VMAs 2019: Watch Nominated Music Videos From Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and More
Grande and Swift lead the VMA nominations with 10 each; the trophies will be handed out Monday night in New Jersey in a telecast airing live on MTV.
Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead the 2019 Video Music Awards nominations with 10 mentions each, including video of the year, song of the year and best pop. Billie Eilish earned nine VMA nominations, while Lil Nas X nabbed eight.
Halsey earned six nominations, Shawn Mendes picked up five, and Camila Cabello, Cardi B, J Balvin, The Jonas Brothers and BTS each scored four.
Drake, Anderson.Paak, FKA twigs, H.E.R., LSD, Rosalia and Solange earned three noms each. Other notable videos include Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow," "a lot" from 21 Savage and J. Cole and "I Don't Care" from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.
Watch all their nominated videos below.
-
"thank u, next," "7 Rings"
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is nominated for artist of the year, along with three of her videos and a feature on 2 Chainz's "Rule the World." Her hit single "thank u, next" earned nominations for video of the year, song of the year, best pop, best direction (Hannah Lux Davis) and best cinematography (Christopher Probst).
"7 Rings" is nominated for best art direction (John Richoux) and best editing (Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh).
"God Is a Woman" is nominated for best visual effects (Fabrice Lagayette, FKristina Prilukova, Rebecca Rice).
2 Chainz's "Rule the World" featuring Grande is nominated for best hip-hop.
-
"You Need to Calm Down," "ME!"
Taylor Swift
Swift's latest hit singles, "You Need to Calm Down" and "ME!," both earned multiple nominations at this year's VMAs. The singer's LGBTQ anthem is nominated for video of the year, song of the year, best pop, video for good, best direction (Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift), best art direction (Brittany Porter) and best editing (Jarrett Fijal).
"ME!," featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco is nominated for best collaboration, best cinematography (Starr Whitesides) and best visual effects (Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton).
Urie's band Panic! At The Disco also earned a best rock nomination for "High Hopes."
-
"Bad Guy"
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish is nominated for artist of the year, best new artist and push artist of the year and has three videos nominated at this year's VMAs. Her hit single "Bad Guy" picked up nominations for best pop, best direction (Dave Meyers) and best editing (Billie Eilish).
"When the party's over" is nominated for best visual effects (Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo).
"Hostage" is nominated for best cinematography (Pau Castejon).
-
"Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road (Remix)," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, is nominated for video of the year, song of the year, best collaboration, best hip hop, best directing (Calmatic) and best editing (Calmatic).
-
"Boy With Luv"
BTS ft. Halsey
BTS's "Boy With Love" featuring Halsey is nominated for best collaboration, best K-Pop, best art direction by JinSil Park and BoNa Kim (MU:E) and best choreography (Rie Hata).
Halsey earned additional nominations for artist of the year and video for good for "Nightmare."
-
"Señorita"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Mendes picked up a nomination for artist of the year, and his video with Camila Cabello, "Señorita," earned nominations for best collaboration, best art direction (Tatiana Van Sauter), best choreography (Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv) and best cinematography (Scott Cunningham).
-
"Sucker"
Jonas Brothers
"Sucker" from Jonas Brothers — starring the group's wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas — earned three nominations for video of the year, song of the year and best pop. The group is also nominated for artist of the year.
-
"Please Me," "Money"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, Cardi B
Cardi B earned her artist of the year nomination with noms for "Please Me" with Bruno Mars for best pop and "Money" for best hip-hop.
Cardi is also featured on DJ Snake's DJ "Taki Taki" (best Latin) along with Selena Gomez and Ozuna.
-
"In My Feelings"
Drake
Drake's "In My Feelings" is nominated for song of the year.
Drake also earned nominations for his features on Travis Scott's "SICKO MODE" for best hip-hop and for Bad Bunny's "MIA" (best Latin).
-
"Tints," "Make It Better"
Anderson.Paak feat. Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak feat. Smokey Robinson
Anderson.Paak's "Tints," featuring Kendrick Lamar, earned two nominations for best editing (Elias Talbot) and best cinematography (Elias Talbot).
Anderson.Paak's "Make It Better" (featuring Smokey Robinson) is nominated for best R&B.
-
"Cellophane"
FKA twigs
FKA twigs' "Cellophane" is nominated for best directing (Andrew Thomas Huang), best choreography (Kelly Yvonne) and best visual effects (Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti).
-
"Could've Been"
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller
H.E.R.'s "Could've Been" is nominated for best R&B, while H.E.R. also picked up nominations for best new artist and push artist of the year.
-
"No New Friends"
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo
LSD's "No New Friends" is nominated for best directing (Dano Cerny), best visual effects (Ethan Chancer) and best choreography by Ryan Heffington, led by Sia's veteran music video star Maddie Ziegler.
-
"Con Altura"
Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho
Rosalía's "Con Altura" is nominated for best Latin and best choreography (Charm La'Donna). Rosalía is also nominated for best new artist.
J Balvin is also a part of two additional nominated videos, "I Can't Get Enough" by Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin, and "Say My Name" by David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin.
"I Can't Get Enough" is nominated for best Latin.
"Say My Name" is nominated for best dance.
-
"Almeda"
Solange
Solange's "Almeda" is nominated for best choreography (Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles), best editing (Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor) and best cinematography (Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton).
-
"Shallow"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar-winning hit from A Star Is Born is nominated for song of the year and best collaboration.
-
"I Don't Care"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber scored a nomination for best collaboration for their video for "I Don't Care."
-
"a lot"
21 Savage ft. J. Cole
21 Savage's "a lot," featuring J. Cole is nominated for video of the year and best hip-hop.