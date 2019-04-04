Billboard Music Awards: Cardi B, Drake, Post Malone Lead Nominees

6:30 AM 4/4/2019

by Annie Howard

Cardi B scored 18 nominations, while Drake and Post Malone picked up 17 each.

Cardi B
MTV/TRL/Getty Images

Cardi B is the most-nominated artist for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, earning nominations in categories such as top artist, top female artist, top rap artist and top rap album to name a few.

The "I Like It" singer, who made history this year as the only solo female rapper to win the best rap album Grammy, will compete for the top artist prize against Drake, Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Travis Scott.

Drake and Post Malone earned the second-highest number of nominations, with each artist gaining 17. Travis Scott earned 12 nominations, followed by the late XXXTentacion with 10, and Ariana Grande with nine.

Kelly Clarkson is set to return as host for the 2019 telecast, which airs live on NBC, Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

A full list of nominees follows.

  • Top Artist

    Drake
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    Cardi B
    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Post Malone
    Travis Scott

  • Top New Artist

    Dua Lipa
    David M. Bennett/Getty Images

    Bazzi
    Juice WRLD
    Lil Baby
    Dua Lipa
    Ella Mai

  • Billboard Chart Achievement Award

    Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Dan + Shay
    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
    Dua Lipa

  • Top Male Artist

    Travis Scott
    Bob Levey/gettyimages

    Drake
    Post Malone
    Travis Scott
    Ed Sheeran
    XXXTENTACION

  • Top Female Artist

    Ariana Grande
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard

    Cardi B
    Ariana Grande
    Halsey
    Ella Mai
    Taylor Swift

  • Top Duo/Group

    Maroon 5
    Getty Images

    BTS
    Dan + Shay
    Imagine Dragons
    Maroon 5
    Panic! At The Disco

  • Top Billboard 200 Artist

    Post Malone
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Post Malone
    Travis Scott
    XXXTENTACION

  • Top Hot 100 Artist

    Cardi B
    John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    Cardi B
    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Juice WRLD
    Post Malone

  • Top Streaming Songs Artist

    Ariana Grande
    Jim Spellman/WireImage

    Cardi B
    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Post Malone
    XXXTENTACION

  • Top Song Sales Artist

    Imagine Dragons
    Getty Images
    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Imagine Dragons
    Lady Gaga
    Post Malone

  • Top Radio Songs Artist

    Post Malone
    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV

    Cardi B
    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Maroon 5
    Post Malone

  • Top Social Artist

    Louis Tomlinson
    Samir Hussein/WireImage

    BTS
    EXO
    GOT7
    Ariana Grande
    Louis Tomlinson

  • Top Touring Artist

    Beyonce & Jay-Z
    Courtesy of GLAAD

    Beyonce & Jay-Z
    Bruno Mars
    Ed Sheeran
    Taylor Swift
    Justin Timberlake

  • Top R&B Artist

    The Weeknd
    Suzi Pratt/Getty Images

    H.E.R.
    Khalid
    Ella Mai
    The Weeknd
    XXXTENTACION

  • Top R&B Male Artist

    Khalid
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images
    Khalid
    The Weeknd
    XXXTENTACION

  • Top R&B Female Artist

    H.E.R.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    H.E.R.
    Ella Mai
    Queen Naija

  • Top R&B Tour

    Childish Gambino
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Beyonce & Jay-Z
    Childish Gambino
    Bruno Mars

  • Top Rap Artist

    Cardi B
    Lester Cohen/Getty Images

    Cardi B
    Drake
    Juice WRLD
    Post Malone
    Travis Scott

  • Top Rap Male Artist

    Drake
    Getty Images
    Drake
    Post Malone
    Travis Scott

  • Top Rap Female Artist

    Nicki Minaj
    Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
    Cardi B
    City Girls
    Nicki Minaj

  • Top Rap Tour

    Travis Scott
    AP Images/Invision

    Beyonce & Jay-Z
    Drake
    Travis Scott

  • Top Country Artist

    Kane Brown
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images
    Jason Aldean
    Kane Brown
    Luke Combs
    Dan + Shay
    Florida Georgia Line

  • Top Country Male Artist

    Jason Aldean
    John Shearer/Getty Images
    Jason Aldean
    Kane Brown
    Luke Combs

  • Top Country Female Artist

    Kacey Musgraves
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Maren Morris
    Kacey Musgraves
    Carrie Underwood

  • Top Country Duo/Group Artist

    Florida Georgia Line
    Jeff Kravitz/AMA2016/FilmMagic
    Dan + Shay
    Florida Georgia Line
    Old Dominion

  • Top Country Tour

    Shania Twain
    Terry Wyatt/WireImage

    Luke Bryan
    Kenny Chesney
    Shania Twain

  • Top Rock Artist

    Freddie Mercury of Queen
    Paul Natkin/WireImage

    Imagine Dragons
    lovelytheband
    Panic! At The Disco
    Queen
    twenty one pilots

  • Top Rock Tour

    Elton John
    Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari

    Elton John
    The Rolling Stones
    U2

  • Top Latin Artist

    Anuel AA
    Bad Bunny
    J Balvin
    Ozuna
    Romeo Santos

  • Top Dance/Electronic Artist

    Calvin Harris
    John Shearer/Getty Images

    Calvin Harris
    Kygo
    Marshmello
    ODESZA
    The Chainsmokers

  • Top Christian Artist

    Lauren Daigle
    Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

    Cory Asbury
    Lauren Daigle
    for KING & COUNTRY
    Hillsong Worship
    MercyMe

  • Top Gospel Artist

    Tori Kelly
    Michael Stewart/WireImage

    Kirk Franklin
    Koryn Hawthorne
    Tori Kelly
    Tasha Cobbs Leonard
    Marvin Sapp

  • Top Billboard 200 Album

    Drake, 'Scorpion'
    Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
    Drake, Scorpion
    Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
    Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
    XXXTENTACION, ?

  • Top Soundtrack

    'A Star is Born'
    Neal Preston/Warner Bros.
    13 Reasons Why: Season 2
    A Star is Born
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
    “he Greatest Showman

  • Top R&B Album

    Khalid
    Getty Images

    Ella Mai, Ella Mai
    H.E.R., H.E.R.
    Khalid, American Teen
    The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy
    XXXTENTACION, 17

  • Top Rap Album

    Cardi B
    Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

    Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
    Drake, Scorpion
    Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
    Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
    XXXTENTACION, ?

  • Top Country Album

    Carrie Underwood
    Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    Jason Aldean, Rearview Town
    Kane Brown, Kane Brown
    Luke Combs, This One's For You
    Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
    Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

  • Top Rock Album

    Mumford & Sons
    Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

    Dave Matthews Band, Come Tomorrow
    Imagine Dragons, Origins
    Mumford & Sons, Delta
    Panic! At This Disco, Pray For The Wicked
    twenty one pilots, Trench

  • Top Latin Album

    Anuel AA, Real Hasta la Muerte
    Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
    J Balvin, Vibras
    Maluma, F.A.M.E.
    Ozuna, Aura

  • Top Dance/Electronic Album

    The Chainsmokers
    Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    Clean Bandit, What Is Love?
    David Guetta, 7
    Kygo, Kids in Love
    Major Lazer, Major Lazer Essentials
    The Chainsmokers, Sick Boy

  • Top Christian Album

    Lauren Daigle
    Getty Images

    Cory Asbury, Reckless Love
    Lauren Daigle, Look Up Child
    for KING & COUNTRY, Burn The Ships
    Hillsong Worship, There Is More
    Zach Williams, Chain Breaker

  • Top Gospel Album

    Snoop Dogg
    Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

    Snoop Dogg & Various Artists, Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love
    Aretha Franklin, Gospel Greats
    Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable
    Tori Kelly, Hiding Place
    Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room

  • Top Hot 100 Song

    Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
    Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams"
    Post Malone, "Better Now"
    Travis Scot, "SICKO MODE"
    XXXTENTACION, "SAD!"

  • Top Streaming Song (Audio)

    Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
    Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams"
    Post Malone, "Better Now"
    Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"
    XXTENTACION, "SAD!"

  • Top Streaming Song (Video)

    Drake, "In My Feelings" Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams" Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, "Girls Like You" Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE" XXXTENTACION, "SAD!"

  • Top Selling Song

    Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
    Drake, "In My Feelings"
    Halsey, "Without Me"
    Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
    Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, "Girls Like You"

  • Top Radio Song

    Khalid & Normani, "Love Lies"
    Post Malone, "Better Now"
    Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, "Girls Like You"
    Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"
    Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"

  • Top Collaboration

    Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
    Khalid & Normani, "Love Lies"
    Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"
    Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, "Girls Like You"
    Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

  • Top R&B Song

    DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo, "No Brainer"
    Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"
    Ella Mai, "Trip"
    Khalid, "Better"
    Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown, "Freaky Friday"

  • Top Rap Song

    Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
    Drake, "In My Feelings"
    Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams"
    Post Malone, "Better Now"
    Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"

  • Top Country Song

    Kane Brown, "Heaven"
    Luke Combs, "She Got the Best of Me"
    Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
    Dan + Shay, "Tequila"
    Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

  • Top Rock Song

    Foster The People, "Sit Next to Me"
    Imagine Dragons, "Natural"
    Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes"
    lovelytheband, "broken"
    Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"

  • Top Latin Song

    Bad Bunny ft. Drake, "Mia"
    Daddy Yankee, "Dura"
    DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"
    Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"
    Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, "Te Bote"

  • Top Dance/Electronic Song

    DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"
    Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"
    Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"
    Tiesto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone, "Jackie Chan"
    Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"

  • Top Christian Song

    Cory Asbury, "Reckless Love"
    Lauren Daigle, "You Say"
    for KING & COUNTRY, "joy."
    Hillsong Worship, "Who You Say I Am"
    Tauren Wells, "Known"

  • Top Gospel Song

    Todd Dulaney, "Your Great Name"
    Koryn Hawthorne, "Won't He Do It"
    Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone"
    Jason Nelson, "Forever"
    Brian Courtney Wilson, "A Great Work"