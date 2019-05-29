'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' Nabs Best in Show at 2019 Golden Trailer Awards
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' won best drama, while Netflix won the most awards by any studio at the ceremony hosted by Marlon Wayans.
The 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards took place Wednesday evening at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown, Los Angeles. The night's top award went to the AV Squad's trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, entitled "Conversation." Netflix won the most awards by studio with 16 wins, followed by Warner Bros. with 14 and Disney with 1.
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum won five awards for best in show, best action, best summer 2019 blockbuster and more. A Star is Born also won five awards including best drama, best romance and best music. Roma won most original trailer along with three other categories. Top winners for the creative vendors were Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates, each winning eight awards.
17 of the 107 categories were awarded during the ceremony, hosted by Marlon Wayans. Presenters included Garcelle Beauvais (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jackie Cruz (Orange Is the New Black), Affion Crockett (50 Shades of Black), Jason O'Mara (The Man in the High Castle) and Charlotte McKinney (Baywatch).
Judges for the ceremony included Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, producer Richard Suckle (Wonder Woman), writer/director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), producer Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), director Hugh Welchman (Loving Vincent), director James Ponsoldt (Spectacular Now).
Evelyn Watters and Monica Brady launched the awards in 1999, marking this year's ceremony as the 20th anniversary.
"Year in and year out for the past two decades, the Golden Trailer Awards have recognized the most outstanding achievements in film and television marketing and in recent years we have added categories that have celebrated the best marketing for gaming content," said GTA founder Evelyn Watters. "Congratulations go out to all of this year's honorees and nominees, but especially to the teams at AV Squad and Lionsgate for their 'Best of Show' win and to this year's most recognized teams at Netflix, Warner Bros., Disney, Marvel, Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates. They wowed moviegoers and our judges by creating the most innovative, impactful and memorable trailers and collateral marketing materials of the year."
GTA executive producer Monica Brady said, "We have seen so many changes in this industry over the last 20 years – more content, more creativity but at the essence of any great marketing campaign is a great trailer. It was the cornerstone then and it remains the cornerstone now."
Sponsors of the 2019 Golden Trailer Awards include BMG Production Music Captivate, Eternal Eclipse, Flor de Cana, High Impact Trailers, Immediate Music, New Dawn Media, Non-Stop Trailers & Warner Chappell Production Music, Trailer Voice Artists, William Grant & Sons, and Create Advertising Group. View the complete list of 2019 winners here.
Best in Show
WINNER John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum,"Conversation," Lionsgate, AV Squad
Best Action
WINNER John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum,"Conversation," Lionsgate, AV Squad
Deadpool 2, "New Power," 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
Mission: Impossible - Fallout, "Alone," Paramount, IGNITION
Shazam!, "My Name," Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Sicario: Day of the Soldado, "Drive," Sony Pictures, AV Squad
Best Animation/Family
WINNER Toy Story 4, "Stories," Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN
A Dog's Journey, "Lifetimes," Universal Pictures, Aspect
Christopher Robin, "Into The Wood," Disney, The Propeller Group
Dumbo, "Courage," Disney, Wild Card
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, "Universe," Warner Bros., TRANSIT
Best Comedy
WINNER Long Shot, "This Guy," Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.
Good Boys, Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative
Isn't It Romantic, "Complete You," Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Stuber Trailer, Con Green, 20th Century Fox, Buddha Jones
The Hustle, "Work," Annapurna Pictures, Zealot
Best Documentary
WINNER Free Solo, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
Baristas, "Grind," The Orchard, Heart Sleeve Creative
Jay Myself: Photography, the Bank, and Me, "Objects," Trailer Park, Inc.
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, "First Step," HBO, Zealot
They Shall Not Grow Old, "Timeless," Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Drama
WINNER A Star Is Born, "Not Alone," Warner Bros., GrandSon
Bohemian Rhapsody, "Pressure," Fox, IGNITION
First Man, "Greatest Adventure," Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Green Book, "Genius," Universal Pictures, TRANSIT
The Mule, "Redemption," Warner Bros., Wild Card
Best Horror
WINNER Us, Int'l Trailer "Nightmare," Universal, Buddha Jones
Brightburn, "Know," Sony, Ignition Creative
Ma, "Eyes," Universal, Buddha Jones
Pet Sematary, "Sometimes," Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark, "Alive," CBS Films, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Independent Trailer
WINNER The Favourite, Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates
Arctic, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut
Mid90s, "Let's Go," A24, GrandSon
The Mustang, "Free," Focus Features, MOCEAN
Trial by Fire, "Hope," Roadside Attractions, AV Squad
Best Music
WINNER Us, "Enemy," Universal Pictures, Inside Job
A Star Is Born, "Not Alone," Warner Bros., GrandSon
Rocketman, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative
White Boy Rick, "Love," Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Yesterday, Universal Pictures, Motive
Best Thriller
WINNER Bird Box, "New Children," Netflix, Wild Card
Escape Room, "Boxes," Sony, Bond
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, "Innocence," Netflix, TRANSIT
The Lodge, "Relentless," NEON, Zealot
Us, Int'l Trailer "Nightmare," Universal, Buddha Jones
Best Video Game Trailer
WINNER Anthem, "Conviction," Oats Studios, MOCEAN
Borderlands 3, "Mask of Mayhem," Teaser, 2K Games, Bond
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Multiplayer Reveal Trailer, Activision, gnet agency
Skyrim Very Special Edition - Amazon Alexa Trailer, Bethesda Game Studios, gnet agency
The Outer Worlds, "Passenger," Take Two, Buddha Jones
Golden Fleece
WINNER Serenity, "Trailer 2," Aviron Pictures, InSync PLUS
Captive State, "Run," Focus Features, Big Picture
Kin, "Brothers," Lionsgate, AV Squad
The Possession of Hannah Grace, "WTF," Screen Gems, The Refinery
Welcome To Marwen, "Miracle," Universal Pictures, Empire Design
Most Original Trailer
WINNER Roma, "Unforgettable," Netflix, GrandSon
Piercing, "Pop," Red Band Trailer, UNIVERSAL, Heart Sleeve Creative
Searching, "Go Dark," SCREEN GEMS, Heart Sleeve Creative
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, "Differences," Netflix, AV Squad
Us, "Enemy," Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer
WINNER John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, "Conversation," Lionsgate, AV Squad
Dark Phoenix, "Special," 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, "Over the Rainbow," Warner Bros., Statement Advertising
Hobbs & Shaw, "Friends," Universal, Buddha Jones
Men in Black: International, "Universe," Sony, Rogue Planet
Best Fantasy Adventure
WINNER Avengers: Endgame, "Reflections," Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
Bumblebee, "Epic," Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Captain Marvel, "Unstoppable," Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, "Rare" ComicCon, Warner Bros., JAX
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, "Life," Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Teaser
WINNER Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, "Names," Sony Pictures, Buddha Jones
Anna, "Elite," Lionsgate, AV Squad
Joker, "Maybe Tomorrow," Warner Bros., JAX
Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker Teaser, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
The Girl In The Spider's Web, "Blackmail," Sony, Wild Card
Box Office Weekend Award
WINNER Biggest 3 Day Total Opening Weekend:
Disney, Avengers: Endgame Walt Disney Studios/Marvel