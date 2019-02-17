WGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The Writers Guild of America is handing out its awards on Sunday night.

The WGA East is holding its ceremony at the Edison Ballroom in New York, with Roy Wood Jr. serving as host, while the WGA West is having its own ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with Chelsea Peretti hosting.

Several special awards will be handed out at both ceremonies. In Los Angeles, Adam McKay will receive the Paul Selvin Award, French filmmaker Agnès Varda will receive the Jean Renoir Award for International Screenwriting Achievement, Jenji Kohan will receive the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement, and veteran comedy screenwriting partners Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel will receive the Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement.

In New York, Tom Fontana will be presented with the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement, Franklin Leonard will be honored with the Evelyn F. Burkey Award for "bringing honor and dignity to writers," and Randall Jansta will accept the Richard B. Jablow Award for devoted service to the guild.

