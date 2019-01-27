10 Best-Dressed Women at the 2019 SAG Awards 

Softer shades — pink, ice blue and ivory — ruled the 25th Annual SAG Awards carpet in Hollywood. From Emily Blunt’s cherry blossom-inspired crystals to Gemma Chan’s petal pink ruffles and Yara Shahidi’s dusty rose sequins, pink was the "It" hue. "It’s feminine and powerful," Chan’s stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, tells THR.

There were feathers, delicate lace and tulle and bows aplenty too (Emma Stone! Rachel Brosnahan!). But, that’s not to say there wasn’t a strong showing of classic black (often with soft metallic accents) to help balance the romance of it all.