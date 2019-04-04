Billboard Music Awards: Cardi B, Drake, Post Malone Lead Nominees
Cardi B scored 18 nominations, while Drake and Post Malone picked up 17 each.
Cardi B is the most-nominated artist for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, earning nominations in categories such as top artist, top female artist, top rap artist and top rap album to name a few.
The "I Like It" singer, who made history this year as the only solo female rapper to win the best rap album Grammy, will compete for the top artist prize against Drake, Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Travis Scott.
Drake and Post Malone earned the second-highest number of nominations, with each artist gaining 17. Travis Scott earned 12 nominations, followed by the late XXXTentacion with 10, and Ariana Grande with nine.
Kelly Clarkson is set to return as host for the 2019 telecast, which airs live on NBC, Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
A full list of nominees follows.
-
Top Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
-
Top New Artist
Bazzi
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
-
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
-
Top Male Artist
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTENTACION
-
Top Female Artist
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift
-
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
-
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTENTACION
-
Top Hot 100 Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
-
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTENTACION
-
Top Song Sales ArtistDrake Ariana Grande Imagine Dragons Lady Gaga Post Malone
-
Top Radio Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
-
Top Social Artist
BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
-
Top Touring Artist
Beyonce & Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
-
Top R&B Artist
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTENTACION
-
Top R&B Male ArtistKhalid The Weeknd XXXTENTACION
-
Top R&B Female Artist
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija
-
Top R&B Tour
Beyonce & Jay-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
-
Top Rap Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
Travis Scott
-
Top Rap Male ArtistDrake Post Malone Travis Scott
-
Top Rap Female ArtistCardi B City Girls Nicki Minaj
-
Top Rap Tour
Beyonce & Jay-Z
Drake
Travis Scott
-
Top Country ArtistJason Aldean Kane Brown Luke Combs Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line
-
Top Country Male ArtistJason Aldean Kane Brown Luke Combs
-
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
-
Top Country Duo/Group ArtistDan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Old Dominion
-
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
-
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Queen
twenty one pilots
-
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
U2
-
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
-
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
The Chainsmokers
-
Top Christian Artist
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
-
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp
-
Top Billboard 200 Album
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion
Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
XXXTENTACION, ?
-
Top Soundtrack13 Reasons Why: Season 2 A Star is Born Bohemian Rhapsody Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse “he Greatest Showman
-
Top R&B Album
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Khalid, American Teen
The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy
XXXTENTACION, 17
-
Top Rap Album
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion
Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
XXXTENTACION, ?
-
Top Country Album
Jason Aldean, Rearview Town
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One's For You
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
-
Top Rock Album
Dave Matthews Band, Come Tomorrow
Imagine Dragons, Origins
Mumford & Sons, Delta
Panic! At This Disco, Pray For The Wicked
twenty one pilots, Trench
-
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA, Real Hasta la Muerte
Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
J Balvin, Vibras
Maluma, F.A.M.E.
Ozuna, Aura
-
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Clean Bandit, What Is Love?
David Guetta, 7
Kygo, Kids in Love
Major Lazer, Major Lazer Essentials
The Chainsmokers, Sick Boy
-
Top Christian Album
Cory Asbury, Reckless Love
Lauren Daigle, Look Up Child
for KING & COUNTRY, Burn The Ships
Hillsong Worship, There Is More
Zach Williams, Chain Breaker
-
Top Gospel Album
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists, Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love
Aretha Franklin, Gospel Greats
Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable
Tori Kelly, Hiding Place
Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room
-
Top Hot 100 Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams"
Post Malone, "Better Now"
Travis Scot, "SICKO MODE"
XXXTENTACION, "SAD!"
-
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams"
Post Malone, "Better Now"
Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"
XXTENTACION, "SAD!"
-
Top Streaming Song (Video)Drake, "In My Feelings" Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams" Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, "Girls Like You" Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE" XXXTENTACION, "SAD!"
-
Top Selling Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Halsey, "Without Me"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, "Girls Like You"
-
Top Radio SongKhalid & Normani, "Love Lies" Post Malone, "Better Now" Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, "Girls Like You" Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be" Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"
-
Top Collaboration
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Khalid & Normani, "Love Lies"
Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, "Girls Like You"
Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"
-
Top R&B Song
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo, "No Brainer"
Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"
Ella Mai, "Trip"
Khalid, "Better"
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown, "Freaky Friday"
-
Top Rap Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams"
Post Malone, "Better Now"
Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"
-
Top Country Song
Kane Brown, "Heaven"
Luke Combs, "She Got the Best of Me"
Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
Dan + Shay, "Tequila"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"
-
Top Rock Song
Foster The People, "Sit Next to Me"
Imagine Dragons, "Natural"
Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes"
lovelytheband, "broken"
Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"
-
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny ft. Drake, "Mia"
Daddy Yankee, "Dura"
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, "Te Bote"
-
Top Dance/Electronic Song
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"
Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"
Tiesto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone, "Jackie Chan"
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"
-
Top Christian Song
Cory Asbury, "Reckless Love"
Lauren Daigle, "You Say"
for KING & COUNTRY, "joy."
Hillsong Worship, "Who You Say I Am"
Tauren Wells, "Known"
-
Top Gospel Song
Todd Dulaney, "Your Great Name"
Koryn Hawthorne, "Won't He Do It"
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone"
Jason Nelson, "Forever"
Brian Courtney Wilson, "A Great Work"