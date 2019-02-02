Annie Awards: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Wins Best Animated Feature

9:44 PM 2/2/2019

by Carolyn Giardina

It collected trophies in seven categories, including directing and writing.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — Sony Pictures Animation's take on the Marvel franchise featuring the Miles Morales Spider-Man — was the big winner at the 46th Annie Awards for animation, collecting all seven awards for which it was nominated, including best animated feature, direction and writing.

Directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman accepted the directing trophy, while Rothman and Phil Lord (who created and produced the film with Christopher Miller) won the writing award. Spider-Man also earned awards for character animation, character design, editing and production design.

This marks the first time Sony Pictures Animation won the top Annie prize. Spider-Man — with recent accolades including the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and PGA trophies — is also nominated for the Oscar for best animated feature. In four of the last five years, the winner of the Annie Award for best animated feature went on to collect the Oscar. (The exception was in 2015, when How to Train Your Dragon 2 topped the Annies and Big Hero 6 claimed the Oscar).

None of this year's Oscar nominees for best animated feature went home empty-handed. Disney/Pixar's Incredibles 2 collected two awards for music, presented to Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, and storyboarding. Isle of Dogs won the voice acting category, which was awarded to Bryan Cranston for his role as Chief. Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet grabbed an Annie for animated effects and GKIDS' Mirai won the Annie for best independent animated feature.

Alexandre Desplat's Oscar-nominated Isle of Dogs score wasn't nominated by ASIFA-Hollywood, which produces the Annie Awards.

During the ceremony, held Saturday at UCLA's Royce Hall, additional winners included Oscar-nominated animated short Weekends, which won an Annie for best animated short. Mary Poppins Returns collected two prizes, for best animated special production and character animation in a live action production.

Winsor McCay Awards for lifetime achievement were presented to Ralph Eggleston, Frank Braxton (posthumously) and Andrea Romano; the June Foray Award was bestowed on Adam Burke (posthumously); Ton Roosendaal earned the Ub Iwerks Award for Blender open source animation software; and a certificate of merit was presented to ASIFA volunteer Jason Jones.

A complete list of winners follows.

  • Best Animated Feature

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse WINNER
    Sony Pictures Animation

    Early Man
    Aardman Animations

    Incredibles 2
    Pixar Animation Studios

    Isle of Dogs
    Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

    Ralph Breaks the Internet
    Walt Disney Animation Studios

     

  • Best Animated Independent Feature

    'Mirai'
    Mirai WINNER
    Studio Chizu

    Ce Magnifique Gâteau!
    Beast Animation / Vivement Lundi! / Pedri Animation

    MFKZ
    Ankama / Studio 4ºC

    Ruben Brandt, Collector
    Hungarian National Film Fund

    Tito and the Birds
    Bits Productions, Split Studio

  • Best Animated Special Production

    Mary Poppins Returns WINNER
    Walt Disney Studios

    Back to the Moon
    Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios

    The Emperor's Newest Clothes
    HBO / Starburns Industries

    The Highway Rat
    Magic Light Pictures

  • Best Animated Short Subject

    'Weekends'
    Weekends WINNER
    past lives productions

    Grandpa Walrus
    Caïmans Productions

    Lost & Found
    Wabi Sabi Studios

    SOLAR WALK
    Nørlum

    Untravel
    Production: Film House Baš Čelik, Serbia Coproduction: BFilm, Bratislava / Your Dreams Factory, Bratislava

     

  • Best Virtual Reality Production

    'Age of Sail'
    Crow: The Legend WINNER
    Baobab Studios

    Age of Sail
    Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

    Battlescar
    AtlasV

    Mind Palace
    Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

    Moss
    Polyarc

  • Best Animated Television / Broadcast Commercial

    Greenpeace 'There's a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom' WINNER
    Passion Animation Studios

    Goldfish at the Fair
    Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

    Grinch / 40 / Olympics Spot
    Illumination

    JD.com, 'Joy and Heron'
    Passion Pictures

    The Fearless Are Here
    Nexus Studios

  • Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children

    Hilda WINNER
    Episode: Chapter 1: The Hidden People
    Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

    Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
    Episode: Enter the Dragon Master
    DreamWorks Animation Television

    Little Big Awesome
    Episode: Puppy Shower
    Amazon Studios

    Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    Episode: Mystic Mayhem
    Nickelodeon Animation Studio

    Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
    Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2
    DreamWorks Animation Television

  • Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Preschool Children

    Ask the StoryBots WINNER
    Episode: How Do Computers Work?
    JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

    Dinotrux: Supercharged
    Episode: Crabcavator
    DreamWorks Animation Television

    Hey Duggee
    Episode: The Singing Badge
    Studio AKA

    PJ Masks
    Episode: Wacky Floats
    Frog Box Entertainment One

    Tumble Leaf
    Episode: Moonlight Mermaid/Hedge's Hatchlings
    Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment

  • Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

    'BoJack Horseman'
    BoJack Horseman WINNER
    Episode: The Dog Days are Over
    Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

    Big Mouth
    Episode: The Planned Parenthood Show
    Netflix

    Bob's Burgers
    Episode: The Bleakening, Parts 1 and 2
    20th Century FOX Television/Bento Box Entertainment

    Human Kind Of
    Episode: Desperately Seeking Social Skills
    Cartuna, Facebook Watch

    The Venture Bros.
    Episode: The Saphrax Protocol
    Adult Swim / Titmouse, Inc.

  • Best Student Film

    Best Friend WINNER
    Nicholas Olivieri, Yi Shen, Juliana De Lucca, Varun Nair, David Feliu

    A Blink of An Eye
    Kiana Naghshineh

    Facing It
    Sam Gainsborough

    Hors Piste
    Léo Brunel, Loris Cavalier, Camille Jalabert, Oscar Mallet

    Sister
    Siqi Song

  • Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

    'Watership Down'
    Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters WINNER
    Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2
    DreamWorks Animation Television
    Visual Effects Supervisor: David M.V. Jones
    Overseas FX Supervisor: Vincent Chou
    Overseas Lead FX Artist: Clare Yang

    DreamWorks Theatre Presents Kung Fu Panda
    DreamWorks Animation
    FX Artist: Zach Glynn
    FX Artist: Chyuan Huang
    FX Artist: Michael Losure
    FX Artist: K.C. Ong
    FX Artist: Alex Timchenko

    Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    Episode: Mystic Mayhem
    Nickelodeon Animation Studio
    FX Animator: Jeffrey Lai

    SuperMansion
    Episode: Debbie Does Devizo
    Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
    VFX Supervisor: Mike Spitzmiller
    VFX Lead Artist: Steve Gallant
    VFX Artist: Iain Collins
    VFX Artist: Daniel Craven
    VFX Artist: Lynda Rollins

    Watership Down
    Episode: The Journey
    42 / Biscuit Entertainment with Netflix
    VFX Supervisor: Philip Child
    CG Supervisor: Nilesh Sardesai

  • Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

    Ralph Breaks The Internet WINNER
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Head of Effects Animation: Cesar Velazquez
    Effects Lead: Marie Tollec
    Effects Lead: Alexander Moaveni
    Effects Lead: Peter DeMund
    Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony

    Early Man
    Aardman Animations
    VFX Supervisor: Howard Jones
    Director of Photography: Dave Alex Riddett
    Head of 3D: Grant Hewlett
    Crowd Lead: Pat Andrew
    3D Artist: Elena Vitanza Chiarani

    Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
    Sony Pictures Animation
    FX Supervisor: Patrick Witting
    FX Lead: Kiel Gnebba
    FX Animator : Spencer Lueders
    FX Animator: Joe Pepper
    FX Animator: Sam Rickles

    Incredibles 2
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Effects Sequence Lead: Greg Gladstone
    Effects Artist: Tolga Göktekin
    Effects Artist: Jason Johnston
    Effects Artist: Eric Lacroix
    Effects Sequence Lead: Krzysztof Rost

    Next Gen
    Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
    Visual Effects Lead: So Ishigaki
    Senior Visual Effects Lead: Graham Wiebe

  • Character Animation in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Hilda WINNER
    Episode: (Various Episodes)
    Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media
    Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
    Character Animator: Scott Lewis
    Character: The King, Hilda, Arfur

    Age of Sail
    Episode: n/a
    Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
    Character Animator: Sikand Srinivas
    Character: All

    Back to the Moon
    Episode: n/a
    Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus
    Studios
    Lead Animator: Lucas Vigroux
    Character: All

    Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
    Episode: King Pascal
    Walt Disney Television Animation
    Character Animator: Juliane Martin
    Character: Eugene, Rapunzel, Cassandra

    Tumble Leaf
    Episode: Maple's Sand Stand/Fig's New Clothes
    Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment
    Character Animator: Dan MacKenzie
    Character: Multiple

  • Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

    Courtesy of Sony Pictures

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse WINNER
    Sony Pictures Animation
    Animator: David Han
    Character: Multiple

    Early Man
    Aardman Animations
    Lead Character Animator: Laurie Sitzia
    Character: Goona, Dug, Chief Bobnar, the Tribe, the rabbit and Lord Nooth

    Incredibles 2
    Pixar Animation Studio
    Animator: Lance Fite
    Character: All Characters

    Isle of Dogs
    Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush /
    American Empirical Pictures
    Lead Animator: Jason Stalman
    Character: Chief and Nutmeg

    Ralph Breaks The Internet
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Animator: Vitor Vilela
    Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Fix-It Felix, Double Dan, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Ralphzilla, Yesss, Root Beer Tapper Patrons, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, Baby Mo, Mo's Mom

  • Character Animation in a Live Action Production

    Mary Poppins Returns WINNER
    Walt Disney Pictures
    Chris Sauve: Chris Sauve
    James Baxter: James Baxter
    Sandro Cleuzo: Sandro Cleuzo

    Avengers: Infinity War
    Marvel
    Animation Supervisor: Paul Story
    Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo-
    Kintombo
    Lead Facial Motion Editor: Eteuati Tema
    Facial Motion Editor: Jacob Luamanuvae-Su'a
    Lead Modeller: Sam Sharplin

    Christopher Robin
    Walt Disney Pictures
    Animation Supervisor: Arslan Elver
    Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban
    Lead Animator: Kayn Garcia
    Modeller: Claire Blustin
    Rigger: Marc-André Coulombe

    Paddington 2
    StudioCanal, Heyday Films, Marmalade Films Ltd
    Animation Director: Pablo Grillo
    Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban
    Animation Supervisor: Kyle Dunlevy
    Lead Animator: Stuart Ellis
    Lead Animator: Liam Russell

    The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
    Walt Disney Studios
    Animation Supervisor: Richard Oey
    Animation Lead: Adrien Annesley
    Animation Lead: Allison Orr
    Key Animation Artist: Wei Liang Yap
    Key Animation Artist: Shan Hao

  • Character Animation in a Video Game

    GRIS WINNER
    Nomada Studio
    Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel
    Character: Gris (Cinematics and In-Game)
    Lead Animator: Adrian Garcia
    Character: Gris (Cinematics)
    Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel
    Character: Sombra

    God of War
    Santa Monica Studio
    Lead Animator: Erica Pinto
    Character: All characters in cinematics
    Lead Animator: Mehdi Yssef
    Character: All characters in gameplay
    Lead Animator: Bruno Velazquez
    Character: All characters

    Marvel's Spider-Man
    Insomniac Games
    Lead Animator: Bobby Coddington
    Character: Spider-Man

    Moss
    Polyarc
    Lead Animator: Richard Lico
    Character: Quill

    Shadow of The Tomb Raider
    Square Enix
    Lead Animator: David Hubert
    Character: All cinematic characters
    Character Animator: Jacob Gardner
    Character: All cinematic characters
    Character Animator: Giovanni Spinelli
    Character: All cinematic characters
    Character Animator: Marco Foglia
    Character: All cinematic characters
    Character Animator: Jean-Philippe Chaurette
    Character: All gameplay characters

  • Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

    Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure WINNER
    Episode: Freebird
    Walt Disney Television Animation
    Character Designer: Amanda Jolly
    Character: Rapunzel Bird, Cassandra Bird, Father Parrot, Special Birds

    Age of Sail
    Episode: n/a
    Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
    Character Designer: Bruno Mangyoku
    Character: various characters

    Niko and the Sword of Light
    Episode: The Forest of Fangs
    Amazon Studios
    Character Designer: Jim Bryson
    Character: Niko, Lyra, Nar Est, Breadtroll, Cutie Pootie, Combo Plate Vendor, Windcrag

    The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
    Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One
    DreamWorks Animation Television
    Art Director: Chris Mitchell
    Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz

    The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
    Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One
    DreamWorks Animation Television
    Character Designer: Keiko Murayama
    Character: Baby Natasha, Baby Boris, Grandwinkle, Mayor Grundstrom, Boris' Gang, Gang

  • Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse WINNER 
    Sony Pictures Animation
    Shiyoon Kim : Shiyoon Kim Character: Uncle
    Aaron, Rio, Peter, Miles, King Pin, Gwen,
    Aunt May, Goblin, Jefferson

    Incredibles 2
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Character Art Director: Matt Nolte
    Character: All Characters

    Mary Poppins Returns
    Walt Disney Studios
    Lead Character Designer: James Woods
    Character: Animated Cast

    Next Gen
    Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association
    with Tangent Animation for Netflix
    Character Designer: Marceline Tanguay
    Character: Multiple

    Ralph Breaks The Internet
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Art Director - Characters: Ami Thompson
    Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Vanellope Von
    Schweetz, Yesss, Maybe, Shank, Spamley,
    Gord, The eboy, ebay Elaine, Netuser,
    Netizens, Internet Troll, Slaughter Race
    Crew, Disney Princesses, Ralphzilla, Jimmy,
    Tiffany, Baby Calhoun, Pancake Bunny,
    Milkshake Kitty, KnowsMo

  • Directing in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

    Disney Mickey Mouse WINNER
    Episode: Feed the Birds
    Disney Television Animation
    Director: Eddie Trigueros

    Ask the StoryBots
    Episode: What Is Electricity?
    JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
    Director: Evan Spiridellis

    Niko and the Sword of Light
    Episode: The Thorn of Contention
    Amazon Studios
    Director: Sung Jin Ahn

    SuperMansion
    Episode: Sympathy For Black Saturn
    Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
    Director: Nick Simotas

    Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
    Episode: Terra Incognita Part One
    DreamWorks Animation Television
    Director: Guillermo del Toro
    Director: Rodrigo Blaas

  • Directing in an Animated Feature Production

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse WINNER
    Sony Pictures Animation
    Director: Bob Persichetti
    Director: Rodney Rothman
    Director: Peter Ramsey

    Early Man
    Aardman Animations
    Director: Nick Park

    Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
    Sony Pictures Animation
    Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

    Incredibles 2
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Director: Brad Bird

    Ralph Breaks The Internet
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Director: Rich Moore
    Director: Phil Johnston

     

  • Music in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

    Disney Mickey Mouse WINNER
    Episode: Springtime
    Disney Television Animation
    Composer: Christopher Willis

    Back to the Moon
    Episode: n/a
    Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
    Composer: Mathieu Alvado

    Elena of Avalor
    Episode: Song of the Sirenas
    Disney Television Animation
    Composer: Tony Morales
    Composer/Lyricist: John Kavanaugh
    Lyricist: Craig Gerber
    Lyricist: Silvia Olivas
    Lyricist: Rachel Ruderman

    Tangled: The Series
    Episode: Secret of the Sun Drop
    Walt Disney Television Animation
    Composer: Alan Menken
    Lyricist: Glenn Slater
    Composer: Kevin Kliesch

    The Tom and Jerry Show
    Episode: Kitten Grifters
    Warner Bros. Animation
    Composer: Vivek Maddala

  • Music in an Animated Feature Production

    Incredibles 2 WINNER
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Composer: Michael Giacchino

    Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
    Illumination
    Composer: Danny Elfman
    Lyricist: Tyler, The Creator

    Early Man
    Aardman Animations
    Composer/Lyricist: Harry Gregson-Williams
    Composer/Lyricist: Tom Howe
    Composer: Harry Gregson-Williams
    Composer: Tom Howe

    Ralph Breaks The Internet
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Composer: Henry Jackman
    Composer: Alan Menken
    Lyricist: Phil Johnston
    Lyricist: Tom MacDougall
    Composer/Lyricist: Dan Reynolds

    Smallfoot
    Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Animation Group
    Composer: Heitor Pereira
    Composer/Lyricist: Karey Kirkpatrick
    Composer/Lyricist: Wayne Kirkpatrick

  • Production Design in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

    Age of Sail WINNER
    Episode: n/a
    Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
    Production Design: Céline Desrumaux
    Production Design: Jasmin Lai

    Disney Mickey Mouse
    Episode: Amore Motore
    Disney Television Animation
    Production Design: Justin Martin

    Little Big Awesome
    Episode: Let's Get to That Thing!
    Amazon Studios
    Production Design: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director
    Production Design: Howard Chen, Background Layout
    Production Design: Ivan Louey, Background Layout Supervisor
    Production Design: Crystal Yoori Son, Background Paint

    Niko and the Sword of Light
    Episode: The Thorn of Contention
    Amazon Studios
    Production Design: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director
    Production Design: Bobby Walker, Background Paint
    Production Design: Michelle Rhee, Background Layout
    Production Design: Richard Chang, Background Paint
    Production Design: Joseph Martinez, Background Layout

    The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
    Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One
    DreamWorks Animation Television
    Production Design: Chris Mitchell
    Production Design: Chris Turnham
    Production Design: Tor Anut
    Production Design: DanBob Thompson

  • Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse WINNER
    Sony Pictures Animation
    Production Design: Justin K. Thompson

    Early Man
    Aardman Animations
    Production Design: Matt Perry
    Production Design: Richard Edmunds

    Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
    Sony Pictures Animation
    Production Design: Scott Wills

    Isle of Dogs
    Fox Searchlight Pictures, Indian Paintbrush, American Empirical Pictures
    Production Design: Adam Stockhausen
    Production Design: Paul Harrod

    Mary Poppins Returns
    Walt Disney Studios
    Production Design: jeff turley

     

  • Storyboarding in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

    Disney Mickey Mouse WINNER (TIE)
    Episode: Carnaval
    Disney Television Animation
    Storyboard Artist: Ramirez Ramos Alonso

    Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles WINNER (TIE)
    Episode: Mystic Mayhem
    Nickelodeon Animation Studio
    Storyboard Artist: Kevin Molina-Ortiz

    Ben 10
    Episode: King Koil
    Cartoon Network Studios
    Storyboard Artist: Will Patrick

    Big Hero 6: The Series
    Episode: Countdown to Catastrophe
    Walt Disney Television Animation
    Storyboard Artist: Trey Buongiorno

    Star vs. The Forces of Evil
    Episode: Conquer
    Walt Disney Television Animation
    Storyboard Artist: Sabrina Cotugno

  • Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

    'Incredibles 2'
    Incredibles 2 WINNER
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Storyboard Artist: Dean Kelly

    Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
    Illumination
    Storyboard Artist: Habib Louati

    Incredibles 2
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Storyboard Artist: Bobby Alcid Rubio

    Mary Poppins Returns
    Walt Disney Studios
    Storyboard Artist: Ovi Nedelcu

    Ralph Breaks The Internet
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Storyboard Artist: Michael Herrera

  • Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

    Will Arnett
    BoJack Horseman WINNER
    Episode: Free Churro
    Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
    Voice Actor: Will Arnett
    Character: BoJack

    F is for Family
    Episode: various
    Wild West Television in association with Gaumont
    Television for Netflix
    Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry
    Character: Maureen, Bridget, Phillip, Nurse Beatrice, Scott, Ken

    Pete the Cat
    Episode: Magic Sunglasses & Sandcastles
    Amazon Studios, Alcon Television Group, LLC
    Actor: Juliette Donenfeld
    Character: Sally Squirrel

    Skylanders Academy
    Episode: Raiders of the Lost Arkus, Part 1
    Activision Blizzard Studios
    Patrick Warburton: Patrick Warburton
    Character: Captain Flynn

    Unikitty
    Episode: Scary Tales, Tasty Heist, Unikitty News,
    Hide N Seek, Kitty Court
    Warner Bros. Animation
    Starring the voice of: Tara Strong Character:
    Princess Unikitty

  • Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

    Bryan Cranston
    Isle of Dogs WINNER
    Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush /
    American Empirical Pictures
    Chief: Bryan Cranston
    Character: Chief

    Early Man
    Aardman Animations
    Dug: Eddie Redmayne
    Character: Dug

    Incredibles 2
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Cast: Holly Hunter
    Character: Helen Parr / Elastigirl

    Next Gen
    Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
    Voice Actress: Charlyne Yi
    Character: Mai

    Ralph Breaks The Internet
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Cast: Sarah Silverman
    Character: Vanellope Von Schweetz

  • Writing in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

    Hilda WINNER
    Episode: Chapter 8: The Tide Mice
    Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media
    Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
    Writer: Stephanie Simpson

    Big Mouth
    Episode: The Planned Parenthood Show
    Netflix
    Writer: Emily Altman

    Craig of the Creek
    Episode: Escape from Family Dinner
    Cartoon Network Studios
    Story By: Matt Burnett
    Story By: Ben Levin
    Story By: Shauna McGarry
    Story By: Jeff Trammell
    Story By: Tiffany Ford

    Star vs. The Forces of Evil
    Episode: Booth Buddies
    Walt Disney Television Animation
    Writer: Dominic Bisignano
    Writer: Aaron Hammersley
    Writer: Amy Higgins
    Writer: John Infantino
    Writer: Daron Nefcy

    We Bare Bears
    Episode: 101-Hurricane Hal
    Cartoon Network Animation Studios
    Writer: Mikey Heller
    Story By: Sang Yup Lee
    Story By: Louie Zong

  • Writing in an Animated Feature Production

    'Teen Titans Go! to the Movies'
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse WINNER
    Sony Pictures Animation
    Writer: Phil Lord
    Writer: Rodney Rothman

    Incredibles 2
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Writer: Brad Bird

    Mirai
    Studio Chizu
    Writer: Mamoru Hosoda
    Story By: Mamoru Hosoda
    Writer: Stephanie Sheh

    Ralph Breaks The Internet
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Writer: Phil Johnston
    Writer: Pamela Ribon

    Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
    Warner Bros. Animation
    Writer: Michael Jelenic
    Writer: Aaron Horvath

  • Editorial in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

    Big Hero 6: The Series WINNER
    Walt Disney Television Animation
    Nominee: Charles Jones
    Nominee: Joe Molinari
    Nominee: Dao Le
    Nominee: Vartan Nazarian
    Nominee: David Vazquez

    Puppy Dog Pals
    Wild Canary Animation / Disney Junior
    Nominee: Adam Rickabus

    SpongeBob SquarePants
    Nickelodeon Animation Studio
    Nominee: Estrella Miyakawa Capin
    Nominee: Christopher Hink
    Nominee: Bob Tomlin
    Nominee: Rick Dominicus

    Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
    DreamWorks Animation Television
    Nominee: John Laus
    Nominee: Graham Fisher

    The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
    DreamWorks Animation Television
    Nominee: Steve Downs
    Nominee: John Wall
    Nominee: Adam Smith
    Nominee: Collin Erker

  • Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

    'Ruben Brandt, Collector'
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse WINNER
    Sony Pictures Animation
    Nominee: Bob Fisher
    Nominee: Andrew Leviton
    Nominee: Vivek Sharma

    Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
    Illumination
    Nominee: Chris Cartagena

    Incredibles 2
    Pixar Animation Studios
    Nominee: Stephen Schaffer, ACE
    Nominee: Anthony J. Greenberg
    Nominee: Katie Schaefer Bishop

    Ralph Breaks The Internet
    Walt Disney Animation Studios
    Nominee: Jeremy Milton
    Nominee: Fabienne Rawley
    Nominee: Jesse Averna
    Nominee: John Wheeler
    Nominee: Pace Paulsen

    Ruben Brandt, Collector
    Hungarian National Film Fund
    Nominee: Milorad Krstic
    Nominee: Marcell Laszlo
    Nominee: Laszlo Wimmer
    Nominee: Danijel Daka Milosevic