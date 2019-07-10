ESPY Awards: Winners List

8:12 PM 7/10/2019

by THR Staff

The ceremony, hosted by Tracy Morgan, aired live July 10 on ABC from Los Angeles.

Tracy Morgan at the ESPYs
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2019 ESPY Awards were handed out Wednesday night.

Tracy Morgan hosted the ceremony, which aired live at 8 p.m. ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast) on ABC from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, Simone Biles, Alexander Ovechkin, Chloe Kim, Drew Brees and Mookie Betts were among this year's ESPY Award nominees. Included in the winners, Williams was awarded best female tennis player, Lionel Messi won the soccer trophy and basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo emerged triumphant in the basketball category.

Among those who appeared at the 2019 ESPY Awards were the U.S. Women's national soccer team — and newly crowned World Cup champions — along with David Arquette, Odell Beckham Jr. (Browns), Le'Veon Bell, Drew Brees, Cedric the Entertainer, Ciara, Donald Faison, Jared Goff, Robert Gronkowski, Caitlyn Jenner, Chloe Kim, Sugar Ray Leonard, Ninja, Paul Pierce, Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Dwyane Wade,  Zion Williamson, Russell Wilson and Trae Young.

Presenters, meanwhile, included Dave Bautista, Linda Cardellini, Eric Dane, Eugenio Derbez, Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks , Billie Jean King, Chris Long, Joel McHale, Kumail Nanjiani, Lilly Singh and Usher.

The night's honorees were Jim Calhoun (St. Joe's Basketball Coach/Best Coach Award), Kirstie Ennis (Pat Tillman Award for Service), Rob Mendez (Jimmy V Award for Perseverance) and Bill Russell (Arthur Ashe Courage Award). Tori Kelly will perform the Mavis Staples song "In Times LIke These" to honor Russell.

A list of 2019 ESPY Award winners follows.

 

  • Best Team

    U.S. Women's National Team, soccer (WINNER)
    Boston Red Sox, MLB
    Clemson Tigers, NCAA football
    New England Patriots, NFL
    Toronto Raptors, NBA
    Baylor Bears, NCAA women's basketball
    Virginia Cavaliers, NCAA men's basketball
     

  • Best Male Athlete

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (WINNER)
    Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
    Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
    Brooks Koepka, Golf

  • Best Female Athlete

    Alex Morgan, USWNT (WINNER)
    Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
    Simone Biles, Gymnast
    Mikaela Shiffrin, US Skiing

  • Best Breakthrough Athlete

    Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (WINNER)
    Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
    Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
    Naomi Osaka – US Open, Australian Open

  • Best Game

    NFL Week 11 – LA Rams (54) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (51) – Monday Night Football (WINNER)
    NCAAF – LSU vs. Texas A&M: Aggies win seven-overtime 74-72 thriller in highest scoring game in FBS history
    NCAAW Final Four – Notre Dame (81) vs. UConn (76) – 26 lead changes

  • Best College Athlete

    Zion Williamson, Duke MBB – 2019 Wooden Award Winner (WINNER)
    Kyler Murray, Oklahoma Football – 2018 Heisman Trophy Winner
    Rachel Garcia, UCLA Softball – USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year
    Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon WBB – 2019 Wooden Award Winner

  • Best Record-Breaking Performance

    Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) passed Peyton Manning’s 71,940 career passing yards to move into first place on the all-time list; most completions in NFL history, 6,300+ completions passes Brett Favre (WINNER)
    Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon Basketball) recorded her 13th triple-double. She now holds the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball record for triple doubles. She surpassed Kyle Collinsworth’s mark of 12 in four seasons at BYU. She also broke the Division I men’s and women’s record in a single season in the Ducks’ 96–78 win over Southern California (7) breaking former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth
    Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) broke the NBA 3-point record in a game with 14, passing Stephen Curry’s previous mark
    Matthew Boling became the first-ever high schooler to break 10 seconds in the 100-meter dash, dropping a 9.98

  • Best Play (Bracket-Style Voting)

    UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 (WINNER)
    Miami Miracle: Miami Dolphins Stun the New England Patriots
    Kawhi Leonard Drains Game-Winner at Buzzer in Game 7
    Derrick Henry's NFL-record 99-yard run vs. Jaguars
    Wayne Rooney Just Single-Handedly Won A Match For D.C. United
    Andrew Benintendi calls game
    Damian Lillard Sends OKC Home On Buzzer Beater
    Manchester QB Brendon Clar throws this ball to Kevin Henderson for the 48 yard TD catch
    Texas Tech WR makes one-handed grab that mirrors OBJs best catch
    Kinsley Washington singled home Jacqui Prober to win the Bruins' 12th softball title
    Julie Ertz gives the USWNT the lead early in the second half
    Texas A&M's Infinite Tucker goes ALL OUT for the gold
    Arike Ogunbowale Behind the Back Pass
    Kihei Clark, Mamadi Diakite Save Virginia at the buzzer
    Wilmington Charter's Taylor Gillis with CATCH OF THE YEAR!
    'Hail Mary' pass helps Texas high school football team win state title

  • Best Viral Sports Moment

    Katelyn Ohashi, UCLA Gymnastics – scores a perfect 10 (WINNER)
    Rudolph “Blaze” Ingram, the 7-year-old  running phenom is already faster than you
    Texas A&M’s Infinite Tucker goes ALL OUT for the gold
    Don’t Sleep on Sister Mary Jo’s curveball

  • Best Upset

    Boxing – Andy Ruiz Jr. upset win over Anthony Joshua (WINNER)
    NCAAF – Old Dominion defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech 49-35, Old Dominion only had a 1.8% chance of winning according to ESPN’s FPI, making it the largest upset by an FBS team in the 14 years of Football Power Index projections
    2018 US Open – Naomi Osaka defeating Serena Williams
    NHL – Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off what many thought impossible, an upset for the ages after a 7-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on in Game 4 of their best-of-7 series.

     

  • Best International Men's Soccer Player

    Lionel Messi (WINNER)
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Kylian Mbappe
    Virgil Van Dyke

  • Best International Women's Soccer Player

    Sam Kerr, Australia (WINNER)
    Pernille Harder, Denmark
    Ada Hegerberg, Norway
    Lucy Bronze, England

  • Best NFL Player

    Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (WINNER)
    Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
    Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
    Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

  • Best MLB Player

    Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers (WINNER)
    Mookie Betts, Red Sox
    Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets
    Blake Snell, Tampa Bays Rays

  • Best NHL Player

    Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (WINNER)
    Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
    Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
    Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

     

  • Best Driver

    Kyle Busch, NASCAR (WINNER)
    Lewis Hamilton, F1
    Steve Torrence, NHRA
    Scott Dixon, Indy

     

  • Best NBA Player

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (WINNER)
    James Harden, Houston Rockets
    Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
    Paul George, OKC Thunder

  • Best WNBA Player

    Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (WINNER)
    Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
    Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics
    Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

  • Best Boxer

    Canelo Alvarez (WINNER)
    Vasily Lomachenko
    Oleksandr Usyk
    Terence Crawford

  • Best MMA Fighter

    Daniel Cormier (WINNER)
    Israel Adesanya
    Henry Cejudo
    Amanda Nunes

  • Best Male Golfer

    Brooks Koepka (WINNER)
    Tiger Woods
    Justin Rose
    Francesco Molinari

  • Best Female Golfer

    Brooke Henderson (WINNER)
    Ariya Jutanugarn
    Jin-Young Ko
    Sung Hyun Park

  • Best Male Tennis Player

    Roger Federer (WINNER)
    Novak Djokovic
    Rafael Nadal
    Stefanos Tsitsipas

  • Best Female Tennis Player

    Serena Williams (WINNER)
    Naomi Osaka
    Simona Halep
    Petra Kvitová

  • Best Male Action Sports Athlete

    Nyjah Huston (USA), skateboard (WINNER)
    Scotty James (AUS), snowboard
    Tom Pages (FRA), freestyle motocross
    Gabriel Medina (BRA), surf

  • Best Female Action Sports Athlete

    Chloe Kim (USA), snowboard (WINNER)
    Kelly Sildaru (EST), ski
    Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL), snowboard
    Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), surf

  • Best Jockey

    Mike Smith (WINNER)
    Irad Ortiz Jr.
    Florent Geroux
    Jose Ortiz

  • Best Male Athlete with a Disability

    Mark Barr – Triathalon (WINNER)
    Declan Farmer  – Hockey
    Daniel Romanchuk – Marathon Racing
    Oz Sanchez – Cycling

  • Best Female Athlete with a Disability

    Allysa Seely, Triathalon (WINNER)
    Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing
    Tatyana McFadden, Marathon Racing
    Shawn Morelli, Cycling
     

  • Best Bowler

    Norm Duke (WINNER)
    Jason Belmonte
    Anthony Simonsen
    Jakob Butturff

  • Best MLS Player

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy (WINNER)
    Josef Martinez, Atlanta United
    Wayne Rooney, DC United
    Aaron Long, NY Red Bulls

  • Best NWSL Player

    Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars (WINNER)
    Lindsey Horan, Portland Thorns
    Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns
    Abby Erceg, North Carolina Courage

  • Best eSports Moment (bracket-style voting)

    oLarry's return to the NBA 2K League after the Jacksonville shooting (WINNER)
    SonicFox winning Evo after switching sides
    Team Liquid upsets defending world champ Invictus Gaming at MSI
    Cloud9 wins CS:GO Boston Major
    Astralis winning Katowice
    Invictus League of Legends World Championship
    Spitfire win inaugural Overwatch League championship
    Serral winning StarCraft at BlizzCon
    Shanghai Dragons end 42-game losing streak
    Team OG wins the International and $11 million from qualifiers
    Chiquita Evans becoming the first woman in the 2K League
    Leffen finally winning EVO in what could be Melee's last year at the event
    Ninja Fortnite win with Marshmello at E3 ProAM
    Chritobin Madden Challenge walk off
    G2 wins R6 world championship
    Mongausse winning Summer Skirmish from out of nowhere

  • Best WWE Moment

    Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw, announces his Leukemia is in remission (WINNER)
    Becky Lynch wins both WWE Women’s Championship Titles at Wrestlemania 35
    Kofi Kingston wins his first WWE Heavyweight Championship Title at Wrestlemania 35
    Ronda Rousey defeats Alexa Bliss at Summerslam 2018 to win her first RAW Women’s Championship Title