Emmys: Watch All the Acceptance Speeches From Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Billy Porter, Michelle Williams and More

9:35 PM 9/22/2019

by Annie Howard

Patricia Arquette, RuPaul, Jharrel Jerome and John Oliver all took home awards at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Billy Porter, Michelle Williams
Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was the big winner at the 2019 Emmys, taking home three awards including lead actress in a comedy and best comedy series. Game of Thrones took home best drama with Peter Dinklage winning supporting actor in a drama series for the show. Jodie Comer won lead actress in a drama series for Killing Eve and Billy Porter made history with his win for lead actor in a drama series for Pose. Watch all the acceptance speeches from the 2019 Emmy awards below.

  • Drama Series

    'Game of Thrones'

  • Comedy Series

    'Fleabag'

  • Limited Series

    'Chernobyl'

  • Television Movie

    'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch'

  • Competition Series

    'RuPaul's Drag Race'

  • Variety Sketch Series

    'Saturday Night Live'

  • Variety Talk Series

    'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series

    Billy Porter, 'Pose'

  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series

    Jodie Comer, 'Killing Eve'

  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

    Bill Hader, 'Barry'

  • Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag'

  • Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Jharrel Jerome, 'When They See Us'

  • Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Michelle Williams, 'Fosse/Verdon'

  • Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    Peter Dinklage, 'Game of Thrones'

  • Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    Julia Garner, 'Ozark'

  • Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    Tony Shalhoub, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

  • Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    Alex Borstein, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

  • Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Ben Whishaw, 'A Very English Scandal'

  • Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Patricia Arquette, 'The Act'

  • Directing for a Drama Series

    Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'

  • Directing for a Comedy Series

    Harry Bradbeer, 'Fleabag'

  • Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

    Johan Renck, 'Chernobyl'

  • Directing for a Variety Series

    Don Roy King, 'Saturday Night Live'

  • Writing for a Drama Series

    Jesse Armstrong, 'Succession'

  • Writing for a Comedy Series

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag'

  • Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

    Craig Mazin, 'Chernobyl'

  • Writing for a Variety Series

    'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'