Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)
Television's biggest night is underway. The host-less 71st primetime Emmy Awards is set to begin at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, airing on Fox at 5 pm PST.
HBO is leading the way so far, picking up 25 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys held on Sept. 14-15, including 10 wins for Game of Thrones, including score, title design and stunt coordination as well as a seventh honor for special visual effects.
Netflix is following close behind with 23 wins so far, including 4 for Queer Eye and 3 for Russian Doll. Meanwhile, Amazon's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Hulu's Handmaid's Tale picked up two nods each for guest stars so far.
In the best drama category, Thrones is up against AMC's Better Call Saul, Netflix's Bodyguard, BBC America's Killing Eve, Netflix's Ozark, FX's Pose, HBO's Succession and NBC's This Is Us.
Among comedies, HBO's Veep will face off against Amazon's Fleabag, NBC's The Good Place, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix's Russian Doll, HBO's Barry and Pop's Schitt's Creek.
The complete list of primetime nominations is below, which will be updated live as winners are unveiled.
Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Ozark (Netflix)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Comedy Series
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Veep (HBO)
Competition Program
The Amazing Race (CBS)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Nailed It (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Directing for a Comedy Series
"The Audition," Barry
Directed by Alec Berg
"ronny/lily," Barry
Directed by Bill Hader
"The Stockholm Syndrome," The Big Bang Theory
Directed by Mark Cendrowski
"Episode 1," Fleabag
Directed by Harry Bradbeer
"All Alone," The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino
"We're Going To The Catskills!" The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Directed by Daniel Palladino
Directing for a Drama Series
"The Iron Throne," Game of Thrones
Directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
"The Last Of The Starks," Game of Thrones
Directed by David Nutter
"The Long Night," Game of Thrones
Directed by Miguel Sapochnik
"Holly," The Handmaid's Tale
Directed by Daina Reid
"Desperate Times," Killing Eve
Directed by Lisa Brühlmann
"Reparations," Ozark
Directed by Jason Bateman
"Celebration," Succession
Directed by Adam McKay
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Chernobyl
Directed by Johan Renck
Escape At Dannemora
Directed by Ben Stiller
"Glory," Fosse/Verdon
Directed by Jessica Yu
"Who's Got The Pain," Fosse/Verdon
Directed by Thomas Kail
A Very English Scandal
Directed by Stephen Frears
When They See Us
Directed by Ava DuVernay
Directing For A Variety Series
Documentary Now!, "Waiting For The Artist"
Directed by Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas
Drunk History, "Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?"
Directed by Derek Waters
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Psychics"
Directed by Paul Pennolino
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Midterm Election Show"
Directed by Jim Hoskinson
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Adam Sandler"
Directed by Don Roy King
Who Is America?, "Episode 102"
Directed by Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Limited Series
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
Paul Dano (Escape At Dannemora)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Television Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner With Herve (HBO)
Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Documentary Now! (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Who Is America? (Showtime)
Variety Talk Show
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Writing for a Comedy Series
"ronny/lilly," Barry
Written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader
"Episode 1," Fleabag
Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
"Janet," The Good Place
Written by Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan
"Anna Ishii-Peters," PEN15
Written by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle
"Nothing In This World Is Easy," Russian Doll
Written by Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler
"A Warm Body," Russian Doll
Written by Allison Silverman
"Veep," Veep
Written by David Mandel
Writing for a Drama Series
"Winner," Better Call Saul
Written by Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz
"Episode 1," Bodyguard
Written by Jed Mercurio
"The Iron Throne," Game of Thrones
Written by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
"Holly," The Handmaid's Tale
Teleplay by Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder
"Nice And Neat," Killing Eve
Written by Emerald Fennell
"Nobody Is Ever Missing," Succession
Written by Jesse Armstrong
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Chernobyl
Written by Craig Mazin
"Episode 6," Escape At Dannemora
Written by Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl
"Episode 7," Escape At Dannemora
Written by Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin
"Providence," Fosse/Verdon
Written by Steven Levenson and Joel Fields
A Very English Scandal
Written by Russel T Davies
"Part Four," When They See Us
Teleplay by Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury
Writing For A Variety Series
Documentary Now!
Written by John Mulaney and Seth Meyers
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Head Writer Melinda Taub
Written by Samantha Bee, Miles Kahn, Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker, Pat Cassels, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Nicole Silverberg
Writing Supervised by Ashley Nicole Black and Joe Grossman
Special Material by Allison Silverman
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Senior Writer Dan Gurewitch, Jeff Maurer, Jill Twiss, Juli Weiner
Written by Tim Carvell, Raquel D'Apice, Josh Gondelman, Daniel O'Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Ben Silva, Seena Vali
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Written by Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Sal Gentile, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jennifer Hagel, Allison Hord, Michael Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Seth Reiss, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Head Writer Opus Moreschi, Jay Katsir
Written by Aaron Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell, Barry Julien, Paul Dinello, Matt Lappin, Michael Brumm, Emmy Blotnick, Cullen Crawford, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Greg Iwinski, Daniel Kibblesmith, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Michael Pielocik, Asher Perlman, Eliana Kwartler
Saturday Night Live
Head Writer Michael Che, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette
Senior Writer Bryan Tucker
Written by James Anderson, Steven Castillo, Andrew Dismukes, Anna Drezen, Alison Gates, Steve Higgins, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Michael Koman, Alan Linic, Eli Coyote Mandel, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Josh Patten, Simon Rich, Gary Richardson, Pete Schultz, Marika Sawyer, Will Stephen, Julio Torres, Bowen Yang
Weekend Update written by Megan Callahan, Dennis McNicholas, Katie Rich
Writing Supervised by Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell