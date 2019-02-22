Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot #2: Bradley Cooper "Perfect," 'Green Book' "Retrograde and Borderline Offensive"

I wish Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had been nominated — it was terrific — and I really enjoyed A Quiet Place, too. I hated Vice — well, I should say, I hated the first half of it, because I turned it off halfway through; it felt gimmicky. I did not care for Black Panther — I appreciate what the film represented to people, but I just thought it was pretty mediocre. I'm not a fan of Green Book, either — it felt kind of retrograde and borderline offensive with all the cliches, and then I read what the family [of Don Shirley] was saying and that didn't help. My son said to me, "That movie is trash"; I wouldn't go that far. I wanted to love Roma, but in the end I just thought it was boring, albeit beautiful to look at. I kept waiting for something to happen. My daughter and I watched it together at home and we kept saying, "She's running in the street — maybe she's going to get hit by a car?" No. "She's going out into the water to save the kids — maybe one of them is going to die?" And my daughter said, "No, because all of the kids are huddled together on the beach on the poster." So then, during the credits, she said, "Let's watch through the credits, because maybe there's a scene after the credits?" Nope — and, by that time, we were laughing. There are so many people that liked it, and it's winning everything, but for me it did not work. It took me a while to get into BlacKkKlansman, but I eventually did — I really like Spike Lee, I love Adam Driver and I'm a fan of [John] David Washington from Ballers on TV. But I only voted for three. My number three is Bohemian Rhapsody, which I liked a lot — I didn't like how they handled Freddie Mercury's homosexuality; they just more or less avoided it, but Rami Malek was terrific and I loved the concert scenes. I put A Star Is Born at number two — a really entertaining Hollywood movie; the acting was great and everything worked for me except the ending. I liked The Favourite a lot — not the cinematography, but everything else about it. I guess it was the one of the eight nominees that I liked the most, but I can't say it was a favorite film of mine. There was no Phantom Thread for me this year.

My Vote: (1) The Favourite, (2) A Star Is Born, (3) Bohemian Rhapsody