2019 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners: J. Cole, Cardi B, Travis Scott

7:30 PM 10/8/2019

by Annie Howard

J. Cole was the big winner of the evening, taking home three awards, followed by Cardi B, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X, who each scored two wins.

J. Cole was the big winner of the evening at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019, as he took home lyricist of the year, best featured verse and impact track. Cardi B scored two wins for best hip-hop style and best hip-hop video for "Money." Travis Scott took home his first win with album of the year and video director of the year. Lil Nas X also took two wins for single of the year and best collaboration for his record-breaking single "Old Town Road."

Hosted by comedian Lil Duval for an Oct. 5 tapping, the ceremony aired Tuesday, Oct. 8 on BET Networks. Lil' Kim received the 2019 "I Am Hip Hop" honor, performing a medley of her hits, and was joined by Junior Mafia. Other performances of the evening included Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Chance the Rapper, Offset, T-Pain, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Lil Jon, Rapsody, YBN Cordae, Anderson .Paak, Saweetie, Kamillion and Tom. G.

The evening's presenters included R&B singer Teyana Taylor, and Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya. The 2019 Hip Hop Awards debuted a live battle rap between rapper DNA, Geechi Gotti, T-Top and Shotgun Suge, with DNA winning a $25,000 cash prize.

A complete list of winners follows.

  • Best Hip-Hop Video

    WINNER "Money," Cardi B
    "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
    "Twerk," City Girls featuring Cardi B
    "Suge," DaBaby
    "Going Bad," Meek Mill featuring Drake
    "Sicko Mode," Travis Scott featuring Drake

     

  • Hot Ticket Performer

    WINNER Megan Thee Stallion
    Cardi B
    DaBaby
    Drake
    The Carters
    Travis Scott

     

  • Album of the Year

    WINNER Astroworld, Travis Scott
    Championships, Meek Mill
    Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
    Father of Asahd, DJ Khaled
    Igor, Tyler, The Creator
    Revenge of the Dreamers 3, Dreamville

  • Video Director of the Year

    WINNER Travis Scott
    Benny Boom
    Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard
    Calmatic
    Dave Meyers
    Eif Rivera

  • Lyricist of the Year

    WINNER J. Cole
    2 Chainz
    Drake
    Meek Mill
    Nipsey Hussle
    YBN Cordae

  • MVP of the Year

    WINNER Nipsey Hussle
    Cardi B
    DJ Khaled
    Drake
    J. Cole
    Megan Thee Stallion

  • Producer of the Year

    WINNER DJ Khaled
    London On Da track
    Metro Boomin'
    Mustard
    Swizz Beatz
    Tay Keith

  • Best Collab, Duo or Group

    WINNER "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
    "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
    "Please Me," Cardi B & Bruno Mars
    "Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
    "Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby & Gunna
    "Sicko Mode," Travis Scott featuring Drake

  • Single of the Year

    WINNER "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; Produced by YoungKio
    "Act Up," City Girls; Produced by EarlThePearll
    "Big Ole Freak," Megan Thee Stallion; Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat
    "Money," Cardi B; Produced by J. White Did It
    "Sicko Mode," Travis Scott featuring Drake; Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith "Suge," DaBaby; Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade

     

  • Best New Hip-Hop Artist

    WINNER RDaBaby
    Blueface
    Lil Nas X
    Megan Thee Stallion
    Roddy Ricch
    YBN Cordae

     

  • Best Mixtape

    WINNER Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
    Loose, Jack Harlow
    Luca Brasi 3, Kevin Gates
    Feed Tha Streets II, Roddy Ricch
    2009, Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y
    YBN: The Mixtape, YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir

     

  • Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

    WINNER J. Cole on "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
    21 Savage on "Wish Wish," DJ Khaled featuring Cardi B & 21 Savage
    Cardi B on "Clout," Offset featuring Cardi B
    Cardi B on "Twerk," City Girls featuring Cardi B
    Rick Ross on "Money in the Grave," Drake featuring Rick Ross
    Rick Ross on "What's Free," Meek Mill featuring Jay-Z & Rick Ross

     

  • Impact Track

    WINNER "Middle Child," J. Cole
    "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
    DJ Khaled - "Higher" featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
    "A Day Without a Mexican," Kap G
    "Tempo," Lizzo featuring Missy Elliott
    "I Am Who They Say I Am," Youngboy Never Broke Again featuring Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates

     

  • DJ of the Year

    WINNER Mustard
    Chase B
    DJ Drama
    DJ Envy
    DJ Esco
    DJ Khaled
     

  • Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

    WINNER Cardi B
    DJ Khaled
    French Montana
    Meek Mill
    Rick Ross
    Travis Scott

  • Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

    WINNER Complex
    All Hip-Hop
    HotNewHipHop
    The Shade Room
    WorldStar
    XXL

     

  • Hustler of the Year

    WINNER Jay-Z
    Cardi B
    DJ Khaled
    Nipsey Hussle
    Rick Ross
    Travis Scott

     

  • Best International Flow

    Sarkodie

    WINNER Sarkodie (Ghana)
    Falz (Nigeria)
    Ghetts (U.K.)
    Kalash (France)
    Lil Simz (U.K.)
    Nasty C (South Africa)
    Tory Lanez (Canada)

     