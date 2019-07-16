Emmys: List of Nominations

The nominees for the 71st Emmy Awards are being announced Tuesday morning.

The Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best in TV programming, will be handed out Sunday, Sept. 22. The show will air live on Fox starting at 5 p.m. PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A host has not yet been announced.

The noms for the 2019 Emmy Awards are being announced by Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood starting at 8:30 a.m. PT. They will be joined by academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma and president and COO Maury McIntyre. Watch the live stream here.

A list of nominations will be added below as they are announced. Keep checking back for the latest on the 2019 Emmy nominations.