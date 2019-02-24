Oscars Cheat Sheet: The Best Picture Odds for an Unpredictable Night

By the time the 91st Oscars broadcast winds its way to a conclusion on Sunday night, will the song that exemplifies the night be “We Are The Champions” or “Another One Bites the Dust”? Both tunes belong to the rock band Queen, whose surviving members, joined by Adam Lambert, are expected to open the show — good news for the many worldwide fans of Bohemian Rhapsody, which is one of the eight films nominated for best picture.

But where the show goes from there is anybody’s guess, given the rocky road it’s taken to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the ABC broadcast will originate. It will almost certainly run longer than three hours, despite attempts by producers Donna Gigliotti (whose film credits range from Shakespeare in Love to Silver Linings Playbook) and Glenn Weiss (who’s most famous for proposing to his fiancé on-air at last fall's Emmys) to streamline the show in hopes of preventing any further ratings slumps, like when Hollywood’s most glittering night plummeted to a record-low 26.5 million viewers last year.

They struggled to find a host: First they approached Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who says he was “over the moon” when he got the call, but then scheduling didn’t work out. They turned to comedian Kevin Hart, but he dropped the gig like a hot potato after old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced, igniting a controversy. Resigning themselves to a hostless show for the first time in 30 years, the producers then got an ultimatum from Lady Gaga, nominated for A Star Is Born’s “Shallow,” who said she wouldn’t perform unless all five nominated songs were given a moment in the spotlight; the producers relented, but then Kendrick Lamar and SZA said they weren’t available to do “All The Stars” from Black Panther. Finally, the Academy considered handing out four Oscars — in categories like cinematography and film editing — during commercial breaks. But, facing a full-fledged revolt on the part of everyone from Brad Pitt to Martin Scorsese — that plan was quickly scrubbed.

Still, despite all the drama preceding this year’s show, the 91st Oscars could still provide plenty of suspense and surprise. For one thing, the best picture race is full of full-fledged hits in which viewers presumably have a rooting interest — led by Black Panther, with $1.3 billion worldwide; Bohemian Rhapsody, $854 million; and A Star Is Born, $424 million. Plus, the various Hollywood guilds, which usually have settled on a consensus favorite by Oscar night, couldn’t agree among themselves.:The Directors Guild feted Roma, while the Producers Guild favored Green Book and the Screen Actors Guild celebrated the cast of Black Panther.

So, fasten your seatbelts, because it could turn into quite an unpredictable night. Below, The Hollywood Reporter takes a closer look at the films in the best picture category (plus, two bonus nominees poised to shift the narrative) and presents their chances of winning big on Hollywood's biggest night.