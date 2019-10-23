IDA Documentary Awards: 'Honeyland,' 'American Factory,' 'Apollo 11' Lead Nominees

Apollo 11, American Factory, The Biggest Little Farm, For Sama, Honeyland, One Child Nation and Sea of Shadows are among the high-profile films nominated for best feature by the International Documentary Association, which announced the nominees for its 2019 awards today.

Advocate, Midnight Family and The Edge of Democracy round out the feature nominees.

Additionally, the IDA announced that it would present a best director award for the first time. All of the films up for this prize (Advocate, American Factory, Edge of Democracy, For Sama and Honeyland) have female directors. And For Sama director-producer Waad Al-Kataeb has been named this year's Courage Under Fire honoree.

“Back in Aleppo, I had no option but to fight the fears and horrors of this war through filming my experience both as a mother and as a female filmmaker. And now to receive the Courage Under Fire Award, I am moved and honored and even more inspired to continue to tell these important stories," Al-Kataeb said in a statement. "This award means so much, and I hope it will serve as an inspiration to women around the world who are suffering from war or prejudice, so that they may find the strength to film their lives and to tell their truth. I would like to share this award with all of the brave filmmakers and citizen journalists behind the scenes whom you may never hear about and who have experienced these horrors together with us in Aleppo, Ghouta and now in Idleb. Thank you to the IDA and to all documentary filmmakers who are changing the world with their films.”

Other high-profile projects that landed IDA nominations include Netflix's Selena Gomez-executive-produced Living Undocumented (up for best episodic series); HBO's Michael Jackson doc Leaving Neverland, Amazon's Lorena Bobbitt series Lorena, Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docuseries and Showtime's Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (all up for best multi-part documentary, with the Wu-Tang series also up for best music documentary); and Neon's Aretha Franklin doc Amazing Grace, Netflix's Beyoncé concert film Homecoming and HBO's The Apollo (all up for best music documentary).

IDA executive director Simon Kilmurry added, “The IDA Documentary Awards recognizes excellence in nonfiction storytelling across a range of forms, and all of this year’s nominees and winners illustrate that documentary storytelling is one of the most vital art forms today. These features, shorts, series, and audio documentaries explore all parts of the human experience. They challenge us and entertain us. They speak to the need for a more compassionate world and illustrate the unlimited resilience and potential we have by sharing these stories with each other. They build bridges across continents and cultures.”

“With the addition of the best director award, the IDA is making an important statement. We felt the need to more clearly acknowledge the creativity and bold directorial vision that is behind many of the films we are privileged to consider. We hope that this award recognizes the fact that documentary directing is a vital and unique art form," Kilmurry said.

The 35th annual IDA Documentary Awards will be presented on Dec. 7 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

A complete list of this year's nominees follows.