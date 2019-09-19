International Emmys: 'McMafia,' 'Bad Banks' Among Best Drama Nominees
Netflix's Indian Cricket-themed series 'Sacred Games' and Brazilian crime thriller 'One Against All' from Fox Networks are also among the contenders for this year's top drama prize.
Shows from Brazil and the U.K. lead the pack for this year's International Emmy Awards, with the BBC's gangster drama McMafia and Fox Networks Group's Brazilian crime series One Against All among the nominees for the top honor of best drama series. German financial thriller Bad Banks and Sacred Games, an Indian series from Netflix set in the world of professional cricket, are also nominated.
Another Netflix original, Brazilian show The Last Hangover, is among the best comedy nominees, together with Singaporean series FAM!, Israel's Checkout! and the second season of Canadian comedy Workin' Moms.
Anglo actors are typically the ones to beat at the International Emmys and this year's frontrunners include Christopher Eccleston, nominated for his performance in the BBC show Come Home, and Jenna Coleman, up for best actress for her starring turn in Australian mini-series The Cry.
But, as always with the International Emmys, the nominees are diverse and cosmopolitan. The 44 nominations across 11 categories stem from 21 countries.
"The diversity, geographic spread and quality of this year's nominees is a testament to the increasing wealth of outstanding television being created on a global scale," said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
The International Academy this year will also present special awards to CNN and PBS journalist Christiane Amanpour and to Game of Thrones' co-creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
The winners of this year’s International Emmys will be announced Nov. 25 in New York.
2019 International Emmy Nominees
Drama Series
One Against All
Fox Networks Group LATAM-Brazil / Conspiração filmes
Brazil
Bad Banks
Letterbox Filmproduktion GmbH / Iris Productions S.A. / ZDF
Germany
McMafia
Cuba Pictures
United Kingdom
Sacred Games
Phantom Films / Netflix
India
Comedy
The Last Hangover
Porta dos Fundos / Netflix
Brazil
FAM!
Oak 3 Films Pte Ltd
Singapore
Checkout!
July August Productions
Israel
Workin' Moms - Season 2
Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment / The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
TV Movie/Mini-Series
If I Close My Eyes Now
Globo
Brazil
Lust Stories
Skywalk Films / Flying Unicorn Entertainment / RSVP / Netflix
India
Safe Harbour
Matchbox Pictures
Australia
Trezor
Szupermodern Studio
Hungary
Best Performance by an Actor
Haluk Bilginer in Persona
Ay Yapim
Turkey
Christopher Eccleston in Come Home
Red Production Company / BBC
United Kingdom
Raphael Logam in Impure
Fox Networks Group Latam-Brazil / Barry Company
Brazil
Jannis Niewöhner in Beat
Amazon Studios / Hellinger / Doll Filmproduktion / Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany / Pantaleon Films
Germany
Best Performance by an Actress
Radhika Apte in Lust Stories
Skywalk Films / Flying Unicorn Entertainment / RSVP / Netflix
India
Jenna Coleman in The Cry
Synchronicity Films / BBC One / ABC / Creative Scotland / December Media PTY Ltd / Film Victoria / Sunbird Media Ltd
United Kingdom
Marjorie Estiano in Under Pressure - Season 2
Globo / O2 Filmes
Brazil
Marina Gera in Orok Tel
Szupermodern Studio / Gulag Memorial Committee
Hungary
Documentary
The First Stone – The Rise of Lynching in Brazil
Canal Futura / Couro de Rato
Brazil
Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World
Submarine / VPRO Television
Netherlands
Louis Theroux’s Altered States
BBC Studios
United Kingdom
Witness: India’s Forbidden Love
Al Jazeera English / Grain Media
Qatar
Arts Programming
Dance or Die
A Witfilm / NTR
Netherlands
John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Eagle Rock Films
United Kingdom
Michel Legrand, Let the Music Play
Cinétévé / Arte
France
Ópera Aberta - Os Pescadores de Pérolas
HBO Latin America / O2 Filmes
Brazil
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
Al Otro Lado del Muro
Telemundo Global Studios
United States of America
El Recluso
Telemundo International Studios
United States of America
Falco
Spiral International / Red Arrow International / Dynamo
United States of America
Magnífica 70 – season three
HBO Latin America / Conspiração Filmes
United States of America
Non-Scripted Entertainment
The Voice - season two
Telefe
Argentina
Taboo
Panenka
Belgium
The Remix – India
Greymatter Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
India
The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night
Spun Gold TV
United Kingdom
Short-Form Series
dxyz
72Seconds
South Korea
Hack The City
Fox Lab Brazil / Yourmama
Brazil
Wingman – season two
Yle
Finland
Wrong Kind of Black
Princess Pictures
Australia
Telenovela
100 Days to Fall in Love
Telefe / Underground
Argentina
The Queen of Flow
Sony Pictures Television / Teleset / Netflix / Caracol TV
Colombia
The River
Tshedza Pictures
South Africa
Tangled Lives
SP Televisão / SIC
Portugal