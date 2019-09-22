Emmys: Watch All the Acceptance Speeches From Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Billy Porter, Michelle Williams and More
Patricia Arquette, RuPaul, Jharrel Jerome and John Oliver all took home awards at the 2019 Emmy Awards.
Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was the big winner at the 2019 Emmys, taking home three awards including lead actress in a comedy and best comedy series. Game of Thrones took home best drama with Peter Dinklage winning supporting actor in a drama series for the show. Jodie Comer won lead actress in a drama series for Killing Eve and Billy Porter made history with his win for lead actor in a drama series for Pose. Watch all the acceptance speeches from the 2019 Emmy awards below.
-
Drama Series
'Game of Thrones'
-
Comedy Series
'Fleabag'
-
Limited Series
'Chernobyl'
-
Television Movie
'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch'
-
Competition Series
'RuPaul's Drag Race'
-
Variety Sketch Series
'Saturday Night Live'
-
Variety Talk Series
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'
-
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter, 'Pose'
-
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, 'Killing Eve'
-
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, 'Barry'
-
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag'
-
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Jharrel Jerome, 'When They See Us'
-
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Michelle Williams, 'Fosse/Verdon'
-
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, 'Game of Thrones'
-
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, 'Ozark'
-
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
-
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
-
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Ben Whishaw, 'A Very English Scandal'
-
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Patricia Arquette, 'The Act'
-
Directing for a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'
-
Directing for a Comedy Series
Harry Bradbeer, 'Fleabag'
-
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Johan Renck, 'Chernobyl'
-
Directing for a Variety Series
Don Roy King, 'Saturday Night Live'
-
Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, 'Succession'
-
Writing for a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag'
-
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Craig Mazin, 'Chernobyl'
-
Writing for a Variety Series
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'