2019 Emmy Nominees: All of Their Past Wins and Nominations

Emmys

Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for Sharp Objects (2019)

Nominated for outstanding limited series for Sharp Objects (2019)

Oscars

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Vice (2019)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for American Hustle (2014)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Master (2013)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Fighter (2011)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Doubt (2009)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Junebug (2006)

Golden Globes

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Vice (2019)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for Sharp Objects (2019)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Arrival (2017)

Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Big Eyes (2015)

Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for American Hustle (2014)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Master (2013)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Fighter (2011)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Doubt (2009)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Enchanted (2008)