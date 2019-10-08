2019 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners: J. Cole, Cardi B, Travis Scott
J. Cole was the big winner of the evening, taking home three awards, followed by Cardi B, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X, who each scored two wins.
J. Cole was the big winner of the evening at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019, as he took home lyricist of the year, best featured verse and impact track. Cardi B scored two wins for best hip-hop style and best hip-hop video for "Money." Travis Scott took home his first win with album of the year and video director of the year. Lil Nas X also took two wins for single of the year and best collaboration for his record-breaking single "Old Town Road."
Hosted by comedian Lil Duval for an Oct. 5 tapping, the ceremony aired Tuesday, Oct. 8 on BET Networks. Lil' Kim received the 2019 "I Am Hip Hop" honor, performing a medley of her hits, and was joined by Junior Mafia. Other performances of the evening included Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Chance the Rapper, Offset, T-Pain, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Lil Jon, Rapsody, YBN Cordae, Anderson .Paak, Saweetie, Kamillion and Tom. G.
The evening's presenters included R&B singer Teyana Taylor, and Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya. The 2019 Hip Hop Awards debuted a live battle rap between rapper DNA, Geechi Gotti, T-Top and Shotgun Suge, with DNA winning a $25,000 cash prize.
A complete list of winners follows.
-
Best Hip-Hop Video
WINNER "Money," Cardi B
"A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
"Twerk," City Girls featuring Cardi B
"Suge," DaBaby
"Going Bad," Meek Mill featuring Drake
"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott featuring Drake
-
Hot Ticket Performer
WINNER Megan Thee Stallion
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
The Carters
Travis Scott
-
Album of the Year
WINNER Astroworld, Travis Scott
Championships, Meek Mill
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Father of Asahd, DJ Khaled
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
Revenge of the Dreamers 3, Dreamville
-
Video Director of the Year
WINNER Travis Scott
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard
Calmatic
Dave Meyers
Eif Rivera
-
Lyricist of the Year
WINNER J. Cole
2 Chainz
Drake
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
YBN Cordae
-
MVP of the Year
WINNER Nipsey Hussle
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
-
Producer of the Year
WINNER DJ Khaled
London On Da track
Metro Boomin'
Mustard
Swizz Beatz
Tay Keith
-
Best Collab, Duo or Group
WINNER "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
"Please Me," Cardi B & Bruno Mars
"Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
"Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby & Gunna
"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott featuring Drake
-
Single of the Year
WINNER "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; Produced by YoungKio
"Act Up," City Girls; Produced by EarlThePearll
"Big Ole Freak," Megan Thee Stallion; Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat
"Money," Cardi B; Produced by J. White Did It
"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott featuring Drake; Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith "Suge," DaBaby; Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade
-
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER RDaBaby
Blueface
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
YBN Cordae
-
Best Mixtape
WINNER Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Loose, Jack Harlow
Luca Brasi 3, Kevin Gates
Feed Tha Streets II, Roddy Ricch
2009, Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y
YBN: The Mixtape, YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir
-
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
WINNER J. Cole on "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
21 Savage on "Wish Wish," DJ Khaled featuring Cardi B & 21 Savage
Cardi B on "Clout," Offset featuring Cardi B
Cardi B on "Twerk," City Girls featuring Cardi B
Rick Ross on "Money in the Grave," Drake featuring Rick Ross
Rick Ross on "What's Free," Meek Mill featuring Jay-Z & Rick Ross
-
Impact Track
WINNER "Middle Child," J. Cole
"A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
DJ Khaled - "Higher" featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
"A Day Without a Mexican," Kap G
"Tempo," Lizzo featuring Missy Elliott
"I Am Who They Say I Am," Youngboy Never Broke Again featuring Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates
-
DJ of the Year
WINNER Mustard
Chase B
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
-
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
WINNER Cardi B
DJ Khaled
French Montana
Meek Mill
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
-
Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App
WINNER Complex
All Hip-Hop
HotNewHipHop
The Shade Room
WorldStar
XXL
-
Hustler of the Year
WINNER Jay-Z
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Nipsey Hussle
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
-
Best International Flow
WINNER Sarkodie (Ghana)
Falz (Nigeria)
Ghetts (U.K.)
Kalash (France)
Lil Simz (U.K.)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Tory Lanez (Canada)