15 Best-Dressed Stars at the Critics' Choice Awards

While fashion looks at the 76th annual Golden Globes were defined by classic Hollywood elegance with a spritz of glitz, the Critics' Choice Awards (held on Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica) were colored by more fun and plenty of winning fashion risks.

Think bold patterns (Gemma’s florals, Timothee’s brush-stroke print, ombre on Charlize and Mahershala) and the richly colored velvets donned by Milo, Emmy, Richard Madden and more.

Yes, there were a lot of black and white looks, but they made a fresh splash — from Nicole’s sculptural bustier gown to Julia’s glam tux jacket paired with pants. (Women wearing trousers was another top trend). Even the guys mixed things up with white evening jackets or black-on-black.

The biggest surprise may have been Lady Gaga. In a reversal of her signature shock-value style tactics, the A Star Is Born actress (who took home two awards, for best song and best actress), made an understated statement in an elegant blush pink gown — albeit with a sweeping train and teetering booties hidden underneath. Stellar indeed!

Here, the best-dressed men and women.