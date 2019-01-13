Critics' Choice Awards: 'Roma,' 'Americans,' 'Mrs. Maisel' Top Winners

Roma was the big winner of the night at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, taking home trophies for best picture, foreign-language film and both director and cinematography for Alfonso Cuarón.

The 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards were handed out at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with Taye Diggs hosting. Presented by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, the awards show aired on The CW.

Going into the night, The Favourite led the film nominees with 14 nods, but aside from an acting prize for Olivia Colman, the film only won one other award, for best ensemble.

Black Panther and Vice followed with three wins apiece, with the latter including two best actor prizes for Christian Bale.

In two of the best actress categories, there were multiple winners due to ties. Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) and Glenn Close (The Wife) tied for best actress on the film side, and for lead actress in a limited series or TV movie, Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) and Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) also tied.

On the TV side, FX's The Americans and Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel led with three wins each. While another FX show, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, initially scored five nominations, the show went home with just two awards: limited series and best actor for Darren Criss.

During the three-hour show, previous #SeeHer Award recipient Viola Davis presented this year’s honoree, Claire Foy, with her #SeeHer Award. In addition, the cast of The Big Bang Theory — including Mayim Bialik, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Jim Parsons and Melissa Rauch — recognized show creator Chuck Lorre with the Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award, just in time to celebrate the show's final season.

The Critics’ Choice Awards honor "the finest in cinematic and television achievement," and organizers boast that they are the "most accurate predictor" of the Oscar nominations on a historical basis.

A full list of winners follows.