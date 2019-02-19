'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther' Take Home Honors at Costume Designers Guild Awards
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' were also awarded at the 21st annual show on Tuesday night.
Landing just five days before the 91st Academy Awards, the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards (held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 19) honored Oscar-nominated films in the costume category The Black Panther (Ruth E. Carter) for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film and The Favourite (Sandy Powell) for Period Film as well as Crazy Rich Asians (Mary E. Vogt) for Contemporary Film.
Winning in the television realm: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Lou Eyrich and Allison Leach) for Contemporary Television, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Donna Zakowska) for Period Television and Westworld (Sharen Davis) for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television.
Natasha Newman-Thomas walked away with the Excellence in Short Form Design honor for Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” music video, while Zaldy Goco took home the prize in a new eighth category of Variety, Reality Competition and Live Television for her work on Rupaul’s Drag Race.
See the complete list of winners below.
-
Excellence in Contemporary Film
A Star Is Born – Erin Benach
Crazy Rich Asians – Mary E. Vogt (WINNER)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Michele Clapton
Ocean's 8 – Sarah Edwards
Widows – Jenny Eagan
-
Excellence in Period Film
BlacKkKlansman – Marci Rodgers
Bohemian Rhapsody – Julian Day
The Favourite – Sandy Powell (WINNER)
Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne
-
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
A Wrinkle in Time – Paco Delgado
Aquaman – Kym Barrett
The Avengers: Infinity War – Judianna Makovsky
Black Panther – Ruth E. Carter (WINNER)
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – Jenny Beavan
-
Excellence in Contemporary Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach (WINNER)
Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger
The Romanoffs – Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck
Sharp Objects – Alix Friedberg
This Is Us – Hala Bahmet
-
Excellence in Period Television
The Alienist – Michael Kaplan
GLOW – Beth Morgan
The Man in the High Castle – Catherine Adair
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska (WINNER)
Outlander – Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach
-
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
American Horror Story: Apocalypse – Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich
The Handmaid's Tale – Ane Crabtree
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events – Cynthia Summers
Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips
Westworld – Sharen Davis (WINNER)
-
Excellence in Short Form Design
Adidas: "See My Creativity," commercial – Bonnie Stauch
Childish Gambino: "This Is America," music video – Natasha Newman-Thomas (WINNER)
Elton John: "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy," short film – Charlie Altuna
Justin Timberlake: "Supplies," Directed by Dave Myers, music video – Ami Goodheart
Nespresso: "The Quest," commercial – Jenny Eagan
-
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert – Paul Tazewell
The Late Late Show with James Corden – Lauren Shapiro
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Zaldy Goco (WINNER)
Saturday Night Live – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
So You Think You Can Dance – Marina Toybina