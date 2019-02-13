NAACP Image Awards: 'Black Panther' Tops Film Nominations

The nominees for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards were announced today, with Black Panther scoring a leading 14 nominations across film and music. Additionally star Chadwick Boseman and director Ryan Coogler are each nominated for entertainer of the year. And Black Panther soundtrack single "All the Stars" is up for best music video, along with other nominations.

Other top projects nominated across film and TV include If Beale Street Could Talk and Black-ish with nine nominations each, Insecure and Seven Seconds with eight each, BlacKkKlansman with seven nods, The Hate U Give with five and Atlanta and How to Get Away With Murder with four apiece.

Black Panther, Beale Street, BlacKkKlansman, The Hate U Give are all nominated for outstanding motion picture along with Crazy Rich Asians.

Beale Street actress Regina King is also up for entertainer of the year. And Donald Glover's music alter ego Childish Gambino scored an additional three nominations in music categories.

Other entertainer of the year nominees are Beyonce and LeBron James.

In terms of a company breakdown, Netflix scored the most nominations with 26 (22 in TV and four in film), followed by HBO (20 nominations), ABC (18 nominations), Marvel (13 nominations for film awards) and Annapurna (11 film nods). In the recording categories, RCA leads with 11 nominations, followed by Interscope with eight.

In addition to the competitive awards, the NAACP announced that Congresswoman Maxine Waters will receive the NAACP chairman's award, given to individuals who display exemplary public service and use their platforms to create change.

The 50th annual NAACP Image Awards — which celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in TV, music, literature and film and honors those who promote social justice through creative endeavors — will air live on TVOne from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 30.

Read the full list of nominees below.

More to come...

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding New Artist

• Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

• Jade Novah (EMPIRE)

• Koryn Hawthorne (RCA Inspiration)

• Omar Wilson (BSE Recordings)

• Tory Lanez (Mad Love/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

• Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

• Childish Gambino (RCA Records)

• John Legend (Columbia Records)

• MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)

• Raheem DeVaughn (BMG)

Outstanding Female Artist

• Andra Day (Warner Bros. Records)

• Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

• H.E.R. (RCA Records)

• Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records)

• Janet Jackson (Rhythm Nation)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

• "A Good Night" - John Legend feat. BloodPop (Columbia Records)

• "All The Stars" - Black Panther" - Kendrick Lamar, SZA (Top Dawg

Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

• "Could've Been" - H.E.R., Bryson Tiller (RCA Records)

• "Finesse (Remix)" - Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B (Atlantic Records)

• "Everything Is Love" - The Carters (Roc Nation)

Outstanding Jazz Album

• "Facing Dragons" - Christian Sands (Mack Avenue)

• "Hollywood Africans" - Jon Batiste (Verve)

• "RISE!" - Ben Tankard feat. Marion Meadows, Kirk Whalum, Paul Jackson Jr.

(Ben-Jamin' Universal Music)

• "The Story of Jaz" - Jazmin Ghent feat. Jeff Lorber, James P. Lloyd, Kim Scott,

Philippe Saisse (Jazmin Ghent Music)

• "Waiting for the Sunrise" - Camille Thurman (Chesky Records)

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

• "Heart. Passion. Pursuit. Live at Passion City Church" - Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

• "Hiding Place" - Tori Kelly (Capitol Records)

• "Make Room" - Jonathan McReynolds (Entertainment One)

• "One Nation Under God" - Jekalyn Carr (LMG)

• "Unstoppable" - Koryn Hawthorne (RCA Inspirational)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

• "APES**T" - The Carters (Roc Nation)

• "Could've Been" - H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller (RCA Records)

• "Finesse (Remix)" - Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B (Atlantic Records)

• "This Is America" - Childish Gambino (RCA Records)

• "All The Stars" - Kendrick Lamar, SZA (Top Dawg

Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

• "Amen" - Andra Day (Warner Bros. Records)

• "Better With You In It" - MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)

• "Beyond" - Leon Bridges (Columbia Records)

• "Long As I Live" - Toni Braxton (Def Jam Recordings)

• "Never Alone" - Tori Kelly feat. Kirk Franklin (Capital Records)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

• "A Good Night" - John Legend feat. BloodPop (Columbia Records)

• "As I Am" - H.E.R. (RCA Records)

• "Boo'd Up" - Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

• "Finesse (Remix)" - Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B (Atlantic Records)

• "This Is America" - Childish Gambino (RCA Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation

• "Black Panther The Album Music From and Inspired By" - Kendrick Lamar, SZA feat. 2Chainz, ScHoolboy Q, Saudi, Khalid, Swae Lee, Vince Staples, Yugen Blakrok, SOB x RBE, Jorja Smith, Anderson .Paak, Ab Soul, Reason, Zacari, Babes Wudumo, Sjava, Travis Scott (Interscope Records)

• "Greenleaf, Season 3 (Music from the Original TV series)" - Various Artists (Lions Gate Entertainment)

• "Marvel's Luke Cage Season Two" - Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Mondo Music)

• "Insecure® Music From The HBO® Original Series, Season 3" - Various Artists (RCA Records)

• "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From & Inspired by the Motion Picture" - Various Artists (Republic Records)

Outstanding Album

• "Dirty Computer" - Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records)

• "Ella Mai" - Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

• "Even More" - MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)

• "Everything Is Love" - The Carters (Roc Nation)

• "I Used To Know Her: The Prelude" - H.E.R. (RCA Records)

LITERARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

• "An American Marriage" - Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill)

• "Better Late Than Never" - Kimberla Lawson Roby (Grand Central Publishing)

• "Black Panther: Who Is The Black Panther? Prose Novel" - Jesse James Holland

Jr (Titan Books)

• "Envy" - Victoria Christopher Murray (Touchstone)

• "They Come in All Colors: A Novel" - Malcolm Hansen (Atria Books)

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

• "Barracoon" - Zora Neale Hurston (Amistad HarperCollins Publishers)

• "Black Girls Rock! Owning Our Magic. Rocking Our Truth" - Beverly Bond (37

Ink, A Division of Atria Books)

• "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics" - Donna Brazile (Author),

Yolanda Caraway (Author), Leah Daughtry (Author), Minyon Moore (Author),

Veronica Chambers (With), (St. Martin's Press)

• "May We Forever Stand: A History of the Black National Anthem" - Imani Perry (

University of North Carolina Press)

• "The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row" - Anthony

Ray Hinton (Author), Lara Love Hardin (With), (St. Martin's Press)

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

• "Heads of the Colored People: Stories" - Nafissa Thompson-Spires (37 Ink, A Division of Atria Books)

• "Lighting the Fires of Freedom: African American Women in the Civil Rights Movement" - Janet Dewart Bell (The New Press)

• "Lucile H. Bluford and the Kansas City Call: Activist Voice for Social Justice" - Dr. Sheila D. Brooks (Author), Clinton C. Wilson II (Author), (Rowman & Littlefield)

• "Small Country: A Novel" - Gaël Faye (Hogarth)

• "Us Against The World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage, and Family " - David

Mann (Author), Tamela Mann (Author), Shaun Saunders (With), (W Publishing)

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

• "Barracoon" - Zora Neale Hurston (Amistad HarperCollins Publishers)

• "Becoming" - Michelle Obama (Crown)

• "The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke" - Jeffrey C. Stewart (Oxford University

Press)

• "The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela" - Nelson Mandela (Author), Sahm Venter

(Editor) (Liveright Publishing)

• "Well, That Escalated Quickly: Memoirs and Mistakes of an Accidental Activist" -

Franchesa Ramsey (Grand Central Publishing)

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

• "Carla Hall's Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration" - Carla Hall (Author) Genevive Ko (With) (Harper Wave)

• "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics" - Donna Brazile (Author), Yolanda Caraway (Author), Leah Daughtry (Author), Minyon Moore (Author), Veronica Chambers (With), (St. Martin's Press)

• "Poised For Excellence: Fundamental Principles of Effective Leadership in the Boardroom and Beyond" - Karima Mariam-Arthur (Palgrave Macmillan)

• "Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life" - Daymond John (Author), Daniel Paisner(With), (Currency)

• "Well-Read Black Girl: Finding Our Stories, Discovering Ourselves" - Glory Edim (Ballantine Books)

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

• "Confessions of a Barefaced Woman" - Allison Elaine Joseph (Red Hen Press)

• "Ghost, Like a Place" - Iain Haley Pollock (Alice James Books)

• "Refuse" - Julian Randall (University of Pittsburgh Press)

• "Taking the Arrow Out of the Heart" - Alice Walker (Author) (37 Ink/Atria Books)

• "The Gospel According to Wild Indigo" - Cyrus Cassells (Crab Orchard Review &

Southern Illinois University Press)

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

• "Facing Frederick: The Life of Frederick Douglass, A Monumental American Man" - Tonya Bolden (Abrams For Young Readers)

• "Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race" - Margot Lee Shetterly (Author), Laura Freeman (Illustrator), (Harper)

• "I Can Be Anything! Don’t Tell Me I Can’t" - Diane Dillon (The Blue Sky Press)

• "The 5 O'Clock Band" - Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews (Author), Bryan Collier

(Illustrator), (Abrams For Young Readers)

• "The Word Collector" - Peter H. Reynolds (Orchard Books) Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

• "A Very Large Expanse of Sea" - Tahereh Mafi (Harper)

• "Chasing King's Killer: The Hunt for Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Assassin" - James L.

Swanson (Scholastic Press)

• "Harbor Me" - Jacqueline Woodson (Nancy M. Paulsen)

• "The Journey of Little Charlie" - Christopher Paul Curtis (Scholastic Press)

• "We Are Not Yet Equal: Understanding our Racial Divide" - Carol Anderson

(Author), Tonya Bolden (With), (Bloomsbury YA)

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

• "Amazing Grace" (Sundial Pictures/Neon)

• "Making The Five Heartbeats" (Green Lighthouse)

• "Quincy" (Netflix)

• "RBG" (CNN)

• "Whitney" (Roadside Attractions/Miramax)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

• "Hope & Fury: MLK, The Movement and the Media" (NBC)

• "King in the Wilderness" (HBO)

• "Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland" (HBO)

• "Shut Up & Dribble" (Showtime)

• "Time For Ilhan" (Fuse)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

• Justin Simien - "Dear White People" - Chapter 1 (Netflix)

• Marquita J. Robinson - "Glow" - Work the Leg (Netflix)

• Peter H. Saji - "black-ish" - Purple Rain (ABC)

• Regina Y. Hicks - "Insecure" - High-Like (HBO)

• Trevor Noah , Steve Budow , David Kibuuka , Zhubin Parang , Dan Amira , Lauren Sarver Means , Mr. Daniel Radosh , David Angelo , Devin Trey Delliquanti , Zachary DiLanzo - "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" - 23087 Alex Wagner (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

• Janine Sherman Barrois - "Claws" - Cracker Casserole (TNT)

• Kay Oyegun "This Is Us" - This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life (NBC)

• Lena Waithe - "The Chi" - Pilot (Showtime)

• Patrick Joseph Charles - "Black Lightning" - Sins of the Father: The Book of

Redemption (The CW/Netflix)

• Lena Waithe, Dime Davis, - "The Chi" - The Whistle (Showtime)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

• Anna Deavere Smith - "Notes From the Field" (HBO)

• J. David Shanks - "Seven Seconds: Matters of Life and Death" (Netflix)

• Katrina M. O’Gilvie - "Behind the Movement" (TV One)

• Ramin Bahrani, Amir Naderi - "Fahrenheit 451" (HBO)

• Shalisha Francis - "Seven Seconds: Of Gods and Men" (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

• Barry Jenkins - "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna Pictures)

• Boots Riley - "Sorry To Bother You" (Annapurna Pictures)

• Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee -

"BlacKkKlansman" (Focus Features)

• Peter Chiarelli, Adele Lim - "Crazy Rich Asians" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole - "Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

• Donald Glover - "Atlanta" - FUBU (FX Networks)

• Gina Rodriguez - "Jane the Virgin" - Chapter Seventy-Four (CW)

• Hiro Murai - "Atlanta" - Teddy Perkins (FX Networks)

• Ken Whittingham - "Atypical" - "Ernest Shackleton's Rules for Survival" (Netflix)

• Millicent Shelton - "Insecure" - High-Like (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

• Ayoka Chenzira - "Queen Sugar" - Here Beside the River (OWN)

• Deborah Ann Chow - "Better Call Saul" - Something Stupid (AMC)

• Dee Rees - "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" - Kill All Others (Prime Video)

• Salli Richardson-Whitfield - "Marvel's Luke Cage" - I Get Physical (Netflix)

• Zetna Fuentes - "How To Get Away With Murder" - Lahey v. Commonwealth of

Pennsylvania (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

• Ernest Dickerson - "Seven Seconds: Until It Do" (Netflix)

• Ramin Bahrani - "Fahrenheit 451" (HBO)

• Tanya Hamilton - "Seven Seconds: That What Follows" (Netflix)

• Tracy Heather Strai - "Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart (PBS)

• Victoria Mahoney - "Seven Seconds: Witness for the Prosecution" (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

• Barry Jenkins - "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna Pictures)

• Spike Lee - "BlacKkKlansman" (Focus Features)

• Steve McQueen - "Widows" (20th Century Fox)

• Ryan Coogler - "Black Panther" (Marvel Studios)

• Alan Hicks, Rashida Jones - "Quincy" (A Le Train Train\Bob's Your Uncle\Tribeca Production for Netflix)

ANIMATED/CGI CATEGORY

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

• Issa Rae - "Bojack Horseman" (Netflix)

• Laya Deleon Hayes - "Doc McStuffins" (Disney Junior)

• Mahershala Ali - "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Columbia Pictures/Sony

Pictures Animation in association with Marvel)

• Samuel L. Jackson - "Incredibles 2" (Disney and Pixar Animation Studios)

• Shameik Moore - "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (Columbia Pictures/Sony

Pictures Animation in association with Marvel)

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

• Chadwick Boseman - "Black Panther" (Marvel Studios)

• Michael B Jordan - "Creed II" (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios)

• Denzel Washington - "The Equalizer 2" (Columbia Pictures)

• John David Washington - "BlacKkKlansman" (Focus Features)

• Stephan James - "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

• Amandla Stenberg - The Hate U Give" (20th Century Fox)

• Constance Wu - "Crazy Rich Asians" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• KiKi Layne - "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna Pictures)

• Sanaa Lathan - "Nappily Ever After" (Marc Platt Production/Badabing Pictures

Production for Netflix)

• Viola Davis - "Widows" (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

• Brian Tyree Henry - "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna Pictures)

• Mahershala Ali - "Green Book" (Universal Pictures, Participant Media,

DreamWorks)

• Michael B. Jordan - "Black Panther" (Marvel Studios)

• Russell Hornsby - "The Hate U Give" (20th Century Fox)

• Winston Duke - Black Panther" (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

• Danai Gurira - "Black Panther" (Marvel Studios)

• Letitia Wright - "Black Panther" (Marvel Studios)

• Lupita Nyong'o - "Black Panther" (Marvel Studios)

• Regina Hall - "The Hate U Give" (20th Century Fox)

• Regina King - "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

• "BlacKkKlansman" (Focus Features)

• "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna Pictures)

• "Nappily Ever After" (Marc Platt Production/Badabing Pictures Production for

Netflix)

• "Sorry To Bother You" (Annapurna Pictures)

• "Traffik" (Codeblack Films/Lionsgate Entertainment)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

• Storm Reid - "A Wrinkle In Time" (Walt Disney Studios)

• Letitia Wright - "Black Panther" (Marvel Studios)

• Winston Duke - "Black Panther" (Marvel Studios)

• John David Washington - "BlacKkKlansman" (Focus Features)

• KiKi Layne - "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

• "Black Panther" (Marvel Studios)

• "BlacKkKlansman" (Focus Features)

• "Crazy Rich Asians" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• "The Hate U Give" (20th Century Fox)

• "Widows" (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Motion Picture

• "Black Panther" (Marvel Studios)

• "BlacKkKlansman" (Focus Features)

• "Crazy Rich Asians" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna Pictures)

• "The Hate U Give" (20th Century Fox)

Special Award - Entertainer of the Year

• Beyoncé

• Chadwick Boseman

• LeBron James

• Regina King

• Ryan Coogler