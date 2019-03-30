NAACP Image Awards: List of Winners (Updating Live)

The 50th NAACP Image Awards are being handed out Saturday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Also during the show, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter will be honor with the President’s Award, which is presented in recognition of a special achievement and distinguished public service. The award comes two days after the music mogul and wife Beyoncé accepted the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Media Awards, where they spoke out about LGBTQ acceptance. NAACP president Derrick Johnson will present the award to Carter.

Other honorees on Saturday night will include Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who accepted the NAACP Chairman's Award, and radio personality Tom Joyner, who received the Vanguard Award.

Other presenters will include Algee Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Danai Gurira, Issa Rae, Jimmy O. Yang, John Legend, Laura Harrier, Lupita Nyong'o, Marsai Martin, Mike Epps, Regina Hall, Ron Stallworth, Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James, Van Jones, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis,Winston Duke, Chrissy Metz, Kerry Washington, KiKi Layne, Lena Waithe, Letitia Wright, Malinda Williams, Mike Colter, Roshon Fegan, Thandie Newton, Tika Sumpter and Trevor Noah.

The awards show airs live on TV One, with Anthony Anderson returning as host.

A full list of winners follows.