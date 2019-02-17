WGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
The awards are being handed out Sunday night in simultaneous ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York.
The Writers Guild of America is handing out its awards on Sunday night.
The WGA East is holding its ceremony at the Edison Ballroom in New York, with Roy Wood Jr. serving as host, while the WGA West is having its own ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with Chelsea Peretti hosting.
Several special awards will be handed out at both ceremonies. In Los Angeles, Adam McKay will receive the Paul Selvin Award, French filmmaker Agnès Varda will receive the Jean Renoir Award for International Screenwriting Achievement, Jenji Kohan will receive the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement, and veteran comedy screenwriting partners Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel will receive the Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement.
In New York, Tom Fontana will be presented with the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement, Franklin Leonard will be honored with the Evelyn F. Burkey Award for "bringing honor and dignity to writers," and Randall Jansta will accept the Richard B. Jablow Award for devoted service to the guild.
The Hollywood Reporter will be updating the list of winners below as they are announced Sunday night.
Original Screenplay
Eighth Grade
Written by Bo Burnham
A24
Green Book
Written by Nick Vallelonga & Brian Currie & Peter Farrelly
Universal Pictures
A Quiet Place
Screenplay by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck and John Krasinski, Story by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck
Paramount Pictures
Roma
Written by Alfonso Cuarón
Netflix
Vice
Written by Adam McKay
Annapurna Pictures
Adapted Screenplay
Blackkklansman
Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, Based on the book by Ron Stallworth
Focus Features
Black Panther
Written by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Based on the book by Lee Israel
Fox Searchlight
If Beale Street Could Talk
Screenplay by Barry Jenkins, Based on the novel by James Baldwin
Annapurna Pictures
A Star Is Born
Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters, Based on the 1954 screenplay by Moss Hart and the 1976 screenplay by John Gregory Dunne & Joan Didion and Frank Pierson, Based on a story by William Wellman and Robert Carson
Warner Bros.
Documentary Screenplay
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Written by Ozzy Inguanzo & Dava Whisenant
Focus Features
Fahrenheit 11/9
Written by Michael Moore
Briarcliff Entertainment
Generation Wealth
Written by Lauren Greenfield; Amazon Studios
In Search of Greatness
Written by Gabe Polsky; Art of Sport
Drama Series
The Americans
Written by Peter Ackerman, Hilary Bettis, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Sarah Nolen, Stephen Schiff, Justin Weinberger, Joe Weisberg, Tracey Scott Wilson
FX Networks
Better Call Saul
Written by Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Gennifer Hutchison, Heather Marion, Bob Odenkirk, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock
AMC
The Crown
Written by Tom Edge, Amy Jenkins, Peter Morgan
Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale
Written by Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, John Herrera, Lynn Renee Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman
Hulu
Succession
Written by Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Anna Jordan, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Daniel Zelman
HBO
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Written by Ibra Ake, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Taofik Kolade, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms
FX Networks
Barry
Written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Liz Sarnoff, Ben Smith, Sarah Solemani
HBO
GLOW
Written by Liz Flahive, Tara Herrmann, Nick Jones, Jenji Kohan, Carly Mensch, Marquita Robinson, Kim Rosenstock, Sascha Rothchild, Rachel Shukert
Netflix
The Good Place
Written by Megan Amram, Christopher Encell, Kate Gersten, Cord Jefferson, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Kassia Miller, Dylan Morgan, Matt Murray, Rae Sanni, Daniel Schofield, Michael Schur, Josh Siegal, Jen Statsky, Tyler Staessle
NBC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Written by Kate Fodor, Noah Gardenswartz, Jen Kirkman, Sheila Lawrence, Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman Palladino
Prime Video
New Series
Barry
Written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Liz Sarnoff, Ben Smith, Sarah Solemani
HBO
The Haunting of Hill House
Written by Meredith Averill, Charise Castro Smith, Mike Flanagan, Jeff Howard, Rebecca Leigh Klingel, Scott Kosar, Liz Phang
Netflix
Homecoming
Written by Micah Bloomberg, Cami Delavigne, Eli Horowitz, Shannon Houston, Eric Simonson, David Wiener
Prime Video
Pose
Written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Todd Kubrak, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy, Our Lady J
FX Networks
Succession
Written by Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Anna Jordan, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Daniel Zelman
HBO
Longform - Original
Castle Rock
Writers: Marc Bernardin, Scott Brown, Lila Byock, Mark Lafferty, Sam Shaw, Dustin Thomason, Gina Welch, Vinnie Wilhelm
Hulu
My Dinner With Herve
Teleplay by Sacha Gervasi, Story by Sacha Gervasi & Sean Macaulay
HBO
Paterno
Written by Debora Cahn and John C. Richards
HBO
Longform - Adapted
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Writers: Maggie Cohn, Tom Rob Smith, Based on the book Vulgar Favors by Maureen Orth
FX Networks
The Looming Tower
Writers: Bash Doran, Dan Futterman, Alex Gibney, Shannon Houston, Adam Rapp, Ali Selim, Lawrence Wright, Based on the book The Looming Tower by Lawrence Wright
Hulu
Maniac
Writers: Nick Cuse, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Amelia Gray, Danielle Henderson, Mauricio Katz, Patrick Somerville, Caroline Williams, Based on the Norwegian television series Maniac by Espen PA Lervaag, Håakon Bast Mossige, Kjetil Indregard and Ole Marius Araldsen
Netflix
Sharp Objects
Writers: Ariella Blejer, Scott Brown, Vince Calandra, Gillian Flynn, Dawn Kamoche, Alex Metcalf, Marti Noxon, Based upon the book written by Gillian Flynn
HBO
Shortform New Media - Original
After Forever
Written by Michael Slade & Kevin Spirtas
Vimeo.com
Class of Lies
Written by Tessa Leigh Williams
Snapchat
Love Daily
Written by: Lauren Ciaravalli, Andrew Eisen, Aaron Eisenberg, Will Eisenberg, Alexis Jacknow, Nathaniel Katzman, Yulin Kuang, Nathan Larkin-Connolly, Alexis Roblan, Bennet D. Silverman, Ryan Wood
Go90.com
West 40s
Written by Mark Sam Rosenthal & Brian Sloan
West40s.com
Shortform New Media - Adapted
The Walking Dead: Red Machete
Written by Nick Bernardone
AMC.com
Animation
"Bart’s Not Dead" (The Simpsons) (WINNER)
Written by Stephanie Gillis
Fox
"Boywatch" (Bob’s Burgers)
Written by Rich Rinaldi
Fox
"Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now" (Bob’s Burgers)
Written by Lizzie Molyneux & Wendy Molyneux
Fox
"Krusty the Clown" (The Simpsons)
Written by Ryan Koh
Fox
"Mo Mommy Mo Problems" (Bob’s Burgers)
Written by Steven Davis
Fox
"Send in Stewie, Please" (Family Guy)
Written by Gary Janetti
Fox
Episodic Drama
"Paean to the People" (Homeland) (WINNER)
Written by Alex Gansa
Showtime
"Camelot" (Narcos: Mexico)
Written by Eric Newman & Clayton Trussell
Netflix
"The Car" (This Is Us)
Written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger
NBC
"Episode 407" (The Affair)
Teleplay by Lydia Diamond and Sarah Sutherland
Story by Jaquen Tee Castellanos and Sarah Sutherland
Showtime
"First Blood" (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Written by Eric Tuchman
Hulu
"The Precious Blood of Jesus" (Ozark)
Written by David Manson
Netflix
Episodic Comedy
"Chapter One: Make Your Mark" (Barry) (WINNER)
Written by Alec Berg & Bill Hader
HBO
"Another Place" (Forever)
Teleplay by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard
Story by Aniz Adam Ansari
Prime Video
"Halibut!" (Santa Clarita Diet)
Written by Victor Fresco
Netflix
"Kimmy and the Beest!" (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Written by Robert Carlock
Netflix
"Pilot" (The Kids Are Alright)
Written by Tim Doyle
ABC
"Who Knows Better Than I" (Orange Is the New Black)
Written by Jenji Kohan
Netflix
Comedy/Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Samantha Bee, Ashley Nicole Black, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn, Nicole Silverberg, Melinda Taub
TBS
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Writers: Tim Carvell, Raquel D’Apice, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Jeff Maurer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Brian Parise, Owen Parsons, Ben Silva, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss, Seena Vali, Juli Weiner
HBO
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Supervising Writers: Sal Gentile, Seth Reiss; Writers: Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Amber Ruffin, Mike Shoemaker
NBC Universal
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Head Writers: Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi; Writers: Emmy Blotnick, Michael Brumm, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Cullen Crawford, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Greg Iwinski, Barry Julien, Daniel Kibblesmith, Matt Lappin, Michael Pielocik, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux
CBS
Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Writers: Cindy Caponera, Paul Dinello, Jodi Lennon, Meredith Scardino, Amy Sedaris
truTV
I Love You, America
Head Writer: Dave Ferguson; Writers: Glenn Boozan, Leann Bowen, Raj Desai, Kyle Dunnigan, John Haskell, Tim Kalpakis, Opeyemi Olagbaju, Gavin Purcell, Diona Reasonover, Jocelyn Richard, Christopher J. Romano, Sarah Silverman, Beth Stelling, Dan Sterling, Nick Wiger
Hulu
Nathan for You
Writers: Leo Allen, Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Michael Koman, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola
Comedy Central
Portlandia
Writers: Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein, Jonathan Krisel, Karey Dornetto, Megan Neuringer, Phoebe Robinson, Graham Wagner
IFC
Saturday Night Live
Head Writers: Michael Che, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker; Supervising Writers: Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell; Writers: James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Megan Callahan, Steven Castillo, Andrew Dismukes, Anna Drezen, Claire Friedman, Alison Gates, Steve Higgins, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Nick Kocher, Michael Koman, Alan Linic, Eli Coyote Mandel, Erik Marino, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, Nimesh Patel, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Simon Rich, Gary Richardson, Marika Sawyer, Pete Schultz, Mitch Silpa, Will Stephen, Julio Torres, Bowen Yang
NBC Universal
Comedy/Variety Specials
2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish
Written by Will Ferrell, Jake Fogelnest, Andrew Steele
Prime Video
Drew Michael Stand-Up Special
Written by Drew Michael
HBO
The Fake News With Ted Nelms
Written by John Aboud, Andrew Blitz, Michael Colton, Ed Helms, Elliott Kalan, Joseph Randazzo, Sara Schaefer
Comedy Central
The Oscars 2018
Written by Dave Boone, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks; Special Material Written by Megan Amram, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Gonzalo Cordova, Adam Carolla, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Sal Iacono, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Bess Kalb, Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney, Danny Ricker, Joe Strazzullo
ABC
Quiz and Audience Participation
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (WINNER)
Head Writer: Stephen A. Melcher, Jr.; Writers: Kyle Beakley, Tom Cohen, Patricia A. Cotter, Ryan Hopak, Gary Lucy, James Rowley, Ann Slichter, Dylan Snowden
Disney/ABC Syndication
Hollywood Game Night
Head Writers: Ann Slichter, Grant Taylor; Writers: Michael Agbabian, Alexandra Kokesh, Dwight D. Smith
NBC
Jeopardy!
Written by Matthew Caruso, John Duarte, Harry Friedman, Mark Gaberman, Deborah Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Steve D. Tamerius, Billy Wisse
ABC
Paid Off With Michael Torpey
Head Writer: Ethan Berlin; Writers: John Chaneski, Rosemarie DiSalvo, Leigh Hampton, Katie Hartman, Amanda Melson, Larry Owens, Jennie Sutton, Michael Torpey, Jeremy Weiner
truTV
Daytime Drama
General Hospital (WINNER)
Head Writers: Shelly Altman, Christopher Van Etten; Writers: Barbara Bloom, Anna Theresa Cascio, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Daniel James O'Connor, Donny Sheldon, Scott Sickles
ABC
Days of Our Lives
Head Writer: Ron Carlivati; Writers: Sheri Anderson, Lorraine Broderick, David Cherrill, Joanna Cohen, Lisa Connor, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, Cydney Kelley, David Kreizman, David A. Levinson, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine Schock, Elizabeth Snyder, Tyler Topits
NBC
Children's Episodic and Specials
"Carnivorous Carnival: Part One" (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Teleplay by Joe Tracz
Netflix
"The Ersatz Elevator: Part One" (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Teleplay by Daniel Handler
Netflix
"For the Last Time" (Andi Mack)
Written by Jonathan S. Hurwitz
Disney Channel
"Picture Day" (Alexa & Katie)
Written by Ray Lancon
Netflix
"Warehouse Towel Fight" fka "Emil Strikes Back" (Prince of Peoria)
Written by Marty Donovan
Netflix
Documentary Script - Current Events
"Black Hole Apocalypse" (Nova)
Written by Rushmore DeNooyer
PBS
"Blackout in Puerto Rico" (Frontline)
Written by Rick Young
PBS
"The Gang Crackdown" (Frontline)
Written by Marcela Gaviria
PBS
"Trump's Takeover" (Frontline)
Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser
PBS
Documentary Script - Other Than Current Events
"Bitter Rivals: Iran and Saudi Arabia - Part 1" (Frontline)
Written by David Fanning & Linda Hirsch & Martin Smith
PBS
"The Circus, Part One" (American Experience)
Written by Sharon Grimberg
PBS
"The Eugenics Crusade" (American Experience)
Written by Michelle Ferrari
PBS
"Into the Amazon" (American Experience)
Written by John Maggio
PBS
News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report
"Catastrophe" (60 Minutes)
Written by Scott Pelley, Katie Kerbstat, Nicole Young
CBS News
"Las Vegas Massacre" (CBS Evening News With Anthony Mason)
Written by Jerry Cipriano and Joe Clines
CBS News
"The Spotted Pig" (60 Minutes)
Written by Anderson Cooper and Oriana Zill de Granados
CBS News
News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary
"100,000 Women" (60 Minutes)
Written by Scott Pelley and Oriana Zill de Granados
CBS News
"On Broadway: Rodgers and Hammerstein" (CBS Sunday Morning)
Written by Mo Rocca and Kay M. Lim
CBS News
"War Crime" (60 Minutes)
Written by Scott Pelley, Katie Kerbstat, Nicole Young
CBS News
"Wounds of War" (60 Minutes)
Written by Scott Pelley, Katie Kerbstat, Nicole Young
CBS News
Digital News
"D.C.'s Biggest Homeless Shelter Is About to Close. Will Amazon Take Its Place?"
Written by Emma Roller
Splinter
"How to Not Die in America"
Written by Molly Osberg
Splinter
"Inside the Culture of Sexism at Riot Games"
Written by Cecilia D'Anastasio
Kotaku.com
Radio/Audio Documentary
"2017 Year in Review"
Written by Gail Lee
CBS News Radio
"RFK: 50 Years After Shots Rang Out at the Ambassador Hotel"
Written by Andrew Evans
ABC News Radio
Radio/Audio News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report
"5pm CBS News Radio Glor Newscast"
Written by James Hutton
CBS News Radio
"ABC News 6p Hourly 9-27-2018"
Written by Stephanie Pawlowski
ABC News Radio
"Remembering The Good, The Bad and the Brilliant"
Written by Gail Lee
CBS News Radio
"World News This Week 9-21-2018"
Written by Joan B. Harris
ABC News Radio
Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary
"John McCain: A Life of Service"
Written by Gail Lee
CBS News Radio
"A Tribute to Le Grand Orange"
Written by Thomas A. Sabella
CBS Radio News
On-Air Promotion (Radio or Television)
"FBI 2018 Promo Reel"
Written by Ralph Buado
CBS
"Tribute to Star Trek for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys"
Written by Sean Brogan
CBS
"Westworld: Season 2 Promo (Super Bowl Spot)"
Written by Jonathan Nolan
HBO
Videogame Writing
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Associate Narrative Directors Matthew Zagurak, Joel Janisse, James Richard Mittag; Narrative Director Melissa MacCoubrey; Story by Jonathan Dumont, Melissa MacCoubrey, Hugo Giard; Scriptwriters Madeleine Hart, Betty Robertson, Jesse Scoble, Diana Sherman, Kelly Bender, Jojo Chia, Ian Fun, Zachary M. Parris, Ken Williamson, Daniel Bingham, Jordan Lemos, Simon Mackenzie, Katelyn MacMullin, Susan Patrick, Alissa Ralph, Stephen Rhodes; Team Lead Writer Sam Gill; AI Writers Jonathan Flieger, Kimberly Ann Sparks
Ubisoft Quebec
Batman: The Enemy Within
Episode 5-Same Stitch
Lead Writer James Windeler; Written by Meghan Thornton, Ross Beeley, Lauren Mee; Story by Meghan Thornton, Michael Kirkbride
Telltale Games
God of War
Written by Matt Sophos, Richard Zangrande Gaubert, Cory Barlog; Story and Narrative Design Lead Matt Sophos; Story and Narrative Design Richard Zangrande Gaubert; Narrative Design Orion Walker, Adam Dolin
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Story Lead Jon Paquette; Writers Benjamin Arfmann, Kelsey Beachum; Co-Written by Christos Gage; Additional Story Contributions by Dan Slott
Insomniac Games & Sony Interactive Entertainment
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Narrative Designers Alex Scokel, Eric Fenstermaker, Kate Dollarhyde, Megan Starks, Olivia Veras, Paul Kirsch; Additional Writing Tony Evans, John Schmautz, Casey Hollingshead, Nitai Poddar; Narrative Design Leads Carrie Patel, Josh Sawyer
Obsidian Entertainment