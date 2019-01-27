SAG Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2019 SAG Awards are being handed out Sunday night.

The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The stars are turning out for the silver carpet (click here to see why it is silver this year) outside the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles in anticipation of the show.

Megan Mullally is set to host the show. She's only the show's second host ever, following in the heels of Kristen Bell last year.

In advance of the televised ceremony, SAG Awards Ambassador Harry Shum Jr. and Yvonne Strahovski announced the honorees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles during the official preshow.

Also during the show, Alan Alda will receive the Life Achievement Award. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that it's unlikely he'll give a political speech at the SAG Awards. "Unless," he adds, "something happens that night and everybody can't help talk about it."

And keep up with all the latest winners below as they are announced live.