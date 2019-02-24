Oscars: Watch All the Winners' Acceptance Speeches

Spike Lee and Olivia Colman gave the stand out acceptance speeches of the evening at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony, with Lee winning his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman. Colman won her first Oscar for best actress for The Favourite. Other highlights came from Free Solo directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin along with Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born win for best original song and Rami Malek's best actor win for Bohemian Rhapsody.

Watch all the winners' acceptance speeches below: