10 Best-Dressed Women at the 2019 SAG Awards
Gemma Chan, Amy Adams and Lady Gaga were among the stars making a pink statement on the red carpet.
Softer shades — pink, ice blue and ivory — ruled the 25th Annual SAG Awards carpet in Hollywood. From Emily Blunt’s cherry blossom-inspired crystals to Gemma Chan’s petal pink ruffles and Yara Shahidi’s dusty rose sequins, pink was the "It" hue. "It’s feminine and powerful," Chan’s stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, tells THR.
There were feathers, delicate lace and tulle and bows aplenty too (Emma Stone! Rachel Brosnahan!). But, that’s not to say there wasn’t a strong showing of classic black (often with soft metallic accents) to help balance the romance of it all.
Gemma Chan
The Crazy Rich Asians star continued her winning streak in show-stopping Oscar de la Renta with 29.59-carat vintage Harry Winston diamond chandelier earrings (circa 1972). "We were inspired by the golden age of Hollywood and the timelessness of actresses like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly," says Chan’s stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray. "The gown was originally going to be black, but we really loved the idea of pink. It’s feminine and powerful."
Emily Blunt
The double nominee and winner — A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns — was glowing in a custom "peony pink" Michael Kors Collection crystal-embroidered ruffle gown with a Jimmy Choo clutch and Forevermark diamonds. "We wanted something dramatic and vintage and because it was all about Mary Poppins, we were thinking of the cherry blossoms and a beautiful pink color," Blunt’s stylist Jessica Paster tells THR. "We went to the paint store to find the perfect shade and Michael Kors translated that into the fabric for Emily’s gown."
Amy Adams
The double nominee (Vice and Sharp Objects) looked tres chic in Celine by Hedi Slimane with Jimmy Choos. Pop of sparkle? A pair of spinel, onyx and diamond drop earrings set in platinum by Cartier High Jewelry.
Margot Robbie
The Mary Queen of Scots nominee donned an embroidered silk crepe dress from Chanel’s Paris-New York Metiers d’Art collection with pearl, yellow sapphire and diamond Chanel Fine Jewelry earrings to match. Robbie’s stylist Kate Young tells THR: "We went to the Chanel store in NYC together and saw that dress and knew!"
Emma Stone
Too cool for tulle: The Favourite nominee eschewed a ballgown in favor of a custom Louis Vuitton embroidered bow blouse and pants with Louis Vuitton Fine Jewelry Collection gems to match.
Lady Gaga
Hot off the runway: The A Star Is Born nominee, styled by Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador, stepped out in an ivory fringed taffeta Dior Haute Couture evening gown from this week’s haute couture shows in Paris. She added a touch of whimsy with Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Collection winged earrings and an 18-karat yellow gold, platinum and diamond choker.
Rachel Weisz
The Favourite nominee looked elegant in black velvet Givenchy Haute Couture with gradient crystals and silver-tinted ostrich feather accents. "We chose this dress before Christmas — it’s so chic and modern and just felt special and right," says Weisz’s stylist Kate Young. Final touch? Cartier emerald, onyx and diamond Panthère earrings and a vintage ring (circa 1941). "The panthers are strong and cool."
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel winner was beautiful in a powder blue lace and tulle Dior Haute Couture bustier dress with Irene Neuwirth diamond and pearl statement bow earrings.
Yara Shahidi
The SAG Awards ambassador chose a playful blush sequin jumpsuit with a tulle plisse overlay by Fendi Couture, accessorized with Cartier jewels and pointy Christian Louboutin pumps. "Last year we did pants and Yara was able to dance all night, so we decided to keep the party going," says Shahidi’s stylist Jason Bolden.
Danai Gurira
The Black Panther winner channeled old Hollywood glamour in Ralph & Russo feathers with classic Bulgari diamonds.