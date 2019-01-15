Hot Watches and Hollywood A-Listers at SIHH in Geneva

Fans of status timepieces will be focused on Geneva this week, as the 29th edition of the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie – forget about that mouthful and just call it SIHH –runs through Thursday.

This gathering of 35 storied watch brands ranges from major players like Cartier, Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Montblanc (all brands under the umbrella of Richemont, which founded this annual event in 1990) to more esoteric, boutique-level watchmakers like Speake-Marin, Voutilainen and HYT.

The four-day event also attracts a healthy contingent of Hollywood A-listers: James Marsden and Rosamund Pike are among the attendees expected at tonight's annual IWC gala, while Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Brühl and Nicholas Hoult will make an appearance at Jaeger-LeCoultre’s exhibit.

Pierce Brosnan, who appears in campaigns for Speake-Marin, was spotted on Saturday afternoon in the lobby of Geneva’s Hotel President Wilson (he wore a piece by Peter Speake-Marin in the 2015 film Survivor; the watchmaker was a consultant on that film, a gig that led to Brosnan becoming the brand’s ambassador).

The first major watch event of the year, SIHH is an ideal yardstick for measuring both the year’s timepiece trends and the overall health and creativity of the Swiss watch industry. (Blue continues to dominate color trends, for example, while yellow gold has been making a comeback among metal choices.) Here’s a preview of notable 2019 pieces soon to arrive in stores:

