Light Pictures
-
Best Animated Short Subject
Weekends WINNER
past lives productions
Grandpa Walrus
Caïmans Productions
Lost & Found
Wabi Sabi Studios
SOLAR WALK
Nørlum
Untravel
Production: Film House Baš Čelik, Serbia Coproduction: BFilm, Bratislava / Your Dreams Factory, Bratislava
-
Best Virtual Reality Production
Crow: The Legend WINNER
Baobab Studios
Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Battlescar
AtlasV
Mind Palace
Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
Moss
Polyarc
-
Best Animated Television / Broadcast Commercial
Greenpeace 'There's a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom' WINNER
Passion Animation Studios
Goldfish at the Fair
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Grinch / 40 / Olympics Spot
Illumination
JD.com, 'Joy and Heron'
Passion Pictures
The Fearless Are Here
Nexus Studios
-
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children
Hilda WINNER
Episode: Chapter 1: The Hidden People
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
Episode: Enter the Dragon Master
DreamWorks Animation Television
Little Big Awesome
Episode: Puppy Shower
Amazon Studios
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Mystic Mayhem
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2
DreamWorks Animation Television
-
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Preschool Children
Ask the StoryBots WINNER
Episode: How Do Computers Work?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Dinotrux: Supercharged
Episode: Crabcavator
DreamWorks Animation Television
Hey Duggee
Episode: The Singing Badge
Studio AKA
PJ Masks
Episode: Wacky Floats
Frog Box Entertainment One
Tumble Leaf
Episode: Moonlight Mermaid/Hedge's Hatchlings
Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment
-
Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
BoJack Horseman WINNER
Episode: The Dog Days are Over
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Big Mouth
Episode: The Planned Parenthood Show
Netflix
Bob's Burgers
Episode: The Bleakening, Parts 1 and 2
20th Century FOX Television/Bento Box Entertainment
Human Kind Of
Episode: Desperately Seeking Social Skills
Cartuna, Facebook Watch
The Venture Bros.
Episode: The Saphrax Protocol
Adult Swim / Titmouse, Inc.
-
Best Student Film
Best Friend WINNER
Nicholas Olivieri, Yi Shen, Juliana De Lucca, Varun Nair, David Feliu
A Blink of An Eye
Kiana Naghshineh
Facing It
Sam Gainsborough
Hors Piste
Léo Brunel, Loris Cavalier, Camille Jalabert, Oscar Mallet
Sister
Siqi Song
-
Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters WINNER
Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2
DreamWorks Animation Television
Visual Effects Supervisor: David M.V. Jones
Overseas FX Supervisor: Vincent Chou
Overseas Lead FX Artist: Clare Yang
DreamWorks Theatre Presents Kung Fu Panda
DreamWorks Animation
FX Artist: Zach Glynn
FX Artist: Chyuan Huang
FX Artist: Michael Losure
FX Artist: K.C. Ong
FX Artist: Alex Timchenko
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Mystic Mayhem
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
FX Animator: Jeffrey Lai
SuperMansion
Episode: Debbie Does Devizo
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
VFX Supervisor: Mike Spitzmiller
VFX Lead Artist: Steve Gallant
VFX Artist: Iain Collins
VFX Artist: Daniel Craven
VFX Artist: Lynda Rollins
Watership Down
Episode: The Journey
42 / Biscuit Entertainment with Netflix
VFX Supervisor: Philip Child
CG Supervisor: Nilesh Sardesai
-
Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production
Ralph Breaks The Internet WINNER
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Head of Effects Animation: Cesar Velazquez
Effects Lead: Marie Tollec
Effects Lead: Alexander Moaveni
Effects Lead: Peter DeMund
Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony
Early Man
Aardman Animations
VFX Supervisor: Howard Jones
Director of Photography: Dave Alex Riddett
Head of 3D: Grant Hewlett
Crowd Lead: Pat Andrew
3D Artist: Elena Vitanza Chiarani
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sony Pictures Animation
FX Supervisor: Patrick Witting
FX Lead: Kiel Gnebba
FX Animator : Spencer Lueders
FX Animator: Joe Pepper
FX Animator: Sam Rickles
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Effects Sequence Lead: Greg Gladstone
Effects Artist: Tolga Göktekin
Effects Artist: Jason Johnston
Effects Artist: Eric Lacroix
Effects Sequence Lead: Krzysztof Rost
Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Visual Effects Lead: So Ishigaki
Senior Visual Effects Lead: Graham Wiebe
-
Character Animation in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Hilda WINNER
Episode: (Various Episodes)
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media
Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Character Animator: Scott Lewis
Character: The King, Hilda, Arfur
Age of Sail
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Character Animator: Sikand Srinivas
Character: All
Back to the Moon
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus
Studios
Lead Animator: Lucas Vigroux
Character: All
Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
Episode: King Pascal
Walt Disney Television Animation
Character Animator: Juliane Martin
Character: Eugene, Rapunzel, Cassandra
Tumble Leaf
Episode: Maple's Sand Stand/Fig's New Clothes
Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment
Character Animator: Dan MacKenzie
Character: Multiple
-
Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse WINNER
Sony Pictures Animation
Animator: David Han
Character: Multiple
Early Man
Aardman Animations
Lead Character Animator: Laurie Sitzia
Character: Goona, Dug, Chief Bobnar, the Tribe, the rabbit and Lord Nooth
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studio
Animator: Lance Fite
Character: All Characters
Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush /
American Empirical Pictures
Lead Animator: Jason Stalman
Character: Chief and Nutmeg
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Animator: Vitor Vilela
Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Fix-It Felix, Double Dan, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Ralphzilla, Yesss, Root Beer Tapper Patrons, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, Baby Mo, Mo's Mom
-
Character Animation in a Live Action Production
Mary Poppins Returns WINNER
Walt Disney Pictures
Chris Sauve: Chris Sauve
James Baxter: James Baxter
Sandro Cleuzo: Sandro Cleuzo
Avengers: Infinity War
Marvel
Animation Supervisor: Paul Story
Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo-
Kintombo
Lead Facial Motion Editor: Eteuati Tema
Facial Motion Editor: Jacob Luamanuvae-Su'a
Lead Modeller: Sam Sharplin
Christopher Robin
Walt Disney Pictures
Animation Supervisor: Arslan Elver
Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban
Lead Animator: Kayn Garcia
Modeller: Claire Blustin
Rigger: Marc-André Coulombe
Paddington 2
StudioCanal, Heyday Films, Marmalade Films Ltd
Animation Director: Pablo Grillo
Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban
Animation Supervisor: Kyle Dunlevy
Lead Animator: Stuart Ellis
Lead Animator: Liam Russell
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Walt Disney Studios
Animation Supervisor: Richard Oey
Animation Lead: Adrien Annesley
Animation Lead: Allison Orr
Key Animation Artist: Wei Liang Yap
Key Animation Artist: Shan Hao
-
Character Animation in a Video Game
GRIS WINNER
Nomada Studio
Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel
Character: Gris (Cinematics and In-Game)
Lead Animator: Adrian Garcia
Character: Gris (Cinematics)
Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel
Character: Sombra
God of War
Santa Monica Studio
Lead Animator: Erica Pinto
Character: All characters in cinematics
Lead Animator: Mehdi Yssef
Character: All characters in gameplay
Lead Animator: Bruno Velazquez
Character: All characters
Marvel's Spider-Man
Insomniac Games
Lead Animator: Bobby Coddington
Character: Spider-Man
Moss
Polyarc
Lead Animator: Richard Lico
Character: Quill
Shadow of The Tomb Raider
Square Enix
Lead Animator: David Hubert
Character: All cinematic characters
Character Animator: Jacob Gardner
Character: All cinematic characters
Character Animator: Giovanni Spinelli
Character: All cinematic characters
Character Animator: Marco Foglia
Character: All cinematic characters
Character Animator: Jean-Philippe Chaurette
Character: All gameplay characters
-
Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure WINNER
Episode: Freebird
Walt Disney Television Animation
Character Designer: Amanda Jolly
Character: Rapunzel Bird, Cassandra Bird, Father Parrot, Special Birds
Age of Sail
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Character Designer: Bruno Mangyoku
Character: various characters
Niko and the Sword of Light
Episode: The Forest of Fangs
Amazon Studios
Character Designer: Jim Bryson
Character: Niko, Lyra, Nar Est, Breadtroll, Cutie Pootie, Combo Plate Vendor, Windcrag
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One
DreamWorks Animation Television
Art Director: Chris Mitchell
Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One
DreamWorks Animation Television
Character Designer: Keiko Murayama
Character: Baby Natasha, Baby Boris, Grandwinkle, Mayor Grundstrom, Boris' Gang, Gang
-
Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse WINNER
Sony Pictures Animation
Shiyoon Kim : Shiyoon Kim Character: Uncle
Aaron, Rio, Peter, Miles, King Pin, Gwen,
Aunt May, Goblin, Jefferson
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Character Art Director: Matt Nolte
Character: All Characters
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Lead Character Designer: James Woods
Character: Animated Cast
Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association
with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Character Designer: Marceline Tanguay
Character: Multiple
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Art Director - Characters: Ami Thompson
Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Vanellope Von
Schweetz, Yesss, Maybe, Shank, Spamley,
Gord, The eboy, ebay Elaine, Netuser,
Netizens, Internet Troll, Slaughter Race
Crew, Disney Princesses, Ralphzilla, Jimmy,
Tiffany, Baby Calhoun, Pancake Bunny,
Milkshake Kitty, KnowsMo
-
Directing in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Disney Mickey Mouse WINNER
Episode: Feed the Birds
Disney Television Animation
Director: Eddie Trigueros
Ask the StoryBots
Episode: What Is Electricity?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Director: Evan Spiridellis
Niko and the Sword of Light
Episode: The Thorn of Contention
Amazon Studios
Director: Sung Jin Ahn
SuperMansion
Episode: Sympathy For Black Saturn
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Director: Nick Simotas
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
Episode: Terra Incognita Part One
DreamWorks Animation Television
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Director: Rodrigo Blaas
-
Directing in an Animated Feature Production
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse WINNER
Sony Pictures Animation
Director: Bob Persichetti
Director: Rodney Rothman
Director: Peter Ramsey
Early Man
Aardman Animations
Director: Nick Park
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sony Pictures Animation
Director: Genndy Tartakovsky
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Director: Brad Bird
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Director: Rich Moore
Director: Phil Johnston
-
Music in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Disney Mickey Mouse WINNER
Episode: Springtime
Disney Television Animation
Composer: Christopher Willis
Back to the Moon
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
Composer: Mathieu Alvado
Elena of Avalor
Episode: Song of the Sirenas
Disney Television Animation
Composer: Tony Morales
Composer/Lyricist: John Kavanaugh
Lyricist: Craig Gerber
Lyricist: Silvia Olivas
Lyricist: Rachel Ruderman
Tangled: The Series
Episode: Secret of the Sun Drop
Walt Disney Television Animation
Composer: Alan Menken
Lyricist: Glenn Slater
Composer: Kevin Kliesch
The Tom and Jerry Show
Episode: Kitten Grifters
Warner Bros. Animation
Composer: Vivek Maddala
-
Music in an Animated Feature Production
Incredibles 2 WINNER
Pixar Animation Studios
Composer: Michael Giacchino
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Illumination
Composer: Danny Elfman
Lyricist: Tyler, The Creator
Early Man
Aardman Animations
Composer/Lyricist: Harry Gregson-Williams
Composer/Lyricist: Tom Howe
Composer: Harry Gregson-Williams
Composer: Tom Howe
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Composer: Henry Jackman
Composer: Alan Menken
Lyricist: Phil Johnston
Lyricist: Tom MacDougall
Composer/Lyricist: Dan Reynolds
Smallfoot
Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Animation Group
Composer: Heitor Pereira
Composer/Lyricist: Karey Kirkpatrick
Composer/Lyricist: Wayne Kirkpatrick
-
Production Design in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Age of Sail WINNER
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Production Design: Céline Desrumaux
Production Design: Jasmin Lai
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Amore Motore
Disney Television Animation
Production Design: Justin Martin
Little Big Awesome
Episode: Let's Get to That Thing!
Amazon Studios
Production Design: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director
Production Design: Howard Chen, Background Layout
Production Design: Ivan Louey, Background Layout Supervisor
Production Design: Crystal Yoori Son, Background Paint
Niko and the Sword of Light
Episode: The Thorn of Contention
Amazon Studios
Production Design: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director
Production Design: Bobby Walker, Background Paint
Production Design: Michelle Rhee, Background Layout
Production Design: Richard Chang, Background Paint
Production Design: Joseph Martinez, Background Layout
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One
DreamWorks Animation Television
Production Design: Chris Mitchell
Production Design: Chris Turnham
Production Design: Tor Anut
Production Design: DanBob Thompson
-
Production Design in an Animated Feature Production
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse WINNER
Sony Pictures Animation
Production Design: Justin K. Thompson
Early Man
Aardman Animations
Production Design: Matt Perry
Production Design: Richard Edmunds
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sony Pictures Animation
Production Design: Scott Wills
Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures, Indian Paintbrush, American Empirical Pictures
Production Design: Adam Stockhausen
Production Design: Paul Harrod
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Production Design: jeff turley
-
Storyboarding in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Disney Mickey Mouse WINNER (TIE)
Episode: Carnaval
Disney Television Animation
Storyboard Artist: Ramirez Ramos Alonso
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles WINNER (TIE)
Episode: Mystic Mayhem
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Storyboard Artist: Kevin Molina-Ortiz
Ben 10
Episode: King Koil
Cartoon Network Studios
Storyboard Artist: Will Patrick
Big Hero 6: The Series
Episode: Countdown to Catastrophe
Walt Disney Television Animation
Storyboard Artist: Trey Buongiorno
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
Episode: Conquer
Walt Disney Television Animation
Storyboard Artist: Sabrina Cotugno
-
Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
Incredibles 2 WINNER
Pixar Animation Studios
Storyboard Artist: Dean Kelly
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Illumination
Storyboard Artist: Habib Louati
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Storyboard Artist: Bobby Alcid Rubio
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Storyboard Artist: Ovi Nedelcu
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Storyboard Artist: Michael Herrera
-
Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
BoJack Horseman WINNER
Episode: Free Churro
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Voice Actor: Will Arnett
Character: BoJack
F is for Family
Episode: various
Wild West Television in association with Gaumont
Television for Netflix
Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry
Character: Maureen, Bridget, Phillip, Nurse Beatrice, Scott, Ken
Pete the Cat
Episode: Magic Sunglasses & Sandcastles
Amazon Studios, Alcon Television Group, LLC
Actor: Juliette Donenfeld
Character: Sally Squirrel
Skylanders Academy
Episode: Raiders of the Lost Arkus, Part 1
Activision Blizzard Studios
Patrick Warburton: Patrick Warburton
Character: Captain Flynn
Unikitty
Episode: Scary Tales, Tasty Heist, Unikitty News,
Hide N Seek, Kitty Court
Warner Bros. Animation
Starring the voice of: Tara Strong Character:
Princess Unikitty
-
Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
Isle of Dogs WINNER
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush /
American Empirical Pictures
Chief: Bryan Cranston
Character: Chief
Early Man
Aardman Animations
Dug: Eddie Redmayne
Character: Dug
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Cast: Holly Hunter
Character: Helen Parr / Elastigirl
Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Voice Actress: Charlyne Yi
Character: Mai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Cast: Sarah Silverman
Character: Vanellope Von Schweetz
-
Writing in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Hilda WINNER
Episode: Chapter 8: The Tide Mice
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media
Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Writer: Stephanie Simpson
Big Mouth
Episode: The Planned Parenthood Show
Netflix
Writer: Emily Altman
Craig of the Creek
Episode: Escape from Family Dinner
Cartoon Network Studios
Story By: Matt Burnett
Story By: Ben Levin
Story By: Shauna McGarry
Story By: Jeff Trammell
Story By: Tiffany Ford
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
Episode: Booth Buddies
Walt Disney Television Animation
Writer: Dominic Bisignano
Writer: Aaron Hammersley
Writer: Amy Higgins
Writer: John Infantino
Writer: Daron Nefcy
We Bare Bears
Episode: 101-Hurricane Hal
Cartoon Network Animation Studios
Writer: Mikey Heller
Story By: Sang Yup Lee
Story By: Louie Zong
-
Writing in an Animated Feature Production
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse WINNER
Sony Pictures Animation
Writer: Phil Lord
Writer: Rodney Rothman
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Writer: Brad Bird
Mirai
Studio Chizu
Writer: Mamoru Hosoda
Story By: Mamoru Hosoda
Writer: Stephanie Sheh
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Writer: Phil Johnston
Writer: Pamela Ribon
Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
Warner Bros. Animation
Writer: Michael Jelenic
Writer: Aaron Horvath
-
Editorial in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Big Hero 6: The Series WINNER
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominee: Charles Jones
Nominee: Joe Molinari
Nominee: Dao Le
Nominee: Vartan Nazarian
Nominee: David Vazquez
Puppy Dog Pals
Wild Canary Animation / Disney Junior
Nominee: Adam Rickabus
SpongeBob SquarePants
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Nominee: Estrella Miyakawa Capin
Nominee: Christopher Hink
Nominee: Bob Tomlin
Nominee: Rick Dominicus
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominee: John Laus
Nominee: Graham Fisher
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominee: Steve Downs
Nominee: John Wall
Nominee: Adam Smith
Nominee: Collin Erker
-
Editorial in an Animated Feature Production
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse WINNER
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominee: Bob Fisher
Nominee: Andrew Leviton
Nominee: Vivek Sharma
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Illumination
Nominee: Chris Cartagena
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominee: Stephen Schaffer, ACE
Nominee: Anthony J. Greenberg
Nominee: Katie Schaefer Bishop
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominee: Jeremy Milton
Nominee: Fabienne Rawley
Nominee: Jesse Averna
Nominee: John Wheeler
Nominee: Pace Paulsen
Ruben Brandt, Collector
Hungarian National Film Fund
Nominee: Milorad Krstic
Nominee: Marcell Laszlo
Nominee: Laszlo Wimmer
Nominee: Danijel Daka Milosevic