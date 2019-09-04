People's Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Game of Thrones,' BTS Among Nominees

7:21 AM 9/4/2019

by Hilary Lewis and Annie Howard

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, 'The Lion King,' 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' 'Stranger Things,' 'The Walking Dead,' 'Riverdale' and 'This Is Us' were also nominated in top categories.

Courtesy of Film Frame/Marvel Studios 2019

The 2019 People's Choice Awards nominations have been revealed, with Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones and BTS among the nominees in top categories.

Joining Endgame in the movie of 2019 category are Toy Story 4, Captain Marvel, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Lion King, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Us and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Game of Thrones is joined in the show of 2019 category by WWE Raw, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory, Riverdale, This Is Us and Grey's Anatomy.

BTS is nominated for group of 2019 alongside fellow K-pop stars BLACKPINK, Jonas Brothers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Panic! At the Disco, CNCO, Imagine Dragons and The Chainsmokers.

Male artist of 2019 nominees are Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Drake, Travis Scott, Khalid, Lil Nas X and Bad Bunny.

Female artist of 2019 nominees are Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Halsey, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello and Pink.

After already helping to narrow down the nominees, fans can vote for the winner in 43 categories representing movies, TV, music and pop culture.

Voting (online, via Twitter or for select categories on Xfinity X1) runs from today through Friday Oct. 18 at 11:59 pm ET. Votes cast on Tuesdays throughout the voting window will count twice. The official rules are available here.

The People's Choice Awards will air on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

A full list of this year's nominees follows.

  • Movie of 2019

    'The Lion King'
    'The Lion King'
    Courtesy of Disney

    Avengers: Endgame
    Toy Story 4
    Captain Marvel
    Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
    The Lion King
    John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
    Us
    Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • Comedy Movie of 2019

    'Murder Mystery'
    'Murder Mystery'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    The Upside
    Yesterday
    The Hustle
    Men in Black: International
    Long Shot
    Little
    Good Boys
    Murder Mystery

  • Action Movie of 2019

    'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
    'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
    Courtesy of Sony Pictures

    Avengers: Endgame
    Spider-Man: Far From Home
    Captain Marvel
    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
    Shazam!
    Godzilla: King of the Monsters
    Dark Phoenix
    Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

  • Drama Movie of 2019

    'Rocketman'
    'Rocketman'
    Paramount Pictures

    Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
    Rocketman
    Five Feet Apart
    Glass
    Us
    Triple Frontier
    After
    Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

  • Family Movie of 2019

    'The Secret Life of Pets 2'
    'The Secret Life of Pets 2'

    Toy Story 4
    The Lion King
    Aladdin
    The Secret Life of Pets 2
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
    Pokémon Detective Pikachu
    The Angry Birds Movie 2

  • Male Movie Star of 2019

    'Avengers: Endgame'
    'Avengers: Endgame'
    Courtesy of Marvel Studios/Disney

    Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
    Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
    Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
    Will Smith, Aladdin
    Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
    Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
    Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
    Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

  • Female Movie Star of 2019

    Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in 'MIB: International'
    Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in 'MIB: International'
    Giles Keyte/Sony Pictures

    Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
    Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
    Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
    Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
    Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
    Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
    Lupita Nyong'o, Us
    Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

  • Drama Movie Star of 2019

    Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

    Taron Egerton, Rocketman
    Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
    Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
    Lupita Nyong'o, Us
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
    Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
    Sarah Paulson, Glass
    Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

  • Comedy Movie Star of 2019

    Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson in 'Isn't It Romantic'
    Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson in 'Isn't It Romantic'
    Michael Parmelee/Warner Bros.

    Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
    Kevin Hart, The Upside
    Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic
    Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
    Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic
    Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
    Mindy Kaling, Late Night
    Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

  • Action Movie Star of 2019

    Brie Larson in 'Captain Marvel'
    Brie Larson in 'Captain Marvel'
    Courtesy of Marvel Studios

    Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
    Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
    Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
    Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
    Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
    Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
    Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
    Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

  • Show of 2019

    'The Walking Dead'
    'The Walking Dead'
    AMC/Photofest

    Game of Thrones
    WWE Raw
    Stranger Things
    The Walking Dead
    The Big Bang Theory
    Riverdale
    This Is Us
    Grey's Anatomy

  • Drama Show of 2019

    'Riverdale'
    'Riverdale'
    Dean Buscher/The CW

    Grey's Anatomy
    This Is Us
    Chicago P.D.
    Game of Thrones
    Stranger Things
    Big Little Lies
    Riverdale
    The Walking Dead

  • Comedy Show of 2019

    'Schitt's Creek'
    'Schitt's Creek'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    The Big Bang Theory
    Saturday Night Live
    Modern Family
    The Good Place
    Grown-ish
    Veep
    Orange Is the New Black
    Schitt's Creek

  • Reality Show of 2019

    'Bachelor in Paradise'
    'Bachelor in Paradise'
    John Fleenor/ABC

    Keeping Up with the Kardashians
    Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
    The Real Housewives of Atlanta
    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
    Queer Eye
    Bachelor in Paradise
    Vanderpump Rules
    Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

  • Competition Show of 2019

    'RuPaul's Drag Race'
    'RuPaul's Drag Race'
    Courtesy of VH1

    American Idol
    RuPaul's Drag Race
    America's Got Talent
    The Masked Singer
    The Bachelor
    The Voice
    The Bachelorette
    The Challenge

  • Male TV Star of 2019

    Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead'
    Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead'
    Gene Page/AMC

    Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
    Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
    Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
    Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
    Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
    Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
    KJ Apa, Riverdale

  • Female TV Star of 2019

    Mandy Moore in 'This Is Us'
    Mandy Moore in 'This Is Us'
    Ron Batzdorff/NBC

    Mandy Moore, This Is Us
    Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
    Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
    Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
    Camila Mendes, Riverdale
    Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
    Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
    Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

  • Drama TV Star of 2019

    Zendaya in 'Euphoria'
    Zendaya in 'Euphoria'
    Eddy Chen/HBO

    Zendaya, Euphoria
    Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
    Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
    Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
    Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
    Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
    Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

  • Comedy TV Star of 2019

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 'Veep'
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 'Veep'
    Courtesy of HBO

    Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
    Kristen Bell, The Good Place
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
    Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
    Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
    Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
    Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
    Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

  • Daytime Talk Show of 2019

    'The View'
    'The View'
    Courtesy of Walt Disney Television

    The View
    Red Table Talk
    The Ellen DeGeneres Show
    The Wendy Williams Show
    Live with Kelly and Ryan
    TODAY
    Good Morning America
    The Real

  • Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

    'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee'
    'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee'
    Courtesy of Samantha Bee/TBS

    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
    The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
    Jimmy Kimmel Live!
    The Late Late Show with James Corden
    Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
    Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
    Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

  • Competition Contestant of 2019

    Colton Underwood
    Colton Underwood
    Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images

    Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
    Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
    Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent
    T-Pain, The Masked Singer
    Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
    Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
    Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
    Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race

  • Reality TV Star of 2019

    Jonathan Van Ness
    Jonathan Van Ness
    Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ketel One Family-made Vodka

    Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
    Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
    Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
    NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
    Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
    Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
    Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
    Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

  • Bingeworthy Show of 2019

    'Game of Thrones'
    'Game of Thrones'
    Helen Sloan/HBO

    Game of Thrones
    Orange Is the New Black
    Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
    The Umbrella Academy
    Queer Eye
    Outlander
    13 Reasons Why
    Stranger Things

  • Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019

    'Stranger Things'
    'Stranger Things'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Stranger Things
    Shadowhunters
    Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
    Supernatural
    The Flash
    The Umbrella Academy
    Arrow
    The 100

  • Male Artist of 2018

    Ed Sheeran
    Ed Sheeran
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    Shawn Mendes
    Post Malone
    Ed Sheeran
    Drake
    Travis Scott
    Khalid
    Lil Nas X
    Bad Bunny   

  • Female Artist of 2019

    Taylor Swift
    Taylor Swift

    Ariana Grande
    Taylor Swift
    Cardi B
    Halsey
    Billie Eilish
    Miley Cyrus
    Camila Cabello
    P!nk

  • Group of 2019

    BTS
    BTS
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Jonas Brothers
    BTS
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    Panic! At The Disco
    CNCO
    Imagine Dragons
    The Chainsmokers
    BLACKPINK

  • Album of 2019

    Lizzo
    Lizzo
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage

    Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
    Free Spirit, Khalid
    WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Billie Eilish
    Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
    Happiness Begins, Jonas Brothers
    No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
    Death Race for Love, Juice WRLD
    Lover, Taylor Swift  

  • Song of 2019

    Jonas Brothers
    Jonas Brothers
    Brian Ach/Getty Images for MTV

    "Sucker," Jonas Brothers
    "7 Rings," Ariana Grande
    "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus         
    "Talk," Khalid
    "I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber 
    "Dancing With s Stranger," Sam Smith, Normani
    "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish     
    "Señorita," Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

  • Country Artist of 2019

    Carrie Underwood
    Carrie Underwood
    Getty Images

    Luke Combs
    Blake Shelton
    Carrie Underwood
    Luke Bryan
    Thomas Rhett
    Kane Brown
    Kelsea Ballerini
    Maren Morris   

  • Latin Artist of 2019

    Daddy Yankee
    Daddy Yankee
    Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    Daddy Yankee
    Anuel AA
    Maluma
    Karol G
    Bad Bunny
    J Balvin
    Natti Natasha
    Becky G   

  • Music Video of 2019

    Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
    Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage

    "Con Calma,"   Daddy Yankee & Snow
    "ME!,"    Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
    "Kill This Love,"    BLACKPINK
    "7 Rings," Ariana Grande
    "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
    "Boy With Luv," BTS feat. Halsey
    "Dancing With A Stranger," Sam Smith, Normani
    "Señorita," Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

  • Concert Tour of 2019

    Justin Timberlake
    Justin Timberlake
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    BTS: Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
    Lady Gaga: Enigma
    Ariana Grande: Sweetener
    P!nk: Beautiful Trauma
    Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods
    Jennifer Lopez: It's My Party
    Cher: Here We Go Again Tour
    BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK 2019 World

  • Social Star of 2019

    Liza Koshy
    Liza Koshy
    Michael Kovac/Getty Images

    Emma Chamberlain
    The Dolan Twins
    David Dobrik
    Rickey Thompson
    The Ace Family
    Shane Dawson
    Liza Koshy
    Tana Mongeau

  • Beauty Influencer of 2019

    Jeffree Star
    Jeffree Star
    Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

    James Charles
    Nikita Dragun
    NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager
    Jeffree Star
    RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin
    Desi Perkins
    Jackie Aina
    Bretman Rock

  • Social Celebrity of 2019

    Taylor Swift
    Taylor Swift
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    Ariana Grande
    Taylor Swift
    Ellen DeGeneres
    Miley Cyrus
    Kim Kardashian West
    Cardi B
    Shawn Mendes
    Justin Bieber

  • Animal Star of 2019

    Doug the Pug
    Doug the Pug
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    Jiffpom
    Doug the Pug
    Nala Cat
    Tuna The Chiweenie
    Juniper The Fox
    Shinjiro Ono - Marutaro
    tecuaniventura
    Lil BUB

  • Comedy Act of 2019

    Kevin Hart
    Kevin Hart
    Don Arnold/WireImage

    Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
    Joe Rogan, Joe Rogan Show
    Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
    Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah Tour
    Ken Jeong, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
    Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Growing
    Colleen Ballinger, Miranda Sings…Your Welcome
    Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

  • Style Star of 2019

    Gigi Hadid
    Gigi Hadid
    Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

    Kim Kardashian West
    Rihanna
    Celine Dion
    Lady Gaga
    Gigi Hadid
    Cardi B
    Jennifer Lopez
    Harry Styles

  • Game Changer of 2019

    LeBron James
    LeBron James
    Meg Oliphant/BIG3 via Getty Images

    LeBron James, NBA — charity
    Megan Rapinoe, U.S. women's soccer — equal pay
    Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams in Wimbledon debut
    Drew Brees surpassed Peyton Manning’s record
    Alex Morgan, U.S. women's soccer — equal pay
    Stephen Curry, NBA — charity
    Serena Williams Charity and female empowerment
    Simone Biles' historic and first female triple-double and sixth all-around title

  • Pop Podcast of 2019

    Jonathan Van Ness
    Jonathan Van Ness
    Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

    Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
    Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard
    Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe
    Whine Down with Jana Kramer
    Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider
    Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
    WTF with Marc Maron
    The Joe Rogan Experience