Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards: 'Vice' Tops Film Categories

The Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild on Saturday handed out its annual awards in film, TV, commercials and live theater.

Vice scored the most wins in the feature motion-picture categories, winning two awards: best period and/or character makeup and best special makeup effects.

Other film winners include A Star is Born (best contemporary makeup), Crazy Rich Asians (best contemporary hair styling) and Mary Queen of Scots (best period and/or character hair styling).

American Horror Story: Apocalypse won the most awards of any project, taking home three: best contemporary makeup in a TV series and both of the commercial and music video awards. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won two TV series awards, for best period and/or character makeup and hair styling.

Other multiple winners include A Series of Unfortunate Events, which won both children/teen TV awards and The Young and The Restless, which swept the daytime television categories.

The sixth annual awards, hosted by The Real comedian Loni Love, took place at the NOVO by Microsoft at L.A. Live Downtown.

During the ceremony, Melissa McCarthy received the distinguished artisan award, celebrating her career and many characters she's portrayed. The Can You Ever Forgive Me? actress is the first female artist to receive the award. And lifetime achievement awards were presented to outgoing union president and award-winning makeup artist Sue Cabral-Ebert and Emmy-winning hair stylist Robert Louis Stevenson.