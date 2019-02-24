Oscars: Watch All the Winners' Acceptance Speeches
Spike Lee and Olivia Colman stole the show with their wins for best adapted screenplay and best actress.
Spike Lee and Olivia Colman gave the stand out acceptance speeches of the evening at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony, with Lee winning his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman. Colman won her first Oscar for best actress for The Favourite. Other highlights came from Free Solo directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin along with Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born win for best original song and Rami Malek's best actor win for Bohemian Rhapsody.
Watch all the winners' acceptance speeches below:
'Green Book' Wins Best Picture
Peter Farrelly, Brian Hayes Currie and Nick Vallelonga each won their second career Oscar for best picture for Green Book (they also share the award for best original screenplay for the film) and the first win for Jim Burke and Charles B. Wessler.
Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director
Alfonso Cuaron won best directing for Roma, bringing his total Oscar wins to four. Cuaron won best director for Gravity in 2014, making him the first Hispanic and Mexican to win the Academy Award for best director. Since then, Mexican directors Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Birdman, The Revenant) and Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) have both won the award, making this the fifth best directing win for a Mexican filmmaker.
Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress
Olivia Colman won her first Oscar for best actress for The Favourite. This was her first career nomination.
Rami Malek Wins Best Actor
Rami Malek won his first Oscar for best actor for Bohemian Rhapsody. This was his first career nomination.
Regina King Wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role
King won her first Oscar (for her first nomination) for best actress in a supporting role for her work in Barry Jenkins's If Beale Street Could Talk.
Mahershala Ali Wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ali won his second career Oscar for his supporting role in Green Book. He won the category two years ago for Moonlight. He is the first black actor to win two best supporting actor Oscars, following Denzel Washington who has one Oscar for best supporting actor (Glory) and one Oscar for best actor in a leading role (Training Day).
Peter Farrelly Wins Best Original Screenplay
Farrelly shared the Oscar for best original screenplay with Nick Vallelonga and Brian Hayes Currie. All three men have two career Oscars, as they also won an Oscar for best picture for Green Book.
Best Adapted Screenplay
Spike Lee won his first competitive Oscar for best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman. He shared the award with writing partner Kevin Willmott and writing team Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz. This is the first Oscar for all four writers.
'Vice' Wins Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Vice hair and makeup artists Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney won the best makeup & hairstyling Oscar. This marks the first win and first nomination for Dehaney and Biscoe and the fourth career Oscar for Cannom.
Ruth E. Carter Wins Best Costume Design
Carter won her first Oscar for for best costume design for Black Panther. She has two previous career nominations for costume design.
Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuaron won his first Oscar in the best cinematography category for Roma, bringing his grand total of career Oscars to four. Cuaron thanked long time collaborator and cinematographer, Emmanuel Lubezki. Lubezki won his first of three Oscars with Cuaron for best cinematography for Gravity.
Lady Gaga Wins Best Original Song
Lady Gaga won her first Oscar for best original song for "Shallow," written for A Star is Born. Gaga has two other career nominations, one for best original song and one for best actress in a leading role. Gaga shares the Oscar with songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, marking the first Oscars of their career.
'Black Panther' Wins Best Original Score
Composer Ludwig Goransson won his first Oscar for the Black Panther score.
'Free Solo' Wins Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin won their first Oscar for best documentary feature. The film marks their first career nomination.
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Wins Best Animated Feature
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller shared the Oscar for best animated featured film for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This is the first win for all five men.
'Roma' Wins Best Foreign Language Film
Roma won best foreign language film, marking the first Oscar win for Mexico. Other notable Mexican films nominated in this category include Alejandro Inarritu's Amores perros and Guillermo Del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth. All three Mexican directors have best directing Oscars.
'Bohemian Rhapsody' Wins Best Sound Mixing
Sound mixers Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali each won their first Oscar for their work on Bohemian Rhapsody. Massey has seven previous career nominations and Cavagin (Walk the Line, Air Force One) has one previous career nomination (Baby Driver). This was Casali's first nomination.
'Bohemian Rhapsody' Wins Best Sound Editing
Sound editors John Warhurst won Nina Hartstone their first Oscar for best sound editing for Bohemian Rhapsody. This is the first nomination of their careers.
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart Win Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart won best production design for Black Panther. This is Beachler's first win and first nomination, making her the first African-American production designer to win this category. This is set decorator Hart's first Oscar, with two previous career nominations.
'First Man' Wins Best Visual Effects
Paul Lambert and Ian Hunter won their second career Oscars while Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm won their first Oscars for best visual effects for First Man.
'Bohemian Rhapsody' Wins Best Film Editing
John Ottman won his first career Oscar for film editing for Bohemian Rhapsody.
'Bao' Wins Best Animated Short
Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb each won their first Oscar best animated short for Bao.
'Skin' Wins Best Live-Action Short
Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman won their first Oscar for best documentary short for Skin.
'Period. End of Sentence.' Wins Best Documentary Short
Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton won their first Oscars for best documentary short for Period. End of Sentence.