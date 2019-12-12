The Game Awards 2019: Full Winners List (Updating)

5:40 PM 12/12/2019

by Patrick Shanley

The sixth annual event honored the best in video games on Thursday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The sixth annual Game Awards were held Thursday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, recognizing the biggest achievements in video games from the past year.

Hideo Kojima's action-adventure title Death Stranding dominated the evening with 10 nominations, including game of the year, best narrative and best game direction. Actors Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen also landed noms for their performance.

Control from Remedy/505 Games earned eight noms, including game of the year and best performance for actor Courtney Hope. Other titles up for game of the year were Capcom's Resident Evil 2 Remake and Obsidian Entertainment's role-playing game The Outer Worlds.

Last year's winner of best multiplayer game and best ongoing game, the free-to-play Fortnite from Epic Games, was up for awards in both categories again this year, as well as best esports game and other noms. 

In the area of esports, Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf was up for best player. He made headlines in July for winning the Fortnite World Cup tournament.

The full list of this year's Game Awards winners is below. 

  • Game of the Year

    Control (Remedy/505 Games)

    Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

    Resident Evil 2 Remake (Capcom/Capcom)

    Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

    The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

  • Best Game Direction

    Control (Remedy/505 Games)

    Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

    Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

    Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

    Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

  • Best Narrative

    A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)

    Control (Remedy/505)

    Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

    Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) (WINNER)

    The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

  • Best Art Direction

    Control (Remedy/505)

    Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

    Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

    Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

    Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

    The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

  • Best Score/Music

    Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)

    Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE) (WINNER)

    Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

    Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

    Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna) 

  • Best Audio Design

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

    Control (Remedy/505)

    Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

    Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

    Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

    Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

  • Best Performance

    Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds

    Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden, Control

    Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5

    Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding

    Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control

    Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

  • Games for Impact

    Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)

    Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

    Kind Words (Popcannibal)

    Life Is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)

    Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

  • Best Ongoing Game

    Apex Legends (Respawn)

    Destiny 2 (Bungie)

    Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

    Fortnite (Epic Games)

    Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

     

  • Best Independent Game

    Baba Is You (Hempuli)

    Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

    Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)

    Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

    Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

  • Best Mobile Game

    Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

    GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)

    Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

    Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)

    What the Golf? (Tribland)

  • Best Community Support

    Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

    Destiny 2 (Bungie) (WINNER)

    Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

    Fortnite (Epic Games)

    Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

  • Best VR/AR Game

    Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

    Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)

    Beat Saber (Beat Games)

    No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

    Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

  • Best Action Game

    Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

    Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

    Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)

    Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

    Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

  • Best Action/Adventure Game

    Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)

    Control (Remedy/505 Games)

    Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

    Resident Evil 2 Remake (Capcom)

    The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

    Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

  • Best RPG

    Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) (WINNER)

    Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

    Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

    Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

    The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

  • Best Fighting Game

    Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)

    Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

    Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)

    Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)

    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo) (WINNER)

  • Best Family Game

    Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

    Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

    Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

    Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

  • Best Strategy Game

    Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)

    Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)

    Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)

    Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)

    Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)

    Wargroove (Chucklefish)

  • Best Sports/Racing Game

    Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)

    DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

    eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)

    F1 2019 (Codemasters)

    FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

  • Best Multiplayer Game

    Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

    Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

    Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)

    Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

  • Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway

    ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

    Nomada Studio for Gris

    DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

    Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

    Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

    House House for Untitled Goose Game

  • Content Creator of the Year

    Courage - Jack Dunlop

    Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo

    Ewok - Soleil Wheeler

    Grefg - David Martínez

    Shroud - Michael Grzesiek

  • Best Esports Game

    Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

    DOTA2 (Valve)

    Fortnite (Epic Games)

    League of Legends (Riot Games)

    Overwatch (Blizzard)

  • Best Esports Player

    Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

    Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

    Luka "Perkz" Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

    Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)

    Jay "Sinatraa" Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

  • Best Esports Team

    ESPORTS AWARDS

    Astralis (CS:GO)

    G2 Esports (LOL) (WINNER)

    OG (DOTA2)

    San Francisco Shock (OWL)

    Team Liquid (CS:GO)

  • Best Esports Event

    ESPORTS AWARDS

    2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

    EVO 2019

    Fortnite World Cup

    IEM Katowice 2019

    League of Legends World Championship 2019 (WINNER)

    The International 2019

  • Best Esports Coach

    ESPORTS AWARDS

    Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)

    Nu-ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)

    Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)

    Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)

    Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG, DOTA2)

    Danny "Zonic" Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO) (WINNER)

  • Best Esports Host

    ESPORTS AWARDS

    Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere (WINNER)

    Alex "Machine" Richardson

    Paul "Redeye" Chaloner

    Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

    Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang