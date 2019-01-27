SAG Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
The 2019 SAG Awards are being handed out Sunday night in Los Angeles. Keep up with all the latest winners here.
The 2019 SAG Awards are being handed out Sunday night.
The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The stars are turning out for the silver carpet (click here to see why it is silver this year) outside the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles in anticipation of the show.
Megan Mullally is set to host the show. She's only the show's second host ever, following in the heels of Kristen Bell last year.
In advance of the televised ceremony, SAG Awards Ambassador Harry Shum Jr. and Yvonne Strahovski announced the honorees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles during the official preshow.
Also during the show, Alan Alda will receive the Life Achievement Award. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that it's unlikely he'll give a political speech at the SAG Awards. "Unless," he adds, "something happens that night and everybody can't help talk about it."
-
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Star Is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Dave Chappelle / George “Noodles” Stone
Andrew Dice Clay / Lorenzo
Bradley Cooper / Jack
Sam Elliott / Bobby
Rafi Gavron / Rez Gavron
Lady Gaga / Ally
Anthony Ramos / Ramon
Black Panther (Marvel Studios)
Angela Bassett / Ramonda
Chadwick Boseman / T’Challa/Black Panther
Sterling K. Brown / N’Jobu
Winston Duke / M’Baku
Martin Freeman / Everett K. Ross
Danai Gurira / Okoye
Michael B. Jordan / Erik Killmonger
Daniel Kaluuya / W’Kabi
Lupita Nyong'o / Nakia
Andy Serkis / Ulysses Klaue
Forest Whitaker / Zuri
Letitia Wright / Shuri
BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)
Harry Belafonte / Jerome Turner
Adam Driver / Flip Zimmerman
Topher Grace / David Duke
Laura Harrier / Patrice Dumas
Corey Hawkins / Kwame Ture
John David Washington / Ron Stallworth
Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)
Lucy Boynton / Mary Austin
Aidan Gillen / John Reid
Ben Hardy / Roger Taylor
Tom Hollander / Jim Beach
Gwilyn Lee / Brian May
Allen Leech / Paul Prenter
Rami Malek / Freddie Mercury
Joe Mazzello / John Deacon
Mike Myers / Ray Foster
Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Awkwafina / Peik Lin Goh
Gemma Chan / Astrid Young Teo
Henry Golding / Nick Young
Ken Jeong / Wye Mun Goh
Lisa Lu / Ah Ma
Harry Shum, Jr. / Charlie Wu
Constance Wu / Rachel Chu
Michelle Yeoh / Eleanor Young
-
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Emily Blunt / Mary Poppins
Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Glenn Close / Joan Castleman
The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics)
Olivia Colman / Queen Anne
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Lady Gaga / Ally
A Star Is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Melissa McCarthy / Lee Israel
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
-
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale / Dick Cheney
Vice (Annapurna Pictures)
Bradley Cooper / Jack
A Star Is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Rami Malek / Freddie Mercury
Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)
Viggo Mortensen / Tony Lip
Green Book (Universal Pictures)
John David Washington / Ron Stallworth
BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)
-
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams / Lynne Cheney
Vice (Annapurna Pictures)
Emily Blunt / Evelyn Abbott
A Quiet Place (Paramount Pictures)
Margot Robbie / Queen Elizabeth I
Mary Queen of Scots (Focus Features)
Emma Stone / Abigail
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Rachel Weisz / Lady Sarah
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
-
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali / Dr. Donald Shirley
Green Book (Universal Pictures)
Timothee Chalamet / Nic Sheff
Beautiful Boy (Amazon Studios)
Adam Driver / Flip Zimmerman
BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)
Sam Elliott / Bobby
A Star Is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Richard E. Grant / Jack Hock
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
-
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Atlanta (FX Networks)
Khris Davis / Tracy
Donald Glover / Earn Marks
Brian Tyree Henry / Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles
Lakeith Stanfield / Darius
Barry (HBO)
Darrell Britt-Gibson / Jermaine
D’Arcy Carden / Natalie
Andy Carey / Eric
Anthony Carrigan / NoHo Hank
Rightor Doyle / Nick
Glenn Fleshler / Goran Pazar
Alejandro Furth / Antonio
Sarah Goldberg / Sally Reed
Bill Hader / Barry
Kirby Howell-Baptiste / Sasha
Paula Newsome / Det. Janice Moss
John Pirruccello / Det. John Loach
Stephen Root / Monroe Fuches
Henry Winkler / Gene Cousineau
GLOW (Netflix)
Britt Baron / Justine Biagi
Shakira Barrera / Yolanda Rivas
Alison Brie / Ruth Wilder
Kimmy Gatewood / Stacey Beswick
Betty Gilpin / Debbie Eagan
Rebekka Johnson / Dawn Rivecca
Chris Lowell / Bash Howard
Sunita Mani / Arthie Premkumar
Marc Maron / Sam Sylvia
Kate Nash / Rhonda Richardson
Wyatt Nash / Phil
Sydelle Noel / Cherry Bang
Victor Quinaz / Russell Barroso
Gaayle Rankin / Sheila the She-Wolf
Bashir Salahuddin / Keith Bang
Kia Stevens / Tamme Dawson
Jackie Tohn / Melanie Rosen
Ellen Wong / Jenny Chey
Britney Young / Carmen Wade
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Jenna Lyng Adams / Darshani
Alan Arkin / Norman
Sarah Baker / Mindy Kominsky
Casey Thomas Brown / Lane
Michael Douglas / Sandy Kominsky
Ashleigh LaThrop / Breana
Emily Osment / Theresa
Graham Rogers / Jude
Susan Sullivan / Eileen
Melissa Tang / Margaret
Nancy Travis / Lisa
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Caroline Aaron / Shirley Maisel
Alex Borstein / Susie Myerson
Rachel Brosnahan / Miriam "Midge" Maisel
Marin Hinkle / Rose Weissman
Zachary Levi / Benjamin
Kevin Pollak / Moishe Maisel
Tony Shalhoub / Abe Weissman
Brian Tarantina / Jackie
Michale Zegen / Joel Maisel
-
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein / Susie Myerson
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Alison Brie / Ruth Wilder
Glow (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan / Miriam "Midge" Maisel
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Jane Fonda / Grace Hanson
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Lily Tomlin / Frankie Bergstein
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
-
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin / Norman
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Michael Dougals / Sandy Kominsky
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Bill Hader / Barry
Barry (HBO)
Tony Shaloub / Abe Weissman
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Henry Winkler / Gene Cousineau
Barry (HBO)
-
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans (FX Networks)
Anthony Arkin / Stavos
Scott Cohen / Glenn Haskard
Brandon J. Dirden / Dennis Aderholt
Noah Emmerich / Stan Beeman
Laurie Holden / Renee
Margo Martindale / Claudia
Matthew Rhys / Philip Jennings
Costa Ronin / Oleg Burov
Keri Russell / Elizabeth Jennings
Keidrich Sellati / Henry Jennings
Miriam Shor / Erica Haskard
Holly Taylor / Paige Jennings
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Jonathan Banks / Mike Ehrmantrau
Rainer Bock / Werner Ziegler
Ray Campbell / Tyrus Kitt
Giancarlo Esposito / Gustavo "Gus" Fring
Michael Mando / Nacho Varga
Bob Odenkirk / Jimmy McGill
Rhea Seehorn / Kim Wexler
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Alexis Bledel / Ofglen/Emily
Madeline Brewer / Janine
Amanda Brugel / Rita
Ann Dowd / Aunt Lydia
O-T Fagbenle / Luke
Joseph Fiennes / Commander Waterford
Nina Kiri / Alma
Max Minghella / Nick
Elisabeth Moss / Offred/June
Yvonne Strahovski / Serena Joy
Sydnet Sweenet / Eden
Bahia Watson / Brianna
Ozark (Netflix)
Jason Bateman / Martin "Marty" Byrde
Lisa Emery / Darlene Snell
Skylar Gaertner / Jonah Byrde
Julia Garner / Ruth Langmore
Darren Goldstein / Charles Wilkes
Jason Butler Harnern / Roy Petty
Carson Holmes / Three
Sofia Hublitz / Charlotte Byrde
Laura Linney / Wendy Byrde
Trevor Long / Cade
Janet McTeer / Helen Pierce
Peter Mullan / Jacob Snell
Jordana Spiro / Rachel
Charlie Tahan / Wyatt
Robert Treveiler / Sheriff John Nix
Harris Yuln / Buddy Dieker
This Is Us (NBC)
Eris Baker / Tess Pearson
Sterling K. Brown / Randall Pearson
Niles Fitch / Teenage Randall
Mackenzie Hancsicsak / Young Kate
Justin Hartley / Kevin Pearson
Faithe Herman / Annie Pearson
Jon Huertas / Miguel Rivas
Melanie Liburd / Zoe
Chrissy Metz / Kate Pearson
Mandy Moore / Rebecca Pearson
Lyric Ross / Deja
Chris Sullivan / Toby Damon
Milo Ventimiglia / Jack Pearson
Susan Kelechi Watson / Beth Pearson
Hannah Zeile / Teenage Kate
-
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Garner / Ruth Langmore
Ozark (Netflix)
Laura Linney / Wendy Byrde
Ozark (Netflix)
Elisabeth Moss / Offred/June
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Sandra Oh / Eve Polastri
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Robin Wright / Claire Underwood
House of Cards (Netflix)
-
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman / Martin "Marty" Byrde
Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown / Randall Pearson
This Is Us (NBC)
Joseph Fiennes / Commander Waterford
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
John Krasinski / Jack Ryan
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Prime Video)
Bob Odenkirk / Jimmy McGill
Better Call Saul (AMC)
-
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Amy Adams / Camille Preaker
Sharp Objects (HBO)
Patricia Arquette / Tilly Mitchell
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Patricia Clarkson / Adora
Sharp Objects (HBO)
Penelope Cruz / Donatella Versace
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks)
Emma Stone / Annie Landsberg
Maniac (Netflix)
-
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Antonio Banderas / Pablo Picasso
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Darren Criss / Andrew Cunanan
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks)
Hugh Grant / Jeremy Thorpe
A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)
Anthony Hopkins / Lear
King Lear (Prime Video)
Bill Pullman / Det. Harry Ambrose
The Sinner (USA Network)
-
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
-
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series