Casting Society of America's Artios Awards: 'Green Book,' 'Vice' Among Winners

11:00 PM 1/31/2019

by Kimberly Nordyke

'Black Panther,' 'BlacKkKlansman,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Green Book' and 'Vice' are among the winners of the 34th annual awards, handed out Thursday night.

'Green Book' (left) and 'Vice'
Courtesy of Films

Green Book took home the award for best casting in a big-budget comedy film, while Vice won the corresponding award in the drama category. Crazy Rich Asians was cited for best casting in a studio or independent comedy feature, while BlacKkKlansman won for drama. Black Panther went home with the Zeitgeist Award.

On the TV side, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, Atlanta, The Crown and Godless were among the night's winners.

The awards were presented in simultaneous ceremonies at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and Stage 48 in New York City, with actor-writers June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie and the upcoming Flarsky) and Paul Scheer (Black Monday, Veep, Future Man, The Disaster Artist) serving as hosts of the L.A. edition and comedienne Bridget Everett hosting in New York.

This year’s honorees included Laura Dern, recipient of the the Lynn Stalmaster Award, and Tina Fey and Jeff Raymond, honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award.

In addition, Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy and Carol Mendelsohn, executive producer and co-creator of CSI and its spinoffs, presented the Hoyt Bowers Award to the casting team of Ulrich Dawson and Kritzer. The Hoyt Bowers Award, given for excellence in casting, honors the recipients’ body of work and their outstanding contribution to the casting profession. As part of a tribute to the honorees — Glee casting directors Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer of Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer Casting — Glee alums Darren Criss and Amber Riley were tapped to give a musical performance.

Casting directors — and CSA founders — Mike Fenton, Joe Reich and Al Onorato also received honorary awards.

A full list of winners follows.

  • Feature (Big Budget, Comedy)

    'Green Book'
    'Green Book'
    Courtesy of Universal Pictures

    WINNERGreen Book
    Rick Montgomery, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Thomas Sullivan (Associate)

    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
    Ellen Chenoweth, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Location Associate)

    Deadpool 2
    Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Yumi Takada (Location Casting), Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Raylin Sabo (Associate)

    Game Night
    Rich Delia, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate)

    Mary Poppins Returns
    Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Conrad Woolfe (Associate), Sarah Trevis (UK Associate)

  • Feature (Big Budget, Drama)

    'Vice'
    'Vice'
    Annapurna Pictures

    WINNERVice
    Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield (Additional Casting)

    A Star Is Born
    Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, Raylin Sabo (Associate)

    Boy Erased
    Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Shelby Cherniet (Associate)

    The Hate U Give
    Yesi Ramirez, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

    Widows
    Francine Maisler, Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Amber Wakefield (Associate)

  • Feature (Studio or Independent, Comedy)

    'Crazy Rich Asians'
    'Crazy Rich Asians'
    Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment

    WINNERCrazy Rich Asians
    Terri Taylor, Sarah Domeier (Associate)

    Book Club
    Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Avy Kaufman, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Joey Montenarello (Associate)

    Love, Simon
    Denise Chamian, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

    Private Life
    Jeanne McCarthy, Rori Bergman, Karlee Fomalont (Associate)

    Sorry to Bother You
    Eyde Belasco, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Sarah Kliban (Location Associate)

  • Feature (Studio or Independent, Drama)

    'BlacKkKlansman'
    'BlacKkKlansman'
    Courtesy of David Lee / Focus Features

    WINNERBlacKkKlansman
    Kim Taylor-Coleman

    Beautiful Boy 
    Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield (Associate)

    Ben Is Back
    Bernard Telsey

    Can You Ever Forgive Me?
    Jennifer Euston, SJ Allocco (Associate)

    If Beale Street Could Talk
    Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate)

  • Feature (Low Budget, Comedy or Drama)

    'The Kindergarten Teacher'
    'The Kindergarten Teacher'
    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    WINNERThe Kindergarten Teacher
    Stephanie Holbrook, Henry Russell Bergstein

    A Private War
    Jina Jay

    The Miseducation of Cameron Post
    Jessica Daniels

    Monsters and Men
    Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate)

    Unsane
    Carmen Cuba

  • Feature (Micro-Budget, Comedy or Drama)

    'Madeline’s Madeline'
    'Madeline’s Madeline'
    Courtesy of Oscilloscope

    WINNERMadeline's Madeline
    Stephanie Holbrook

    Billy Boy
    Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer

    Dead Women Walking
    Rich Delia, Adam Richards (Associate)

    Searching
    Lindsey Weissmueller, Mayank Bhatter (Associate)

    Unlovable
    Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

  • Feature Animation

    'Isle of Dogs'
    'Isle of Dogs'
    Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

    WINNERIsle of Dogs
    Douglas Aibel

    Incredibles 2
    Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

    Ralph Breaks the Internet
    Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)

    Smallfoot
    Ruth Lambert

  • The Zeitgeist Award

    'Black Panther'
    'Black Panther'
    Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

    WINNERBlack Panther
    Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate), Nicholas Amick Mudd (Associate)

    A Quiet Place
    Jodi Angstreich, Maribeth Fox, Laura Rosenthal

    Bumblebee
    Denise Chamian, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Robert McGee (Additional Voice Casting), Ruth Lambert (Additional Voice Casting), Beth Day (Associate), Sarah Kliban (Location Associate)

    Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
    Fiona Weir

    Ready Player One
    Ellen Lewis, Lucy Bevan, Kate Sprance (Associate)

  • Television Pilot & First Season — Comedy

    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
    Amazon Studios

    WINNERThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Jeanie Bacharach
    Cindy Tolan
    Anne Davison (Associate)
    Betsy Fippinger (Associate)

    Atypical
    Bernard Telsey
    Tiffany Little Canfield
    Josh Einsohn
    Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)
    Rachel Dill (Associate)

    Barry
    Sherry Thomas
    Sharon Bialy
    Stacia Kimler (Associate)

    GLOW
    Jennifer Euston
    Elizabeth Barnes
    Seth Caskey (Associate)

    Young Sheldon
    Nikki Valko
    Ken Miller
    Peter Pappas

  • Television Pilot & First Season — Drama

    'Ozark'
    'Ozark'
    Jessica Miglio/Netflix

    WINNEROzark
    Alexa L. Fogel
    Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting)
    Chase Paris (Location Casting)
    John Ort (Associate)

    Claws
    Cathy Sandrich Gelfond
    Jenn Presser
    Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

    The Chi
    Carmen Cuba
    Christal Karge (Location Casting)
    Marisa Ross (Location Casting)
    Judith Sunga (Associate)
    Jenn Noyes (Associate)

    The Deuce
    Alexa L. Fogel
    Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

    The Looming Tower
    Avy Kaufman

  • Television Series — Comedy

    'Atlanta'
    'Atlanta'
    FX Networks/Photofest

    WINNERAtlanta
    Alexa L. Fogel
    Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting)
    Chase Paris (Location Casting)
    Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

    Better Things
    Felicia Fasano
    Tara Nostramo (Associate)

    Dear White People
    Kim Coleman

    Grace and Frankie
    Tracy Lilienfield
    Emily Towler (Associate)

    Insecure
    Victoria Thomas

  • Television Series — Drama

    'The Crown'
    'The Crown'
    Netflix

    WINNERThe Crown
    Nina Gold
    Robert Sterne

    Game of Thrones
    Nina Gold
    Robert Sterne
    Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

    The Americans
    Rori Bergman
    Dayna Katz (Associate)

    The Handmaid’s Tale
    Sharon Bialy
    Sherry Thomas
    Russell Scott
    Robin D. Cook (Location Casting)
    Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

    This Is Us
    Bernard Telsey
    Tiffany Little Canfield
    Josh Einsohn
    Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

  • Limited Series

    'Godless'
    'Godless'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    WINNERGodless
    Ellen Lewis
    Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)
    Rene Haynes (Native American Casting)
    Helen Geier (Location Casting)
    Kate Sprance (Associate)
    Marie A.K. McMaster (Associate)

    American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
    Nicole Daniels
    Courtney Bright

    Black Mirror
    Jina Jay
    Henry Russell Bergstein (Additional U.S. Casting)
    Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting)

    Patrick Melrose
    Nina Gold

    The Sinner
    Cami Patton
    Jennifer Lare
    Stephanie Holbrook
    Henry Russell Bergstein
    Douglas Aibel
    Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)
    Blair Foster (Associate)

  • Feature Film — Non-Theatrical Release

    'Paterno'
    'Paterno'

    WINNERPaterno
    Ellen Chenoweth
    Susanne Scheel (Associate)

    Fahrenheit 451
    Douglas Aibel
    Henry Russell Bergstein
    Robin D. Cook (Location Casting)
    Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

    Flint
    Susan Edelman

    Menendez: Blood Brothers
    Brett Greenstein
    Collin Daniel
    Sherie Hernandez (Associate)

    The Kissing Booth
    Gary M. Zuckerbrod
    Mito Skellern (Location Casting)

  • Live Television Performance — Variety or Sketch Comedy

    'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert'
    'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert'
    Peter Kramer/NBC

    WINNERJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
    Bernard Telsey
    Patrick Goodwin

    A Christmas Story Live
    Bernard Telsey
    Tiffany Little Canfield
    Rachel Hoffman
    Rachel Dill (Associate)

    Drunk History
    Melissa DeLizia

    Nickelodeon’s Sizzling Summer Camp Special
    Julie Rose
    Ann Maney
    Lindsay Klein (Associate)

  • Children's Pilot and Series (Live Action)

    WINNERA Series of Unfortunate Events
    David Rubin
    Corinne Clark (Location Casting)
    Jennifer Page (Location Casting)
    Andrea Bunker (Associate)

    Alexa & Katie
    Sally Stiner

    Barbie Block
    Andi Mack
    Amber Horn
    Danielle Aufiero
    Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)

    Fuller House
    Alexis Frank Koczara
    Christine Smith Shevchenko
    Gianna Butler (Associate)

    School of Rock
    Suzanne Goddard-Smythe

  • Television — Animation

    'Rick and Morty'
    'Rick and Morty'
    Courtesy of Adult Swim

    WINNERRick and Morty
    Ruth Lambert
    Robert McGee

    Big Mouth
    Julie Ashton-Barson

    Bob’s Burgers
    Julie Ashton-Barson

    Boss Baby
    Ania O’Hare

    SpongeBob Squarepants
    Gene Vassilaros

    Trolls: The Beat Goes On
    Ania O’Hare
    Ruth Lambert
    Robert McGee

  • Reality Series

    'Queer Eye'
    'Queer Eye'
    Carin Baer/Netflix

    WINNERQueer Eye
    Gretchen Palek
    Danielle Gervais
    Ally Capriotti Grant
    Beyhan Oguz

    Born This Way
    Sasha Alpert
    Megan Sleeper

    Project Runway
    Sasha Alpert

    RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Ethan Petersen
    Goloka Bolte

    The Voice
    Michelle McNulty

  • Short Films

    WINNERThe Lost
    Matthew Lessall

    Akeda
    Becky Silverman
    Lisa Zambetti

    Emergency
    Amanda Lenker Doyle
    Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

    Lucy in the Sky
    Jen Rudin

    The Zim
    Jessica Sherman

  • Shortform Series

    WINNERRelationship Status
    Meg Morman
    Sunday Boling

    I Love Bekka & Lucy
    Angela Terry Barbara Stordahl
    Lisa Bourne

    Overdue
    Sherrie Henderson
    Vanessa Knight (Associate)

    The Off Season
    Shayna Sherwood
    Nickole Doro

    Zac & Mia
    Amanda Lenker Doyle
    Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

  • New York Broadway Theater — Comedy or Drama

    'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'
    'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'
    Courtesy of Manuel Harlan

    WINNER - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
    Jim Carnahan Junk
    David Caparelliotis
    Lauren Port

    1984
    Jim Carnahan
    Jillian Cimini (Associate)

    Meteor Shower
    David Caparelliotis
    Lauren Port

    The Parisian Woman
    Will Cantler
    Karyn Casl
    Adam Caldwell

  • New York Broadway Theater — Musical

    'Mean Girls'
    'Mean Girls'
    Joan Marcus

    WINNERMean Girls
    Bethany Knox

    Escape to Margaritaville
    Rachel Hoffman

    Frozen
    Bernard Telsey
    Rachel Hoffman
    Cesar A. Rocha

    Prince of Broadway
    Tara Rubin
    Kaitlin Shaw

    Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
    Tara Rubin
    Felicia Rudolph (Associate)

  • New York Broadway Theater — Revival, Comedy or Drama

    'Angels in America'
    'Angels in America'
    Courtesy of Brinkoff & Mögenburg

    WINNER - Angels in America
    Jim Carnahan

    The Boys in the Band
    David Caparelliotis

    Lobby Hero
    Will Cantler
    Karyn Casl
    Adam Caldwell

    Children of a Lesser God
    Will Cantler
    Karyn Casl
    Adam Caldwell
    Bernard Telsey

    M. Butterfly
    Adam Caldwell
    Will Cantler
    Karyn Casl

  • New York Broadway Theater — Revival, Musical

    'Once On This Island'
    'Once On This Island'
    Courtesy of Joan Marcus

    WINNER - Once On This Island
    Craig Burns

    Carousel
    Bernard Telsey
    Craig Burns

    My Fair Lady
    Bernard Telsey
    Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

  • New York Theater — Comedy or Musical

    'School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play'
    'School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play'
    Courtesy of Joan Marcus

    WINNER - School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play
    Adam Caldwell
    Will Cantler
    Karyn Casl

    A Letter to Harvey Milk
    Stephanie Klapper

    Jerry Springer – The Opera
    Rebecca Scholl
    Cesar A. Rocha

    Jersey Boys
    Tara Rubin
    Lindsay Levine
    Merri Sugarman
    Claire Burke (Associate)

    KPOP
    Henry Russell Bergstein

    Our Lady of 121st Street
    David Caparelliotis
    Lauren Port

    The Sting
    Tara Rubin
    Felicia Rudolph (Associate)

  • New York Theater — Drama

    'Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train'
    'Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train'
    Joan Marcus

    WINNER - Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
    David Caparelliotis
    Lauren Port

    Animal
    Lauren Port

    At Home at the Zoo
    David Caparelliotis
    Lauren Port

    Hangman
    Will Cantler
    Karyn Casl
    Adam Caldwell

    Transfers
    Adam Caldwell
    Will Cantler
    Karyn Casl

  • Regional Theater

    WINNER - Angels in America
    Tara Rubin
    Laura Schutzel
    Amy Potozkin (Location Casting)

    12 Angry Men
    Michael Donovan
    Richie Ferris (Associate)

    Actually
    Will Cantler
    Karyn Casl
    Adam Caldwell

    The Cake
    Karyn Casl

    The Graduate
    Michael Donovan
    Richie Ferris (Associate)

  • Los Angeles Theater

    'Henry IV'
    'Henry IV'
    Craig Schwartz

    WINNER - Henry IV
    Tracy Lilienfield
    Emily Towler (Associate)

    Belleville
    Ryan Bernard Tymensky

    Our Town
    Tiffany Little Canfield
    Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

    Significant Other
    Phyllis Schuringa

    The Pride
    Eric Souliere

  • Special Theatrical Performance

    WINNER - Mamma Mia!
    Margery Simkin
    Michael Donovan
    Richie Ferris (Associate)

    Assassins
    Carrie Gardner
    Stephen Kopel

    Candide
    Rachel Hoffman

    In the Heights
    Bethany Knox
    Rebecca Scholl

    West Side Story In Concert
    Stephanie Klapper

  • Theater Tours

    WINNERHamilton
    Bethany Knox

    Bright Star
    James Calleri
    Paul Davis
    Michael Donovan
    Howie Cherpakov
    Richie Ferris (Associate)

    School of Rock
    Tara Rubin
    Merri Sugarman
    Claire Burke (Associate)

    The Color Purple
    Rebecca Scholl

    The Humans
    Carrie Gardner

    Waitress
    Patrick Goodwin