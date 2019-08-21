2019 Emmy Nominees: All of Their Past Wins and Nominations
The 2019 Emmy nominated actors include 12 Oscar winners, 31 Emmy winners, 30 Golden Globe winners and 33 first time Emmy nominees.
The 2019 Emmy nominated actors include 12 Oscar winners, 31 Emmy winners, 30 Golden Globe winners and 29 first time Emmy nominees. With 17 Oscars among them, the Oscar-winning talent includes two-time acting Oscar winners Robert De Niro (best actor, Raging Bull; best supporting actor, The Godfather: Part II), Jessica Lange (best actress, Blue Sky; best supporting actress, Tootsie) and Mahershala Ali (best supporting actor, Moonlight; best supporting actor, Green Book). Emma Thompson, won best actress for Howard's End, but won her second Oscar for best adapted screenplay for Sense and Sensibility, and before Michael Douglas won best actor for Wall Street, he won an Oscar for best picture as a producer for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The remaining seven Oscar winners include one best actress (Olivia Colman, The Favourite) five best supporting winners (Alan Arkin, Little Miss Sunshine; Patricia Arquette, Boyhood; Viola Davis, Fences; Benicio Del Toro, Traffic; Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), and Matt Damon's best original screenplay win for Good Will Hunting.
Previous Emmy winners include Christina Applegate (Friends), Patricia Arquette (Medium), Alex Borstein (Family Guy and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), Patricia Clarkson (two-time winner for Six Feet Under), Ted Danson (Damages and Cheers), Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Peter Dinklage (three-time winner for Game of Thrones), Michael Douglas (Behind the Candelabra), Bill Hader (Barry and South Park), Tony Hale (two-time winner for Veep), Cherry Jones (24), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), Jessica Lange (Grey Gardens and two-time winner for American Horror Story), John Leguizamo (John Leguizamo: Freak), Eugene Levy (two-time winner for writing SCTV Network 90), Laura Linney (The Big C, John Adams, Fraiser and Wild Iris), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine six acting wins for Veep, plus three producing wins for Veep), Jane Lynch (three-time winner for Hollywood Game Night, plus wins for Dropping the Soap and Glee), Peter MacNicol (Ally McBeal), Kate McKinnon (two-time winner for Saturday Night Live), John Mulaney (writing wins for John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City and Saturday Night Live), Bob Odenkirk writing wins for The Ben Stiller Show and Saturday Night Live), Catherine O'Hara (writing win for SCTV Network 9), Tony Shalhoub (three-time winner for Monk), Emma Thompson (Ellen), Glynn Turman (In Treatment), Cicely Tyson (two wins for The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman plus Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing and Transparent) and Henry Winkler (Barry).
First time Emmy nominees include 14 industry veterans Amy Adams, Paul Dano, Benicio Del Toro, Vera Farmiga, Hugh Grant, Michael McKean, Mandy Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Billy Porter, Sam Rockwell, Kristin Scott Thomas, Emily Watson, Ben Whishaw and Michelle Williams with nineteen additional actors earning their first major nomination between Emmys, Oscars and Golden Globes. Nominees include Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie and Sophie Turner for Game of Thrones, Michael Angarano and Chris Sullivan for This Is Us, Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake and Aunjanue Ellis for When They See Us, Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg and Stephen Root for Barry, Marin Hinkle, Luke Kirby and Rufus Sewell for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, plus Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Julia Garner (Ozark), Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon) and Fiona Shaw (Fleabag and Killing Eve). See all of this year's nominees' past wins and nominations below.
-
Amy Adams
2 Golden Globe Wins | 6 Oscar Nominations | 7 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for Sharp Objects (2019)
Nominated for outstanding limited series for Sharp Objects (2019)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Vice (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for American Hustle (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Master (2013)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Fighter (2011)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Doubt (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Junebug (2006)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Vice (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for Sharp Objects (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Arrival (2017)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Big Eyes (2015)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for American Hustle (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Master (2013)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Fighter (2011)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Doubt (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Enchanted (2008)
-
Mahershala Ali
2 Oscar Wins | 1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for True Detective (2019)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for House of Cards (2016)
Oscars
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Green Book (2019)[
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Moonlight (2017)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Green Book (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Moonlight (2017)
-
Alfie Allen
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2019)
-
Anthony Anderson
2 Golden Globe Nominations | 8 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Black-ish (2019)
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Black-ish (2018)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Black-ish (2018)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Black-ish (2017)
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Black-ish (2017)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Black-ish (2016)
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Black-ish (2016)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Black-ish (2015)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - comedy or musical for Black-ish (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - comedy or musical for Black-ish (2017)
-
Michael Angarano
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for This Is Us (2019)
-
Christina Applegate
1 Emmy Win | 3 Golden Globe Nominations | 4 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Dead to Me (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Samantha Who? (2009)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Samantha Who? (2008)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Friends (2004)
Won for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Friends (2003)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for Samantha Who? (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for Samantha Who? (2008)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for Jesse (1999)
-
Alan Arkin
1 Oscar Win | 1 Golden Globe Win | 3 Oscar Nominations | 6 Golden Globe Nominations | 5 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for The Kominsky Method (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or a movie The Pentagon Papers (2003)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for Chicago Hope (1997)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or special for Escape from Sobibor (1987)
Nominated for outstanding single performance by an actor in a leading role in a drama for ABC Stage 67 (1967)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Argo (2013)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Little Miss Sunshine (2007)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1969)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming (1967)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for The Kominsky Method (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Argo (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Escape from Sobibor (1988)
Nominated for best actor - drama for Popi (1970)
Nominated for best actor - drama for The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1969)
Won for best actor - comedy or musical for The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming (1967)
Nominated for most promising newcomer - male for The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming (1967)
-
Patricia Arquette
1 Oscar Win | 2 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Emmy Win | 3 Golden Globe Nominations | 3 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for Escape at Dannemora (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for The Act (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Medium (2007)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Medium (2005)
Oscars
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Boyhood (2015)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television for Escape at Dannemora (2019)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Boyhood (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Medium (2008)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Medium (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Medium (2006)
-
Jonathan Banks
6 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Better Call Saul (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Better Call Saul (2017)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Better Call Saul (2016)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Breaking Bad (2015)
Nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Breaking Bad (2013)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Wiseguy (1989)
-
Jason Bateman
1 Golden Globe Win | 3 Golden Globe Nominations | 7 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Ozark (2019)
Nominated for outstanding directing in a drama series for Ozark (2019)
Nominated for outstanding drama series for Ozark (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Ozark (2018)
Nominated for outstanding directing in a drama series for Ozark (2018)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Arrested Development (2013)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Arrested Development (2005)
Golden Globe
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for Ozark (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for Ozark (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - comedy or musical for Arrested Development (2014)
Won for best performance by an actor in a television series - comedy or musical for Arrested Development (2005)
-
Asante Blackk
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for When They See Us (2019)
-
Marsha Stephanie Blake
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for When They See Us (2019)
-
Alex Borstein
2 Emmy Wins | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 4 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019)
Nominated for outstanding character voice-over performance for Family Guy (2019)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2018)
Won for outstanding character voice-over performance for Family Guy (2018)
Nominated for outstanding voice-over performance for Family Guy (2013)
Nominated for outstanding animated program for Family Guy (2008)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or a motion picture made for television for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019)
-
Rachel Brosnahan
2 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Emmy Win | 2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2018)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for House of Cards (2015)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019)
Won for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2018)
-
Sterling K. Brown
1 Golden Globe Win | 2 Emmy Wins | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 3 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for This Is Us (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for This Is Us (2018)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2018)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for This Is Us (2017)
Won for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016)
Golden Globe
Won for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for This Is Us (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2017)
-
Anthony Carrigan
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Barry (2019)
-
Don Cheadle
2 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Oscar Nominations | 3 Golden Globe Nominations | 9 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Black Monday (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for House of Lies (2015)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for House of Lies (2014)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for House of Lies (2013)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for House of Lies (2012)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for ER (2003)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or a movie for Things Behind the Sun (2002)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie for A Lesson Before Dying (1999)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or a movie for The Rat Pack (1999)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Hotel Rwanda (2005)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - comedy or musical for House of Lies (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - comedy or musical for House of Lies (2014)
Won for best performance by an actor in a television series - comedy or musical for House of Lies (2013)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Hotel Rwanda (2005)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for The Rat Pack (1999)
-
Anna Chlumsky
6 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Veep (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Veep (2017)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Veep (2016)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Veep (2015)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Veep (2014)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Veep (2013)
-
Gwendoline Christie
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2019)
-
Emilia Clarke
4 Emmy Nominations
EmmysNominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2019) Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2016) Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2015) Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2013)
-
Patricia Clarkson
1 Golden Globe Win | 2 Emmy Wins | 1 Oscar Nomination | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for Sharp Objects (2019)
Won for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for Six Feet Under (2006)
Won for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for Six Feet Under (2002)
Oscars
Nominated for best actress in a supporting role for Pieces of April (2004)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for Sharp Objects (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Pieces of April (2004)
-
Sian Clifford
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Fleabag (2019)
-
Olivia Colman
1 Oscar Win | 2 Golden Globe Wins | 2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Fleabag (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie The Night Manager (2016)
Oscars
Won for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Favourite (2019)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for The Favourite (2019)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television for The Night Manager (2017)
-
Jodie Comer
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Killing Eve (2019)
-
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2018)
-
Laverne Cox
3 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for Orange Is the New Black (2019)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for Orange Is the New Black (2017)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Orange Is the New Black (2014)
-
Matt Damon
1 Oscar Win | 2 Golden Globe Wins | 4 Oscar Nominations | 5 Golden Globe Nominations |7 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2019)
Nominated for outstanding unstructured reality program for Project Greenlight (2016)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie for Behind the Candelabra (2013)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for 30 Rock (2011)
Nominated for outstanding reality program for Project Greenlight (2005)
Nominated for outstanding reality program for Project Greenlight (2004)
Nominated for outstanding non-fiction program (reality) for Project Greenlight (2002)
Oscars
Nominated for best motion picture of the year for Manchester by the Sea (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for The Martian (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Invictus (2010)
Won for best writing, screenplay written directly for the screen for Good Will Hunting (1998)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Good Will Hunting (1998)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for The Martian (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television or musical for Behind the Candelabra (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for The Informant! (2010)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Invictus (2010)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for The Talented Mr. Ripley (2000)
Won for best screenplay - motion picture for Good Will Hunting (1998)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Good Will Hunting (1998)
-
Paul Dano
1 Golden Globe Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for Escape at Dannemora (2019)
Golden Globe
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Love & Mercy (2019)
-
Ted Danson
3 Golden Globe Wins | 2 Emmy Wins | 8 Golden Globe Nominations | 15 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for The Good Place (2019)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for The Good Place (2018)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Damages (2010)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Damages (2009)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Damages (2008)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Cheers (1993)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Cheers (1992)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Cheers (1991)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Cheers (1990)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Cheers (1989)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Cheers (1988)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Cheers (1987)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Cheers (1986)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Cheers (1985)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or special for Something About Amelia (1984)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Cheers (1983)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Damages (2008)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television Series - comedy or musical for Becker (1985)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television Series - comedy or musical for Cheers (2001)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television Series - comedy or musical for Cheers (1992)
Won for best performance by an actor in a television Series - comedy or musical for Cheers (1991)
Won for best performance by an actor in a television Series - comedy or musical for Cheers (1990)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television Series - comedy or musical for Cheers (1989)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television Series - comedy or musical for Cheers (1987)
Won for best performance by an qctor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Something About Amelia (1985)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television Series - comedy or musical for Cheers (1985)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television Series - comedy or musical for Cheers (1984)
-
Viola Davis
1 Oscar Win | 1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Emmy Win | 2 Oscar Nominations | 4 Golden Globe Nominations | 4 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for How to Get Away with Murder (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for How to Get Away with Murder (2018)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for How to Get Away with Murder (2017)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for How to Get Away with Murder (2016)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for How to Get Away with Murder (2015)
Oscars
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Fences (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a lead role for The Help (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Doubt (2009)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Fences (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for How to Get Away with Murder (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for How to Get Away with Murder (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Help (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Doubt (2009)
-
Robert De Niro
2 Oscar Wins | 2 Golden Globe Wins | 5 Oscar Nominations | 8 Golden Globe Nominations | 4 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2019)
Nominated for outstanding limited series for When They See Us (2019)
Nominated for outstanding limited series or movie for Wizard of Lies (2017)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for Wizard of Lies (2017)
Oscars
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for Silver Linings Playbook (2013)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Cape Fear (1992)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Awakenings (1991)
Won for best actor in a leading role for Raging Bull (1981)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for The Deer Hunter (1979)
Nominated for best actor in a leading role for Taxi Driver (1977)
Won for best actor in a supporting role for The Godfather: Part II (1975)
Golden Globes
Nominated or best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television The Wizard of Lies (2018)
Won Cecil B. DeMille Award (2011)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Meet the Parents (2001)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Analyze This (2000)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Cape Fear (1992)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Midnight Run (1998)
Won for best actor in a motion picture - drama for Raging Bull (1981)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama for The Deer Hunter (1979)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for New York, New York (1978)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama for Taxi Driver (1977)
-
Benicio Del Toro
1 Oscar Win | 1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Oscar Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for Escape at Dannemora (2019)
Oscars
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for 21 Grams (2004)
Won for best actor in a supporting role for Traffic (2001)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Traffic (2001)
-
Peter Dinklage
1 Golden Globe Win | 3 Emmy Wins | 6 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2019)
Nominated for outstanding television movie for My Dinner with Hervé (2019)
Won for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2018)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2016)
Won for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2015)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2014)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2013)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2012)
Won for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2011)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, miniseries, or motion picture made for television for Game of Thrones (2012)
-
Michael Douglas
4 Golden Globe Wins | 2 Oscar Wins | 1 Emmy Wins | 6 Golden Globe Nominations | 4 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for The Kominsky Method (2019)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie for Behind the Candelabra (2013)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Will & Grace (2002)
Nominated for outstanding continuing performance by a supporting actor in a drama series for The Streets of San Francisco (1976)
Nominated for outstanding continuing performance by a supporting actor in a drama series for The Streets of San Francisco (1975)
Nominated for best supporting actor in a drama for The Streets of San Francisco (1974)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actor in a television series - comedy or musical for The Kominsky Method (2019)
Won for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Behind the Candelabra (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2011)
Won Cecil B. DeMille Award (2004)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Wonder Boys (2001)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for The American President (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for The War of the Roses (1990)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Wall Street (1988)
Nominated for best TV actor - drama for The Streets of San Francisco (1975)
Nominated for most promising newcomer - male for Hail, Hero! (1970)
Oscars
Won for best actor in a leading role for Wall Street (1988)
Won for best picture for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1976)
-
Aunjanue Ellis
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for When They See Us (2019)
-
Giancarlo Esposito
2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Better Call Saul (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Breaking Bad (2012)
-
Vera Farmiga
1 Oscar Nomination | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for When They See Us (2019)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Up in the Air (2010)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Up in the Air (2010)
-
Julia Garner
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Ozark (2019)
-
Betty Gilpin
2 Emmy Nominations
-
Sarah Goldberg
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Barry (2019)
-
Hugh Grant
1 Golden Globe Win | 4 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or Movie A Very English Scandal (2019)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for A Very English Scandal (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Florence Foster Jenkins (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for About a Boy (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Notting Hill (2000)
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Four Weddings and a Funeral (1995)
-
Bill Hader
2 Emmy Wins | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 13 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Barry (2019)
Nominated for outstanding variety sketch series for Documentary Now! (2019)
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Barry (2019)
Nominated for outstanding directing for a comedy series for Barry (2019)
Nominated for outstanding writing for a comedy series for Barry (2019)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Barry (2018)
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Barry (2018)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2018)
Nominated for outstanding directing in a comedy series for Barry (2018)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a comedy series for Barry (2018)
Nominated for outstanding animated program for South Park (2017)
Nominated for outstanding variety sketch series for Documentary Now! (2017)
Nominated for outstanding variety sketch series for Documentary Now! (2016)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2015)
Nominated for outstanding animated program for South Park (2015)
Nominated for outstanding animated program for South Park (2014)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2013)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2012)
Nominated for outstanding animated program for South Park (2011)
Won for outstanding animated program for South Park (2009)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Barry (2019)
-
Tony Hale
2 Emmy Wins | 4 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Veep (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Veep (2017)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Veep (2016)
Won for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Veep (2015)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Veep (2014)
Won for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Veep (2013)
-
Jared Harris
2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for Chernobyl (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Mad Men (2012)
-
Kit Harington
2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2016)
-
Lena Headey
1 Golden Globe Nomination | 5 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Game of Thrones (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Game of Thrones (2018)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Game of Thrones (2016)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Game of Thrones (2015)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Game of Thrones (2014)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television for Game of Thrones (2017)
-
Marin Hinkle
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019)
-
Jharrel Jerome
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for When They See Us (2019)
-
Cherry Jones
1 Emmy Win | 2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for The Handmaid's Tale (2019)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for The Handmaid's Tale (2018)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for 24 (2009)
-
Ron Cephas Jones
1 Emmy Win | 2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for This is Us (2019)
Won for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for This is Us (20718)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for This is Us (2017)
-
Michael Kelly
4 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for House of Cards (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for House of Cards (2017)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for House of Cards (2016)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for House of Cards (2015)
-
Joey King
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for The Act (2019)
-
Luke Kirby
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019)
-
Jessica Lange
2 Oscar Wins | 4 Oscar Nominations | 3 Emmy Wins | 5 Emmy Nominations | 5 Golden Globe Wins | 10 Golden Globe Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for Feud (2017)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for American Horror Story (2015)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for American Horror Story (2014)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for American Horror Story (2013)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for American Horror Story (2012)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for Grey Gardens (2009)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for Normal (2003)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or special for A Streetcar Named Desire (1996)
Oscars
Won for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Blue Sky (1995)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Music Box (1990)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Sweet Dreams (1986)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Country (1985)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Tootsie (1983)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Frances (1983)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series a motion picture made for television for Feud (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for American Horror Story (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for American Horror Story (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for American Horror Story (2013)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for American Horror Story (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for Grey Gardens (2010)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for Normal (2004)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama A Thousand Acres (1998)
Won for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for A Streetcar Named Desire (1996)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama Blue Sky (1995)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for O Pioneers! (1993)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama Music Box (1990)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama Country (1985)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role - motion picture Tootsie (1983)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama Frances (1983)
Won for best acting debut in a motion picture - female King Kong (1977)
-
John Leguizamo
1 Emmy Win | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 3 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for When They See Us (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for Waco (2018)
Won for outstanding performance in a variety or music program for John Leguizamo: Freak (1999)
Nominated for outstanding in a variety, music or comedy program for John Leguizamo: Freak (1999)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1996)
-
Eugene Levy
2 Emmy Wins | 9 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Schitt's Creek (2019)
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Schitt's Creek (2019)
Won for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for SCTV Network 90 (1983)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for SCTV Network 90 (1983)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for SCTV Network 90 (1983)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for SCTV Network 90 (1983)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for SCTV Network 90 (1983)
Won for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for SCTV Network 90 (1982)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for SCTV Network 90 (1982)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for SCTV Network 90 (1982)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for SCTV Network 90 (1982)
-
Laura Linney
2 Golden Globe Wins | 4 Emmy Wins | 3 Oscar Nominations | 4 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Ozark (2019)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for The Big C (2013)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The Big C (2011)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for John Adams (2008)
Won for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Frasier (2004)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Wild Iris (2002)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Savages (2008)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Kinsey (2005)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for You Can Count on Me (2001)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for The Big C (2012)
Won for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for The Big C (2011)
Won for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for John Adams (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for The Squid and the Whale (2006)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Kinsey (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for You Can Count on Me (2001)
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
1 Golden Globe Win | 11 Emmy Wins | 8 Golden Globe Nominations | 15 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Veep (2019)
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Veep (2019)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Veep (2017)
Won for outstanding comedy series for Veep (2017)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Veep (2016)
Won for outstanding comedy series for Veep (2016)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Veep (2015)
Won for outstanding comedy series for Veep (2015)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Veep (2014)
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Veep (2014)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Veep (2013)
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Veep (2013)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Veep (2012)
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Veep (2012)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The New Adventures of Old Christine (2010)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The New Adventures of Old Christine (2009)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The New Adventures of Old Christine (2008)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The New Adventures of Old Christine (2007)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The New Adventures of Old Christine (2006)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Seinfeld (1998)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Seinfeld (1997)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Seinfeld (1996)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Seinfeld (1995)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Seinfeld (1994)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Seinfeld (1993)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Seinfeld (1992)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for Veep (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for Veep (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for Veep (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for Veep (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Enough Said (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for Veep (2013)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical for The New Adventures of Old Christine (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion pictures made for television for Seinfeld (1995)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion pictures made for television for Seinfeld (1994)
-
Jane Lynch
1 Golden Globe Win | 4 Emmy Wins | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 8 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2018)
Nominated for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for Hollywood Game Night (2018)
Won for outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series for Dropping the Soap (2017)
Nominated for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for Hollywood Game Night (2016)
Won for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for Hollywood Game Night (2015)
Won for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for Hollywood Game Night (2014)
Nominated for outstanding narrator for Wildlife Specials: The Spy Collection (2014)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Glee (2013)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Glee (2011)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Glee (2010)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Two and a Half Men (2010)
Golden Globes
Won for best Performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Glee (2011)
Nominated for best Performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Glee (2010)
-
Natasha Lyonne
4 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Russian Doll (2019)
Nominated for outstanding writing for a comedy series for Russian Doll (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Russian Doll (2019)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Orange Is the New Black (2014)
-
Peter MacNicol
1 Emmy Win | 3 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Veep (2019)
Won for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Ally McBeal (2001)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Ally McBeal (2000)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Ally McBeal (1999)
-
Michael McKean
1 Oscar Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for Better Call Saul (2019)
Oscars
Nominated for best music, original song for A Mighty Wind (2004)
-
Kate McKinnon
2 Emmy Wins | 5 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2018)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2017)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2016)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2015)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2014)
Nominated for outstanding original music and lyrics for Saturday Night Live (2014)
-
Mandy Moore
1 Golden Globe Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for This Is Us (2019)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television for This Is Us (2017)
-
John Mulaney
2 Emmy Wins | 14 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2019)
Nominated for outstanding writing for variety series for Documentary Now! (2019)
Nominated for outstanding writing for variety series for Saturday Night Live (2019)
Nominated for outstanding original music and lyrics for Documentary Now! (2019)
Won for outstanding writing for variety special for John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018)
Nominated for outstanding variety sketch series for Documentary Now! (2017)
Nominated for outstanding writing for variety special for John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid(2016)
Nominated for outstanding writing for variety special for Saturday Night Live: 40th Anniversary Special(2015)
Nominated for outstanding writing for variety special for Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Thursday(2013)
Nominated for outstanding original music and lyrics for Saturday Night Live (2012)
Nominated for outstanding variety series for Saturday Night Live (2012)
Nominated for outstanding writing for variety series for Saturday Night Live (2012)
Won for outstanding original music and lyrics for Saturday Night Live (2011)
Nominated for outstanding writing for a variety, music or comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2011)
Nominated for outstanding writing for a variety, music or comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2010)
Nominated for outstanding writing for a variety, music or comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2009)
-
Kumail Nanjiani
1 Oscar Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for The Twilight Zone (2019)
Oscars
Nominated for best original screenplay for The Big Sick (2018)
-
Niecy Nash
3 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for When They Are See Us (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Getting On (2016)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Getting On (2015)
-
Bob Odenkirk
2 Emmy Wins | 3 Golden Globe Nominations | 13 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding drama series for Better Call Saul as Producer (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Better Call Saul (2019)
Nominated for outstanding drama series for Better Call Saul as Producer (2017)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Better Call Saul (2017)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Better Call Saul (2016)
Nominated for outstanding drama series for Better Call Saul as Producer (2016)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Better Call Saul (2015)
Nominated for outstanding drama series for Better Call Saul as Producer (2015)
Nominated for outstanding Writing in a variety or music program for Mr. Show with Bob and David (1999)
Nominated for outstanding music and lyrics for Mr. Show with Bob and David (1998)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for Mr. Show with Bob and David (1998)
Won for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for The Ben Stiller Show (1993)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for Saturday Night Live (1991)
Won for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for Saturday Night Live (1989)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for Saturday Night Live (1990)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama Better Call Saul (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama Better Call Saul (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for Better Call Saul (2016)
-
Catherine O'Hara
1 Emmy Win | 6 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Schitt's Creek (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or a movie for Temple Grandin (2010)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for SCTV Network 90 (1983)
Won for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for SCTV Network 90 (1982)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for SCTV Network 90 (1982)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for SCTV Network 90 (1982)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for SCTV Network 90 (1982)
-
Sandra Oh
2 Golden Globe Wins | 11 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Killing Eve (2019)
Nominated for outstanding drama series for Killing Eve (2019)
Nominated for outstanding variety special for 76th Golden Globe Awards (2019)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Killing Eve (2018)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Killing Eve (2018)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Grey's Anatomy (2009)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Grey's Anatomy (2008)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Grey's Anatomy (2007)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Grey's Anatomy (2006)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Grey's Anatomy (2005)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Killing Eve (2019)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Grey's Anatomy
-
Billy Porter
1 Golden Globe Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
-
Margaret Qualley
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for Fosse/Verdon (2019)
-
Phylicia Rashad
4 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for This Is Us (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for A Raisin in the Sun (2008)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The Cosby Show (1986)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The Cosby Show (1985)
-
Sam Rockwell
1 Oscar Win | 1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Oscar Nomination | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for Fosse/Verdon (2019)
Nominated for outstanding limited series for Fosse/Verdon (2019)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Vice (2019)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2018)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Vice (2019)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2018)
-
Stephen Root
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Barry (2019)
-
Maya Rudolph
3 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for The Good Place (2019)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for The Good Place (2018)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2012)
-
Adam Sandler
1 Golden Globe Nomination | 5 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2019)
Nominated for outstanding writing for a variety special for Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh (2019)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for Saturday Night Live (2019)
Nominated for outstanding individual achievement in writing in a variety or music program for Saturday Night Live (2019)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for Saturday Night Live (1991)
-
Kristin Scott Thomas
1 Oscar Nomination | 2 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Fleabag (2019)
Oscars
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for The English Patient (1997)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Il y a longtemps que je t'aime (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The English Patient (1997)
-
Rufus Sewell
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019)
-
Tony Shalhoub
1 Golden Globe Win | 3 Emmy Wins | 4 Golden Globe Nominations | 7 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2018)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Monk (2010)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Monk (2009)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Monk (2008)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Monk (2007)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Monk (2006)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Monk (2005)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Monk (2004)
Won for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Monk (2003)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Monk (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Monk (2007)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Monk (200)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Monk (2004)
Won best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Monk (2003)
-
Fiona Shaw
2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Killing Eve (2019)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Fleabag (2019)
-
Stellan Skarsgård
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for Chernobyl (2019)
-
Chris Sullivan
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for This Is Us (2019)
-
Emma Thompson
2 Oscar Wins | 2 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Emmy Win | 3 Oscar Nominations | 7 Golden Globe Nominations | 6 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a limited series or a movie for Live From Lincoln Center, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - In Concert with the New York Philharmonic (2015)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for The Song of Lunch (2012)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Angels in America (2004)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for Wit (2001)
Nominated for outstanding writing in a miniseries or a movie for Wit (2001)
Won for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Ellen (1998)
Oscars
Won for best writing, screenplay based on material previously produced or published for Sense and Sensibility (1996)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role Sense and Sensibility (1996)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role The Remains of the Day (1994)
Nominated for best actress in a supporting role In the Name of the Father (1994)
Won for best actress in a leading role for Howard's End (1993)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Saving Mr. Banks (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Last Chance Harvey (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Wit (2002)
Won for best screenplay - motion picture for Sense and Sensibility (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Sense and Sensibility (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Junior (1995)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Remains of the Day (1994)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for In the Name of the Father (1994)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Howard's End (1993)
-
Glynn Turman
1 Emmy Win | 1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for How to Get Away with Murder (2019)
Won for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for In Treatment (2019)
-
Sophie Turner
1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2019)
-
Cicely Tyson
1 Oscar Nomination | 3 Emmy Wins | 12 Emmy Nominations | 1 Golden Globe Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for How to Get Away With Murder (2019)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for How to Get Away With Murder (2018)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for How to Get Away With Murder (2017)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for How to Get Away With Murder (2015)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for The Trip to Bountiful (2014)
Nominated for outstanding television movie for The Trip to Bountiful (2014)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or a movie for Relative Stranger (2009)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or a movie for A Lesson Before Dying (1999)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Sweet Justice (1995)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or a special for Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a special for The Marva Collins Story (1982)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for King (1978)
Nominated for outstanding single performance by a supporting actress in a comedy or drama series for Roots (1977)
Won for best lead actress in a drama forThe Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)
Won for actress of the year - special forThe Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)
Oscars
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for Sounder (1973)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best actress in a motion picture - drama for Sounder (1973)
-
Carice van Houten
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2019)
-
Milo Ventimiglia
3 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for This is Us (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for This is Us (2018)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for This is Us (2017)
-
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
5 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding drama series for Killing Eve (2019)
Nominated for outstanding comedy series for Fleabag (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Fleabag (2019)
Nominated for outstanding writing for a comedy series for Fleabag (2019)
Nominated for outstanding writing for a drama series for Killing Eve (2018)
-
Emily Watson
2 Oscar Nominations | 4 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Emmy Nomination
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for Chernobyl (2019)
Oscars
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for Hilary and Jackie (1999)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for Breaking the Waves (1997)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for Appropriate Adult (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama made for Hilary and Jackie (1999)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama made for Breaking the Waves (1997)
-
Ben Whishaw
1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Emmy Nomination
Golden Globes
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for A Very English Scandal (2019)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for A Very English Scandal (2019)
-
Bradley Whitford
2 Emmy Wins | 3 Golden Globe Nominations | 4 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for The Handmaid's Tale (2019)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Transparent (2016)
Won for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Transparent (2015)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for The West Wing (2003)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for The West Wing (2002)
Won for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for The West Wing (2001)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for The West Wing (2003)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for The West Wing (2002)
Nominatedfor best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for The West Wing (2001)
-
Maisie Williams
2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2019)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Game of Thrones (2016)
-
Michael K. Williams
4 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for When They See Us (2019)
Nominated for outstanding informational series or special for Vice (2018)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for The Night Of (2017)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for Bessie (2015)
-
Michelle Williams
1 Golden Globe Win | 4 Oscar Nominations | 4 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie for Fosse/Verdon (2019)
Nominated for outstanding limited series for Fosse/Verdon (2019)
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Manchester by the Sea (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for My Week with Marilyn (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Blue Valentine (2011)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Brokeback Mountain (2006)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Manchester by the Sea (2017)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for My Week with Marilyn (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Blue Valentine (2011)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Brokeback Mountain (2006)
-
Henry Winkler
2 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Emmy Win | 3 Golden Globe Nominations | 6 Emmy Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Barry (2018)
Won for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Barry (2018)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for The Practice (2000)
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Battery Park (2000)
Nominated for outstanding informational series for Who Are the DeBolts? [And Where Did They Get 19 Kids?] (1979)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Happy Days (1978)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Happy Days (1977)
Nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Happy Days (1976)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for Barry (2019)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Night Shift (1983)
Won for best actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Happy Days (1978)
Nominated for best actor in a motion picture - drama Heroes (1978)
Won for best actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Happy Days (1977)
-
Robin Wright
1 Golden Globe Win | 8 Emmy Nominations | 3 Golden Globe Nominations
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for House of Cards (2019)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for House of Cards (2017)
Nominated for outstanding drama series for House of Cards (2017)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for House of Cards (2016)
Nominated for outstanding drama series for House of Cards (2016)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for House of Cards (2015)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for House of Cards (2014)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for House of Cards (2013)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for House of Cards (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for House of Cards (2015)
Won for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for House of Cards (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Forest Gump (1995)