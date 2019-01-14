15 Best-Dressed Stars at the Critics' Choice Awards
Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Charlize Theron, Gemma Chan and gents Timothee Chalamet, Mahershala Ali and Rami Malek all made the cut.
While fashion looks at the 76th annual Golden Globes were defined by classic Hollywood elegance with a spritz of glitz, the Critics' Choice Awards (held on Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica) were colored by more fun and plenty of winning fashion risks.
Think bold patterns (Gemma’s florals, Timothee’s brush-stroke print, ombre on Charlize and Mahershala) and the richly colored velvets donned by Milo, Emmy, Richard Madden and more.
Yes, there were a lot of black and white looks, but they made a fresh splash — from Nicole’s sculptural bustier gown to Julia’s glam tux jacket paired with pants. (Women wearing trousers was another top trend). Even the guys mixed things up with white evening jackets or black-on-black.
The biggest surprise may have been Lady Gaga. In a reversal of her signature shock-value style tactics, the A Star Is Born actress (who took home two awards, for best song and best actress), made an understated statement in an elegant blush pink gown — albeit with a sweeping train and teetering booties hidden underneath. Stellar indeed!
Here, the best-dressed men and women.
-
Mahershala Ali
Styled by Van Van Alonso, the best supporting actor winner for his role in Green Book stood out in a navy suit with a fuschia ombre pattern paired with a black evening shirt and bow tie.
-
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
The coordinating looks of the best actress nominee for Mary Poppins Returns and her husband were “a happy coincidence that actually was not planned,” Krasinski’s stylist Ilaria Urbinati told THR, adding that he went for “a bit of a swaggery look” in a custom Brioni tux with a white jacket, sans tie, with Christian Louboutin shoes and an IWC watch. Blunt’s stylist Jessica Paster describes her look (an embellished custom white Prada dress, cognac and pink Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Jimmy Choo purse and custom silver Christian Louboutin shoes) as “fresh and whimsical.”
-
Timothee Chalamet
The 23-year-old best supporting actor nominee for Beautiful Boy aced his self-styling once again in an Alexander McQueen suit with a digitally-printed painterly pattern (available now for pre-order at alexandermcqueen.com) paired with a black T-shirt and white sneaks, also by McQueen.
-
Gemma Chan
Styled by Rebecca Corbin Murray, the Crazy Rich Asians star wowed in a voluminous bespoke floral dress with the ease and practicality of pockets, by Asian designer Jason Wu, paired with Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Anita Ko jewelry.
-
Lady Gaga
The best actress and best song winner for A Star Is Born, styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, moved away from costumey ensembles in an elegantly understated, blush-colored silk crepe Calvin Klein By Appointment gown with a train that nodded to Gaga’s signature drama and white lace-up stiletto booties by Giuseppe Zanotti.
-
John Legend
The best actor nominee for Jesus Christ Superstar redefined the tux with a logo-print jacquard peak-collar jacket and pants paired with a cashmere sweater, all by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX. “We chose to avoid the traditional black tux and bow tie and play with color and texture,” says stylist David Thomas. “This dark chocolate print and roll-neck teamed with the brown shoes…were perfect for the vibe we wanted.”
-
Nicole Kidman
Hitting on one of the night’s top trends (black and white), the best actress nominee for Boy Erased, styled by Julia von Boehm, wore a sculptural-looking velvet and silk crepe bustier gown by Armani Privé with crystal-embroidered piping.
-
Richard Madden
The best actor nominee for Bodyguard looked dashing in a plush midnight blue velvet Giorgio Armani evening suit with a peak-lapel, double-breasted jacket, a classic white evening shirt and a navy bow tie.
-
Rami Malek
The best actor nominee for Bohemian Rhapsody looked sharp in a gray custom Givenchy tuxedo and specially dyed patent shoes, originally made for the Golden Globes, according to stylist Ilaria Urbinati. “It’s a little bit more retro than what he’s worn previously,” Urbinati told THR. “The lapel’s a little bigger, the shoulders are higher, it’s a longer-cut jacket and there’s a tiny boot cut to the trouser.” Watch and cufflinks by Carter.
-
Julia Roberts
Following up on her Golden Globes look, the best actress nominee for Homecoming continued her penchant for pants in Louis Vuitton — a custom embroidered, sleeveless black tux jacket paired with white pants and black pumps plus a diamond choker and rings by Messika. "I love the glamorous pants vibe for Julia, and think it should be a red carpet staple for her!" her stylist Elizabeth Stewart told THR.
-
Emmy Rossum
There with her husband Sam Esmail, director of Homecoming, Rossum looked regal in a burgundy velvet Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline (as seen on the fall 2018 runway) with a gold Bulgari clutch and Fred Leighton jewelry.
-
Charlize Theron
The best actress nominee for Tully stunned in a silver custom Givenchy gown with a cut-out midriff. "We loved the ombré silver-into-white," stylist Leslie Fremar told THR, noting that the back has beautiful strap detailing. Theron paired it with diamond rings, bracelets and crescent-shaped Moonlight High earrings, all by Messika.
-
Milo Ventimiglia
The best actor nominee for his role on This Is Us, styled by Ilaria Urbinati, went for a chocolate brown shawl-collar Giorgio Armani tux with brown velvet piping, patent leather lace up Tod’s shoes, an IWC watch and Montblanc's Hartford cufflinks.
-
Constance Wu
The best actress nominee for Crazy Rich Asians, styled by Micaela Erlanger, was pretty in blush pink in a shimmery hand-beaded Rodarte gown (created by L.A.-based designer sister duo Kate and Laura Mulleavy) with a Roger Vivier clutch, Aquazzura heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.