BET Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

4:59 PM 6/23/2019

by Kimberly Nordyke

Regina Hall is hosting the 19th annual BET Awards ceremony, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

The 2019 BET Awards are being handed out Sunday night.

Regina Hall is hosting the 19th annual BET Awards ceremony, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles across seven Viacom networks in the U.S., including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1 and Logo.

Heading into the show, Cardi B scored a leading seven nominations, including nods for best female hip hop artist, best collaboration, video of the year, album of the year and the viewers' choice award. Drake earned five noms for best male hip hop artist, video of the year, best collaboration and more. Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole picked up four noms each, and Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai received three apiece.

The broadcast will feature live performances from Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Migos, DJ Khaled, Lizzo, Mustard, H.E.R., Lil Baby, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Lucky Daye and Kiana Lede. 

In addition, Tyler Perry will be honored with the Ultimate Icon Award, and Mary J. Blige will take home the Lifetime Achievement Award. Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur and community activist Nipsey Hussle will be honored posthumously with the Humanitarian Award.

In addition, Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin are among those to present.

A full list of winners, which is being updated live as they are announced on air, follows.

  • Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

    Beyoncé
    Ella Mai
    H.E.R.
    Solange
    SZA
    Teyana Taylor

  • Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

    Anderson .Paak
    Bruno Mars
    Childish Gambino
    Chris Brown
    John Legend
    Khalid

  • Best Group

    Chloe x Halle
    City Girls
    Lil Baby & Gunna
    Migos
    The Carters

  • Best Collaboration

    "A Lot," 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
    "Please Me," Cardi B & Bruno Mars
    "I Like It," Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    "Could've Been," H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller
    "Sicko Mode," Travis Scott ft. Drake
    "Taste," Tyga ft. Offset

  • Best Female Hip Hop Artist

    Carbi B
    Kash Doll
    Lizzo
    Megan Thee Stallion
    Nicki Minaj
    Remy Ma

  • Best Male Hip Hop Artist

    21 Savage
    Drake
    J. Cole
    Meek Mill
    Nipsey Hussle
    Travis Scott

  • Video of the Year

    "A Lot," 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
    "Money," Cardi B
    "Please Me," Cardi B & Bruno Mars
    "This Is America," Childish Gambino
    "Nice For What," Drake
    "APES**T," The Carters

  • Video Director of the Year

    Benny Boom
    Colin Tilley
    Dave Meyers
    Hype Williams
    Karena Evans
     

  • Best New Artist

    Blueface
    City Girls
    Juice WRLD
    Lil Baby
    Queen Naija

  • Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

    "All Of My Life," Erica Campbell ft. Warryn Campbell
    "Tell Me Where It Hurts," Fred Hammon
    "Love Theory," Kirk Franklin
    "Blessing Me Again," Snoop Dogg ft. Rance Allen
    "Never Alone," Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin

  • Best International Act

    AKA (South Africa)
    Aya Nakamura (France)
    Burna Boy (Nigeria)
    Dave (UK)
    Dosseh (France)
    Giggs (UK)
    Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)

  • Best New International Act

    Headie One (UK)
    Jokair (France)
    Nesly (France)
    Octavian (UK)
    Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
    Teni (Nigeria)

  • Best Actress

    Issa Rae
    Regina Hall
    Regina King
    Taraji P. Henson
    Tiffany Haddish
    Viola Davis

  • Best Actor

    Anthony Anderson
    Chadwick Boseman
    Denzel Washington
    Mahershala Ali
    Michael B. Jordan
    Omari Hardwick

  • Young Stars

    Caleb McLaughlin
    Lyrics Ross
    Marsai Martin
    Michael Rainey Jr.
    Miles Brown

  • Best Movie

    BlacKkKlansman
    Creed 2
    If Beale Street Could Talk
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
    The Hate U Give

  • Sportswoman of the Year

    Allyson Felix
    Candace Parker
    Naomi Osaka
    Serena Williams
    Simone Biles

  • Sportsman of the Year

    Kevin Durant
    LeBron James
    Odell Beckham Jr.
    Stephen Curry
    Tiger Woods

  • Album of the Year

    Astroworld, Travis Scott
    Championships, Meek Mill
    Ella Mai, Ella Mai
    Everything is Love, The Carters
    Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

  • BET Her

    "Raise A Man," Alicia Keys
    "Level Up," Ciara
    "Hard Up," H.E.R.
    "Pynk," Janelle Monáe
    "Mama's Hand," Queen Naija
    "Rose In Harlem," Teyana Taylor

  • Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice

    "I Like It," Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    "This Is America," Childish Gambino
    "In My Feelings," Drake
    "Trip," Ella Mai
    "Middle Child," J. Cole
    "Sicko Mode," Travis Scott ft. Drake