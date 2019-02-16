Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards: 'Vice' Tops Film Categories
Other feature motion picture winners include 'A Star is Born,' 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Mary Queen of Scots.'
The Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild on Saturday handed out its annual awards in film, TV, commercials and live theater.
Vice scored the most wins in the feature motion-picture categories, winning two awards: best period and/or character makeup and best special makeup effects.
Other film winners include A Star is Born (best contemporary makeup), Crazy Rich Asians (best contemporary hair styling) and Mary Queen of Scots (best period and/or character hair styling).
American Horror Story: Apocalypse won the most awards of any project, taking home three: best contemporary makeup in a TV series and both of the commercial and music video awards. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won two TV series awards, for best period and/or character makeup and hair styling.
Other multiple winners include A Series of Unfortunate Events, which won both children/teen TV awards and The Young and The Restless, which swept the daytime television categories.
The sixth annual awards, hosted by The Real comedian Loni Love, took place at the NOVO by Microsoft at L.A. Live Downtown.
During the ceremony, Melissa McCarthy received the distinguished artisan award, celebrating her career and many characters she's portrayed. The Can You Ever Forgive Me? actress is the first female artist to receive the award. And lifetime achievement awards were presented to outgoing union president and award-winning makeup artist Sue Cabral-Ebert and Emmy-winning hair stylist Robert Louis Stevenson.
Feature Motion Picture: Best Contemporary Makeup
A Star Is Born (WINNER)
Ve Neill, Debbie Zoller, Sarah Tanno
Beautiful Boy
Jean Black, Rolf Keppler
Boy Erased
Kimberly Jones, Mi Young, Kyra Panchenko
Crazy Rich Asians
Heike Merker, Irina Strukova
Welcome to Marwen
Ve Neill, Rosalina De Silva
Widows
Ma Kalaadevi Ananda, DenisePugh-Ruiz, JacquelineFernandez
Feature Motion Picture: Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Crazy Rich Asians (WINNER)
Heike Merker, Sophia Knight
A Star Is Born
Lori McCoy-Bell, Joy Zapata, Frederic Aspires
Nappily Ever After
Dawn Turner, Larry Simms
Vox Lux
Esther Ahn, Daniel Koye
Widows
Linda Flowers, Daniel Curet, Denise Wynbrandt
Feature Motion Picture: Best Period and/or Character Makeup
Vice (WINNER)
Kate Biscoe, Ann PalaWilliams, Jamie Kelman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier
Mary Poppins Returns
Peter Robb-King, Paula Price
Mary Queen of Scots
Jenny Shircore, Hannah Edwards, Sarah Kelly
Stan & Ollie
Jeremy Woodhead, Marc Coulier
Feature Motion Picture: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Mary Queen of Scots (WINNER)
Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher
Black Panther
CamilleFriend, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, LouisaAnthony
BlacKkKlansman
LaWanda Pierre-Weston, Shaun Perkins
Bohemian Rhapsody
Jan Sewell, Julio Parodi
Mary Poppins Returns
Peter Robb-King, Paula Price
Feature Motion Picture: Best Special Makeup Effects
Vice (WINNER)
Greg Cannom, Christopher Gallaher
Aquaman
Justin Raleigh, Ozzy Alvarez, Sean Genders
Black Panther
Joel Harlow, Ken Diaz, Sian Richards
Stan & Ollie
Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Christien Tinsley, Corey Welk, Rolf Keppler
TV Series, Miniseries or New Media Series: Best Contemporary Makeup
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (WINNER)
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight
Dancing With the Stars
Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani
The Handmaid’s Tale
Burton LeBlanc, Talia Reingold, Erika Caceres
Westworld
Elisa Marsh, Allan Apone, Rachel Hoke
TV Series, Miniseries or New Media Series: Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Dancing With the Stars (WINNER)
Gail Ryan, Brittany Spaulding, Jani Kleinbard
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Michelle Ceglia, Helena Cepeda, Romaine Markus-Meyers
Empire
Melissa Forney, Theresa Fleming, Nolan Kelly
Grace and Frankie
Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams
The Handmaid's Tale
Karola Dirnberger, Ewa Cynk
TV Series, Miniseries or New Media Series: Best Period and/or Character Makeup
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)
Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Joseph A. Campayno
GLOW
Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani
Westworld
Elisa Marsh, Allan Apone, Rachel Hoke
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Robin Beauchesne, Silvina Knight, Ana Lozano
TV Series, Miniseries or New Media Series: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)
Jerry DeCarlo, John Jordan, Peg Schierholz
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Michelle Ceglia, Helena Cepeda, Lydia Fantini
GLOW
Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Massimo Gattabrusi
Vikings
Dee Corcoran, Peter Burke, Zuelika Delaney
TV Series, Miniseries or New Media Series: Best Special Makeup Effects
Westworld (WINNER)
Justin Raleigh, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Thomas Floutz
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Mekash, Silvina Knight, David Anderson
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Mike Mekash, David Anderson
Genius: Picasso
DavinaLamont, Goran Lundstrom, Natasha Lees
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Jason Miliani, Tom Denier Jr.
Motion Picture Made for TV or Special: Best Contemporary Makeup
King Lear (WINNER)
Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer
A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy
April Chaney, Allison Bryan, Vanessa Dionne
MTV Movie & TV Awards
Dionne Wynn
Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama
Derrick Rutledge
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Sharon Toohey, Madison Farwell
Motion Picture Made for TV or Special: Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (WINNER)
Charles Lapointe, Kevin Maybee
The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish
Roxxi Dott, Jason Hamer, Candy Neal
King Lear
Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer
2018 MTV Video Music Awards
Shawn Finch, Maggie Connolly
Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama
Nicole Mangrum
Motion Picture Made for TV or Special: Best Special Makeup Effects
Cocaine Godmother (WINNER)
Trefor Proud, Vicki Syskakis
King Lear
Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer
Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams: Crazy Diamond
Kirstin Chalmers, Kristyan Mallett, Satinder Chumber
The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish!
Autumn Butler, Jason Hamer, Vincent Van Dyke
Commercials and Music Videos: Best Makeup
American Horror Story: Apocalypse "Promo" (WINNER)
Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz
Capital One "Mona Lisa"
Tania McComas, Leslie Devlin
Justin Timberlake – Supplies
Koji Ohmura, Marianna Elias-Tsangaris, Amy Mills
Tiffany & Co. - 2018 Spring Campaign: Believe In Dreams
Erin Ayanian-Monroe
Venus de Milo On the Go – Wonderful Pistachios
Margaret Prentice, Brian Penikas, Mark Villalobos
Commercials and Music Videos: Best Hair Styling
American Horror Story: Apocalypse "Promo" (WINNER)
Joe Matke, Fernando Santaella-Navarro
Capital One "Louisiana Purchase"
Audrey Anzures, Jacklin Masteran, Elizabeth Rabe
Capital One "Mona Lisa"
Audrey Anzures, Elizabeth Rabe
Justin Timberlake – Supplies
Audrey Futterman-Stern, Tom Opitz
Weird Al Yankovic - Weezer "AFRICA"
Sean James Cummins
Theatrical Production: Best Makeup
The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Rocky Horror (WINNER)
Michael Johnston, Tyson Fontaine, Lauren Lillian
A Trip to the Moon
Vanessa Dionne, Jessica Mills, Renee Horner
Aladdin
Denise Reynolds, Patrice Madrigal
Annie
Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Brandi Strona
Candide
Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona
Theatrical Production: Best Hair Styling
Aladdin (WINNER)
Debra Parr, Michele Arvizo, Chanthy Tach
Annie
Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Donna Levy
Blues in the Night
Danielle Richter
Love, Actually Live
Cassie Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Irma Nieves
Tosca
Jeanna Parham, Ashley Landis
Children and Teen Programming: Best Makeup
A Series of Unfortunate Events (WINNER)
Rita Ciccozzi, Krista Seller, Bill Terezakis
Dancing With the Stars: Juniors
Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Patti Ramsey Bortoli
Henry Danger
Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills
Sesame Street
Jane DiPersio-Murphy
Walk the Prank
Jennifer Aspinall, Ned Neidhardt
Children and Teen Programming: Best Hair Styling
A Series of Unfortunate Events (WINNER)
Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme
Dancing With the Stars: Juniors
Kimi Messina, Cheryl Eckert, Kim Ferry
Henry Danger
Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross
Lip Sync Battle Shorties
Jerilynn Stephens, Kathleen Leonard, Romy Fleming
Sesame Street
Jackie Payne
Walk the Prank
Ursula Hawks, Michelle Nyree-Collins
Daytime Television: Best Makeup
The Young and the Restless (WINNER)
Patricia Denney, Marlene Mason, Kathy Jones
The Bold and the Beautiful
Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jennifer Wittman
The Price Is Right
Carol Wood, Jason Collins
The Real Daytime
Melanie Mills, Glen Alen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjyo Clayton
Daytime Television: Best Hair Styling
The Young and the Restless (WINNER)
Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio, Vanessa Bragdon
The Bold and the Beautiful
Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon
The Real Daytime
Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Rachel Mason, Ray Dodson