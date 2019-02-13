2019 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: Complete Winners List
'A Star Is Born' was a big winner of the night, taking home the awards for best music supervision for a film budgeted over $25 million, as well as for best song or recording created for a film for "Shallow."
The Guild of Music Supervisors announced their winners at the 9th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards on Wednesday. The ceremony took place at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.
Green Book won in the under $25 million category, while Vox Lux won in the under $10 million group and Eighth Grade won for the under $5 million category.
The event celebrates the highest achievements in music supervision, recognizing exemplary work in 18 categories representing movies, television, games, advertising and trailers.
Lukas Nelson, son of legendary crooner Willie Nelson and co-writer of “Shallow,” performed the song from A Star Is Born. Aimee Mann, whose song “Drive” was nominated in the best song for TV category for The Assassination of Gianni Versace, also performed, as did this year’s Spotlight Artist, King Princess.
Presenters at this year’s award show included women's rights attorney Gloria Allred, Academy Award-winning director Taylor Hackford, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actor and director Rob Morrow, as well as actor and producer Rafael Casal. Additional attendees included Linda Perry, co-writer of "Girl in the Movies" with Dolly Parton, which is nominated for Dumplin’, and Anne Winter, whose show 13 Reasons Why was nominated for best music supervision for a television drama.
See the full list of winners below.
-
Best Music Supervision for Films Budgeted Over $25 Million
WINNER - Julia Michels and Julianne Jordan - A Star is Born
Dave Jordan - Black Panther
Becky Bentham - Bohemian Rhapsody
Michael Higham and Paul Gemignani - Mary Poppins Returns
Wende Crowley - Peter Rabbit
-
Best Music Supervision for Films Budgeted Under $25 Million
Howard Paar - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Buck Damon - Dumplin'
WINNER - Tom Wolfe and Manish Raval - Green Book
Season Kent - Love, Simon
Season Kent - The Hate U Give
-
Best Music Supervision for Films Budgeted Under $10 Million
Michael Hill - How to Talk to Girls at Parties
Kevin Edelman and Ben Sokoler - I Can Only Imagine
Howard Paar - Private Life
WINNER - Margaret Yen and Alison Litton - Vox Lux
-
Best Music Supervision for Films Budgeted Under $5 Million
Joel C. High - Armed
Jonathan McHugh - Blindspotting
WINNER - Joe Rudge - Eighth Grade
Joe Rudge and Chris Swanson - Hearts Beat Loud
Joseph Miller - Izzy Gets The F*ck Across Town
-
Best Song/Recording Created for a Film
"All The Stars"
Performed by Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Written by Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Anthony Spears, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Solana Rowe
Black Panther (Marvel)
Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan
"Girl in the Movies"
Performed by Dolly Parton
Written by Dolly Parton and Linda Perry
Dumplin' (Netflix)
Music Supervisor: Buck Damon
WINNER - "Shallow"
Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Written by Stefani Germanotta, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando,
Andrew Wyatt
A Star is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Music Supervisor: Julia Michels and Julianne Jordan
"Sunflower"
Performed by Post Malone and Swae Lee
Written by Khalif Brown, Louis Bell, Austin Post, William Walsh,
Carter Lang, Carl Rosen
Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
Music Supervisor: Kier Lehman
"Trip a Little Light Fantastic"
Performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, Tarik Frimpong, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh, Leeries
Written by Scott Whittman and Marc Shaiman
Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Music Supervisor: Michael Higham and Paul Gemignani
-
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary
Bree Winwood and Gary Welch - Whitney (Roadside Attractions, Miramax, Altitude Film Distribution)
Dan Wilcox - The Public Image Is Rotten (Abramorama)
Evyen Klean and Jennifer Reeve - Elvis Presley: The Searcher (Sony Pictures Television and HBO)
Michelle Johnson and Thomas Golubić - Seeing Allred (Netflix)
WINNER - Liz Gallacher - Studio 54 (Zeitgeist)
-
Best Music Supervision in a Television Drama
Season Kent - 13 Reasons Why (Netflix - Season 2)
Thomas Golubić and Yvette Metoyer - Halt and Catch Fire (AMC - Season 4)
Rick Clark - Hap and Leonard (SundanceTV - Season 3)
Amanda Krieg Thomas and Alexis Martin Woodall - Pose (FX - Season 1)
WINNER - Jennifer Pyken - This Is Us (NBC - Season 2)
-
Best Music Supervision in a Television Comedy/Musical
Morgan Rhodes - Dear White People (Netflix - Season 2)
Matt Biffa - The End of the F***ing World (Netflix - Season 1)
Tiffany Anders - Everything Sucks! (Netflix - Season 1)
Kier Lehman - Insecure (HBO - Season 3)
WINNER - Robin Urdang - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon - Season 1)
-
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries or Reality Television
Robin Kaye - American Idol (ABC - Season 1)
WINNER (TIE) - Amine Ramer - Flint Town (Netflix - Season 1)
WINNER (TIE) - Evyen Klean - Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus (Cinemax - Season 1)
Jon Ernst - Music City (CMT - Season 1)
Clyde Lieberman & Jill Meyers - The Voice (NBC - Season 14)
-
Best Music Supervision in a Television Limited Series or Movie
Amanda Krieg Thomas - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Ben Sokoler - Roxanne Roxanne (Netflix)
WINNER (TIE) - Susan Jacobs - Sharp Objects (HBO)
Jonathan Watkins - Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (Netflix)
WINNER (TIE) - Lindsay Wolfington & Laura Webb - To All the Boys I've Loved Before (Netflix)
-
Best Song/Recording Created for Television
"Drive"
Performed by Aimee Mann
Written by Ric Ocasek
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Episode 204 “House By the Lake”
Music Supervisor: Amanda Krieg Thomas
WINNER - "Juneteenth"
Performed by the Cast of Black-ish
Written by Aloe Blacc, Peter Saji, Derek Watkins, Faune Watkins, Hilton Wright
Black-ish (ABC)
Episode 401 “Juneteenth”
Music Supervisor: Gabe Hilfer
"Sunflower"
Performed by Shannon Purser
Written by Lindsey Beer, Bram Inscore, Brett McLaughlin, Troye Sivan, Allie X
Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (Netflix)
Music Supervisor: Jonathan Watkins
"The Glow"
Performed by Victoria Monet
Written by Willie Hutch
Insecure (HBO)
Episode 308 “Ghost-Like”
Music Supervisor: Kier Lehman
"Trapped"
Performed by the Empire Cast (Feat. Jussie Smollett & Yazz)
Written by Timothy Clayton, James David Washington
Empire (Fox)
Episode 409 “Slave to Memory”
Music Supervisor: Jen Ross
-
Best Music Supervision in a Film Trailer
Bobby Gumm (Trailer Park) - Godzilla: King Of Monsters
Sanaz Lavaedian (mOcean) - Avengers: Infinity War
Marcy Bulkeley & Stephanie Koury (Wild Card AV) - Dumbo
Marcy Bulkeley & Stephanie Koury (Wild Card AV) - Widows
WINNER - Jordan Silverberg (Transit) - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Trailer 1)
-
Best Music Supervision in a Television Promo
WINNER - Brian Murphy (BOND) - Maniac Official Trailer
Brian Murphy (BOND) - Maniac Teaser
Bobby Gumm (Trailer Park) - Castle Rock
Dave Newman, Sabrina Del Priore, Terry Monigue (Viacom) - Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story
Michael Sherwood (Big Picture) - Pine Gap
-
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)
Mike Ladman (Droga5) - Power To Wonder - Google Pixel
David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove (Apple) - A Little Company - Apple
WINNER - David Taylor, Peymon Maskan, Josh Marcy, Jessie F Kalikow (Media Arts Lab) - Welcome Home - Apple
Chase Butters & Eryk Rich (Deutsch) - America - Volkswagen
Jennie Armon, Matt Nelson, Adam Weiss (Found Objects Music Production) - Night Sight - Google Pixel
-
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Composition)
JT Griffith (Nike) - Air Moves You - Nike
WINNER - David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove (Apple) - Unlock - Apple
David Taylor, Peymon Maskan, Josh Marcy, Jessie F Kalikow (Media Arts Lab) - Share Your Gifts - Apple
Mike Ladman (Droga5) - Mama Said Knock You Out - Chase
-
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game
Daniel Koestner - Donut County (Annapurna)
Benedicte Ouimet - Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft)
Cybele Pettus, Raphaella Lima, Steve Schnur - FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts Inc.)
Maya Halfon Cordova, Kyle Hopkins - Forza Horizon 4 - (Microsoft)
WINNER - Ivan Pavlovich - Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)