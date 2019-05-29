'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' Nabs Best in Show at 2019 Golden Trailer Awards

The 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards took place Wednesday evening at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown, Los Angeles. The night's top award went to the AV Squad's trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, entitled "Conversation." Netflix won the most awards by studio with 16 wins, followed by Warner Bros. with 14 and Disney with 1.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum won five awards for best in show, best action, best summer 2019 blockbuster and more. A Star is Born also won five awards including best drama, best romance and best music. Roma won most original trailer along with three other categories. Top winners for the creative vendors were Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates, each winning eight awards.

17 of the 107 categories were awarded during the ceremony, hosted by Marlon Wayans. Presenters included Garcelle Beauvais (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jackie Cruz (Orange Is the New Black), Affion Crockett (50 Shades of Black), Jason O'Mara (The Man in the High Castle) and Charlotte McKinney (Baywatch).

Judges for the ceremony included Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, producer Richard Suckle (Wonder Woman), writer/director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), producer Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), director Hugh Welchman (Loving Vincent), director James Ponsoldt (Spectacular Now).

Evelyn Watters and Monica Brady launched the awards in 1999, marking this year's ceremony as the 20th anniversary.

"Year in and year out for the past two decades, the Golden Trailer Awards have recognized the most outstanding achievements in film and television marketing and in recent years we have added categories that have celebrated the best marketing for gaming content," said GTA founder Evelyn Watters. "Congratulations go out to all of this year's honorees and nominees, but especially to the teams at AV Squad and Lionsgate for their 'Best of Show' win and to this year's most recognized teams at Netflix, Warner Bros., Disney, Marvel, Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates. They wowed moviegoers and our judges by creating the most innovative, impactful and memorable trailers and collateral marketing materials of the year."

GTA executive producer Monica Brady said, "We have seen so many changes in this industry over the last 20 years – more content, more creativity but at the essence of any great marketing campaign is a great trailer. It was the cornerstone then and it remains the cornerstone now."

Sponsors of the 2019 Golden Trailer Awards include BMG Production Music Captivate, Eternal Eclipse, Flor de Cana, High Impact Trailers, Immediate Music, New Dawn Media, Non-Stop Trailers & Warner Chappell Production Music, Trailer Voice Artists, William Grant & Sons, and Create Advertising Group. View the complete list of 2019 winners here.