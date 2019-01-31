Casting Society of America's Artios Awards: 'Green Book,' 'Vice' Among Winners
'Black Panther,' 'BlacKkKlansman,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Green Book' and 'Vice' are among the winners of the 34th annual awards, handed out Thursday night.
Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, Green Book and Vice are among the winners of the Casting Society of America's 34th annual Artios Awards, which were handed out Thursday night.
Green Book took home the award for best casting in a big-budget comedy film, while Vice won the corresponding award in the drama category. Crazy Rich Asians was cited for best casting in a studio or independent comedy feature, while BlacKkKlansman won for drama. Black Panther went home with the Zeitgeist Award.
On the TV side, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, Atlanta, The Crown and Godless were among the night's winners.
The awards were presented in simultaneous ceremonies at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and Stage 48 in New York City, with actor-writers June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie and the upcoming Flarsky) and Paul Scheer (Black Monday, Veep, Future Man, The Disaster Artist) serving as hosts of the L.A. edition and comedienne Bridget Everett hosting in New York.
This year’s honorees included Laura Dern, recipient of the the Lynn Stalmaster Award, and Tina Fey and Jeff Raymond, honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award.
In addition, Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy and Carol Mendelsohn, executive producer and co-creator of CSI and its spinoffs, presented the Hoyt Bowers Award to the casting team of Ulrich Dawson and Kritzer. The Hoyt Bowers Award, given for excellence in casting, honors the recipients’ body of work and their outstanding contribution to the casting profession. As part of a tribute to the honorees — Glee casting directors Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer of Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer Casting — Glee alums Darren Criss and Amber Riley were tapped to give a musical performance.
Casting directors — and CSA founders — Mike Fenton, Joe Reich and Al Onorato also received honorary awards.
A full list of winners follows.
-
Feature (Big Budget, Comedy)
WINNER - Green Book
Rick Montgomery, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Thomas Sullivan (Associate)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Ellen Chenoweth, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Location Associate)
Deadpool 2
Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Yumi Takada (Location Casting), Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Raylin Sabo (Associate)
Game Night
Rich Delia, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate)
Mary Poppins Returns
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Conrad Woolfe (Associate), Sarah Trevis (UK Associate)
-
Feature (Big Budget, Drama)
WINNER - Vice
Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield (Additional Casting)
A Star Is Born
Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, Raylin Sabo (Associate)
Boy Erased
Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Shelby Cherniet (Associate)
The Hate U Give
Yesi Ramirez, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)
Widows
Francine Maisler, Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Amber Wakefield (Associate)
-
Feature (Studio or Independent, Comedy)
WINNER - Crazy Rich Asians
Terri Taylor, Sarah Domeier (Associate)
Book Club
Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Avy Kaufman, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Joey Montenarello (Associate)
Love, Simon
Denise Chamian, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)
Private Life
Jeanne McCarthy, Rori Bergman, Karlee Fomalont (Associate)
Sorry to Bother You
Eyde Belasco, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Sarah Kliban (Location Associate)
-
Feature (Studio or Independent, Drama)
WINNER - BlacKkKlansman
Kim Taylor-Coleman
Beautiful Boy
Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield (Associate)
Ben Is Back
Bernard Telsey
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Jennifer Euston, SJ Allocco (Associate)
If Beale Street Could Talk
Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate)
-
Feature (Low Budget, Comedy or Drama)
WINNER - The Kindergarten Teacher
Stephanie Holbrook, Henry Russell Bergstein
A Private War
Jina Jay
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
Jessica Daniels
Monsters and Men
Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate)
Unsane
Carmen Cuba
-
Feature (Micro-Budget, Comedy or Drama)
WINNER - Madeline's Madeline
Stephanie Holbrook
Billy Boy
Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer
Dead Women Walking
Rich Delia, Adam Richards (Associate)
Searching
Lindsey Weissmueller, Mayank Bhatter (Associate)
Unlovable
Meg Morman, Sunday Boling
-
Feature Animation
WINNER - Isle of Dogs
Douglas Aibel
Incredibles 2
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)
Smallfoot
Ruth Lambert
-
The Zeitgeist Award
WINNER - Black Panther
Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate), Nicholas Amick Mudd (Associate)
A Quiet Place
Jodi Angstreich, Maribeth Fox, Laura Rosenthal
Bumblebee
Denise Chamian, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Robert McGee (Additional Voice Casting), Ruth Lambert (Additional Voice Casting), Beth Day (Associate), Sarah Kliban (Location Associate)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fiona Weir
Ready Player One
Ellen Lewis, Lucy Bevan, Kate Sprance (Associate)
-
Television Pilot & First Season — Comedy
WINNER - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jeanie Bacharach
Cindy Tolan
Anne Davison (Associate)
Betsy Fippinger (Associate)
Atypical
Bernard Telsey
Tiffany Little Canfield
Josh Einsohn
Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)
Rachel Dill (Associate)
Barry
Sherry Thomas
Sharon Bialy
Stacia Kimler (Associate)
GLOW
Jennifer Euston
Elizabeth Barnes
Seth Caskey (Associate)
Young Sheldon
Nikki Valko
Ken Miller
Peter Pappas
-
Television Pilot & First Season — Drama
WINNER - Ozark
Alexa L. Fogel
Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting)
Chase Paris (Location Casting)
John Ort (Associate)
Claws
Cathy Sandrich Gelfond
Jenn Presser
Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)
The Chi
Carmen Cuba
Christal Karge (Location Casting)
Marisa Ross (Location Casting)
Judith Sunga (Associate)
Jenn Noyes (Associate)
The Deuce
Alexa L. Fogel
Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)
The Looming Tower
Avy Kaufman
-
Television Series — Comedy
WINNER - Atlanta
Alexa L. Fogel
Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting)
Chase Paris (Location Casting)
Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)
Better Things
Felicia Fasano
Tara Nostramo (Associate)
Dear White People
Kim Coleman
Grace and Frankie
Tracy Lilienfield
Emily Towler (Associate)
Insecure
Victoria Thomas
-
Television Series — Drama
WINNER - The Crown
Nina Gold
Robert Sterne
Game of Thrones
Nina Gold
Robert Sterne
Carla Stronge (Location Casting)
The Americans
Rori Bergman
Dayna Katz (Associate)
The Handmaid’s Tale
Sharon Bialy
Sherry Thomas
Russell Scott
Robin D. Cook (Location Casting)
Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)
This Is Us
Bernard Telsey
Tiffany Little Canfield
Josh Einsohn
Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)
-
Limited Series
WINNER - Godless
Ellen Lewis
Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)
Rene Haynes (Native American Casting)
Helen Geier (Location Casting)
Kate Sprance (Associate)
Marie A.K. McMaster (Associate)
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Nicole Daniels
Courtney Bright
Black Mirror
Jina Jay
Henry Russell Bergstein (Additional U.S. Casting)
Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting)
Patrick Melrose
Nina Gold
The Sinner
Cami Patton
Jennifer Lare
Stephanie Holbrook
Henry Russell Bergstein
Douglas Aibel
Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)
Blair Foster (Associate)
-
Feature Film — Non-Theatrical Release
WINNER - Paterno
Ellen Chenoweth
Susanne Scheel (Associate)
Fahrenheit 451
Douglas Aibel
Henry Russell Bergstein
Robin D. Cook (Location Casting)
Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)
Flint
Susan Edelman
Menendez: Blood Brothers
Brett Greenstein
Collin Daniel
Sherie Hernandez (Associate)
The Kissing Booth
Gary M. Zuckerbrod
Mito Skellern (Location Casting)
-
Live Television Performance — Variety or Sketch Comedy
WINNER - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Bernard Telsey
Patrick Goodwin
A Christmas Story Live
Bernard Telsey
Tiffany Little Canfield
Rachel Hoffman
Rachel Dill (Associate)
Drunk History
Melissa DeLizia
Nickelodeon’s Sizzling Summer Camp Special
Julie Rose
Ann Maney
Lindsay Klein (Associate)
-
Children's Pilot and Series (Live Action)
WINNER - A Series of Unfortunate Events
David Rubin
Corinne Clark (Location Casting)
Jennifer Page (Location Casting)
Andrea Bunker (Associate)
Alexa & Katie
Sally Stiner
Barbie Block
Andi Mack
Amber Horn
Danielle Aufiero
Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)
Fuller House
Alexis Frank Koczara
Christine Smith Shevchenko
Gianna Butler (Associate)
School of Rock
Suzanne Goddard-Smythe
-
Television — Animation
WINNER - Rick and Morty
Ruth Lambert
Robert McGee
Big Mouth
Julie Ashton-Barson
Bob’s Burgers
Julie Ashton-Barson
Boss Baby
Ania O’Hare
SpongeBob Squarepants
Gene Vassilaros
Trolls: The Beat Goes On
Ania O’Hare
Ruth Lambert
Robert McGee
-
Reality Series
WINNER - Queer Eye
Gretchen Palek
Danielle Gervais
Ally Capriotti Grant
Beyhan Oguz
Born This Way
Sasha Alpert
Megan Sleeper
Project Runway
Sasha Alpert
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ethan Petersen
Goloka Bolte
The Voice
Michelle McNulty
-
Short Films
WINNER - The Lost
Matthew Lessall
Akeda
Becky Silverman
Lisa Zambetti
Emergency
Amanda Lenker Doyle
Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington
Lucy in the Sky
Jen Rudin
The Zim
Jessica Sherman
-
Shortform Series
WINNER - Relationship Status
Meg Morman
Sunday Boling
I Love Bekka & Lucy
Angela Terry Barbara Stordahl
Lisa Bourne
Overdue
Sherrie Henderson
Vanessa Knight (Associate)
The Off Season
Shayna Sherwood
Nickole Doro
Zac & Mia
Amanda Lenker Doyle
Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington
-
New York Broadway Theater — Comedy or Drama
WINNER - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Jim Carnahan Junk
David Caparelliotis
Lauren Port
1984
Jim Carnahan
Jillian Cimini (Associate)
Meteor Shower
David Caparelliotis
Lauren Port
The Parisian Woman
Will Cantler
Karyn Casl
Adam Caldwell
-
New York Broadway Theater — Musical
WINNER - Mean Girls
Bethany Knox
Escape to Margaritaville
Rachel Hoffman
Frozen
Bernard Telsey
Rachel Hoffman
Cesar A. Rocha
Prince of Broadway
Tara Rubin
Kaitlin Shaw
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Tara Rubin
Felicia Rudolph (Associate)
-
New York Broadway Theater — Revival, Comedy or Drama
WINNER - Angels in America
Jim Carnahan
The Boys in the Band
David Caparelliotis
Lobby Hero
Will Cantler
Karyn Casl
Adam Caldwell
Children of a Lesser God
Will Cantler
Karyn Casl
Adam Caldwell
Bernard Telsey
M. Butterfly
Adam Caldwell
Will Cantler
Karyn Casl
-
New York Broadway Theater — Revival, Musical
WINNER - Once On This Island
Craig Burns
Carousel
Bernard Telsey
Craig Burns
My Fair Lady
Bernard Telsey
Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)
-
New York Theater — Comedy or Musical
WINNER - School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play
Adam Caldwell
Will Cantler
Karyn Casl
A Letter to Harvey Milk
Stephanie Klapper
Jerry Springer – The Opera
Rebecca Scholl
Cesar A. Rocha
Jersey Boys
Tara Rubin
Lindsay Levine
Merri Sugarman
Claire Burke (Associate)
KPOP
Henry Russell Bergstein
Our Lady of 121st Street
David Caparelliotis
Lauren Port
The Sting
Tara Rubin
Felicia Rudolph (Associate)
-
New York Theater — Drama
WINNER - Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
David Caparelliotis
Lauren Port
Animal
Lauren Port
At Home at the Zoo
David Caparelliotis
Lauren Port
Hangman
Will Cantler
Karyn Casl
Adam Caldwell
Transfers
Adam Caldwell
Will Cantler
Karyn Casl
-
Regional Theater
WINNER - Angels in America
Tara Rubin
Laura Schutzel
Amy Potozkin (Location Casting)
12 Angry Men
Michael Donovan
Richie Ferris (Associate)
Actually
Will Cantler
Karyn Casl
Adam Caldwell
The Cake
Karyn Casl
The Graduate
Michael Donovan
Richie Ferris (Associate)
-
Los Angeles Theater
WINNER - Henry IV
Tracy Lilienfield
Emily Towler (Associate)
Belleville
Ryan Bernard Tymensky
Our Town
Tiffany Little Canfield
Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)
Significant Other
Phyllis Schuringa
The Pride
Eric Souliere
-
Special Theatrical Performance
WINNER - Mamma Mia!
Margery Simkin
Michael Donovan
Richie Ferris (Associate)
Assassins
Carrie Gardner
Stephen Kopel
Candide
Rachel Hoffman
In the Heights
Bethany Knox
Rebecca Scholl
West Side Story In Concert
Stephanie Klapper
-
Theater Tours
WINNER - Hamilton
Bethany Knox
Bright Star
James Calleri
Paul Davis
Michael Donovan
Howie Cherpakov
Richie Ferris (Associate)
School of Rock
Tara Rubin
Merri Sugarman
Claire Burke (Associate)
The Color Purple
Rebecca Scholl
The Humans
Carrie Gardner
Waitress
Patrick Goodwin