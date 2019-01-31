Casting Society of America's Artios Awards: 'Green Book,' 'Vice' Among Winners

Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, Green Book and Vice are among the winners of the Casting Society of America's 34th annual Artios Awards, which were handed out Thursday night.

Green Book took home the award for best casting in a big-budget comedy film, while Vice won the corresponding award in the drama category. Crazy Rich Asians was cited for best casting in a studio or independent comedy feature, while BlacKkKlansman won for drama. Black Panther went home with the Zeitgeist Award.

On the TV side, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, Atlanta, The Crown and Godless were among the night's winners.

The awards were presented in simultaneous ceremonies at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and Stage 48 in New York City, with actor-writers June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie and the upcoming Flarsky) and Paul Scheer (Black Monday, Veep, Future Man, The Disaster Artist) serving as hosts of the L.A. edition and comedienne Bridget Everett hosting in New York.

This year’s honorees included Laura Dern, recipient of the the Lynn Stalmaster Award, and Tina Fey and Jeff Raymond, honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award.

In addition, Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy and Carol Mendelsohn, executive producer and co-creator of CSI and its spinoffs, presented the Hoyt Bowers Award to the casting team of Ulrich Dawson and Kritzer. The Hoyt Bowers Award, given for excellence in casting, honors the recipients’ body of work and their outstanding contribution to the casting profession. As part of a tribute to the honorees — Glee casting directors Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer of Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer Casting — Glee alums Darren Criss and Amber Riley were tapped to give a musical performance.

Casting directors — and CSA founders — Mike Fenton, Joe Reich and Al Onorato also received honorary awards.

A full list of winners follows.