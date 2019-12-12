The Game Awards 2019: Full Winners List (Updating)

The sixth annual Game Awards were held Thursday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, recognizing the biggest achievements in video games from the past year.

Hideo Kojima's action-adventure title Death Stranding dominated the evening with 10 nominations, including game of the year, best narrative and best game direction. Actors Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen also landed noms for their performance.

Control from Remedy/505 Games earned eight noms, including game of the year and best performance for actor Courtney Hope. Other titles up for game of the year were Capcom's Resident Evil 2 Remake and Obsidian Entertainment's role-playing game The Outer Worlds.

Last year's winner of best multiplayer game and best ongoing game, the free-to-play Fortnite from Epic Games, was up for awards in both categories again this year, as well as best esports game and other noms.

In the area of esports, Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf was up for best player. He made headlines in July for winning the Fortnite World Cup tournament.

The full list of this year's Game Awards winners is below.