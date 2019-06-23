BET Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
Regina Hall is hosting the 19th annual BET Awards ceremony, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Regina Hall is hosting the 19th annual BET Awards ceremony, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles across seven Viacom networks in the U.S., including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1 and Logo.
Heading into the show, Cardi B scored a leading seven nominations, including nods for best female hip hop artist, best collaboration, video of the year, album of the year and the viewers' choice award. Drake earned five noms for best male hip hop artist, video of the year, best collaboration and more. Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole picked up four noms each, and Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai received three apiece.
The broadcast will feature live performances from Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Migos, DJ Khaled, Lizzo, Mustard, H.E.R., Lil Baby, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Lucky Daye and Kiana Lede.
In addition, Tyler Perry will be honored with the Ultimate Icon Award, and Mary J. Blige will take home the Lifetime Achievement Award. Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur and community activist Nipsey Hussle will be honored posthumously with the Humanitarian Award.
In addition, Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin are among those to present.
A full list of winners, which is being updated live as they are announced on air, follows.
-
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor
-
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
-
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Gunna
Migos
The Carters
-
Best Collaboration
"A Lot," 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
"Please Me," Cardi B & Bruno Mars
"I Like It," Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"Could've Been," H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller
"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott ft. Drake
"Taste," Tyga ft. Offset
-
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Carbi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
-
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
-
Video of the Year
"A Lot," 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
"Money," Cardi B
"Please Me," Cardi B & Bruno Mars
"This Is America," Childish Gambino
"Nice For What," Drake
"APES**T," The Carters
-
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans
-
Best New Artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Queen Naija
-
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
"All Of My Life," Erica Campbell ft. Warryn Campbell
"Tell Me Where It Hurts," Fred Hammon
"Love Theory," Kirk Franklin
"Blessing Me Again," Snoop Dogg ft. Rance Allen
"Never Alone," Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin
-
Best International ActAKA (South Africa) Aya Nakamura (France) Burna Boy (Nigeria) Dave (UK) Dosseh (France) Giggs (UK) Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)
-
Best New International Act
Headie One (UK)
Jokair (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (UK)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria)
-
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
-
Best Actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
-
Young Stars
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyrics Ross
Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
-
Best Movie
-
Sportswoman of the Year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
-
Sportsman of the Year
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
-
Album of the Year
Astroworld, Travis Scott
Championships, Meek Mill
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Everything is Love, The Carters
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
-
BET Her
"Raise A Man," Alicia Keys
"Level Up," Ciara
"Hard Up," H.E.R.
"Pynk," Janelle Monáe
"Mama's Hand," Queen Naija
"Rose In Harlem," Teyana Taylor
-
Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice
"I Like It," Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"This Is America," Childish Gambino
"In My Feelings," Drake
"Trip," Ella Mai
"Middle Child," J. Cole
"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott ft. Drake