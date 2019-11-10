Critics' Choice Documentary Awards: 'Apollo 11' Tops Winners List

The winners of the fourth annual Critics' Choice Documentary Awards were unveiled at a gala event Sunday night.

Apollo 11 was named best documentary during the ceremony, which took place at BRIC in Brooklyn.

Overall, Apollo 11 also was the night's biggest winner, taking home a total of five awards — including best archival documentary, best science/nature doc, best editing and best score.

The award for best director resulted in a tie, for Peter Jackson (They Shall Not Grow Old) and Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert (American Factory). They Shall Not Grow Old also was named most innovative documentary, while American Factory also won the award for best political documentary,

Among the other winners were Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am and Bruce Springsteen for his narration of Western Stars.

During the ceremony, filmmaker Frederick Wiseman was honored with with the D.A. Pennebaker Award. The prize, which was formerly known as the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, is named after the legendary documentarian, who died in August.

In addition, acclaimed director Michael Apted received the Landmark Award for his work on the Up series. Apted recently added 63 Up to this filmography.

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott served as host of the awards show.

A full list of winners follows.