'Bohemian Rhapsody' Wins CAS Sound Mixers' Top Honor

10:38 PM 2/16/2019

by Carolyn Giardina

'Isle of Dogs' and 'Free Solo' also won trophies during Saturday's Cinema Audio Society Awards.

The sound mixing team that brought Freddie Mercury and Queen's legendary Live Aid performance to the theater won the Cinema Audio Society award for sound mixing on Saturday at the 55th CAS Awards at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Accepting the award with the mixing team, rerecording mixer and music mixer Paul Massey thanked Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor for the "privilege" to work with them and "trusting me to mix the music of Queen."

Bohemian Rhapsody topped a field that included the teams behind A Quiet Place, A Star is Born, Black Panther and First Man. In six of the past 10 years, the winner of the CAS feature category went on to claim the Oscar in sound mixing.

For next weekend's Academy Awards, Bohemian Rhapsody is nominated for sound mixing, alongside A Star is Born, Black Panther, First Man and Roma. Last weekend, Bohemian Rhapsody won the BAFTA for best sound (which combines mixing and editing).

Also during the CAS Awards, Isle of Dogs won the animation category, topping a competitive field that included Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Grinch. Isle of Dogs, Incredibles 2, Ralph and Spider-Man, along with GKIDS' Mirai are nominated for the Oscar for best animated feature. 

The climbing-themed Free Solo — the only CAS-nominated documentary that is also Oscar nominated — claimed the documentary prize.

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown won CAS awards in the TV categories.

Steve Spielberg received the CAS Filmmaker Award, which was presented by Bradley Cooper and a team of Spielberg's sound collaborators. Sound pro Gary Rydstrom got a big laugh when he quipped, “We spent so much money on Jurassic Park that we had to shoot Schindler’s List in black & white.”

Accepting the award, Spielberg told the crowd, “Through your talent, you allow the audience to see with their ears.” He also emphasized the importance of the theatrical experience: “There’s nothing like going to a big dark theater,” he said to applause. “I’m a firm believes that movie theaters need to be around forever.”

Oscar-winning production sound mixer Lee Orloff (Terminator 2: Judgement Day) received the Career Achievement Award. He saluted the collaborative relationship between the members of a sound and filmmaking team, receiving applause as he said it was "so much more powerful than the strongest wall you could build."

Outgoing CAS president Mark Ulano, who reached his term limit, presented the President's Award to MaryJo Lang (Frozen). It’s not been easy working in this field as a woman,” said Lang. “It’s slowly changing. … where you are judged by your ability and talent. I hope anyone who considers following sound as a career is given open minds.”

Karol Urban is the Society's newly-elected president. She and the new CAS Board were also installed on Saturday.

A student award was presented to Anna Wozniewicz of Chapman University. The student finalists also included Maria Cecilia Ayalde Angel of Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogota, Allison Ng of USC, Bo Pang of Chapman and Kaylee Yacono of Savannah College of Art and Design.

The complete list of winners follows.

  • Motion Picture — Live Action

    'Bohemian Rhapsody'
    'Bohemian Rhapsody'
    Bohemian Rhapsody WINNER

    Production Mixer – John Casali
    Rerecording Mixer – Paul Massey
    Rerecording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
    Rerecording Mixer – Niv Adiri, CAS

     

  • Motion Picture — Animated

    Isle of Dogs WINNER

    Original Dialogue Mixer – Darrin Moore
    Rerecording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio
    Rerecording Mixer – Wayne Lemmer
    Scoring Mixer – Xavier Forcioli
    Scoring Mixer – Simon Rhodes
    Foley Mixer –  Peter Persaud, CAS

     

  • Motion Picture — Documentary

    'Free Solo'
    'Free Solo'
    Free Solo WINNER

    Production Mixer – Jim Hurst
    Rerecording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS
    Rerecording Mixer – Ric Schnupp
    Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
    ADR Mixer – David Boulton
    Foley Mixer – Joana Niza Braga

     

  • Television Movie or Limited Series

    American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace "(Part 1): The Man Who Would Be Vogue" WINNER

    Production Mixer – John Bauman, CAS
    Rerecording Mixer – Joe Earle, CAS
    Rerecording Mixer – Doug Andham, CAS
    ADR Mixer – Judah Getz, CAS
    Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian

     

  • Television Series — 1 Hour

    'Westworld'
    'Westworld'
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy" WINNER

    Production Mixer – Mathew Price, CAS
    Rerecording Mixer – Ron Bochar, CAS
    Rerecording Mixer – Michael Miller, CAS
    ADR Mixer – David Boulton
    Foley Mixer – Steven Visscher

     

  • Television Series — 1/2 Hour

    Mozart in the Jungle: "Domo Arigato" WINNER

    Production Mixer – Ryotaro Harada
    Rerecording Mixer – Andy D’Addario
    Rerecording Mixer – Chris Jacobson, CAS
    ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen
    Foley Mixer – Gary DeLeone

     

  • Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials

    Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Bhutan) WINNER

    Rerecording Mixer – Benny Mouthon, CAS

     

  • Outstanding Product - Production

