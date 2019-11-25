International Emmy Awards 2019: Full Winners List
'McMafia' and 'Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos' ('The Last Hangover') topped the awards with best drama and best comedy, respectively.
McMafia and Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover) topped the list of International Emmy winners at Monday night's award ceremony in New York.
The ceremony, held at the Hilton New York Hotel, also awarded Safe Harbour with the best movie/miniseries prize and The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night with the best non-scripted entertainment. Haluk Bilginer and Marina Gera won acting prizes for their work in Şahsiyet (Persona) and Orok Tel, respectively.
The International Academy also presented CNN's chief international anchor and PBS's Amanpour host Christiane Amanpour and HBO's Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, whose show aired in over 207 countries and territories at its height, with special awards over the course of the night.
There were 44 nominees in total this year from 29 countries, with the majority going to shows in Brazil and in the U.K.
See the winners below.
Arts Programming
Dance or Die
Witfilm / NTR
Netherlands
Best Performance By An Actor
Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet (Persona)
Ay Yapım / Puhu TV
Turkey
Best Performance By An Actress
Marina Gera in Örök Tél (Eternal Winter)
Szupermodern Studio Ltd.
Hungary
Comedy
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover)
Porta dos Fundos
Brazil
Documentary
Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World
Submarine Amsterdam / VPRO
Netherlands
Drama Series
McMafia
Cuba Pictures / BBC / AMC
United Kingdom
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
Falco
Spiral International / Red Arrow Studios International / Dynamo
United States of America
Non-Scripted Entertainment
The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night
Spun Gold TV / ITV
United Kingdom
Short-Form Series
Hack the City
Fox Lab / Yourmama
Brazil
Telenovela
La Reina del Flow
Teleset / Caracol Television
Colombia
TV Movie/Miniseries
Safe Harbour
Matchbox Pictures
Australia