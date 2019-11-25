International Emmy Awards 2019: Full Winners List

McMafia and Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover) topped the list of International Emmy winners at Monday night's award ceremony in New York.

The ceremony, held at the Hilton New York Hotel, also awarded Safe Harbour with the best movie/miniseries prize and The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night with the best non-scripted entertainment. Haluk Bilginer and Marina Gera won acting prizes for their work in Şahsiyet (Persona) and Orok Tel, respectively.

The International Academy also presented CNN's chief international anchor and PBS's Amanpour host Christiane Amanpour and HBO's Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, whose show aired in over 207 countries and territories at its height, with special awards over the course of the night.

There were 44 nominees in total this year from 29 countries, with the majority going to shows in Brazil and in the U.K.

See the winners below.

Arts Programming

Dance or Die

Witfilm / NTR

Netherlands

Best Performance By An Actor

Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet (Persona)

Ay Yapım / Puhu TV

Turkey

Best Performance By An Actress

Marina Gera in Örök Tél (Eternal Winter)

Szupermodern Studio Ltd.

Hungary

Comedy

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover)

Porta dos Fundos

Brazil

Documentary

Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World

Submarine Amsterdam / VPRO

Netherlands

Drama Series

McMafia

Cuba Pictures / BBC / AMC

United Kingdom

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

Falco

Spiral International / Red Arrow Studios International / Dynamo

United States of America

Non-Scripted Entertainment

The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night

Spun Gold TV / ITV

United Kingdom

Short-Form Series

Hack the City

Fox Lab / Yourmama

Brazil

Telenovela

La Reina del Flow

Teleset / Caracol Television

Colombia

TV Movie/Miniseries

Safe Harbour

Matchbox Pictures

Australia