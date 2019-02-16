Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards: 'Vice' Tops Film Categories

9:54 PM 2/16/2019

by Hilary Lewis

Other feature motion picture winners include 'A Star is Born,' 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Mary Queen of Scots.'

The Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild on Saturday handed out its annual awards in film, TV, commercials and live theater.

Vice scored the most wins in the feature motion-picture categories, winning two awards: best period and/or character makeup and best special makeup effects.

Other film winners include A Star is Born (best contemporary makeup), Crazy Rich Asians (best contemporary hair styling) and Mary Queen of Scots (best period and/or character hair styling).

American Horror Story: Apocalypse won the most awards of any project, taking home three: best contemporary makeup in a TV series and both of the commercial and music video awards. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won two TV series awards, for best period and/or character makeup and hair styling.

Other multiple winners include A Series of Unfortunate Events, which won both children/teen TV awards and The Young and The Restless, which swept the daytime television categories.

The sixth annual awards, hosted by The Real comedian Loni Love, took place at the NOVO by Microsoft at L.A. Live Downtown.

During the ceremony, Melissa McCarthy received the distinguished artisan award, celebrating her career and many characters she's portrayed. The Can You Ever Forgive Me? actress is the first female artist to receive the award. And lifetime achievement awards were presented to outgoing union president and award-winning makeup artist Sue Cabral-Ebert and Emmy-winning hair stylist Robert Louis Stevenson.

  • Feature Motion Picture: Best Contemporary Makeup

    A Star Is Born (WINNER)
    Ve Neill, Debbie Zoller, Sarah Tanno

    Beautiful Boy
    Jean Black, Rolf Keppler

    Boy Erased
    Kimberly Jones, Mi Young, Kyra Panchenko

    Crazy Rich Asians
    Heike Merker, Irina Strukova

    Welcome to Marwen
    Ve Neill, Rosalina De Silva

    Widows
    Ma Kalaadevi Ananda, DenisePugh-Ruiz, JacquelineFernandez

  • Feature Motion Picture: Best Contemporary Hair Styling

    Crazy Rich Asians (WINNER)
    Heike Merker, Sophia Knight

    A Star Is Born
    Lori McCoy-Bell, Joy Zapata, Frederic   Aspires

    Nappily Ever After
    Dawn Turner, Larry Simms

    Vox Lux
    Esther Ahn, Daniel Koye

    Widows
    Linda Flowers, Daniel Curet, Denise Wynbrandt

  • Feature Motion Picture: Best Period and/or Character Makeup

    Vice (WINNER)
    Kate Biscoe, Ann PalaWilliams, Jamie Kelman

    Bohemian Rhapsody
    Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier

    Mary Poppins Returns
    Peter Robb-King, Paula Price

    Mary Queen of Scots
    Jenny Shircore, Hannah Edwards, Sarah Kelly

    Stan & Ollie
    Jeremy Woodhead, Marc Coulier

  • Feature Motion Picture: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

    Mary Queen of Scots (WINNER)
    Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher

    Black Panther
    CamilleFriend, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, LouisaAnthony

    BlacKkKlansman
    LaWanda Pierre-Weston, Shaun Perkins

    Bohemian Rhapsody
    Jan Sewell, Julio Parodi

    Mary Poppins Returns
    Peter Robb-King, Paula Price

  • Feature Motion Picture: Best Special Makeup Effects

    Vice (WINNER)
    Greg Cannom, Christopher Gallaher

    Aquaman
    Justin Raleigh, Ozzy Alvarez, Sean Genders

    Black Panther
    Joel Harlow, Ken Diaz, Sian Richards

    Stan & Ollie
    Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead

    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
    Christien Tinsley, Corey Welk, Rolf Keppler

  • TV Series, Miniseries or New Media Series: Best Contemporary Makeup

    American Horror Story: Apocalypse (WINNER)
    Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight

    Dancing With the Stars
    Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard

    Saturday Night Live
    Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

    The Handmaid’s Tale
    Burton LeBlanc, Talia Reingold, Erika Caceres

    Westworld 
    Elisa Marsh, Allan Apone, Rachel Hoke

     

  • TV Series, Miniseries or New Media Series: Best Contemporary Hair Styling

    Dancing With the Stars (WINNER)
    Gail Ryan, Brittany Spaulding, Jani Kleinbard

    American Horror Story: Apocalypse
    Michelle Ceglia, Helena Cepeda, Romaine Markus-Meyers

    Empire
    Melissa Forney, Theresa Fleming, Nolan Kelly

    Grace and Frankie
    Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

    The Handmaid's Tale
    Karola Dirnberger, Ewa Cynk

  • TV Series, Miniseries or New Media Series: Best Period and/or Character Makeup

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)
    Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Joseph A. Campayno

    GLOW
    Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke

    Saturday Night Live
    Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani 

    Westworld
    Elisa Marsh, Allan Apone, Rachel Hoke

    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    Robin Beauchesne, Silvina Knight, Ana Lozano

  • TV Series, Miniseries or New Media Series: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)
    Jerry DeCarlo, John Jordan, Peg Schierholz

    American Horror Story: Apocalypse
    Michelle Ceglia, Helena Cepeda, Lydia Fantini

    GLOW
    Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson

    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Massimo Gattabrusi

    Vikings
    Dee Corcoran, Peter Burke, Zuelika Delaney

  • TV Series, Miniseries or New Media Series: Best Special Makeup Effects

    Westworld (WINNER)
    Justin Raleigh, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Thomas Floutz

    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    Michael Mekash, Silvina Knight, David Anderson

    American Horror Story: Apocalypse
    Eryn Krueger Mekash, Mike Mekash, David Anderson

    Genius: Picasso
    DavinaLamont, Goran Lundstrom, Natasha Lees

    Saturday Night Live
    Louie Zakarian, Jason Miliani, Tom Denier Jr.

  • Motion Picture Made for TV or Special: Best Contemporary Makeup

    King Lear (WINNER)
    Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer

    A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy
    April Chaney, Allison Bryan, Vanessa Dionne

    MTV Movie & TV Awards
    Dionne Wynn

    Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama
    Derrick Rutledge

    To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
    Sharon Toohey, Madison Farwell

  • Motion Picture Made for TV or Special: Best Contemporary Hair Styling

    Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (WINNER)
    Charles Lapointe, Kevin Maybee

    The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish
    Roxxi Dott, Jason Hamer, Candy Neal

    King Lear
    Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer

    2018 MTV Video Music Awards
    Shawn Finch, Maggie Connolly

    Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama
    Nicole Mangrum

  • Motion Picture Made for TV or Special: Best Special Makeup Effects

    'Cocaine Godmother'

    Cocaine Godmother (WINNER)
    Trefor Proud, Vicki Syskakis

    King Lear
    Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer

    Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams: Crazy Diamond
    Kirstin Chalmers, Kristyan Mallett, Satinder Chumber

    The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish!
    Autumn Butler, Jason Hamer, Vincent Van Dyke

  • Commercials and Music Videos: Best Makeup

    American Horror Story: Apocalypse "Promo" (WINNER)
    Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz

    Capital One "Mona Lisa"
    Tania McComas, Leslie Devlin

    Justin Timberlake – Supplies
    Koji Ohmura, Marianna Elias-Tsangaris, Amy Mills

    Tiffany & Co. - 2018 Spring Campaign: Believe In Dreams
    Erin Ayanian-Monroe 

    Venus de Milo On the Go – Wonderful Pistachios
    Margaret Prentice, Brian Penikas, Mark Villalobos

  • Commercials and Music Videos: Best Hair Styling

    American Horror Story: Apocalypse "Promo" (WINNER)
    Joe Matke, Fernando Santaella-Navarro

    Capital One "Louisiana Purchase"
    Audrey Anzures, Jacklin Masteran, Elizabeth Rabe

    Capital One "Mona Lisa"
    Audrey Anzures, Elizabeth Rabe

    Justin Timberlake – Supplies
    Audrey Futterman-Stern, Tom Opitz

    Weird Al Yankovic - Weezer "AFRICA"
    Sean James Cummins

  • Theatrical Production: Best Makeup

    The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Rocky Horror (WINNER)
    Michael Johnston, Tyson Fontaine, Lauren Lillian

    A Trip to the Moon
    Vanessa Dionne, Jessica Mills, Renee Horner

    Aladdin
    Denise Reynolds, Patrice Madrigal

    Annie
    Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Brandi Strona

    Candide
    Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona

  • Theatrical Production: Best Hair Styling

    Aladdin (WINNER)
    Debra Parr, Michele Arvizo, Chanthy Tach

    Annie
    Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Donna Levy

    Blues in the Night
    Danielle Richter

    Love, Actually Live
    Cassie Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Irma Nieves

    Tosca 
    Jeanna Parham, Ashley Landis

  • Children and Teen Programming: Best Makeup

    A Series of Unfortunate Events (WINNER)
    Rita Ciccozzi, Krista Seller, Bill Terezakis

    Dancing With the Stars: Juniors
    Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Patti Ramsey Bortoli

    Henry Danger
    Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills

    Sesame Street
    Jane DiPersio-Murphy

    Walk the Prank
    Jennifer Aspinall, Ned Neidhardt

  • Children and Teen Programming: Best Hair Styling

    A Series of Unfortunate Events (WINNER)
    Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme

    Dancing With the Stars: Juniors
    Kimi Messina, Cheryl Eckert, Kim Ferry

    Henry Danger
    Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross

    Lip Sync Battle Shorties
    Jerilynn Stephens, Kathleen Leonard, Romy Fleming

    Sesame Street
    Jackie Payne

    Walk the Prank
    Ursula Hawks, Michelle Nyree-Collins 

  • Daytime Television: Best Makeup

    The Young and the Restless (WINNER)
    Patricia Denney, Marlene Mason, Kathy Jones

    The Bold and the Beautiful
    Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jennifer Wittman

    The Price Is Right
    Carol Wood, Jason Collins

    The Real Daytime
    Melanie Mills, Glen Alen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjyo Clayton

  • Daytime Television: Best Hair Styling

    The Young and the Restless (WINNER)
    Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio, Vanessa Bragdon

    The Bold and the Beautiful
    Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon

    The Real Daytime
    Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Rachel Mason, Ray Dodson