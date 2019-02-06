2019 Oscar Nominees: All of Their Past Wins and Nominations

Oscars

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for The Wife (2019)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Albert Nobbs (2012)

Nominated for best actress in a leading role for Dangerous Liaisons (1989)

Nominated for best actress in a leading role for Fatal Attraction (1988)

Nominated for best actress in a supporting role for The Natural (1985)

Nominated for best actress in a supporting role for The Big Chill (1984)

Nominated for best actress in a supporting role for The World According to Garp (1983)

Golden Globes

Won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for The Wife (2019)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Damages (2013)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Albert Nobbs (2012)

Nominated for best original song - motion picture - for Albert Nobbs (2012)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Damages (2010)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for Damages (2008)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for The Shield (2006)

Won for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for The Lion in Winter (2005)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for 101 Dalmations (1997)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (1996)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for Sarah, Plain and Tall (1992)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for Fatal Attraction (1988)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical for Maxie (1986)

Nominated for best performance by an actress in a miniseries or a motion picture made for television for Something About Amelia (1985)

Emmys

Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Damages (2012)

Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Damages (2010)

Won for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Damages (2009)

Won for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Damages (2008)

Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for The Shield (2005)

Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for The Lion in Winter (2004)

Nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Will & Grace (2002)

Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a special for In the Gloaming (1997)

Won for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a special for Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (1995)

Nominated for outstanding made for television movie for Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (1995)

Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or special for Skylark (1993)

Nominated for outstanding drama/comedy special and miniseries for Sarah, Plain and Tall (1991)

Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a special for Sarah, Plain and Tall (1991)

Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a special for Something About Amelia (1984)