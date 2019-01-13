Critics' Choice Awards: 'Roma,' 'Americans,' 'Mrs. Maisel' Top Winners

3:14 PM 1/13/2019

by Allison Crist

'The Favourite' was this year's most nominated film, but it was 'Roma' that came out on top.

Roma was the big winner of the night at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, taking home trophies for best picture, foreign-language film and both director and cinematography for Alfonso Cuarón.

The 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards were handed out at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with Taye Diggs hosting. Presented by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, the awards show aired on The CW.

Going into the night, The Favourite led the film nominees with 14 nods, but aside from an acting prize for Olivia Colman, the film only won one other award, for best ensemble. 

Black Panther and Vice followed with three wins apiece, with the latter including two best actor prizes for Christian Bale. 

In two of the best actress categories, there were multiple winners due to ties. Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) and Glenn Close (The Wife) tied for best actress on the film side, and for lead actress in a limited series or TV movie, Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) and Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) also tied.

On the TV side, FX's The Americans and Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel led with three wins each. While another FX show, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, initially scored five nominations, the show went home with just two awards: limited series and best actor for Darren Criss.

During the three-hour show, previous #SeeHer Award recipient Viola Davis presented this year’s honoree, Claire Foy, with her #SeeHer Award. In addition, the cast of The Big Bang Theory — including Mayim Bialik, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Jim Parsons and Melissa Rauch — recognized show creator Chuck Lorre with the Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award, just in time to celebrate the show's final season. 

The Critics’ Choice Awards honor "the finest in cinematic and television achievement," and organizers boast that they are the "most accurate predictor" of the Oscar nominations on a historical basis.

A full list of winners follows.

  • Best Picture

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Roma (WINNER)
    Black Panther
    BlacKkKlansman
    The Favourite
    First Man
    Green Book
    If Beale Street Could Talk
    Mary Poppins Returns
    A Star Is Born
    Vice

  • Best Actor

    Greig Fraser / Annapurna Pictures

    Christian Bale – Vice (WINNER)
    Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
    Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
    Ryan Gosling – First Man
    Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
    Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
    Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

  • Best Actress

    Sony Pictures Classics/Photofest

    Glenn Close – The Wife (WINNER - TIE)
    Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born (WINNER - TIE)
    Yalitza Aparicio – Roma 
    Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
    Toni Collette – Hereditary
    Olivia Colman – The Favourite
    Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

  • Best Supporting Actor

    Patti Perret/Universal Studios

    Mahershala Ali – Green Book (WINNER)
    Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
    Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
    Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
    Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
    Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

  • Best Supporting Actress

    Courtesy of Annapurna Pictures

    Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)
    Amy Adams – Vice
    Claire Foy – First Man
    Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased
    Emma Stone – The Favourite
    Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

  • Best Young Actor/Actress

    Linda Kallerus/A24

    Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade (WINNER)
    Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace
    Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife
    Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place
    Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
    Sunny Suljic – Mid90s

  • Best Acting Ensemble

    Yorgos Lanthimos/Twentieth Century Fox

    The Favourite (WINNER)
    Black Panther
    Crazy Rich Asians
    Vice
    Widows

  • Best Director

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Alfonso Cuarón – Roma (WINNER)
    Damien Chazelle – First Man
    Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
    Peter Farrelly – Green Book
    Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
    Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
    Adam McKay – Vice

  • Best Original Screenplay

    A24/Photofest

    Paul Schrader – First Reformed (WINNER)
    Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
    Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
    Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
    Adam McKay – Vice
    Green Book
    Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place

  • Best Adapted Screenplay

    Annapurna Pictures

    Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)
    Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther
    Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
    Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born
    Josh Singer – First Man
    Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

  • Best Cinematography

    Carlos Somonte

    Alfonso Cuarón – Roma (WINNER)
    James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk
    Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born
    Rachel Morrison – Black Panther
    Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
    Linus Sandgren – First Man

  • Best Production Design

    Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

    Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther (WINNER)
    Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma
    Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Crazy Rich Asians
    Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – The Favourite
    Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – First Man
    John Myhre, Gordon Sim – Mary Poppins Returns

  • Best Editing

    Courtesy of Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures

    Tom Cross – First Man (WINNER)
    Jay Cassidy – A Star Is Born
    Hank Corwin – Vice
    Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – Roma
    Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite
    Joe Walker – Widows

  • Best Costume Design

    Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Ruth Carter – Black Panther (WINNER)
    Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots
    Julian Day – Bohemian Rhapsody
    Sandy Powell – The Favourite
    Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns

  • Best Hair and Makeup

    Matt Kennedy/Annapurna Pictures

    Vice (WINNER)
    Black Panther
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    The Favourite
    Mary Queen of Scots
    Suspiria

  • Best Visual Effects

    Courtesy of Strategy PR

    Black Panther (WINNER)
    Avengers: Infinity War
    First Man
    Mary Poppins Returns
    Mission: Impossible – Fallout
    Ready Player One

  • Best Animated Feature

    Courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (WINNER)
    The Grinch
    Incredibles 2
    Isle of Dogs
    Mirai
    Ralph Breaks the Internet

  • Best Action Movie

    Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

    Mission: Impossible – Fallout (WINNER)
    Avengers: Infinity War
    Black Panther
    Deadpool 2
    Ready Player One
    Widows

  • Best Comedy

    Warner Bros./Photofest

    Crazy Rich Asians (WINNER)
    Deadpool 2
    The Death of Stalin
    The Favourite
    Game Night
    Sorry to Bother You

  • Best Actor in a Comedy

    Annapurna Pictures

    Christian Bale – Vice (WINNER)
    Jason Bateman – Game Night
    Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
    John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie
    Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2
    Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You

  • Best Actress in a Comedy

    Credit: Left Bank Pictures

    Olivia Colman – The Favourite (WINNER)
    Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
    Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
    Rachel McAdams – Game Night
    Charlize Theron – Tully
    Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

  • Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie

    Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures

    A Quiet Place (WINNER)
    Annihilation
    Halloween
    Hereditary
    Suspiria

  • Best Foreign-Language Film

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Roma (WINNER)
    Burning
    Capernaum
    Cold War
    Shoplifters

  • Best Song

    Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

    "Shallow" – A Star Is Born (WINNER)
    "All the Stars" – Black Panther
    "Girl in the Movies" – Dumplin’
    "I’ll Fight" – RBG
    "The Place Where Lost Things Go" – Mary Poppins Returns
    "Trip a Little Light Fantastic" – Mary Poppins Returns

  • Best Score

    Daniel McFadden/Universal

    Justin Hurwitz – First Man (WINNER)
    Kris Bowers – Green Book
    Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
    Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
    Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
    Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

  • Best Drama Series

    Courtesy of FX

    The Americans (FX) (WINNER)
    Better Call Saul (AMC)
    The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
    Homecoming (Amazon)
    Killing Eve (BBC America)
    My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
    Pose (FX)
    Succession (HBO)

  • Best Actor in a Drama Series

    Eric Liebowitz/FX

    Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX) (WINNER)
    Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
    Diego Luna – Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
    Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)
    Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
    Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
    Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)

  • Best Actress in a Drama Series

    Courtesy of BBC America

    Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America) (WINNER)
    Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
    Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)
    Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
    Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch)
    Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)
    Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    Craig Blankenhorn

    Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX) (WINNER)
    Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)
    Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
    Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
    Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
    Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)
    Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    John P. Johnson/HBO

    Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO) (WINNER)
    Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)
    Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
    Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
    Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
    Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)

  • Best Comedy Series

    Amazon Studios

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (WINNER)
    Atlanta (FX)
    Barry (HBO)
    The Good Place (NBC)
    The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
    The Middle (ABC)
    One Day at a Time (Netflix)
    Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

  • Best Actor in a Comedy Series

    John P. Johnson/HBO

    Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) (WINNER)
    Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
    Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
    Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
    Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
    Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
    Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

  • Best Actress in a Comedy Series

    Courtesy of Amazon

    Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (WINNER)
    Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
    Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)
    Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
    Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)
    Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    Courtesy of HBO

    Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) (WINNER)
    William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
    Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)
    Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)
    Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
    Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    Courtesy of Amazon Studios

    Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (WINNER)
    Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
    Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)
    Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
    Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)
    Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
    Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)

  • Best Limited Series

    Jeff Daly/FX

    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) (WINNER)
    A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
    American Vandal (Netflix)
    Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
    Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
    Sharp Objects (HBO)

  • Best Movie Made for TV

    Peter Kramer/NBC

    Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC) (WINNER)
    Icebox (HBO)
    King Lear (Amazon)
    My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)
    Notes From the Field (HBO)
    The Tale (HBO)

  • Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

    Patrick Harbron/FX

    Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) (WINNER)
    Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
    Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
    Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
    Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
    John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

  • Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

    Courtesy of HBO

    Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO) (WINNER - TIE)
    Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime) (WINNER - TIE)
    Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)
    Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)
    Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)
    Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

    Robert Viglasky

    Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon) (WINNER)
    Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
    Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
    Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
    Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)
    Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

    Anne Marie Fox/HBO

    Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO) (WINNER)
    Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)
    Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
    Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)
    Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
    Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)

  • Best Animated Series

    Courtesy of Netflix

    BoJack Horseman (Netflix) (WINNER)
    Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)
    Archer (FXX)
    Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
    The Simpsons (Fox)
    South Park (Comedy Central)