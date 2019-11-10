E! People's Choice Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are being handed out Sunday night.

The ceremony is taking Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, airing live on E!

Among the early winners are Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Cole Sprouse and Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr., who dedicated his award to the late Stan Lee.

During the ceremony, Jennifer Aniston will receive the Icon Award during the ceremony. The actress will be honored for her fan-favorite performances in movies and on TV. She also was nominated for female movie star of 2019 for her work in Netflix's hit Murder Mystery.

Gwen Stefani also will be honored during the awards show with the Fashion Icon Prize, while Pink will receive the Champion Award, which recognizes her support of and work with No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, as well as her role as a UNICEF ambassador.

Keep up with the winners as they are announced, below.