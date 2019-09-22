Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)

Television's biggest night is underway. The host-less 71st primetime Emmy Awards is set to begin at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, airing on Fox at 5 pm PST.

HBO is leading the way so far, picking up 25 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys held on Sept. 14-15, including 10 wins for Game of Thrones, including score, title design and stunt coordination as well as a seventh honor for special visual effects.

Netflix is following close behind with 23 wins so far, including 4 for Queer Eye and 3 for Russian Doll. Meanwhile, Amazon's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Hulu's Handmaid's Tale picked up two nods each for guest stars so far.

In the best drama category, Thrones is up against AMC's Better Call Saul, Netflix's Bodyguard, BBC America's Killing Eve, Netflix's Ozark, FX's Pose, HBO's Succession and NBC's This Is Us.

Among comedies, HBO's Veep will face off against Amazon's Fleabag, NBC's The Good Place, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix's Russian Doll, HBO's Barry and Pop's Schitt's Creek.

The complete list of primetime nominations is below, which will be updated live as winners are unveiled.

