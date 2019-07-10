ESPY Awards: Winners List

The 2019 ESPY Awards were handed out Wednesday night.

Tracy Morgan hosted the ceremony, which aired live at 8 p.m. ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast) on ABC from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, Simone Biles, Alexander Ovechkin, Chloe Kim, Drew Brees and Mookie Betts were among this year's ESPY Award nominees. Included in the winners, Williams was awarded best female tennis player, Lionel Messi won the soccer trophy and basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo emerged triumphant in the basketball category.

Among those who appeared at the 2019 ESPY Awards were the U.S. Women's national soccer team — and newly crowned World Cup champions — along with David Arquette, Odell Beckham Jr. (Browns), Le'Veon Bell, Drew Brees, Cedric the Entertainer, Ciara, Donald Faison, Jared Goff, Robert Gronkowski, Caitlyn Jenner, Chloe Kim, Sugar Ray Leonard, Ninja, Paul Pierce, Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Dwyane Wade, Zion Williamson, Russell Wilson and Trae Young.

Presenters, meanwhile, included Dave Bautista, Linda Cardellini, Eric Dane, Eugenio Derbez, Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks , Billie Jean King, Chris Long, Joel McHale, Kumail Nanjiani, Lilly Singh and Usher.

The night's honorees were Jim Calhoun (St. Joe's Basketball Coach/Best Coach Award), Kirstie Ennis (Pat Tillman Award for Service), Rob Mendez (Jimmy V Award for Perseverance) and Bill Russell (Arthur Ashe Courage Award). Tori Kelly will perform the Mavis Staples song "In Times LIke These" to honor Russell.

A list of 2019 ESPY Award winners follows.