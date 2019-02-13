2019 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: Complete Winners List

The Guild of Music Supervisors announced their winners at the 9th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards on Wednesday. The ceremony took place at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Music drama A Star Is Born was a big winner of the night, taking home the awards for best music supervision for a film budgeted over $25 million, as well as for best song or recording created for a film for "Shallow."

Green Book won in the under $25 million category, while Vox Lux won in the under $10 million group and Eighth Grade won for the under $5 million category.

The event celebrates the highest achievements in music supervision, recognizing exemplary work in 18 categories representing movies, television, games, advertising and trailers.

Lukas Nelson, son of legendary crooner Willie Nelson and co-writer of “Shallow,” performed the song from A Star Is Born. Aimee Mann, whose song “Drive” was nominated in the best song for TV category for The Assassination of Gianni Versace, also performed, as did this year’s Spotlight Artist, King Princess.

Presenters at this year’s award show included women's rights attorney Gloria Allred, Academy Award-winning director Taylor Hackford, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actor and director Rob Morrow, as well as actor and producer Rafael Casal. Additional attendees included Linda Perry, co-writer of "Girl in the Movies" with Dolly Parton, which is nominated for Dumplin’, and Anne Winter, whose show 13 Reasons Why was nominated for best music supervision for a television drama.

See the full list of winners below.