'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' Nabs Best in Show at 2019 Golden Trailer Awards

10:15 PM 5/29/2019

by Annie Howard

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' won best drama, while Netflix won the most awards by any studio at the ceremony hosted by Marlon Wayans.

'A Star is Born,' 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum'
Neal Preston/Warner Bros.; Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate

The 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards took place Wednesday evening at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown, Los Angeles. The night's top award went to the AV Squad's trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, entitled "Conversation." Netflix won the most awards by studio with 16 wins, followed by Warner Bros. with 14 and Disney with 1.                                 

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum won five awards for best in show, best action, best summer 2019 blockbuster and more. A Star is Born also won five awards including best drama, best romance and best music. Roma won most original trailer along with three other categories. Top winners for the creative vendors were Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates, each winning eight awards.

17 of the 107 categories were awarded during the ceremony, hosted by Marlon Wayans. Presenters included Garcelle Beauvais (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jackie Cruz (Orange Is the New Black), Affion Crockett (50 Shades of Black), Jason O'Mara (The Man in the High Castle) and Charlotte McKinney (Baywatch).

Judges for the ceremony included Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, producer Richard Suckle (Wonder Woman), writer/director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), producer Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), director Hugh Welchman (Loving Vincent), director James Ponsoldt (Spectacular Now).

Evelyn Watters and Monica Brady launched the awards in 1999, marking this year's ceremony as the 20th anniversary.

"Year in and year out for the past two decades, the Golden Trailer Awards have recognized the most outstanding achievements in film and television marketing and in recent years we have added categories that have celebrated the best marketing for gaming content," said GTA founder Evelyn Watters. "Congratulations go out to all of this year's honorees and nominees, but especially to the teams at AV Squad and Lionsgate for their 'Best of Show' win and to this year's most recognized teams at Netflix, Warner Bros., Disney, Marvel, Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates. They wowed moviegoers and our judges by creating the most innovative, impactful and memorable trailers and collateral marketing materials of the year."

GTA executive producer Monica Brady said, "We have seen so many changes in this industry over the last 20 years – more content, more creativity but at the essence of any great marketing campaign is a great trailer. It was the cornerstone then and it remains the cornerstone now."

Sponsors of the 2019 Golden Trailer Awards include BMG Production Music Captivate, Eternal Eclipse, Flor de Cana, High Impact Trailers, Immediate Music, New Dawn Media, Non-Stop Trailers & Warner Chappell Production Music, Trailer Voice Artists, William Grant & Sons, and Create Advertising Group. View the complete list of 2019 winners here. 

  • Best in Show

    'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum'
    Niko Tavernise

    WINNER John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum,"Conversation," Lionsgate, AV Squad
     

  • Best Action

    'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum'
    Niko Tavernise

    WINNER John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum,"Conversation," Lionsgate, AV Squad
    Deadpool 2, "New Power," 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
    Mission: Impossible - Fallout, "Alone," Paramount, IGNITION
    Shazam!, "My Name," Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
    Sicario: Day of the Soldado, "Drive," Sony Pictures, AV Squad

  • Best Animation/Family

    'Toy Story 4'
    WINNER Toy Story 4, "Stories," Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN
    A Dog's Journey, "Lifetimes," Universal Pictures, Aspect
    Christopher Robin, "Into The Wood," Disney, The Propeller Group
    Dumbo, "Courage," Disney, Wild Card
    The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, "Universe," Warner Bros., TRANSIT

  • Best Comedy

    'Long Shot'
    WINNER Long Shot, "This Guy," Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.
    Good Boys, Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative
    Isn't It Romantic, "Complete You," Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
    Stuber Trailer, Con Green, 20th Century Fox, Buddha Jones
    The Hustle, "Work," Annapurna Pictures, Zealot

  • Best Documentary

    'Free Solo'
    Jimmy Chin/National Geographic

    WINNER Free Solo, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
    Baristas, "Grind," The Orchard, Heart Sleeve Creative
    Jay Myself: Photography, the Bank, and Me, "Objects," Trailer Park, Inc.
    The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, "First Step," HBO, Zealot
    They Shall Not Grow Old, "Timeless," Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

  • Best Drama

    'A Star is Born'
    Courtesy of Warner Bros.

    WINNER A Star Is Born, "Not Alone," Warner Bros., GrandSon
    Bohemian Rhapsody, "Pressure," Fox, IGNITION
    First Man, "Greatest Adventure," Universal Pictures, Inside Job
    Green Book, "Genius," Universal Pictures, TRANSIT
    The Mule, "Redemption," Warner Bros., Wild Card

  • Best Horror

    'Us'
    Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures

    WINNER Us, Int'l Trailer "Nightmare," Universal, Buddha Jones
    Brightburn, "Know," Sony, Ignition Creative
    Ma, "Eyes," Universal, Buddha Jones
    Pet Sematary, "Sometimes," Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
    Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark, "Alive," CBS Films, Trailer Park, Inc.

  • Best Independent Trailer

    'The Favourite'
    Courtesy of Fox Searchlight

    WINNER The Favourite, Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates
    Arctic, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut
    Mid90s, "Let's Go," A24, GrandSon
    The Mustang, "Free," Focus Features, MOCEAN
    Trial by Fire, "Hope," Roadside Attractions, AV Squad

  • Best Music

    'Us'
    WINNER Us, "Enemy," Universal Pictures, Inside Job
    A Star Is Born, "Not Alone," Warner Bros., GrandSon
    Rocketman, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative
    White Boy Rick, "Love," Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
    Yesterday, Universal Pictures, Motive

  • Best Thriller

    'Bird Box'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    WINNER Bird Box, "New Children," Netflix, Wild Card
    Escape Room, "Boxes," Sony, Bond
    Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, "Innocence," Netflix, TRANSIT
    The Lodge, "Relentless," NEON, Zealot
    Us, Int'l Trailer "Nightmare," Universal, Buddha Jones

  • Best Video Game Trailer

    WINNER Anthem, "Conviction," Oats Studios, MOCEAN
    Borderlands 3, "Mask of Mayhem," Teaser, 2K Games, Bond
    Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Multiplayer Reveal Trailer, Activision, gnet agency
    Skyrim Very Special Edition - Amazon Alexa Trailer, Bethesda Game Studios, gnet agency
    The Outer Worlds, "Passenger," Take Two, Buddha Jones

  • Golden Fleece

    'Serenity'
    Graham Bartholomew/Aviron Pictures

    WINNER Serenity, "Trailer 2," Aviron Pictures, InSync PLUS
    Captive State, "Run," Focus Features, Big Picture
    Kin, "Brothers," Lionsgate, AV Squad
    The Possession of Hannah Grace, "WTF," Screen Gems, The Refinery
    Welcome To Marwen, "Miracle," Universal Pictures, Empire Design

  • Most Original Trailer

    'Roma'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    WINNER Roma, "Unforgettable," Netflix, GrandSon
    Piercing, "Pop," Red Band Trailer, UNIVERSAL, Heart Sleeve Creative
    Searching, "Go Dark," SCREEN GEMS, Heart Sleeve Creative
    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, "Differences," Netflix, AV Squad
    Us, "Enemy," Universal Pictures, Inside Job

  • Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer

    'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum'
    Niko Tavernise

    WINNER John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, "Conversation," Lionsgate, AV Squad
    Dark Phoenix, "Special," 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
    Godzilla: King of the Monsters, "Over the Rainbow," Warner Bros., Statement Advertising
    Hobbs & Shaw, "Friends," Universal, Buddha Jones
    Men in Black: International, "Universe," Sony, Rogue Planet

  • Best Fantasy Adventure

    'Avengers: Endgame'
    Courtesy of Marvel Studios

    WINNER Avengers: Endgame, "Reflections," Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
    Bumblebee, "Epic," Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group
    Captain Marvel, "Unstoppable," Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
    Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, "Rare" ComicCon, Warner Bros., JAX
    Godzilla: King of the Monsters, "Life," Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

  • Best Teaser

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    Andrew Cooper

    WINNER Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, "Names," Sony Pictures, Buddha Jones
    Anna, "Elite," Lionsgate, AV Squad
    Joker, "Maybe Tomorrow," Warner Bros., JAX
    Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker Teaser, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
    The Girl In The Spider's Web, "Blackmail," Sony, Wild Card

  • Box Office Weekend Award

    'Avengers: Endgame'
    Courtesy of Marvel Studios

    WINNER Biggest 3 Day Total Opening Weekend:
    Disney, Avengers: Endgame Walt Disney Studios/Marvel