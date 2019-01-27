SAG Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

3:35 PM 1/27/2019

by Kimberly Nordyke

The 2019 SAG Awards are being handed out Sunday night in Los Angeles. Keep up with all the latest winners here.

The 2019 SAG Awards are being handed out Sunday night.

The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The stars are turning out for the silver carpet (click here to see why it is silver this year) outside the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles in anticipation of the show.

Megan Mullally is set to host the show. She's only the show's second host ever, following in the heels of Kristen Bell last year.

In advance of the televised ceremony, SAG Awards Ambassador Harry Shum Jr. and Yvonne Strahovski announced the honorees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles during the official preshow.

Also during the show, Alan Alda will receive the Life Achievement Award. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that it's unlikely he'll give a political speech at the SAG Awards. "Unless," he adds, "something happens that night and everybody can't help talk about it."

And keep up with all the latest winners below as they are announced live.

  • Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

    A Star Is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)
    Dave Chappelle / George “Noodles” Stone
    Andrew Dice Clay / Lorenzo
    Bradley Cooper / Jack
    Sam Elliott / Bobby
    Rafi Gavron / Rez Gavron
    Lady Gaga / Ally
    Anthony Ramos / Ramon

    Black Panther (Marvel Studios)
    Angela Bassett / Ramonda
    Chadwick Boseman / T’Challa/Black Panther
    Sterling K. Brown / N’Jobu
    Winston Duke / M’Baku
    Martin Freeman / Everett K. Ross
    Danai Gurira / Okoye
    Michael B. Jordan / Erik Killmonger
    Daniel Kaluuya / W’Kabi
    Lupita Nyong'o / Nakia
    Andy Serkis / Ulysses Klaue
    Forest Whitaker / Zuri
    Letitia Wright / Shuri

    BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)
    Harry Belafonte / Jerome Turner
    Adam Driver / Flip Zimmerman
    Topher Grace / David Duke
    Laura Harrier / Patrice Dumas
    Corey Hawkins / Kwame Ture
    John David Washington / Ron Stallworth

    Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)
    Lucy Boynton / Mary Austin
    Aidan Gillen / John Reid
    Ben Hardy / Roger Taylor
    Tom Hollander / Jim Beach
    Gwilyn Lee / Brian May
    Allen Leech / Paul Prenter
    Rami Malek / Freddie Mercury
    Joe Mazzello / John Deacon
    Mike Myers / Ray Foster

    Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros. Pictures)
    Awkwafina / Peik Lin Goh
    Gemma Chan / Astrid Young Teo
    Henry Golding / Nick Young
    Ken Jeong / Wye Mun Goh
    Lisa Lu / Ah Ma
    Harry Shum, Jr. / Charlie Wu
    Constance Wu / Rachel Chu
    Michelle Yeoh / Eleanor Young

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

    Emily Blunt / Mary Poppins
    Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

    Glenn Close / Joan Castleman
    The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics)

    Olivia Colman / Queen Anne
    The Favourite (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

    Lady Gaga / Ally
    A Star Is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)

    Melissa McCarthy / Lee Israel
    Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

    Christian Bale / Dick Cheney
    Vice (Annapurna Pictures)

    Bradley Cooper / Jack
    A Star Is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)

    Rami Malek / Freddie Mercury
    Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)

    Viggo Mortensen / Tony Lip
    Green Book (Universal Pictures)

    John David Washington / Ron Stallworth
    BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

     

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

    Amy Adams / Lynne Cheney
    Vice (Annapurna Pictures)

    Emily Blunt / Evelyn Abbott
    A Quiet Place (Paramount Pictures)

    Margot Robbie / Queen Elizabeth I
    Mary Queen of Scots (Focus Features)

    Emma Stone / Abigail
    The Favourite (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

    Rachel Weisz / Lady Sarah
    The Favourite (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

    Mahershala Ali / Dr. Donald Shirley
    Green Book (Universal Pictures)

    Timothee Chalamet / Nic Sheff
    Beautiful Boy (Amazon Studios)

    Adam Driver / Flip Zimmerman
    BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

    Sam Elliott / Bobby
    A Star Is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)

    Richard E. Grant / Jack Hock
    Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

  • Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

    Atlanta (FX Networks)
    Khris Davis / Tracy
    Donald Glover / Earn Marks
    Brian Tyree Henry / Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles
    Lakeith Stanfield / Darius

    Barry (HBO)
    Darrell Britt-Gibson / Jermaine
    D’Arcy Carden / Natalie
    Andy Carey / Eric
    Anthony Carrigan / NoHo Hank
    Rightor Doyle / Nick
    Glenn Fleshler / Goran Pazar
    Alejandro Furth / Antonio
    Sarah Goldberg / Sally Reed
    Bill Hader / Barry
    Kirby Howell-Baptiste / Sasha
    Paula Newsome / Det. Janice Moss
    John Pirruccello / Det. John Loach
    Stephen Root / Monroe Fuches
    Henry Winkler / Gene Cousineau

    GLOW (Netflix)
    Britt Baron / Justine Biagi
    Shakira Barrera / Yolanda Rivas
    Alison Brie / Ruth Wilder
    Kimmy Gatewood / Stacey Beswick
    Betty Gilpin / Debbie Eagan
    Rebekka Johnson / Dawn Rivecca
    Chris Lowell / Bash Howard
    Sunita Mani / Arthie Premkumar
    Marc Maron / Sam Sylvia
    Kate Nash / Rhonda Richardson
    Wyatt Nash / Phil
    Sydelle Noel / Cherry Bang
    Victor Quinaz / Russell Barroso
    Gaayle Rankin / Sheila the She-Wolf
    Bashir Salahuddin / Keith Bang
    Kia Stevens / Tamme Dawson
    Jackie Tohn / Melanie Rosen
    Ellen Wong / Jenny Chey
    Britney Young / Carmen Wade

    The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
    Jenna Lyng Adams / Darshani
    Alan Arkin / Norman
    Sarah Baker / Mindy Kominsky
    Casey Thomas Brown / Lane
    Michael Douglas / Sandy Kominsky
    Ashleigh LaThrop / Breana
    Emily Osment / Theresa
    Graham Rogers / Jude
    Susan Sullivan / Eileen
    Melissa Tang / Margaret
    Nancy Travis / Lisa

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
    Caroline Aaron / Shirley Maisel
    Alex Borstein / Susie Myerson
    Rachel Brosnahan / Miriam "Midge" Maisel
    Marin Hinkle / Rose Weissman
    Zachary Levi / Benjamin
    Kevin Pollak / Moishe Maisel
    Tony Shalhoub / Abe Weissman
    Brian Tarantina / Jackie
    Michale Zegen / Joel Maisel

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

    Alex Borstein / Susie Myerson
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

    Alison Brie / Ruth Wilder
    Glow (Netflix)

    Rachel Brosnahan / Miriam "Midge" Maisel
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

    Jane Fonda / Grace Hanson
    Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

    Lily Tomlin / Frankie Bergstein
    Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

    Alan Arkin / Norman
    The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

    Michael Dougals / Sandy Kominsky
    The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

    Bill Hader / Barry
    Barry (HBO)

    Tony Shaloub / Abe Weissman
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

    Henry Winkler / Gene Cousineau
    Barry (HBO)

  • Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

    The Americans (FX Networks)
    Anthony Arkin / Stavos
    Scott Cohen  / Glenn Haskard
    Brandon J. Dirden / Dennis Aderholt
    Noah Emmerich / Stan Beeman
    Laurie Holden / Renee
    Margo Martindale / Claudia
    Matthew Rhys / Philip Jennings
    Costa Ronin / Oleg Burov
    Keri Russell / Elizabeth Jennings
    Keidrich Sellati / Henry Jennings
    Miriam Shor / Erica Haskard
    Holly Taylor / Paige Jennings

    Better Call Saul (AMC)
    Jonathan Banks / Mike Ehrmantrau
    Rainer Bock / Werner Ziegler
    Ray Campbell / Tyrus Kitt
    Giancarlo Esposito / Gustavo "Gus" Fring
    Michael Mando / Nacho Varga
    Bob Odenkirk / Jimmy McGill
    Rhea Seehorn / Kim Wexler

    The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
    Alexis Bledel / Ofglen/Emily
    Madeline Brewer / Janine
    Amanda Brugel / Rita
    Ann Dowd / Aunt Lydia
    O-T Fagbenle / Luke
    Joseph Fiennes / Commander Waterford
    Nina Kiri / Alma
    Max Minghella / Nick
    Elisabeth Moss / Offred/June
    Yvonne Strahovski / Serena Joy
    Sydnet Sweenet / Eden
    Bahia Watson / Brianna

    Ozark (Netflix)
    Jason Bateman / Martin "Marty" Byrde
    Lisa Emery / Darlene Snell
    Skylar Gaertner  / Jonah Byrde
    Julia Garner / Ruth Langmore
    Darren Goldstein / Charles Wilkes
    Jason Butler Harnern / Roy Petty
    Carson Holmes / Three
    Sofia Hublitz / Charlotte Byrde
    Laura Linney / Wendy Byrde
    Trevor Long / Cade
    Janet McTeer / Helen Pierce
    Peter Mullan / Jacob Snell
    Jordana Spiro / Rachel
    Charlie Tahan / Wyatt
    Robert Treveiler / Sheriff John Nix
    Harris Yuln / Buddy Dieker

    This Is Us (NBC)
    Eris Baker / Tess Pearson
    Sterling K. Brown / Randall Pearson
    Niles Fitch / Teenage Randall
    Mackenzie Hancsicsak / Young Kate
    Justin Hartley / Kevin Pearson
    Faithe Herman / Annie Pearson
    Jon Huertas / Miguel Rivas
    Melanie Liburd / Zoe
    Chrissy Metz / Kate Pearson
    Mandy Moore / Rebecca Pearson
    Lyric Ross / Deja
    Chris Sullivan / Toby Damon
    Milo Ventimiglia / Jack Pearson
    Susan Kelechi Watson / Beth Pearson
    Hannah Zeile / Teenage Kate

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

    Julia Garner / Ruth Langmore
    Ozark (Netflix)

    Laura Linney / Wendy Byrde
    Ozark (Netflix)

    Elisabeth Moss / Offred/June
    The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

    Sandra Oh / Eve Polastri
    Killing Eve (BBC America)

    Robin Wright / Claire Underwood
    House of Cards (Netflix)

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

    Jason Bateman / Martin "Marty" Byrde
    Ozark (Netflix)

    Sterling K. Brown / Randall Pearson
    This Is Us (NBC)

    Joseph Fiennes / Commander Waterford
    The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

    John Krasinski / Jack Ryan
    Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Prime Video)

    Bob Odenkirk / Jimmy McGill
    Better Call Saul (AMC)

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

    Amy Adams / Camille Preaker
    Sharp Objects (HBO)

    Patricia Arquette / Tilly Mitchell
    Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

    Patricia Clarkson / Adora
    Sharp Objects (HBO)

    Penelope Cruz / Donatella Versace
    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks)

    Emma Stone / Annie Landsberg
    Maniac (Netflix)

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

    Antonio Banderas / Pablo Picasso
    Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

    Darren Criss / Andrew Cunanan
    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks)

    Hugh Grant / Jeremy Thorpe
    A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)

    Anthony Hopkins / Lear
    King Lear (Prime Video)

    Bill Pullman / Det. Harry Ambrose
    The Sinner (USA Network)

  • Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

    Black Panther (WINNER)

    Ant-Man and the Wasp

    Avengers: Infinity War

    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

    Mission: Impossible — Fallout

  • Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

    GLOW (WINNER)

    Marvel's Daredevil

    Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

    The Walking Dead

    Westworld