International Emmys: 'McMafia,' 'Bad Banks' Among Best Drama Nominees

Shows from Brazil and the U.K. lead the pack for this year's International Emmy Awards, with the BBC's gangster drama McMafia and Fox Networks Group's Brazilian crime series One Against All among the nominees for the top honor of best drama series. German financial thriller Bad Banks and Sacred Games, an Indian series from Netflix set in the world of professional cricket, are also nominated.

Another Netflix original, Brazilian show The Last Hangover, is among the best comedy nominees, together with Singaporean series FAM!, Israel's Checkout! and the second season of Canadian comedy Workin' Moms.

Anglo actors are typically the ones to beat at the International Emmys and this year's frontrunners include Christopher Eccleston, nominated for his performance in the BBC show Come Home, and Jenna Coleman, up for best actress for her starring turn in Australian mini-series The Cry.

But, as always with the International Emmys, the nominees are diverse and cosmopolitan. The 44 nominations across 11 categories stem from 21 countries.

"The diversity, geographic spread and quality of this year's nominees is a testament to the increasing wealth of outstanding television being created on a global scale," said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The International Academy this year will also present special awards to CNN and PBS journalist Christiane Amanpour and to Game of Thrones' co-creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The winners of this year’s International Emmys will be announced Nov. 25 in New York.

2019 International Emmy Nominees

Drama Series

One Against All

Fox Networks Group LATAM-Brazil / Conspiração filmes

Brazil

Bad Banks

Letterbox Filmproduktion GmbH / Iris Productions S.A. / ZDF

Germany

McMafia

Cuba Pictures

United Kingdom



Sacred Games

Phantom Films / Netflix

India



Comedy



The Last Hangover

Porta dos Fundos / Netflix

Brazil



FAM!

Oak 3 Films Pte Ltd

Singapore



Checkout!

July August Productions

Israel



Workin' Moms - Season 2

Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment / The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)



TV Movie/Mini-Series



If I Close My Eyes Now

Globo

Brazil



Lust Stories

Skywalk Films / Flying Unicorn Entertainment / RSVP / Netflix

India



Safe Harbour

Matchbox Pictures

Australia



Trezor

Szupermodern Studio

Hungary



Best Performance by an Actor



Haluk Bilginer in Persona

Ay Yapim

Turkey



Christopher Eccleston in Come Home

Red Production Company / BBC

United Kingdom



Raphael Logam in Impure

Fox Networks Group Latam-Brazil / Barry Company

Brazil



Jannis Niewöhner in Beat

Amazon Studios / Hellinger / Doll Filmproduktion / Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany / Pantaleon Films

Germany



Best Performance by an Actress



Radhika Apte in Lust Stories

Skywalk Films / Flying Unicorn Entertainment / RSVP / Netflix

India



Jenna Coleman in The Cry

Synchronicity Films / BBC One / ABC / Creative Scotland / December Media PTY Ltd / Film Victoria / Sunbird Media Ltd

United Kingdom



Marjorie Estiano in Under Pressure - Season 2

Globo / O2 Filmes

Brazil



Marina Gera in Orok Tel

Szupermodern Studio / Gulag Memorial Committee

Hungary



Documentary



The First Stone – The Rise of Lynching in Brazil

Canal Futura / Couro de Rato

Brazil



Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World

Submarine / VPRO Television

Netherlands



Louis Theroux’s Altered States

BBC Studios

United Kingdom



Witness: India’s Forbidden Love

Al Jazeera English / Grain Media

Qatar

Arts Programming

Dance or Die

A Witfilm / NTR

Netherlands

John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Eagle Rock Films

United Kingdom



Michel Legrand, Let the Music Play

Cinétévé / Arte

France

Ópera Aberta - Os Pescadores de Pérolas

HBO Latin America / O2 Filmes

Brazil

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program



Al Otro Lado del Muro

Telemundo Global Studios

United States of America



El Recluso

Telemundo International Studios

United States of America

Falco

Spiral International / Red Arrow International / Dynamo

United States of America

Magnífica 70 – season three

HBO Latin America / Conspiração Filmes

United States of America

Non-Scripted Entertainment



The Voice - season two

Telefe

Argentina

Taboo

Panenka

Belgium

The Remix – India

Greymatter Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

India

The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night

Spun Gold TV

United Kingdom

Short-Form Series

dxyz

72Seconds

South Korea

Hack The City

Fox Lab Brazil / Yourmama

Brazil

Wingman – season two

Yle

Finland

Wrong Kind of Black

Princess Pictures

Australia

Telenovela

100 Days to Fall in Love

Telefe / Underground

Argentina

The Queen of Flow

Sony Pictures Television / Teleset / Netflix / Caracol TV

Colombia

The River

Tshedza Pictures

South Africa

Tangled Lives

SP Televisão / SIC

Portugal

