WGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

3:22 PM 2/17/2019

by Kimberly Nordyke and Allison Crist

The awards are being handed out Sunday night in simultaneous ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York.

The Writers Guild of America is handing out its awards on Sunday night.

The WGA East is holding its ceremony at the Edison Ballroom in New York, with Roy Wood Jr. serving as host, while the WGA West is having its own ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with Chelsea Peretti hosting.

Several special awards will be handed out at both ceremonies. In Los Angeles, Adam McKay will receive the Paul Selvin Award, French filmmaker Agnès Varda will receive the Jean Renoir Award for International Screenwriting Achievement, Jenji Kohan will receive the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement, and veteran comedy screenwriting partners Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel will receive the Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement.

In New York, Tom Fontana will be presented with the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement, Franklin Leonard will be honored with the Evelyn F. Burkey Award for "bringing honor and dignity to writers," and Randall Jansta will accept the Richard B. Jablow Award for devoted service to the guild.

The Hollywood Reporter will be updating the list of winners below as they are announced Sunday night. Keep checking back for the latest, and click here for more on the WGA Awards.

  • Original Screenplay

    Eighth Grade
    Written by Bo Burnham
    A24
     
    Green Book
    Written by Nick Vallelonga & Brian Currie & Peter Farrelly
    Universal Pictures
     
    A Quiet Place
    Screenplay by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck and John Krasinski, Story by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck
    Paramount Pictures
     
    Roma
    Written by Alfonso Cuarón
    Netflix
     
    Vice
    Written by Adam McKay
    Annapurna Pictures

  • Adapted Screenplay

    Blackkklansman
    Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, Based on the book by Ron Stallworth
    Focus Features
     
    Black Panther
    Written by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
     
    Can You Ever Forgive Me?
    Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Based on the book by Lee Israel
    Fox Searchlight
     
    If Beale Street Could Talk
    Screenplay by Barry Jenkins, Based on the novel by James Baldwin
    Annapurna Pictures
     
    A Star Is Born
    Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters, Based on the 1954 screenplay by Moss Hart and the 1976 screenplay by John Gregory Dunne & Joan Didion and Frank Pierson, Based on a story by William Wellman and Robert Carson
    Warner Bros.

  • Documentary Screenplay

    Bathtubs Over Broadway
    Written by Ozzy Inguanzo & Dava Whisenant
    Focus Features
     
    Fahrenheit 11/9
    Written by Michael Moore
    Briarcliff Entertainment
     
    Generation Wealth
    Written by Lauren Greenfield; Amazon Studios
     
    In Search of Greatness
    Written by Gabe Polsky; Art of Sport

  • Drama Series

    The Americans
    Written by Peter Ackerman, Hilary Bettis, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Sarah Nolen, Stephen Schiff, Justin Weinberger, Joe Weisberg, Tracey Scott Wilson
    FX Networks

    Better Call Saul
    Written by Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Gennifer Hutchison, Heather Marion, Bob Odenkirk, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock
    AMC

    The Crown
    Written by Tom Edge, Amy Jenkins, Peter Morgan
    Netflix

    The Handmaid’s Tale
    Written by Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, John Herrera, Lynn Renee Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman
    Hulu

    Succession
    Written by Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Anna Jordan, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Daniel Zelman
    HBO

  • Comedy Series

    Atlanta
    Written by Ibra Ake, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Taofik Kolade, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms
    FX Networks

    Barry
    Written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Liz Sarnoff, Ben Smith, Sarah Solemani
    HBO

    GLOW
    Written by Liz Flahive, Tara Herrmann, Nick Jones, Jenji Kohan, Carly Mensch, Marquita Robinson, Kim Rosenstock, Sascha Rothchild, Rachel Shukert
    Netflix

    The Good Place
    Written by Megan Amram, Christopher Encell, Kate Gersten, Cord Jefferson, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Kassia Miller, Dylan Morgan, Matt Murray, Rae Sanni, Daniel Schofield, Michael Schur, Josh Siegal, Jen Statsky, Tyler Staessle
    NBC

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Written by Kate Fodor, Noah Gardenswartz, Jen Kirkman, Sheila Lawrence, Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman Palladino
    Prime Video

  • New Series

    Barry
    Written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Liz Sarnoff, Ben Smith, Sarah Solemani
    HBO

    The Haunting of Hill House
    Written by Meredith Averill, Charise Castro Smith, Mike Flanagan, Jeff Howard, Rebecca Leigh Klingel, Scott Kosar, Liz Phang
    Netflix

    Homecoming
    Written by Micah Bloomberg, Cami Delavigne, Eli Horowitz, Shannon Houston, Eric Simonson, David Wiener
    Prime Video

    Pose
    Written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Todd Kubrak, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy, Our Lady J
    FX Networks

    Succession
    Written by Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Anna Jordan, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Daniel Zelman
    HBO

  • Longform - Original

    Castle Rock
    Writers: Marc Bernardin, Scott Brown, Lila Byock, Mark Lafferty, Sam Shaw, Dustin Thomason, Gina Welch, Vinnie Wilhelm
    Hulu

    My Dinner With Herve
    Teleplay by Sacha Gervasi, Story by Sacha Gervasi & Sean Macaulay
    HBO

    Paterno
    Written by Debora Cahn and John C. Richards
    HBO

  • Longform - Adapted

    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    Writers: Maggie Cohn, Tom Rob Smith, Based on the book Vulgar Favors by Maureen Orth
    FX Networks

    The Looming Tower
    Writers: Bash Doran, Dan Futterman, Alex Gibney, Shannon Houston, Adam Rapp, Ali Selim, Lawrence Wright, Based on the book The Looming Tower by Lawrence Wright
    Hulu

    Maniac
    Writers: Nick Cuse, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Amelia Gray, Danielle Henderson, Mauricio Katz, Patrick Somerville, Caroline Williams, Based on the Norwegian television series Maniac by Espen PA Lervaag, Håakon Bast Mossige, Kjetil Indregard and Ole Marius Araldsen
    Netflix

    Sharp Objects
    Writers: Ariella Blejer, Scott Brown, Vince Calandra, Gillian Flynn, Dawn Kamoche, Alex Metcalf, Marti Noxon, Based upon the book written by Gillian Flynn
    HBO

  • Shortform New Media - Original

    After Forever
    Written by Michael Slade & Kevin Spirtas
    Vimeo.com

    Class of Lies
    Written by Tessa Leigh Williams
    Snapchat

    Love Daily
    Written by: Lauren Ciaravalli, Andrew Eisen, Aaron Eisenberg, Will Eisenberg, Alexis Jacknow, Nathaniel Katzman, Yulin Kuang, Nathan Larkin-Connolly, Alexis Roblan, Bennet D. Silverman, Ryan Wood
    Go90.com

    West 40s
    Written by Mark Sam Rosenthal & Brian Sloan
    West40s.com

  • Shortform New Media - Adapted

    The Walking Dead: Red Machete
    Written by Nick Bernardone
    AMC.com

  • Animation

    'The Simpsons'
    "Bart’s Not Dead" (The Simpsons) (WINNER)
    Written by Stephanie Gillis
    Fox

    "Boywatch" (Bob’s Burgers)
    Written by Rich Rinaldi
    Fox

    "Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now" (Bob’s Burgers)
    Written by Lizzie Molyneux & Wendy Molyneux
    Fox

    "Krusty the Clown" (The Simpsons)
    Written by Ryan Koh
    Fox

    "Mo Mommy Mo Problems" (Bob’s Burgers)
    Written by Steven Davis
    Fox

    "Send in Stewie, Please" (Family Guy)
    Written by Gary Janetti
    Fox

  • Episodic Drama

    Claire Danes in 'Homeland'
    "Paean to the People" (Homeland) (WINNER)
    Written by Alex Gansa
    Showtime

    "Camelot" (Narcos: Mexico)
    Written by Eric Newman & Clayton Trussell
    Netflix

    "The Car" (This Is Us)
    Written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger
    NBC

    "Episode 407" (The Affair)
    Teleplay by Lydia Diamond and Sarah Sutherland
    Story by Jaquen Tee Castellanos and Sarah Sutherland
    Showtime

    "First Blood" (The Handmaid’s Tale)
    Written by Eric Tuchman
    Hulu

    "The Precious Blood of Jesus" (Ozark)
    Written by David Manson
    Netflix

  • Episodic Comedy

    'Barry'
    "Chapter One: Make Your Mark" (Barry) (WINNER)
    Written by Alec Berg & Bill Hader
    HBO

    "Another Place" (Forever)
    Teleplay by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard
    Story by Aniz Adam Ansari
    Prime Video

    "Halibut!" (Santa Clarita Diet)
    Written by Victor Fresco
    Netflix

    "Kimmy and the Beest!" (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
    Written by Robert Carlock
    Netflix

    "Pilot" (The Kids Are Alright)
    Written by Tim Doyle
    ABC

    "Who Knows Better Than I" (Orange Is the New Black)
    Written by Jenji Kohan
    Netflix

  • Comedy/Variety Talk Series

    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
    Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Samantha Bee, Ashley Nicole Black, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn, Nicole Silverberg, Melinda Taub
    TBS

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
    Writers: Tim Carvell, Raquel D’Apice, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Jeff Maurer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Brian Parise, Owen Parsons, Ben Silva, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss, Seena Vali, Juli Weiner
    HBO

    Late Night With Seth Meyers
    Supervising Writers: Sal Gentile, Seth Reiss; Writers: Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Amber Ruffin, Mike Shoemaker
    NBC Universal

    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
    Head Writers: Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi; Writers: Emmy Blotnick, Michael Brumm, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Cullen Crawford, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Greg Iwinski, Barry Julien, Daniel Kibblesmith, Matt Lappin, Michael Pielocik, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux
    CBS

  • Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

    At Home With Amy Sedaris
    Writers: Cindy Caponera, Paul Dinello, Jodi Lennon, Meredith Scardino, Amy Sedaris
    truTV

    I Love You, America
    Head Writer: Dave Ferguson; Writers: Glenn Boozan, Leann Bowen, Raj Desai, Kyle Dunnigan, John Haskell, Tim Kalpakis, Opeyemi Olagbaju, Gavin Purcell, Diona Reasonover, Jocelyn Richard, Christopher J. Romano, Sarah Silverman, Beth Stelling, Dan Sterling, Nick Wiger
    Hulu

    Nathan for You
    Writers: Leo Allen, Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Michael Koman, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola
    Comedy Central

    Portlandia
    Writers: Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein, Jonathan Krisel, Karey Dornetto, Megan Neuringer, Phoebe Robinson, Graham Wagner
    IFC

    Saturday Night Live
    Head Writers: Michael Che, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker; Supervising Writers: Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell; Writers: James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Megan Callahan, Steven Castillo, Andrew Dismukes, Anna Drezen, Claire Friedman, Alison Gates, Steve Higgins, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Nick Kocher, Michael Koman, Alan Linic, Eli Coyote Mandel, Erik Marino, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, Nimesh Patel, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Simon Rich, Gary Richardson, Marika Sawyer, Pete Schultz, Mitch Silpa, Will Stephen, Julio Torres, Bowen Yang
    NBC Universal

  • Comedy/Variety Specials

    2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish
    Written by Will Ferrell, Jake Fogelnest, Andrew Steele
    Prime Video

    Drew Michael Stand-Up Special
    Written by Drew Michael
    HBO

    The Fake News With Ted Nelms
    Written by John Aboud, Andrew Blitz, Michael Colton, Ed Helms, Elliott Kalan, Joseph Randazzo, Sara Schaefer
    Comedy Central

    The Oscars 2018
    Written by Dave Boone, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks; Special Material Written by Megan Amram, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Gonzalo Cordova, Adam Carolla, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Sal Iacono, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Bess Kalb, Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney, Danny Ricker, Joe Strazzullo
    ABC

  • Quiz and Audience Participation

    Chris Harrison on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'
    Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (WINNER)
    Head Writer: Stephen A. Melcher, Jr.; Writers: Kyle Beakley, Tom Cohen, Patricia A. Cotter, Ryan Hopak, Gary Lucy, James Rowley, Ann Slichter, Dylan Snowden
    Disney/ABC Syndication

    Hollywood Game Night
    Head Writers: Ann Slichter, Grant Taylor; Writers: Michael Agbabian, Alexandra Kokesh, Dwight D. Smith
    NBC

    Jeopardy!
    Written by Matthew Caruso, John Duarte, Harry Friedman, Mark Gaberman, Deborah Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Steve D. Tamerius, Billy Wisse
    ABC

    Paid Off With Michael Torpey
    Head Writer: Ethan Berlin; Writers: John Chaneski, Rosemarie DiSalvo, Leigh Hampton, Katie Hartman, Amanda Melson, Larry Owens, Jennie Sutton, Michael Torpey, Jeremy Weiner
    truTV

  • Daytime Drama

    'General Hospital'
    General Hospital (WINNER)
    Head Writers: Shelly Altman, Christopher Van Etten; Writers: Barbara Bloom, Anna Theresa Cascio, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Daniel James O'Connor, Donny Sheldon, Scott Sickles
    ABC

    Days of Our Lives
    Head Writer: Ron Carlivati; Writers: Sheri Anderson, Lorraine Broderick, David Cherrill, Joanna Cohen, Lisa Connor, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, Cydney Kelley, David Kreizman, David A. Levinson, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine Schock, Elizabeth Snyder, Tyler Topits
    NBC

  • Children's Episodic and Specials

    "Carnivorous Carnival: Part One" (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
    Teleplay by Joe Tracz
    Netflix

    "The Ersatz Elevator: Part One" (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
    Teleplay by Daniel Handler
    Netflix

    "For the Last Time" (Andi Mack)
    Written by Jonathan S. Hurwitz
    Disney Channel

    "Picture Day" (Alexa & Katie)
    Written by Ray Lancon
    Netflix

    "Warehouse Towel Fight" fka "Emil Strikes Back" (Prince of Peoria)
    Written by Marty Donovan
    Netflix

  • Documentary Script - Current Events

    "Black Hole Apocalypse" (Nova)
    Written by Rushmore DeNooyer
    PBS

    "Blackout in Puerto Rico" (Frontline)
    Written by Rick Young
    PBS

    "The Gang Crackdown" (Frontline)
    Written by Marcela Gaviria
    PBS

    "Trump's Takeover" (Frontline)
    Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser
    PBS

  • Documentary Script - Other Than Current Events

    "Bitter Rivals: Iran and Saudi Arabia - Part 1" (Frontline)
    Written by David Fanning & Linda Hirsch & Martin Smith
    PBS

    "The Circus, Part One" (American Experience)
    Written by Sharon Grimberg
    PBS

    "The Eugenics Crusade" (American Experience)
    Written by Michelle Ferrari
    PBS

    "Into the Amazon" (American Experience)
    Written by John Maggio
    PBS

     

  • News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report

    "Catastrophe" (60 Minutes)
    Written by Scott Pelley, Katie Kerbstat, Nicole Young
    CBS News

    "Las Vegas Massacre" (CBS Evening News With Anthony Mason)
    Written by Jerry Cipriano and Joe Clines
    CBS News

    "The Spotted Pig" (60 Minutes)
    Written by Anderson Cooper and Oriana Zill de Granados
    CBS News

  • News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary

    "100,000 Women" (60 Minutes)
    Written by Scott Pelley and Oriana Zill de Granados
    CBS News

    "On Broadway: Rodgers and Hammerstein" (CBS Sunday Morning)
    Written by Mo Rocca and Kay M. Lim
    CBS News

    "War Crime" (60 Minutes)
    Written by Scott Pelley, Katie Kerbstat, Nicole Young
    CBS News

    "Wounds of War" (60 Minutes)
    Written by Scott Pelley, Katie Kerbstat, Nicole Young
    CBS News

  • Digital News

    "D.C.'s Biggest Homeless Shelter Is About to Close. Will Amazon Take Its Place?"
    Written by Emma Roller
    Splinter

    "How to Not Die in America"
    Written by Molly Osberg
    Splinter

    "Inside the Culture of Sexism at Riot Games"
    Written by Cecilia D'Anastasio
    Kotaku.com

  • Radio/Audio Documentary

    "2017 Year in Review"
    Written by Gail Lee
    CBS News Radio

    "RFK: 50 Years After Shots Rang Out at the Ambassador Hotel"
    Written by Andrew Evans
    ABC News Radio

  • Radio/Audio News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

    "5pm CBS News Radio Glor Newscast"
    Written by James Hutton
    CBS News Radio

    "ABC News 6p Hourly 9-27-2018"
    Written by Stephanie Pawlowski
    ABC News Radio

    "Remembering The Good, The Bad and the Brilliant"
    Written by Gail Lee
    CBS News Radio

    "World News This Week 9-21-2018"
    Written by Joan B. Harris
    ABC News Radio

  • Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary

    "John McCain: A Life of Service"
    Written by Gail Lee
    CBS News Radio

    "A Tribute to Le Grand Orange"
    Written by Thomas A. Sabella
    CBS Radio News

  • On-Air Promotion (Radio or Television)

    "FBI 2018 Promo Reel"
    Written by Ralph Buado
    CBS

    "Tribute to Star Trek for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys"
    Written by Sean Brogan
    CBS

    "Westworld: Season 2 Promo (Super Bowl Spot)"
    Written by Jonathan Nolan
    HBO

  • Videogame Writing

    Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
    Associate Narrative Directors Matthew Zagurak, Joel Janisse, James Richard Mittag; Narrative Director Melissa MacCoubrey; Story by Jonathan Dumont, Melissa MacCoubrey, Hugo Giard; Scriptwriters Madeleine Hart, Betty Robertson, Jesse Scoble, Diana Sherman, Kelly Bender, Jojo Chia, Ian Fun, Zachary M. Parris, Ken Williamson, Daniel Bingham, Jordan Lemos, Simon Mackenzie, Katelyn MacMullin, Susan Patrick, Alissa Ralph, Stephen Rhodes; Team Lead Writer Sam Gill; AI Writers Jonathan Flieger, Kimberly Ann Sparks
    Ubisoft Quebec
     
    Batman: The Enemy Within
    Episode 5-Same Stitch
    Lead Writer James Windeler; Written by Meghan Thornton, Ross Beeley, Lauren Mee; Story by Meghan Thornton, Michael Kirkbride
    Telltale Games
     
    God of War
    Written by Matt Sophos, Richard Zangrande Gaubert, Cory Barlog; Story and Narrative Design Lead Matt Sophos; Story and Narrative Design Richard Zangrande Gaubert; Narrative Design Orion Walker, Adam Dolin
    Sony Interactive Entertainment
     
    Marvel’s Spider-Man
    Story Lead Jon Paquette; Writers Benjamin Arfmann, Kelsey Beachum; Co-Written by Christos Gage; Additional Story Contributions by Dan Slott
    Insomniac Games & Sony Interactive Entertainment
     
    Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
    Narrative Designers Alex Scokel, Eric Fenstermaker, Kate Dollarhyde, Megan Starks, Olivia Veras, Paul Kirsch; Additional Writing Tony Evans, John Schmautz, Casey Hollingshead, Nitai Poddar; Narrative Design Leads Carrie Patel, Josh Sawyer
    Obsidian Entertainment