2019 Oscar Nominees: All of Their Past Wins and Nominations
Five previous Oscar winners make up this year's list of Oscar nominees, including Christian Bale, Emma Stone, Mahershala Ali, Rachel Weisz and Sam Rockwell, along with seven previous Oscar nominees.
The woman who takes home the best actress Oscar this year will win the first Oscar of her career, as it is the only acting category without any previous Oscar winners.
Glenn Close, earning her seventh career nomination, is the favorite to win for The Wife, after picking up both the Golden Globe and the SAG Award, while Lady Gaga, a previous nominee for best original song for The Hunting Ground, is a double nominee this year for best original song and best actress for A Star Is Born. Melissa McCarthy has a previous nomination for Bridesmaids, while Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Yalitza Aparicio (Roma) each earned their first nomination.
For best supporting actress, Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) and Marina de Tavira (Roma) each picked up their first career nomination, while Amy Adams (Vice) scored her sixth career nomination. Previous Oscar winners Rachel Weisz (best supporting actress, The Constant Gardner) and Emma Stone (best actress, La La Land) each earned nominations this year for their work in The Favourite. Stone has an additional supporting actress nomination for her work in Birdman.
Christian Bale (Vice) leads the best actor category as the only Oscar winner in the category (best supporting actor, The Fighter). Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) earned his first career nomination, while Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) each added an additional nomination to their career tallies, putting them at five, four and three nominations, respectively.
Mahershala Ali (Green Book) and Sam Rockwell (Vice) picked up additional nominations in the supporting actor category, a category each actor has won previously (Ali for Moonlight and Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). The remaining supporting actor nominees, Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born) and Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) are all celebrating their first career nominations.
A complete list of the 2019 Oscar nominees' past wins and nominations follows.
-
Glenn Close
2 Golden Globe Wins | 3 Emmy Wins | 7 Oscar Nominations | 12 Golden Globe Nominations | 11 Emmy Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Wife (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Albert Nobbs (2012)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for Dangerous Liaisons (1989)
Nominated for best actress in a leading role for Fatal Attraction (1988)
Nominated for best actress in a supporting role for The Natural (1985)
Nominated for best actress in a supporting role for The Big Chill (1984)
Nominated for best actress in a supporting role for The World According to Garp (1983)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Wife (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Damages (2013)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Albert Nobbs (2012)
Nominated for best original song - motion picture - for Albert Nobbs (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Damages (2010)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Damages (2008)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for The Shield (2006)
Won for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for The Lion in Winter (2005)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for 101 Dalmations (1997)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for Sarah, Plain and Tall (1992)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Fatal Attraction (1988)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Maxie (1986)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for Something About Amelia (1985)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Damages (2012)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Damages (2010)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Damages (2009)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Damages (2008)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for The Shield (2005)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for The Lion in Winter (2004)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Will & Grace (2002)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a special for In the Gloaming (1997)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a special for Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (1995)
Nominated for outstanding made for television movie for Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (1995)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or special for Skylark (1993)
Nominated for outstanding drama/comedy special and miniseries for Sarah, Plain and Tall (1991)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a special for Sarah, Plain and Tall (1991)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a special for Something About Amelia (1984)
-
Lady Gaga
3 Oscar Nominations | 2 Golden Globe Wins | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 3 Emmy Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for A Star Is Born (2019)
Nominated for best achievement in music written for motion pictures, original song for A Star Is Born (2019)
Nominated for best achievement in music written for motion pictures, original song for The Hunting Ground (2016)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for A Star Is Born (2019)
Won for best original song for A Star Is Born (2019)
Won for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television for American Horror Story (2016)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding special class program for Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga (2017)
Nominated for outstanding variety special for Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek Live! (2015)
Nominated for outstanding variety, music or comedy special for Lady Gaga Presents: The Monster Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden (2011)
-
Melissa McCarthy
2 Emmy Wins | 2 Oscar Nominations | 2 Golden Globe Nominations | 6 Emmy Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Bridesmaids (2012)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Spy (2016)
Emmys
Won for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2017)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2016)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Mike & Molly (2014)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2014)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2013)
Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Mike & Molly (2012)
Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live (2012)
Won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Mike & Molly (2014)
-
Olivia Colman
1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Oscar Nomination | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Favourite (2019)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for The Favourite (2019)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television for The Night Manager (2017)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie The Night Manager (2016)
-
Yalitza Aparicio
1 Oscar Nomination
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Roma (2019)
-
Christian Bale
1 Oscar Win | 2 Golden Globe Wins | 3 Oscar Nominations | 2 Golden Globe Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Vice (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for The Big Short (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for American Hustle (2014)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for The Fighter (2011)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Vice (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for The Big Short (2016)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for American Hustle (2014)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Fighter (2011)
-
Bradley Cooper
5 Oscar Nominations | 4 Golden Globe Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for A Star is Born (2019)
Nominated for best motion picture of the year for American Sniper (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for American Sniper (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for American Hustle (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Silver Linings Playbook (2013)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best director - motion picture for A Star is Born (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for A Star is Born (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for American Hustle (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Silver Linings Playbook (2013)
-
Willem Dafoe
4 Oscar Nominations | 3 Golden Globe Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for At Eternity's Gate (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for The Florida Project (2018)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for Shadow of the Vampire (2001)
Nominated for best actor in a supporting role for Platoon (1987)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for At Eternity's Gate (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Florida Project (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Shadow of the Vampire (2001)
-
Viggo Mortensen
3 Oscar Nominations | 4 Golden Globe Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Green Book (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Captain Fantastic (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Eastern Promises (2008)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy Green Book (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama Captain Fantastic (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for A Dangerous Method (2012)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Eastern Promises (2008)
-
Rami Malek
1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Emmy Win | 1 Oscar Nomination | 2 Golden Globe Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Bohemian Rhapsody (2019)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for Bohemian Rhapsody (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama Mr. Robot (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for Mr. Robot (2016)
Emmys
Won for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Mr. Robot (2016)
-
Emma Stone
1 Oscar Win | 1 Golden Globe Win | 2 Oscar Nominations | 4 Golden Globe Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Favourite (2019)
Won for best performance by an actress in a leading role for La La Land (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Birdman (2015)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Favourite (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy Battle of the Sexes (2018)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy La La Land (2017)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Birdman (2015)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Easy A (2011)
-
Rachel Weisz
1 Oscar Win | 1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Oscar Nomination | 2 Golden Globe Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Favourite (2019)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Constant Gardener (2006)
Golden Globe
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for The Favourite (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Deep Blue Sea (2013)
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for The Constant Gardener (2006)
-
Amy Adams
2 Golden Globe Wins | 6 Oscar Nominations | 7 Golden Globe Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Vice (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for American Hustle (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Master (2013)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Fighter (2011)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Doubt (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Junebug (2006)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Vice (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for Sharp Objects (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Arrival (2017)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Big Eyes (2015)
Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for American Hustle (2014)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Master (2013)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Fighter (2011)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Doubt (2009)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Enchanted (2008)
-
Regina King
3 Emmy Wins | 1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Oscar Nomination | 2 Golden Globe Nominations | 1 Emmy Nomination
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for If Beale Street Could Talk (2019)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for Seven Seconds (2018)
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion pictures made for television for American Crime (2015)
Emmys
Won for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for Seven Seconds (2018)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for American Crime (2017)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for American Crime (2016)
Won for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for American Crime (2015)
-
Marina de Tavira
1 Oscar Nomination
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Roma (2019)
-
Mahershala Ali
1 Oscar Win | 1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Oscar Nomination | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 1 Emmy Nomination
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Green Book (2019)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Moonlight (2017)
Golden Globes
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Green Book (2019)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Moonlight (2017)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for House of Cards (2016)
-
Sam Rockwell
1 Oscar Win | 1 Golden Globe Win | 1 Oscar Nomination | 1 Golden Globe Nomination
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Vice (2019)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2018)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Vice (2019)
Won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2018)
-
Adam Driver
1 Oscar Nomination | 1 Golden Globe Nomination | 3 Emmy Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for BlacKkKlansman (2019)
Golden Globe
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for BlacKkKlansman (2019)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Girls (2015)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Girls (2014)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Girls (2013)
-
Sam Elliott
1 Oscar Nomination | 2 Golden Globe Nominations | 2 Emmy Nominations
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for A Star Is Born (2019)
Golden Globes
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Buffalo Girls (1996)
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television for Conagher (1992)
Emmys
Nominated for outstanding voice-over performance for Robot Chicken (2013)
Nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or a special for Buffalo Girls (1995)
-
Richard E. Grant
1 Oscar Nomination | 1 Golden Globe Nomination
Oscars
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2019)
Golden Globe
Nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2019)