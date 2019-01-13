Critics' Choice Awards: 'Roma,' 'Americans,' 'Mrs. Maisel' Top Winners
'The Favourite' was this year's most nominated film, but it was 'Roma' that came out on top.
Roma was the big winner of the night at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, taking home trophies for best picture, foreign-language film and both director and cinematography for Alfonso Cuarón.
The 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards were handed out at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with Taye Diggs hosting. Presented by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, the awards show aired on The CW.
Going into the night, The Favourite led the film nominees with 14 nods, but aside from an acting prize for Olivia Colman, the film only won one other award, for best ensemble.
Black Panther and Vice followed with three wins apiece, with the latter including two best actor prizes for Christian Bale.
In two of the best actress categories, there were multiple winners due to ties. Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) and Glenn Close (The Wife) tied for best actress on the film side, and for lead actress in a limited series or TV movie, Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) and Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) also tied.
On the TV side, FX's The Americans and Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel led with three wins each. While another FX show, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, initially scored five nominations, the show went home with just two awards: limited series and best actor for Darren Criss.
During the three-hour show, previous #SeeHer Award recipient Viola Davis presented this year’s honoree, Claire Foy, with her #SeeHer Award. In addition, the cast of The Big Bang Theory — including Mayim Bialik, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Jim Parsons and Melissa Rauch — recognized show creator Chuck Lorre with the Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award, just in time to celebrate the show's final season.
The Critics’ Choice Awards honor "the finest in cinematic and television achievement," and organizers boast that they are the "most accurate predictor" of the Oscar nominations on a historical basis.
A full list of winners follows.
-
Best Picture
Roma (WINNER)
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
Vice
-
Best Actor
Christian Bale – Vice (WINNER)
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Ryan Gosling – First Man
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
-
Best Actress
Glenn Close – The Wife (WINNER - TIE)
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born (WINNER - TIE)
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Toni Collette – Hereditary
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
-
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Green Book (WINNER)
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther
-
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
-
Best Young Actor/Actress
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade (WINNER)
Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace
Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Sunny Suljic – Mid90s
-
Best Acting Ensemble
The Favourite (WINNER)
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
Vice
Widows
-
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma (WINNER)
Damien Chazelle – First Man
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
-
Best Original Screenplay
Paul Schrader – First Reformed (WINNER)
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Adam McKay – Vice
Green Book
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place
-
Best Adapted Screenplay
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born
Josh Singer – First Man
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
-
Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma (WINNER)
James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk
Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born
Rachel Morrison – Black Panther
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Linus Sandgren – First Man
-
Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther (WINNER)
Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma
Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Crazy Rich Asians
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – The Favourite
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – First Man
John Myhre, Gordon Sim – Mary Poppins Returns
-
Best Editing
Tom Cross – First Man (WINNER)
Jay Cassidy – A Star Is Born
Hank Corwin – Vice
Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – Roma
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite
Joe Walker – Widows
-
Best Costume Design
Ruth Carter – Black Panther (WINNER)
Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots
Julian Day – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandy Powell – The Favourite
Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns
-
Best Hair and Makeup
Vice (WINNER)
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Suspiria
-
Best Visual Effects
Black Panther (WINNER)
Avengers: Infinity War
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Ready Player One
-
Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (WINNER)
The Grinch
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
-
Best Action Movie
Mission: Impossible – Fallout (WINNER)
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Ready Player One
Widows
-
Best Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians (WINNER)
Deadpool 2
The Death of Stalin
The Favourite
Game Night
Sorry to Bother You
-
Best Actor in a Comedy
Christian Bale – Vice (WINNER)
Jason Bateman – Game Night
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2
Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You
-
Best Actress in a Comedy
Olivia Colman – The Favourite (WINNER)
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Rachel McAdams – Game Night
Charlize Theron – Tully
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
-
Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie
A Quiet Place (WINNER)
Annihilation
Halloween
Hereditary
Suspiria
-
Best Foreign-Language Film
Roma (WINNER)
Burning
Capernaum
Cold War
Shoplifters
-
Best Song
"Shallow" – A Star Is Born (WINNER)
"All the Stars" – Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies" – Dumplin’
"I’ll Fight" – RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" – Mary Poppins Returns
"Trip a Little Light Fantastic" – Mary Poppins Returns
-
Best Score
Justin Hurwitz – First Man (WINNER)
Kris Bowers – Green Book
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns
-
Best Drama Series
The Americans (FX) (WINNER)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Homecoming (Amazon)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX) (WINNER)
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Diego Luna – Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America) (WINNER)
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch)
Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)
Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX) (WINNER)
Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO) (WINNER)
Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)
-
Best Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (WINNER)
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Middle (ABC)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) (WINNER)
Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (WINNER)
Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)
Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) (WINNER)
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (WINNER)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)
-
Best Limited Series
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) (WINNER)
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
American Vandal (Netflix)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
-
Best Movie Made for TV
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC) (WINNER)
Icebox (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)
Notes From the Field (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
-
Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) (WINNER)
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
-
Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO) (WINNER - TIE)
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime) (WINNER - TIE)
Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)
Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)
Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)
Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon) (WINNER)
Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO) (WINNER)
Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)
Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)
-
Best Animated Series
BoJack Horseman (Netflix) (WINNER)
Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)
Archer (FXX)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
The Simpsons (Fox)
South Park (Comedy Central)