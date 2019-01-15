Visual Effects Society Awards: 'Avengers: 'Infinity War' Leads Feature Noms; 'Black Panther,' 'Mary Poppins Returns' Snubbed

8:10 AM 1/15/2019

by Carolyn Giardina

Netflix's 'Lost in Space' earns six nominations in the broadcast categories.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Disney/Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War earned six Visual Effects Society Award nominations — the most for a feature film — while Disney's best picture hopefuls Black Panther from Marvel and Mary Poppins Returns were snubbed in every category when the 17th annual VES Awards noms were announced Tuesday.

In the top category of outstanding VFX in a photo-real feature, Infinity War was nominated alongside Ready Player One, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Christopher Robin and Welcome to Marwen. Meanwhile, First Man, Damien Chazelle's biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong, was nominated in the category for outstanding supporting VFX in a feature (a film can't be nominated in both the photo-real feature and supporting VFX categories). Nominated alongside First Man in the supporting VFX category are 12 Strong, Bird BoxBohemian Rhapsody and Outlaw King.

The 10 films shortlisted for an Oscar in VFX are Infinity War (six VES noms); Ready Player One (five VES noms), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (three noms), Solo: A Star Wars Story, (three noms), Welcome to Marwen (three noms)First Man (two noms)Christopher Robin (two noms), Ant-Man and the Wasp (one nom)Black Panther and Mary Poppins Returns. 

In six of the last 10 years, the winner of the outstanding VFX in a photo-real feature category (previously called the VFX-driven feature) went on to win the Oscar in VFX. Once, in 2011, the Oscar went to the winner of the VES Award for supporting VFX (Hugo).

Incredibles 2 leads the animated features with five VES nominations, followed by The Grinch, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with four apiece.

In broadcasting, Lost in Space leads with six nominations.

The 17th annual VES Awards will be handed out Feb. 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The complete list of nominees follows.

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photo-Real Feature

    Courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Avengers: Infinity War

    Daniel DeLeeuw

    Jen Underdahl

    Kelly Port

    Matt Aitken

    Daniel Sudick

     

     

    Christopher Robin

    Chris Lawrence

    Steve Gaub

    Michael Eames

    Glenn Melenhorst

    Chris Corbould

     

    Ready Player One

    Roger Guyett

    Jennifer Meislohn

    David Shirk

    Matthew Butler

    Neil Corbould

     

    Solo: A Star Wars Story

    Rob Bredow

    Erin Dusseault

    Matt Shumway

    Patrick Tubach

    Dominic Tuohy

     

    Welcome to Marwen

    Kevin Baillie

    Sandra Scott

    Seth Hill

    Marc Chu

    James Paradis

  • Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photo-Real Feature

    Courtesy of Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures

    12 Strong

    Roger Nall

    Robert Weaver

    Mike Meinardus

     

    Bird Box

    Marcus Taormina

    David Robinson

    Mark Bakowski

    Sophie Dawes

    Mike Meinardus

     

    Bohemian Rhapsody

    Paul Norris

    Tim Field

    May Leung

    Andrew Simmonds

     

    First Man

    Paul Lambert

    Kevin Elam

    Tristan Myles

    Ian Hunter

    JD Schwalm

     

    Outlaw King

    Alex Bicknell

    Dan Bethell

    Greg O'Connor

    Stefano Pepin

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

    Courtesy of Sony Pictures

    Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

    Pierre Leduc

    Janet Healy

    Bruno Chauffard

    Milo Riccarand

     

    Incredibles 2

    Brad Bird

    John Walker

    Rick Sayre

    Bill Watral

     

    Isle of Dogs

    Mark Waring

    Jeremy Dawson

    Tim Ledbury

    Lev Kolobov

     

    Ralph Breaks the Internet

    Scott Kersavage

    Bradford Simonsen

    Ernest J. Petti

    Cory Loftis

     

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    Joshua Beveridge

    Christian Hejnal

    Danny Dimian

    Bret St. Clair

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photo-Real Episode

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Altered Carbon; "Out of the Past"

    Everett Burrell

    Tony Meagher

    Steve Moncur

    Christine Lemon

    Joel Whist

     

    Krypton; "The Phantom Zone"

    Ian Markiewicz

    Jennifer Wessner

    Niklas Jacobson

    Martin Pelletier

     

    Lost in Space; "Danger, Will Robinson"

    Jabbar Raisani

    Terron Pratt

    Niklas Jacobson

    Joao Sita

     

    The Terror; "Go for Broke"

    Frank Petzold

    Lenka Líkarova

    Viktor Muller

    Pedro Sabrosa

     

    Westworld; "The Passenger"

    Jay Worth

    Elizabeth Castro

    Bruce Branit

    Joe Wehmeyer

    Michael Lantieri

  • Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

    Amazon Studios

    Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan; Pilot

    Erik Henry

    Matt Robken

    Bobo Skipper

    Deak Ferrand

    Pau Costa

     

    The Alienist; The Boy on the Bridge

    Kent Houston

    Wendy Garfinkle

    Steve Murgatroyd

    Drew Jones

    Paul Stephenson

     

    The Deuce; We're All Beasts

    Jim Rider

    Steven Weigle

    John Bair

    Aaron Raff

     

    The First; Near and Far

    Karen Goulekas

    Eddie Bonin

    Roland Langschwert

    Bryan Godwin

    Matthew James Kutcher

     

    The Handmaid's Tale; June

    Brendan Taylor

    Stephen Lebed

    Winston Lee

    Leo Bovell

  • Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

    Courtesy of Marvel Studios

    Avengers: Infinity War; Thanos

    Jan Philip Cramer

    Darren Hendler

    Paul Story

    Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

     

    Christopher Robin; Tigger

    Arslan Elver

    Kayn Garcia

    Laurent Laban

    Mariano Mendiburu

     

    Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom; Indoraptor

    Jance Rubinchik

    Ted Lister

    Yannick Gillain

    Keith Ribbons

     

    Ready Player One; Art3mis

    David Shirk

    Brian Cantwell

    Jung-Seung Hong

    Kim Ooi

     

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

    Courtesy of Google Inc.

    Age of Sail

    John Kahrs

    Kevin Dart

    Cassidy Curtis

    Theresa Latzko

     

    Cycles

    Jeff Gipson

    Nicholas Russell

    Lauren Nicole Brown

    Jorge E. Ruiz Cano

     

    Dr Grordbort's Invaders

    Greg Broadmore

    Mhairead Connor

    Steve Lambert

    Simon Baker

     

    God of War

    Maximilian Vaughn Ancar

    Corey Teblum

    Kevin Huynh

    Paolo Surricchio

     

    Marvel's Spider-Man

    Grant Hollis

    Daniel Wang

    Seth Faske

    Abdul Bezrati

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

    Beyond Good & Evil 2

    Maxime Luere

    Leon Berelle

    Remi Kozyra

    Dominique Boidin

     

    John Lewis; The Boy and the Piano

    Kamen Markov

    Philip Whalley

    Anthony Bloor

    Andy Steele

     

    McDonald's; #ReindeerReady

    Ben Cronin

    Josh King

    Gez Wright

    Suzanne Jandu

     

    U.S. Marine Corps; A Nation's Call

    Steve Drew

    Nick Fraser

    Murray Butler

    Greg White

    Dave Peterson

     

    Volkswagen; Born Confident

    Carsten Keller

    Anandi Peiris

    Dan Sanders

    Fabian Frank

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

    Beautiful Hunan; Flight of the Phoenix

    B. R. Rajeev

    Suhit Saha

    Arish Fyzee

    Unmesh Nimbalkar

     

     

    Childish Gambino's Pharos

    Keith Miller

    Alejandro Crawford

    Thelvin Cabezas

    Jeremy Thompson

     

    DreamWorks Theatre Presents Kung Fu Panda

    Marc Scott

    Doug Cooper

    Michael Losure

    Alex Timchenko

     

    Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

    Andre Montambeault

    Marie-Josee Paradis

    Alyson Lamontagne

    David Bishop Noriega

     

    Pearl Quest

    Eugénie von Tunzelmann

    Liz Oliver

    Ian Spendloff

    Ross Burgess

  • Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

    Courtesy of Pixar/Disney

    Dr. Seuss' The Grinch; The Grinch

    David Galante

    Francois Boudaille

    Olivier Luffin

    Yarrow Cheney

     

    Incredibles 2; Helen Parr

    Michal Makarewicz

    Ben Porter

    Edgar Rodriguez

    Kevin Singleton

     

    Ralph Breaks the Internet; Ralphzilla

    Dong Joo Byun

    Dave K. Komorowski

    Justin Sklar

    Le Joyce Tong

     

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Miles Morales

    Marcos Kang

    Chad Belteau

    Humberto Rosa

    Julie Bernier Gosselin

  • Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Cycles; Rae

    Jose Luis Gomez Diaz

    Edward Everett Robbins III

    Jorge E. Ruiz Cano

    Jose Luis -Weecho- Velasquez

     

    Lost in Space; Humanoid

    Chad Shattuck

    Paul Zeke

    Julia Flanagan

    Andrew McCartney

     

    Nightflyers; All That We Have Found; Eris

    Peter Giliberti

    James Chretien

    Ryan Cromie

    Cesar Dacol Jr.

     

    Spider-Man; Doc Ock

    Brian Wyser

    Henrique Naspolini

    Sophie Brennan

    William Salyers

  • Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

    McDonald's; Bobbi the Reindeer

    Gabriela Ruch Salmeron

    Joe Henson

    Andrew Butler

    Joel Best

     

    Overkill's The Walking Dead; Maya

    Jonas Ekman

    Goran Milic

    Jonas Skoog

    Henrik Eklundh

     

    Peta; Best Friend; Lucky

    Bernd Nalbach

    Emanuel Fuchs

    Sebastian Plank

    Christian Leitner

     

    Volkswagen; Born Confident; Bam

    David Bryan

    Chris Welsby

    Fabian Frank

    Chloe Dawe

  • Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

    Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

    Ant-Man and the Wasp; Journey to the Quantum Realm

    Florian Witzel

    Harsh Mistri

    Yuri Serizawa

    Can Yuksel

     

    Aquaman; Atlantis

    Quentin Marmier

    Aaron Barr

    Jeffrey De Guzman

    Ziad Shureih

     

    Ready Player One; The Shining, Overlook Hotel

    Mert Yamak

    Stanley Wong

    Joana Garrido

    Daniel Gagiu

     

    Solo: A Star Wars Story; Vandor Planet

    Julian Foddy

    Christoph Ammann

    Clement Gerard

    Pontus Albrecht

  • Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

    Courtesy of Illumination and Universal Pictures

    Dr. Seuss' The Grinch; Whoville

    Loic Rastout

    Ludovic Ramiere

    Henri Deruer

    Nicolas Brack

     

    Incredibles 2; Parr House

    Christopher M. Burrows

    Philip Metschan

    Michael Rutter

    Joshua West

     

    Ralph Breaks the Internet; Social Media District

    Benjamin Min Huang

    Jon Kim Krummel II

    Gina Warr Lawes

    Matthias Lechner

     

    Spider-Man; Into the Spider-Verse; Graphic New York City

    Terry Park

    Bret St. Clair

    Kimberly Liptrap

    Dave Morehead

  • Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project

    Take Five/Hulu

    Cycles; The House

    Michael R.W. Anderson

    Jeff Gipson

    Jose Luis Gomez Diaz

    Edward Everett Robbins III

     

    Lost in Space; Pilot; Impact Area

    Philip Engström

    Kenny Vähäkari

    Jason Martin

    Martin Bergquist

     

    The Deuce; 42nd St

    John Bair

    Vance Miller

    Jose Marin

    Steve Sullivan

     

    The Handmaid's Tale; June; Fenway Park

    Patrick Zentis

    Kevin McGeagh

    Leo Bovell

    Zachary Dembinski

     

    The Man in the High Castle; Reichsmarschall Ceremony

    Casi Blume

    Michael Eng

    Ben McDougal

    Sean Myers

  • Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

    Aquaman; Third Act Battle

    Claus Pedersen

    Mohammad Rastkar

    Cedric Lo

    Ryan McCoy

     

     

    Echo; Time Displacement

    Victor Perez

    Tomas Tjernberg

    Tomas Wall

    Marcus Dineen

     

    Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom; Gyrosphere Escape

    Pawl Fulker

    Matt Perrin

    Oscar Faura

    David Vickery

     

    Ready Player One; New York Race

    Daniele Bigi

    Edmund Kolloen

    Mathieu Vig

    Jean-Baptiste Noyau

     

    Welcome to Marwen; Town of Marwen

    C. Kim Miles

    Matthew Ward

    Ryan Beagan

    Marc Chu

     

  • Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

    Courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Avengers: Infinity War; Nidavellir Forge Megastructure

    Chad Roen

    Ryan Rogers

    Jeff Tetzlaff

    Ming Pan

     

    Incredibles 2; Underminer Vehicle

    Neil Blevins

    Philip Metschan

    Kevin Singleton

     

    Mortal Engines; London

    Matthew Sandoval

    James Ogle

    Nick Keller

    Sam Tack

     

    Ready Player One; DeLorean DMC-12

    Giuseppe Laterza

    Kim Lindqvist

    Mauro Giacomazzo

    William Gallyot

     

    Solo: A Star Wars Story; Millennium Falcon

    Masa Narita

    Steve Walton

    David Meny

    James Clyne

  • Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

    Courtesy of Warner Bros.

    Avengers: Infinity War; Titan

    Gerardo Aguilera

    Ashraf Ghoniem

    Vasilis Pazionis

    Hartwell Durfor

     

    Avengers: Infinity War; Wakanda

    Florian Witzel

    Adam Lee

    Miguel Perez Senent

    Francisco Rodriguez

     

    Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

    Dominik Kirouac

    Chloe Ostiguy

    Christian Gaumond

     

    Venom

    Aharon Bourland

    Jordan Walsh

    Aleksandar Chalyovski

    Federico Frassinelli

  • Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

    Courtesy of Disney

    Dr. Seuss' The Grinch; Snow, Clouds and Smoke

    Eric Carme

    Nicolas Brice

    Milo Riccarand

     

    Incredibles 2

    Paul Kanyuk

    Tiffany Erickson Klohn

    Vincent Serritella

    Matthew Kiyoshi Wong

     

    Ralph Breaks the Internet; Virus Infection & Destruction

    Paul Carman

    Henrik Fält

    Christopher Hendryx

    David Hutchins

     

    Smallfoot

    Henrik Karlsson

    Theo Vandernoot

    Martin Furness

    Dmitriy Kolesnik

     

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    Ian Farnsworth

    Pav Grochola

    Simon Corbaux

    Brian D. Casper

     

  • Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

    Courtesy of DNEG TV

    Altered Carbon

    Philipp Kratzer

    Daniel Fernandez

    Xavier Lestourneaud

    Andrea Rosa

     

    Lost in Space; Jupiter is Falling

    Denys Shchukin

    Heribert Raab

    Michael Billette

    Jaclyn Stauber

     

    Lost in Space; The Get Away

    Juri Bryan

    Will Elsdale

    Hugo Medda

    Maxime Marline

     

    The Man in the High Castle; Statue of Liberty Destruction

    Saber Jlassi

    Igor Zanic

    Nick Chamberlain

    Chris Parks

  • Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

    Courtesy of Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. and Legendary Pictures Productions

    Avengers: Infinity War; Titan

    Sabine Laimer

    Tim Walker

    Tobias Wiesner

    Massimo Pasquetti

     

    First Man

    Joel Delle-Vergin

    Peter Farkas

    Miles Lauridsen

    Francesco Dell'Anna

     

    Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

    John Galloway

    Enrik Pavdeja

    David Nolan

    Juan Espigares Enriquez

     

    Welcome to Marwen

    Woei Lee

    Saul Galbiati

    Max Besner

    Thai-Son Doan

     

  • Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Altered Carbon

    Jean-François Leroux

    Reece Sanders

    Stephen Bennett

    Laraib Atta

     

    Handmaids Tale; June

    Winston Lee

    Gwen Zhang

    Xi Luo

    Kevin Quatman

     

    Lost in Space; Impact; Crash Site Rescue

    David Wahlberg

    Douglas Roshamn

    Sofie Ljunggren

    Fredrik Lönn

     

    Silicon Valley; Artificial Emotional Intelligence; Fiona

    Tim Carras

    Michael Eng

    Shiying Li

    Bill Parker

  • Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

    Apple; Unlock

    Morten Vinther

    Michael Gregory

    Gustavo Bellon

    Rodrigo Jimenez

     

    Apple; Welcome Home

    Michael Ralla

    Steve Drew

    Alejandro Villabon

    Peter Timberlake

     

    Genesis; G90 Facelift

    Neil Alford

    Jose Caballero

    Joseph Dymond

    Greg Spencer

     

    John Lewis; The Boy and the Piano

    Kamen Markov

    Pratyush Paruchuri

    Kalle Kohlstrom

    Daniel Benjamin

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

    Chocolate Man

    David Bellenbaum

    Aleksandra Todorovic

    Jörg Schmidt

    Martin Boué

     

     

    Proxima-b

    Denis Krez

    Tina Vest

    Elias Kremer

    Lukas Löffler

     

    Ratatoskr

    Meike Müller

    Lena-Carolin Lohfink

    Anno Schachner

    Lisa Schachner

     

    Terra Nova

    Thomas Battistetti

    Mélanie Geley

    Mickael Le Mezo

    Guillaume Hoarau

     