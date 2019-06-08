20 Summer Books: 'Sex in the City' Revisit, 'Queer Eye' Memoir and More

It's that special time of the year when suddenly, reading fiction and fantasy takes priority on the agenda. And as summer approaches, everyone is searching for the perfect beachy read, literary vacation getaway or simply a fun story to have on hand while lounging by the swimming pool.

This summer, Margaret Atwood returns to Gilead 15 years after The Handmaid's Tale was released, a popular podcast releases a dual memoir with a title so memorable — Stay Sexy and Don't Get Murdered — that it may come a classic all on its own; Mark Haddon entertains mythology and romance and Candace Bushnell's follow-up to Sex in the City hits bookshelves 20 years after the original was published.

Not all of these selections come out this summer — some are already out, some release in the early fall — but, with strong ties to entertainment and offering escapist pleasures, they are the perfect companions for the warmer months.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of books that readers must keep on their radar this summer.