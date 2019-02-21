Oscars Party Diary: Inside the A-List Parties and Events
Hollywood Reporter staffers were on the scene at all the A-List events during Oscar weekend. Scroll down for detailed accounts on where Hollywood's biggest stars were partying.
Step behind the velvet ropes for an inside look at the hot happenings at top Oscar parties and events leading up to film's biggest night. The 91st Academy Awards are around the corner and the A-listers are partying it up as THR staffers dish on details from the annual festivities and star-studded soirees including stops at Vanity Fair's starry post-Oscars party, the Women in Film event co-hosted by double nominee Sandy Powell, the post-show Governors Ball and a detour to the beach for Film Independent's Spirit Awards hosted by Aubrey Plaza.
At first glance, this year's events and party schedule is more jam-packed than in recent memory. Some of the usual suspects are back hosting 2019 events including Alfre Woodard who will celebrate her peers at the 10th annual Sistahs’ Soiree with nominee Regina King, J.J. Abrams will host the 14th annual Oscar Wilde Awards at his Bad Robot offices in Santa Monica where nominee Glenn Close will be feted, and Common is back with a 5th annual A Toast to The Arts Pre-Oscar Event in West Hollywood where nominee Ruth Carter will be celebrated alongside Rashida Jones, King, Amandla Stenberg and Chloe Zhao. New entrants will also be on the scene, including a sustainability event hosted by Maison de Mode and co-chaired by co-founders Amanda Hearst and Hassan Pierre. That event will honor Dr. Jane Goodall, Chopard and Caroline Scheufele. But when it's all said and done, the 2019 awards season circuit may be remembered for the first year that private clubs in Los Angeles — places like the H Club, Spring Place and San Vicente Bungalows opened their doors for soirees while cannabis companies entered the fray to sponsor VIP events.
Regina King, Amandla Stenberg, Rosario Dawson Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Alfre Woodard’s Sistahs’ Soiree
“There is a collective intention between women of color, a particular way that we move through the world and navigate this industry, and when we do it together we're all more powerful,” honoree Stenberg said of the gathering.Players: Co-hosts CCH Pounder and Lorraine Toussaint, honorees Amandla Stenberg and Regina King and guests Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, Margaret Avery, Tessa Thompson, Loretta Devine and Chandra Wilson, among others.Place: Royal Suite at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel
Spread: Vegetarian rolls, tuna taquitos, spanakopita, tuna tartare and lamb chops passed around by servers during cocktail hour, then a seafood buffet of local sautéed prawns, crispy rock shrimp, dungeness crab cakes, oysters on half shell, jumbo gulf shrimp, lobster medallions, crab claws, crispy calamari cones, lobster salad sliders and spicy hamachi tartar cones.
Inside Dish: Host Lorraine Toussaint was already in place, warmly greeting guests at the entrance of the Beverly Wilshire Royal Suite as the doors opened at seven o’clock, but that doesn’t mean the last-minute gig was one she eagerly accepted, when Alfre Woodard announced that she wouldn’t be able to return from Vancouver in time for the 10th anniversary of her annual fete that celebrates women of color in film.
“No!” exclaimed Toussaint. “It was an immediate no. And then a repeated no, because those are big shoes to fill. I know how much this event means to me and the ladies, and Alfre is at the center of it – always. She did however convince me that this event should continue because of what it stands for, so we will carry on without ‘mom.’”
Carry on they did.
Margaret Avery grabbed a flute of Louis Roederer Champagne on her way inside the sitting room, where she was soon joined by Octavia Spencer, Tessa Thompson and Edwina Findley.
Findley made the evening her “coming out” party, revealing a baby bump that served as a magnet for almost every guest in the room. “Could you be more beautiful?” Toussaint gushed as she hugged her Middle of Nowhere on-screen daughter, and caressed Findley’s bump. “I've been hiding it for so long, so to be among my sisters and to love these women so much and be able to celebrate this moment with them is really a joy,” a beaming Findley told THR.
The Wire actress reflected on her beginnings in Los Angeles, when Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon took in the young, struggling New Yorker. “Julius and Viola have been probably the most impactful couple in my whole life, honestly,” said Findley. “One, being able to just sit with her day after day, and her share with me her process and journey. But, on an even deeper level, [seeing] what to prioritize in this business. The industry is so demanding that if you're caught up in your own Hollywood bubble you can start to ignore the person that means the most to you. What they've done so wonderfully is establish their priorities: God first, family second, and they've held on to it, feast of famine. I'm so appreciative of that beautiful example that they've been to me.”
Findley wasn’t the only one eager to pay her good fortune forward to a new generation. “You'll see in just a little bit,” teased Tiffany Haddish. “Tiffany is paying it forward. Tiffany's opening doors. I feel like if I get blessed with opportunities it's only right to turn around and help others, too.”
Rosario Dawson bowed down to Toussaint as she arrived at the party. “I want to celebrate how amazing someone can be in every aspect of her life,” said Dawson. “That generosity and that community is what's going to save the world. We’ve lived under this fallacy of self-promotion and self-realization for too long. We are inter-dependent and we need each other. It's not something that's weak, it's actually very powerful.”
Also drawing on the collective girl power was Oscar-nominee Regina King, who with just a few days to go before the main event, was doing her best to just stay calm. “My mother’s here,” she said, in regard to how she’s preparing for Sunday. “That’s always good. She just got here today and I feel a bit of Zen mom energy. That keeps you nice and grounded.”
As the evening’s honoree, Amandla Stenberg entered the hallway, King gave her an extended hug. Stenberg told THR that being honored by a group of women that she respects so much felt like “the highest honor.”
“It makes me feel loved, supported, and gives me hope,” she said. “Hope that there is a collective intention between women of color. There's a particular way that we move through the world and we navigate this industry, and when we do it together we're all more powerful. I feel like that's always what I get out of this event, seeing what happens when we put our heads together and talk, air grievances and recognize that all we need to do is love and support each other. It makes me feel less alone.”
As is tradition, all women gathered to take a class photo before the “real” event began behind closed doors. While Woodard couldn’t physically be present, the creator of the decade-long tradition was certainly there in spirit. “She has encouraged us [by saying] that this evening is not really about her,” said interim co-host CCH Pounder. “She was the great creator and the mother of this, but it's really about us. I'm hoping we'll be able to have the same great conversations during what we call the vault time, which is that private moment where we get to speak our minds without any kind of consequences of ‘I heard this’ and ‘she said that.’ It's been a wonderful thing.” — Carita Rizzo
-
Stars Reignite Support for Woolsey Fire Victims at Global Green’s Pre-Oscar Gala
The 16th annual event raised funds for the Malibu fire victims.
Party: Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala
Players: Amy Smart, Andy King, Beau Mirchoff, Billy Zane,Carter Oosterhouse, Chevy Chase, DJ Cassidy, Ed Begley Jr., Ed O’Neill, Fran Drescher, Isaiah Washington, Jane Seymour, Michelle Kwan, Robin Thicke, Tara Reid, Taylor Dayne
Place: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
Served: Mushroom parmesan risotto, chicken and waffle bites, housemade pizzas and vegan pizzas. Plant based vegan options from local growers: kelp noodles, roasted beet tartare, and dukkah seed crackers with avocado. Organic coffee from Frinj and made-to-order roasted beef and rosemary potatoes. Dessert selections included apple jam empa-nadas, goat milk creme brulee, mini organic carrot cake, raspberry chocolate ganache tart, chocolate dipped tangerine. Assortment of cheese plates included saffron pecorino, caciocavallo, and aged cheddar.
Inside Dish: Stars and environmental advocates stepped out on to the green carpet with a plant-decorated backdrop to talk about how they are going green in their own lives.
Beau Mirchoff spoke proudly about his daily decision to compost his yard waste, which he then uses to fertilize his garden, while Fran Drescher talked about her choice to buy sus-tainable fashion and beauty products for the health and safety of her family and the earth.
Inside, the event didn’t even seem like it was actually indoors — the sudden rain put event staffers into a frenzy to construct canopies around the plant-lined walkways. Whether on purpose or not, the indoor-outdoor cocktail hour made the gala feel like an upscale farmers market.
Unlike other star-studded Oscar events this week, pop-up shops showing off sustainable clothing for purchase like singer Goapele’s brand Dreamseeker studded the event like a market of sorts.
Actors Ed Begley Jr. and Ed O’Neill chatted while enjoying vegan and vegetarian hors d’oeuvres provided by local farmers and growers. The gala began right on time with a powerful performance by the Planet 911 Youth Choir, who covered the Oscar-nominated song “I’ll Fight” from the film RBG.
Following the performance, the night took a somber and political turn when Native American Chief Oren Lyons mentioned that we only have 10-12 years left before “the point of no return,” when discussing the environmental concerns.
The rest of the evening was focused on the live auction and donations to raise money for the victims of the late 2018 Woolsey fire in Malibu. Global Green donated three vacations to the auction that racked up over $20,000 for Woolsey victims. The party kicked up again when Robin Thicke and DJ Cassidy took the stage to close the event and turn up the heat for an after party that went well into the night. — Maya Tribbitt
-
Henry Golding on Inclusive Stories at 'Vanity Fair' Party: "There's So Much More to Come"
Party: Vanity Fair and L’Oréal Paris Celebrate New Hollywood on Tuesday, Feb. 19
Players: Hosted by Vanity Fair’s Krista Smith with co-hosts Yalitza Aparicio, Henry Golding and Amandla Stenberg, the event drew Ben Barnes, Rowan Blanchard, Rachel Bloom, Sofia Boutella, Nicholas Britell, Rory Culkin, Whitney Cummings, Marina de Tavira, Nina Dobrev, India Eisley, Colton Haynes, Taylor Hill, Tess Holliday, Machine Gun Kelly, Pom Klementieff, Liza Koshy, Kevin Kwan, Alex Landi, Peyton List, Danielle Macdonald, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Porter, Jack Quaid, Francia Raisa, Halston Sage, Alia Shawkat, Stephanie Shepherd, Dominic Sherwood, Iliza Shlesinger, Lilly Singh, Harley Quinn Smith, Karla Souza, Destry Spielberg, Amanda Steele, Susan Kelechi Watson, Finn Wittrock, Fiona Xie, Nora Zehetner, and others, some of whom were chauffeured in luxury Genesis rides.
Place: Ysabel, 945 N Fairfax Ave., West Hollywood
Served: Tray passed hors d'oeuvres like crispy shrimp, grilled cheese, tuna tartare on crispy rice, kimchi chicken meatballs, butternut squash tortellini, arancini and mini burger sliders. Belvedere Vodka, Johnnie Walker, Hennessy X.0 and Peroni Nastro Azzurro were well represented at the multiple bars where bartenders were slinging "The Rouge Signature" (Johnnie Walker Black Label, the Jane Walker Edition, blood orange juice, lemon juice, Earl Gray and lavender honey syrup) and "Walk With Us" (Johnnie Walker Black Label, the Jane Walker Edition, grapefruit juice, ginger ale and angostura bitters).
Inside Dish: "Yas! Work!" So said Nina Dobrev upon stepping foot in front of the Ysabel entrance — customized for the night's event with Vanity Fair tagged on one side and L’Oréal on the other. Just a few feet ahead was the subject of her exclamation, a young woman caught mid-pose and working for that social content. But she might as well have been talking to the entire party of working actors as Vanity Fair hosted the whole affair to celebrate how Hollywood has embraced an entirely fresh roster of faces, hence the "New Hollywood" title on the invite alongside names like Golding, Stenberg and Oscar nominated Aparicio.
"It's about time," Golding told The Hollywood Reporter inside the event, in reference to the types of stories being told today by the crop of performers circling around him. "We've had representation in the past, but not in such a beautiful spectrum. It's wonderful to see everybody celebrated and I think there's such joy in knowing that there's so much more to come — so much more possibilities, so many more legitimate stories to tell with really authentic voices."
Though it was not an official cover party — it was, in fact, the first night of the mag's annual Oscars week Campaign Hollywood series of events — Golding looked to be accepting plenty of congratulations and warm wishes during the course of the evening, which also played host to many members of his Crazy Rich Asians family. Golding and Aparicio were spotted posing for photos with VF's Smith who was involved in putting the duo on the Hollywood Issue cover alongside Rami Malek, Chadwick Boseman, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Nicholas Hoult, John David Washington, Regina King, Tessa Thompson and Elizabeth Debicki.
Also getting a lot of attention on Tuesday were the party hot spots. Heat lamps and an outdoor fire pit had guests huddling due to chilly temperatures in Los Angeles where it was a frigid 48 degrees. But Golding was all fired up over his weekend plans.
"I'm going to the Oscars as a guest of Warner Bros.," he revealed. But he'll be off-duty and "kicking my feet up" to watch from the audience as his Crazy Rich friends Awkwafina and Constance Wu get to present. Look for the 32-year-old to be dressed in a "beautiful" custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label tux alongside his wife who will also be wearing a Ralph Lauren design. "I'll be enjoying my time and then it's Vanity Fair Oscar party, baby!" — CHRIS GARDNER
It’s happening: #Oscars week is underway. My first stop is @VanityFair New Hollywood party hosted by Krista Smith with Yalitza Aparicio, @henrygolding @amandlastenberg #VFCH @LOrealParisUSA pic.twitter.com/8VgR5ITU7M— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 20, 2019