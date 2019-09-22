Emmys: Watch All the Acceptance Speeches From Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Billy Porter, Michelle Williams and More

Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was the big winner at the 2019 Emmys, taking home three awards including lead actress in a comedy and best comedy series. Game of Thrones took home best drama with Peter Dinklage winning supporting actor in a drama series for the show. Jodie Comer won lead actress in a drama series for Killing Eve and Billy Porter made history with his win for lead actor in a drama series for Pose. Watch all the acceptance speeches from the 2019 Emmy awards below.