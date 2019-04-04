Billboard Music Awards: Cardi B, Drake, Post Malone Lead Nominees

Cardi B is the most-nominated artist for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, earning nominations in categories such as top artist, top female artist, top rap artist and top rap album to name a few.

The "I Like It" singer, who made history this year as the only solo female rapper to win the best rap album Grammy, will compete for the top artist prize against Drake, Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Travis Scott.

Drake and Post Malone earned the second-highest number of nominations, with each artist gaining 17. Travis Scott earned 12 nominations, followed by the late XXXTentacion with 10, and Ariana Grande with nine.

Kelly Clarkson is set to return as host for the 2019 telecast, which airs live on NBC, Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

A full list of nominees follows.