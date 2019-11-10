E! People's Choice Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

6:18 PM 11/10/2019

by Kimberly Nordyke and Annie Howard

Kevin Hart, Zendaya and Cole Sprouse are among the early winners at Sunday night's show.

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart
James Gourley/Getty Images

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are being handed out Sunday night.

The ceremony is taking Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, airing live on E!

Among the early winners are Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Cole Sprouse and Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr., who dedicated his award to the late Stan Lee.

During the ceremony, Jennifer Aniston will receive the Icon Award during the ceremony. The actress will be honored for her fan-favorite performances in movies and on TV. She also was nominated for female movie star of 2019 for her work in Netflix's hit Murder Mystery.

Gwen Stefani also will be honored during the awards show with the Fashion Icon Prize, while Pink will receive the Champion Award, which recognizes her support of and work with No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, as well as her role as a UNICEF ambassador.

Keep up with the winners as they are announced, below.

  • Movie of 2019

    Avengers: Endgame
    Toy Story 4
    Captain Marvel
    Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
    The Lion King
    John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
    Us
    Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • Comedy Movie of 2019

    The Upside
    Yesterday
    The Hustle
    Men in Black: International
    Long Shot
    Little
    Good Boys
    Murder Mystery

  • Action Movie of 2019

    Avengers: Endgame
    Spider-Man: Far From Home
    Captain Marvel
    John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
    Shazam!
    Godzilla: King of the Monsters
    Dark Phoenix
    Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

  • Drama Movie of 2019

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Rocketman
    Five Feet Apart
    Glass
    Us
    Triple Frontier
    After
    Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

  • Family Movie of 2019

    Toy Story 4
    The Lion King
    Aladdin
    The Secret Life of Pets 2
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
    Pokémon Detective Pikachu
    The Angry Birds Movie 2

  • Male Movie Star of 2019

    Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
    Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
    Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
    Will Smith, Aladdin
    Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
    Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
    Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
    Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

  • Female Movie Star of 2019

    Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home (WINNER)
    Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
    Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
    Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
    Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
    Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
    Lupita Nyong'o, Us
    Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

  • Drama Movie Star of 2019

    Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart (WINNER)
    Taron Egerton, Rocketman
    Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
    Lupita Nyong'o, Us
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Sarah Paulson, Glass
    Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

  • Comedy Movie Star of 2019

    Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date (WINNER)
    Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
    Kevin Hart, The Upside
    Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic
    Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
    Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic
    Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
    Mindy Kaling, Late Night

  • Action Movie Star of 2019

    Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
    Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
    Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
    Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
    Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
    Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
    Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
    Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

  • Show of 2019

    Game of Thrones
    WWE Raw
    Stranger Things
    The Walking Dead
    The Big Bang Theory
    Riverdale
    This Is Us
    Grey's Anatomy

  • Drama Show of 2019

    Grey's Anatomy
    This Is Us
    Chicago P.D.
    Game of Thrones
    Stranger Things
    Big Little Lies
    Riverdale
    The Walking Dead

  • Comedy Show of 2019

    The Big Bang Theory
    Saturday Night Live
    Modern Family
    The Good Place
    Grown-ish
    Veep
    Orange Is the New Black
    Schitt's Creek

  • Reality Show of 2019

    Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)
    Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
    The Real Housewives of Atlanta
    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
    Queer Eye
    Bachelor in Paradise
    Vanderpump Rules
    Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

  • Competition Show of 2019

    American Idol
    RuPaul's Drag Race
    America's Got Talent
    The Masked Singer
    The Bachelor
    The Voice
    The Bachelorette
    The Challenge

  • Male TV Star of 2019

    Cole Sprouse, Riverdale (WINNER)
    Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
    Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
    Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
    Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
    Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
    KJ Apa, Riverdale

  • Female TV Star of 2019

    Mandy Moore, This Is Us
    Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
    Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
    Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
    Camila Mendes, Riverdale
    Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
    Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
    Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

  • Drama TV Star of 2019

    Zendaya, Euphoria
    Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
    Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
    Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
    Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
    Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
    Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

  • Comedy TV Star of 2019

    Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
    Kristen Bell, The Good Place
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
    Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
    Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
    Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
    Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
    Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

  • Daytime Talk Show of 2019

    The View
    Red Table Talk
    The Ellen DeGeneres Show
    The Wendy Williams Show
    Live With Kelly and Ryan
    Today
    Good Morning America
    The Real

  • Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
    Jimmy Kimmel Live!
    The Late Late Show With James Corden
    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
    Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

  • Competition Contestant of 2019

    Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
    Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
    Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent
    T-Pain, The Masked Singer
    Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
    Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
    Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
    Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race

  • Reality TV Star of 2019

    Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)
    Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
    Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
    NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
    Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
    Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
    Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
    Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

  • Bingeworthy Show of 2019

    Game of Thrones
    Orange Is the New Black
    Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
    The Umbrella Academy
    Queer Eye
    Outlander
    13 Reasons Why
    Stranger Things

  • Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019

    Stranger Things
    Shadowhunters
    Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
    Supernatural
    The Flash
    The Umbrella Academy
    Arrow
    The 100

  • Male Artist of 2018

    Shawn Mendes
    Post Malone
    Ed Sheeran
    Drake
    Travis Scott
    Khalid
    Lil Nas X
    Bad Bunny   

  • Female Artist of 2019

    Ariana Grande
    Taylor Swift
    Cardi B
    Halsey
    Billie Eilish
    Miley Cyrus
    Camila Cabello
    P!nk

  • Group of 2019

    Jonas Brothers
    BTS
    5 Seconds of Summer
    Panic! At The Disco
    CNCO
    Imagine Dragons
    The Chainsmokers
    BLACKPINK

  • Album of 2019

    Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
    Free Spirit, Khalid
    WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Billie Eilish
    Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
    Happiness Begins, Jonas Brothers
    No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
    Death Race for Love, Juice WRLD
    Lover, Taylor Swift  

  • Song of 2019

    "Sucker," Jonas Brothers
    "7 Rings," Ariana Grande
    "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus         
    "Talk," Khalid
    "I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber 
    "Dancing With a Stranger," Sam Smith, Normani
    "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish     
    "Señorita," Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

  • Country Artist of 2019

    Luke Combs
    Blake Shelton
    Carrie Underwood
    Luke Bryan
    Thomas Rhett
    Kane Brown
    Kelsea Ballerini
    Maren Morris   

  • Latin Artist of 2019

    Daddy Yankee
    Anuel AA
    Maluma
    Karol G
    Bad Bunny
    J Balvin
    Natti Natasha
    Becky G   

  • Music Video of 2019

    "Con Calma," Daddy Yankee & Snow
    "ME!," Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
    "Kill This Love," BLACKPINK
    "7 Rings," Ariana Grande
    "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
    "Boy With Luv," BTS feat. Halsey
    "Dancing With a Stranger," Sam Smith, Normani
    "Señorita," Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

  • Concert Tour of 2019

    BTS: Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
    Lady Gaga: Enigma
    Ariana Grande: Sweetener
    P!nk: Beautiful Trauma
    Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods
    Jennifer Lopez: It's My Party
    Cher: Here We Go Again Tour
    BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK 2019 World

  • Social Star of 2019

    Emma Chamberlain
    The Dolan Twins
    David Dobrik
    Rickey Thompson
    The Ace Family
    Shane Dawson
    Liza Koshy
    Tana Mongeau

  • Beauty Influencer of 2019

    James Charles
    Nikita Dragun
    NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager
    Jeffree Star
    RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin
    Desi Perkins
    Jackie Aina
    Bretman Rock

  • Social Celebrity of 2019

    Ariana Grande
    Taylor Swift
    Ellen DeGeneres
    Miley Cyrus
    Kim Kardashian West
    Cardi B
    Shawn Mendes
    Justin Bieber

  • Animal Star of 2019

    Jiffpom
    Doug the Pug
    Nala Cat
    Tuna the Chiweenie
    Juniper the Fox
    Shinjiro Ono - Marutaro
    tecuaniventura
    Lil BUB

  • Comedy Act of 2019

    Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (WINNER)
    Joe Rogan, Joe Rogan Show
    Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
    Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah Tour
    Ken Jeong, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
    Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Growing
    Colleen Ballinger, Miranda Sings…Your Welcome
    Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

  • Style Star of 2019

    Kim Kardashian West
    Rihanna
    Celine Dion
    Lady Gaga
    Gigi Hadid
    Cardi B
    Jennifer Lopez
    Harry Styles

  • Game Changer of 2019

    LeBron James, NBA — charity
    Megan Rapinoe, U.S. women's soccer — equal pay
    Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams in Wimbledon debut
    Drew Brees surpassed Peyton Manning’s record as NFL's career passing yardage leader
    Alex Morgan, U.S. women's soccer — equal pay
    Stephen Curry, NBA — charity
    Serena Williams Charity and female empowerment
    Simone Biles' historic and first female triple-double and sixth all-around title

  • Pop Podcast of 2019

    Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness
    Armchair Expert Podcast With Dax Shepard
    Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe
    Whine Down With Jana Kramer
    Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown With Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider
    Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
    WTF With Marc Maron
    The Joe Rogan Experience