BET Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2019 BET Awards are being handed out Sunday night.

Regina Hall is hosting the 19th annual BET Awards ceremony, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles across seven Viacom networks in the U.S., including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1 and Logo.

Heading into the show, Cardi B scored a leading seven nominations, including nods for best female hip hop artist, best collaboration, video of the year, album of the year and the viewers' choice award. Drake earned five noms for best male hip hop artist, video of the year, best collaboration and more. Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole picked up four noms each, and Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai received three apiece.

The broadcast will feature live performances from Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Migos, DJ Khaled, Lizzo, Mustard, H.E.R., Lil Baby, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Lucky Daye and Kiana Lede.

In addition, Tyler Perry will be honored with the Ultimate Icon Award, and Mary J. Blige will take home the Lifetime Achievement Award. Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur and community activist Nipsey Hussle will be honored posthumously with the Humanitarian Award.

In addition, Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin are among those to present.

A full list of winners, which is being updated live as they are announced on air, follows.