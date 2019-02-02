Annie Awards: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Wins Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — Sony Pictures Animation's take on the Marvel franchise featuring the Miles Morales Spider-Man — was the big winner at the 46th Annie Awards for animation, collecting all seven awards for which it was nominated, including best animated feature, direction and writing.

Directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman accepted the directing trophy, while Rothman and Phil Lord (who created and produced the film with Christopher Miller) won the writing award. Spider-Man also earned awards for character animation, character design, editing and production design.

This marks the first time Sony Pictures Animation won the top Annie prize. Spider-Man — with recent accolades including the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and PGA trophies — is also nominated for the Oscar for best animated feature. In four of the last five years, the winner of the Annie Award for best animated feature went on to collect the Oscar. (The exception was in 2015, when How to Train Your Dragon 2 topped the Annies and Big Hero 6 claimed the Oscar).

None of this year's Oscar nominees for best animated feature went home empty-handed. Disney/Pixar's Incredibles 2 collected two awards for music, presented to Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, and storyboarding. Isle of Dogs won the voice acting category, which was awarded to Bryan Cranston for his role as Chief. Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet grabbed an Annie for animated effects and GKIDS' Mirai won the Annie for best independent animated feature.

Alexandre Desplat's Oscar-nominated Isle of Dogs score wasn't nominated by ASIFA-Hollywood, which produces the Annie Awards.

During the ceremony, held Saturday at UCLA's Royce Hall, additional winners included Oscar-nominated animated short Weekends, which won an Annie for best animated short. Mary Poppins Returns collected two prizes, for best animated special production and character animation in a live action production.

Winsor McCay Awards for lifetime achievement were presented to Ralph Eggleston, Frank Braxton (posthumously) and Andrea Romano; the June Foray Award was bestowed on Adam Burke (posthumously); Ton Roosendaal earned the Ub Iwerks Award for Blender open source animation software; and a certificate of merit was presented to ASIFA volunteer Jason Jones.

A complete list of winners follows.