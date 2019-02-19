'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther' Take Home Honors at Costume Designers Guild Awards

Landing just five days before the 91st Academy Awards, the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards (held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 19) honored Oscar-nominated films in the costume category The Black Panther (Ruth E. Carter) for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film and The Favourite (Sandy Powell) for Period Film as well as Crazy Rich Asians (Mary E. Vogt) for Contemporary Film.

Winning in the television realm: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Lou Eyrich and Allison Leach) for Contemporary Television, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Donna Zakowska) for Period Television and Westworld (Sharen Davis) for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television.

Natasha Newman-Thomas walked away with the Excellence in Short Form Design honor for Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” music video, while Zaldy Goco took home the prize in a new eighth category of Variety, Reality Competition and Live Television for her work on Rupaul’s Drag Race.

See the complete list of winners below.