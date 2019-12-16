'Joker,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Lead Sound Editors' Golden Reel Nominations

Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned three nominations apiece, the most in the feature categories, of the annual Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards.

They were each nominated in the feature categories for dialogue/ADR, effects/Foley, and music underscore.

Close behind with two nominations each are 1917, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Rocketman and Avengers: Endgame, as well as Frozen 2, which was nominated in the categories for an animated feature, as well as a musical.

Jon Favreau's photoreal CG retelling of Disney's The Lion King also earned a nomination, in the animated feature category. It will compete against Frozen 2, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Toy Story 4, Abominable, Missing Link, Spies in Disguise and GKIDS' White Snake.

While the movies have not yet premiered, Cats and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are nominated for one Golden Reel award apiece: Cats for musical and Star Wars for effects/Foley. Cats' John Warhurst and Nina Harstone won the Oscar in sound editing a year ago for Bohemian Rhapsody.

Supervising sound editors David Acord and Matthew Wood of Skywalker Sound are nominated for Golden Reel awards for Rise of Skywalker, as well as two for The Mandalorian (episodic short form categories for effects/Foley and dialogue/ADR), and one for Star Wars: Resistance (animated short form).

The franchise earned additional nominations for Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR series and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run in the special venue category.

Vikings and the final season of Game of Thrones earned three nominations apiece in the episodic categories.

The 67th Golden Reel Awards will be presented Jan. 19 at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles. During the ceremony, Cecelia "Cece" Hall will receive the Career Achievement Award and Victoria Alonso will be presented the Filmmaker Award.

The complete list of nominations follows.