The Game Awards 2019: Full Winners List (Updating)
The sixth annual event honored the best in video games on Thursday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The sixth annual Game Awards were held Thursday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, recognizing the biggest achievements in video games from the past year.
Hideo Kojima's action-adventure title Death Stranding dominated the evening with 10 nominations, including game of the year, best narrative and best game direction. Actors Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen also landed noms for their performance.
Control from Remedy/505 Games earned eight noms, including game of the year and best performance for actor Courtney Hope. Other titles up for game of the year were Capcom's Resident Evil 2 Remake and Obsidian Entertainment's role-playing game The Outer Worlds.
Last year's winner of best multiplayer game and best ongoing game, the free-to-play Fortnite from Epic Games, was up for awards in both categories again this year, as well as best esports game and other noms.
In the area of esports, Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf was up for best player. He made headlines in July for winning the Fortnite World Cup tournament.
The full list of this year's Game Awards winners is below.
-
Game of the Year
Control (Remedy/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
Resident Evil 2 Remake (Capcom/Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
-
Best Game Direction
Control (Remedy/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
-
Best Narrative
A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)
Control (Remedy/505)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) (WINNER)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
-
Best Art Direction
Control (Remedy/505)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
-
Best Score/Music
Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE) (WINNER)
Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
-
Best Audio Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Control (Remedy/505)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
-
Best Performance
Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden, Control
Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5
Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding
Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control
Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding
-
Games for Impact
Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)
Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
Kind Words (Popcannibal)
Life Is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)
Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)
-
Best Ongoing Game
Apex Legends (Respawn)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
-
Best Independent Game
Baba Is You (Hempuli)
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
-
Best Mobile Game
Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
What the Golf? (Tribland)
-
Best Community Support
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Destiny 2 (Bungie) (WINNER)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
-
Best VR/AR Game
Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)
Beat Saber (Beat Games)
No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)
-
Best Action Game
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)
Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)
-
Best Action/Adventure Game
Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
Control (Remedy/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Resident Evil 2 Remake (Capcom)
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
-
Best RPG
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) (WINNER)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
-
Best Fighting Game
Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)
Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo) (WINNER)
-
Best Family Game
Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
-
Best Strategy Game
Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
Wargroove (Chucklefish)
-
Best Sports/Racing Game
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)
F1 2019 (Codemasters)
FIFA 20 (EA Sports)
-
Best Multiplayer Game
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
-
Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway
ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
Nomada Studio for Gris
DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
House House for Untitled Goose Game
-
Content Creator of the Year
Courage - Jack Dunlop
Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo
Ewok - Soleil Wheeler
Grefg - David Martínez
Shroud - Michael Grzesiek
-
Best Esports Game
ESPORTS AWARDS
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
DOTA2 (Valve)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Overwatch (Blizzard)
-
Best Esports Player
ESPORTS AWARDS
Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
Luka "Perkz" Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
Jay "Sinatraa" Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
-
Best Esports Team
ESPORTS AWARDS
Astralis (CS:GO)
G2 Esports (LOL) (WINNER)
OG (DOTA2)
San Francisco Shock (OWL)
Team Liquid (CS:GO)
-
Best Esports Event
ESPORTS AWARDS
2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
EVO 2019
Fortnite World Cup
IEM Katowice 2019
League of Legends World Championship 2019 (WINNER)
The International 2019
-
Best Esports Coach
ESPORTS AWARDS
Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)
Nu-ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)
Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
Danny "Zonic" Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO) (WINNER)
-
Best Esports Host
ESPORTS AWARDS
Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere (WINNER)
Alex "Machine" Richardson
Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang