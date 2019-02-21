Oscars Party Diary: Inside the A-List Parties and Events

Players: Co-hosts CCH Pounder and Lorraine Toussaint, honorees Amandla Stenberg and Regina King and guests Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, Margaret Avery, Tessa Thompson, Loretta Devine and Chandra Wilson, among others.

Place: Royal Suite at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Spread: Vegetarian rolls, tuna taquitos, spanakopita, tuna tartare and lamb chops passed around by servers during cocktail hour, then a seafood buffet of local sautéed prawns, crispy rock shrimp, dungeness crab cakes, oysters on half shell, jumbo gulf shrimp, lobster medallions, crab claws, crispy calamari cones, lobster salad sliders and spicy hamachi tartar cones.

Inside Dish: Host Lorraine Toussaint was already in place, warmly greeting guests at the entrance of the Beverly Wilshire Royal Suite as the doors opened at seven o’clock, but that doesn’t mean the last-minute gig was one she eagerly accepted, when Alfre Woodard announced that she wouldn’t be able to return from Vancouver in time for the 10th anniversary of her annual fete that celebrates women of color in film.

“No!” exclaimed Toussaint. “It was an immediate no. And then a repeated no, because those are big shoes to fill. I know how much this event means to me and the ladies, and Alfre is at the center of it – always. She did however convince me that this event should continue because of what it stands for, so we will carry on without ‘mom.’”

Carry on they did.

Margaret Avery grabbed a flute of Louis Roederer Champagne on her way inside the sitting room, where she was soon joined by Octavia Spencer, Tessa Thompson and Edwina Findley.

Findley made the evening her “coming out” party, revealing a baby bump that served as a magnet for almost every guest in the room. “Could you be more beautiful?” Toussaint gushed as she hugged her Middle of Nowhere on-screen daughter, and caressed Findley’s bump. “I've been hiding it for so long, so to be among my sisters and to love these women so much and be able to celebrate this moment with them is really a joy,” a beaming Findley told THR.

The Wire actress reflected on her beginnings in Los Angeles, when Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon took in the young, struggling New Yorker. “Julius and Viola have been probably the most impactful couple in my whole life, honestly,” said Findley. “One, being able to just sit with her day after day, and her share with me her process and journey. But, on an even deeper level, [seeing] what to prioritize in this business. The industry is so demanding that if you're caught up in your own Hollywood bubble you can start to ignore the person that means the most to you. What they've done so wonderfully is establish their priorities: God first, family second, and they've held on to it, feast of famine. I'm so appreciative of that beautiful example that they've been to me.”

Findley wasn’t the only one eager to pay her good fortune forward to a new generation. “You'll see in just a little bit,” teased Tiffany Haddish. “Tiffany is paying it forward. Tiffany's opening doors. I feel like if I get blessed with opportunities it's only right to turn around and help others, too.”

Rosario Dawson bowed down to Toussaint as she arrived at the party. “I want to celebrate how amazing someone can be in every aspect of her life,” said Dawson. “That generosity and that community is what's going to save the world. We’ve lived under this fallacy of self-promotion and self-realization for too long. We are inter-dependent and we need each other. It's not something that's weak, it's actually very powerful.”

Also drawing on the collective girl power was Oscar-nominee Regina King, who with just a few days to go before the main event, was doing her best to just stay calm. “My mother’s here,” she said, in regard to how she’s preparing for Sunday. “That’s always good. She just got here today and I feel a bit of Zen mom energy. That keeps you nice and grounded.”

As the evening’s honoree, Amandla Stenberg entered the hallway, King gave her an extended hug. Stenberg told THR that being honored by a group of women that she respects so much felt like “the highest honor.”



“It makes me feel loved, supported, and gives me hope,” she said. “Hope that there is a collective intention between women of color. There's a particular way that we move through the world and we navigate this industry, and when we do it together we're all more powerful. I feel like that's always what I get out of this event, seeing what happens when we put our heads together and talk, air grievances and recognize that all we need to do is love and support each other. It makes me feel less alone.”



As is tradition, all women gathered to take a class photo before the “real” event began behind closed doors. While Woodard couldn’t physically be present, the creator of the decade-long tradition was certainly there in spirit. “She has encouraged us [by saying] that this evening is not really about her,” said interim co-host CCH Pounder. “She was the great creator and the mother of this, but it's really about us. I'm hoping we'll be able to have the same great conversations during what we call the vault time, which is that private moment where we get to speak our minds without any kind of consequences of ‘I heard this’ and ‘she said that.’ It's been a wonderful thing.” — Carita Rizzo