Critics' Choice Doc Awards: 'Biggest Little Farm,' AOC Film 'Knock Down the House,' Obama-Backed 'American Factory' Among Nominees

The nominees for the fourth annual Critics' Choice Documentary Awards were announced on Monday.

The Biggest Little Farm leads this year's nominations with seven nods, which include best documentary feature, best director, best cinematography, best editing, best score, best narration and best science/nature documentary.

Apollo 11 and They Shall Not Grow Old follow closely behind with six nods each, with both being featured in the best documentary feature and best director categories.

One Child Nation received five nominations, including best documentary feature, best director, best editing, best narration and best political documentary.

Meanwhile, The Cave, Honeyland, American Factory, Aquarela and Sea of Shadows all received four nominations each.

In addition to handing out awards including best first documentary feature, best archival documentary, best music documentary, best sports documentary, most innovative documentary and most compelling living subjects of a documentary, the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards will also honor legendary documentarian Frederick Wiseman with the D.A. Pennebeker Award. The award, which was formerly known as the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, is named after past winner D A Pennebaker, who passed away in Aug. 2019.

Acclaimed filmmaker Michael Apted will receive The Landmark Award for his extraordinary and unparalleled achievement with the Up series. Apted just added 63 Up to this historic filmography.

"As the film and television industry constantly evolves, documentaries remain a vibrant creative art form that entertains as well as informs," said CCA CEO Joey Berlin in a statement. "The CCA has the privilege to publicly support and celebrate the outstanding work of these artists, while at the same time providing media consumers with help in making informed and smart choices as they face more decisions about 'what to watch' than ever before. We are proud that our awards event has become a valuable way to help people ‘find the good stuff’ and to help filmmakers find their audiences."

The 2019 Critics' Choice Documentary Awards winners will be announced at a gala event at BRIC in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, Nov. 10. Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott will serve as the host.

A full list of nominees follows.