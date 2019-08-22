VMAs 2019: Watch Nominated Music Videos From Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and More

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead the 2019 Video Music Awards nominations with 10 mentions each, including video of the year, song of the year and best pop. Billie Eilish earned nine VMA nominations, while Lil Nas X nabbed eight.

Halsey earned six nominations, Shawn Mendes picked up five, and Camila Cabello, Cardi B, J Balvin, The Jonas Brothers and BTS each scored four.

Drake, Anderson.Paak, FKA twigs, H.E.R., LSD, Rosalia and Solange earned three noms each. Other notable videos include Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow," "a lot" from 21 Savage and J. Cole and "I Don't Care" from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

Watch all their nominated videos below.