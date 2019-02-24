After the Oscars: What the Nominees Are Doing Next
Lady Gaga vamps in Vegas, Olivia Colman wears 'The Crown' and Spike Lee heads to Vietnam as the contenders plan their follow-up projects.
-
Amy Adams
Vice
The six-time Academy Award nominee, 44, will next be seen leading the psychological thriller Woman in the Window from Fox.
-
Mahershala Ali
Green Book
His recent spree of projects — toplining the third season of True Detective and appearing in James Cameron's Alita: Battle Angel — is coming to an end and the actor, 45, has yet to settle on his next project.
-
Yalitza Aparicio
Roma
The first-time actress, 25, a former schoolteacher, has yet to pick a follow-up to her breakout debut (or sign with representation).
-
Christian Bale
Vice
The 2011 Oscar winner, 45, (he's had four noms) will be seen in late June opposite Jon Bernthal and Matt Damon in Chernin and Fox's car-racing rivalry drama Ford v. Ferrari.
-
Glenn Close
The Wife
The veteran, 71, has long been attached to the musical adaptation of Sunset Boulevard set up at Paramount, playing the role that earned her a Tony, but the project has yet to secure a director.
-
Olivia Colman
The Favourite
Heading into a time-jumped third season, Netflix's royal drama The Crown tapped the actress, 45, to take over for Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Alfonso Cuaron
Roma
While he hasn’t set up a follow-up directing gig, the helmer, 57, will produce Robert Zemeckis’ The Witches remake with Guillermo del Toro, featuring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer. He has also been developing horror TV series Ascension at HBO.
-
Willem Dafoe
At Eternity's Gate
The actor, 63, has a packed slate that includes The Witch director Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse, Edward Norton's directorial debut Motherless Brooklyn and Wes Anderson's The French Connection.
-
Marina de Tavira
Roma
Post-Roma, the actress, 44, appeared in Spanish-language movie This Is Not Berlin. She will next head to the theater with a rendition of David Hare's Skylight at Mexico's Casa del Teatro.
-
Adam Driver
BlacKkKlansman
The actor, 35, will see his torture inquiry drama The Report get a release from Amazon in the window for next year's Oscars. He'll also reprise his role in Star Wars: Episode IX.
-
Sam Elliott
'A Star Is Born'
The actor, 74, is set to continue his tenure as Beau Bennett on Netflix's long-running comedy series The Ranch.
-
Lady Gaga
A Star Is Born
The multihyphenate, 32, is currently in residency at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and is planning a sixth studio album.
-
Richard E. Grant
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
The actor, 61, will join fellow nominee Adam Driver in the next Star Wars installment and is also headed to indie comedy Palm Beach.
-
Regina King
If Beale Street Could Talk
The actress, 48, is starring in HBO's highly anticipated series adaptation of the graphic novel Watchmen from Damon Lindelof.
-
Yorgos Lanthimos
The Favourite
The Greek auteur, 45, whose previous efforts include The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, is currently determining his next project.
-
Spike Lee
BlacKkKlansman
Lee, 61, has tapped Chadwick Boseman to star in his next feature film project, Vietnam veteran movie Da 5 Bloods, at Netflix.
-
Rami Malek
Bohemian Rhapsody
After his turn as Queen's Freddie Mercury, the actor, 37, is set for the fourth and final season of Sam Esmail's Mr. Robot on USA Network.
-
Melissa McCarthy
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
The two-time Academy Award nominee, 48, will next be seen opposite Tiffany Haddish in New Line's crime drama The Kitchen and will lead action comedy Superintelligence from husband Ben Falcone.
-
Adam McKay
Vice
The director has yet to determine his next effort, but McKay, 50, is set to produce multiple upcoming projects via his Gary Sanchez banner, including HBO’s Succession and Lionsgate’s Jennifer Lopez starrer The Hustlers at Scores.
-
Viggo Mortensen
Green Book
The actor, 60, is stepping behind the camera for his directorial debut with drama Falling, which he wrote and also will star in.
-
Pawel Pawlikowski
Cold War
The Polish filmmaker, 61, is reportedly readying Limonov, an adaptation of Emmanuel Carrère’s biography of Russian poet Eduard Limonov.
-
Sam Rockwell
Vice
The actor, 50, is headed to TV with FX's Fosse/Verdon in April and will be seen on the big screen in Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit and Disney's The One and Only Ivan.
-
Emma Stone
The Favourite
She is currently in production on Zombieland: Double Tap, the sequel to the 2009 horror comedy that will reteam the actress, 30, with stars Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg.
-
Rachel Weisz
The Favourite
The actress, 48, has yet to choose her next project after recently giving birth to a daughter with husband Daniel Craig, who is readying himself for Bond 25.