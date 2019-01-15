Visual Effects Society Awards: 'Avengers: 'Infinity War' Leads Feature Noms; 'Black Panther,' 'Mary Poppins Returns' Snubbed

Disney/Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War earned six Visual Effects Society Award nominations — the most for a feature film — while Disney's best picture hopefuls Black Panther from Marvel and Mary Poppins Returns were snubbed in every category when the 17th annual VES Awards noms were announced Tuesday.

In the top category of outstanding VFX in a photo-real feature, Infinity War was nominated alongside Ready Player One, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Christopher Robin and Welcome to Marwen. Meanwhile, First Man, Damien Chazelle's biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong, was nominated in the category for outstanding supporting VFX in a feature (a film can't be nominated in both the photo-real feature and supporting VFX categories). Nominated alongside First Man in the supporting VFX category are 12 Strong, Bird Box, Bohemian Rhapsody and Outlaw King.

The 10 films shortlisted for an Oscar in VFX are Infinity War (six VES noms); Ready Player One (five VES noms), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (three noms), Solo: A Star Wars Story, (three noms), Welcome to Marwen (three noms), First Man (two noms), Christopher Robin (two noms), Ant-Man and the Wasp (one nom), Black Panther and Mary Poppins Returns.

In six of the last 10 years, the winner of the outstanding VFX in a photo-real feature category (previously called the VFX-driven feature) went on to win the Oscar in VFX. Once, in 2011, the Oscar went to the winner of the VES Award for supporting VFX (Hugo).

Incredibles 2 leads the animated features with five VES nominations, followed by The Grinch, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with four apiece.

In broadcasting, Lost in Space leads with six nominations.

The 17th annual VES Awards will be handed out Feb. 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The complete list of nominees follows.