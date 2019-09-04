People's Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Game of Thrones,' BTS Among Nominees

The 2019 People's Choice Awards nominations have been revealed, with Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones and BTS among the nominees in top categories.

Joining Endgame in the movie of 2019 category are Toy Story 4, Captain Marvel, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Lion King, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Us and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Game of Thrones is joined in the show of 2019 category by WWE Raw, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory, Riverdale, This Is Us and Grey's Anatomy.

BTS is nominated for group of 2019 alongside fellow K-pop stars BLACKPINK, Jonas Brothers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Panic! At the Disco, CNCO, Imagine Dragons and The Chainsmokers.

Male artist of 2019 nominees are Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Drake, Travis Scott, Khalid, Lil Nas X and Bad Bunny.

Female artist of 2019 nominees are Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Halsey, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello and Pink.

After already helping to narrow down the nominees, fans can vote for the winner in 43 categories representing movies, TV, music and pop culture.

Voting (online, via Twitter or for select categories on Xfinity X1) runs from today through Friday Oct. 18 at 11:59 pm ET. Votes cast on Tuesdays throughout the voting window will count twice. The official rules are available here.

The People's Choice Awards will air on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

A full list of this year's nominees follows.