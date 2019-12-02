Annie Awards: 'Frozen 2,' 'Missing Link' Lead Year of Surprises and Snubs
In its first foray into the animated feature race, Netflix proves a force with 'Klaus' and 'I Lost My Body.'
The International Animated Film Society on Monday unveiled the nominations for its annual Annie Awards — with numerous features earning six or more nominations, along with some shocking omissions in some key feature categories, seeming to indicate that there’s no clear frontrunner.
Disney’s juggernaut Frozen 2 and Laika’s hybrid stop-motion/CG Yeti tale Missing Link tied for the most nominations in the feature categories, with eight apiece. Netflix’s Santa Claus origin story Klaus, a 2D movie from Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, followed close behind with seven nominations. And critical and box office hits Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and Dreamworks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World earned six apiece, as did I Lost My Body, the French indie acquired by Netflix after it became the first animated movie to win the Nespresso Grand Prize at Cannes.
The nominations for best animated feature went to Frozen 2, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Klaus, Missing Link and Toy Story 4. Aforementioned I Lost My Body was nominated for best independent animated feature, alongside four movies from indie distributor GKIDS: Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, Okko’s Inn, Promare and Weathering With You.
Then there were some surprising omissions in various individual categories; notably, Toy Story 4 and How to Train Your Dragon were both snubbed in the feature directing category. Those nominations went to Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck for Frozen 2, Jeremy Clapin for I Lost My Body, Sergio Pablos for Klaus, Chris Butler for Missing Link and writer-director Makoto Shinkai for Weathering With You. (Shinkai helmed 2016 anime hit Your Name, and his follow-up, Weathering With You, earned a total of four Annie noms, the most for a GKIDS title this year).
For best writing in a feature, ASIFA nominated Jennifer Lee for Frozen 2, How to Train Your Dragon writer-director Dean DeBlois and the writers of Toy Story 4, I Lost My Body and Weathering With You — while omitting Missing Link.
Frozen 2 was snubbed in the editing category, where the nominees are How to Train Your Dragon, Klaus, Missing Link, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Toy Story 4. And both Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4 were omitted from the production design category, where the nominees are How to Train Your Dragon, Klaus, Missing Link, Abominable and The Addams Family.
The strong showing by Netflix for Klaus and I Lost My Body is notable, as this is the first year that the streaming service is competing in the animated feature race.
A question on some people's minds going into this year’s Annie Awards race was how Disney’s photo-real CG retelling of The Lion King might factor in the nominations. While it wasn’t immediately known if Disney entered the movie, it didn’t earn a nomination in either the animation or live-action categories.
In all, the Annie Awards announced nominations in 32 categories spanning features, TV/short form media and VR. The winners will be revealed at the 47th Annie Awards, which will be held Jan. 25 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.
A full list of nominees follows.
-
Best FeatureFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation StudiosHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks AnimationKlaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia CineMissing Link, LAIKA, LLCToy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios
-
Best Indie FeatureBuñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation StudioI Lost My Body, Xilam for NetflixOkko's Inn, MadhousePromare, TRIGGER, XFLAGWeathering With You, Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
-
Best Special ProductionGuava Island, "Titles and Prologue," Six Point Harness / AmazonHow to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, DreamWorks AnimationInfinity Train, "The Perennial Child," Cartoon Network StudiosSpongeBob SquarePants, "SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout,” Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.Zog, Magic Light Pictures
-
Best Short SubjectAcid Rain, AnimoonDONT KNOW WHAT, Thomas RenoldnerJe sors acheter des cigarettes, Miyu ProductionsPurpleboy, Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances…asbl, Luna Blue FilmUncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days, Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs
-
Best VRBonfire, Baobab StudiosGLOOMY EYES, ATLAS VKaiju Confidential, ShadowMachine
-
Best CommercialDove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: “Social Media,” Cartoon Network / Dove / ChromosphereFortnite Season 7 Launch Spot, Epic Games / Screen Novelties / iam8bitThe Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster, Nexus Studios
-
Best TV/Media — PreschoolAsk the Storybots, Episode: "Why Do We Have To Recycle?," JibJab Bros. Studios for NetflixElena of Avalor, Episode: "Changing of the Guard," Disney Television AnimationLet's Go Luna!, Episode: "Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris," Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media GroupNorman Picklestripes, Episode: "Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door," FactoryXavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Episode: "I Am Amelia Earhart," Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
-
Best TV/Media — ChildrenDisney Mickey Mouse, Episode: "Carried Away," Disney TV Animation/Disney ChannelNiko and the Sword of Light, Episode: 206: "The Caterpillar Train," Titmouse, Amazon StudiosRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Episode: “Evil League of Mutants,” Nickelodeon Animation StudioTales of Arcadia: 3Below, Episode: "A Glorious End Part 1," DreamWorks AnimationThe Tom and Jerry Show, Episode: "Calamari Jerry," Warner Bros. Animation
-
Best TV/Media — General AudienceBig Mouth, Episode: "Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!," NetflixBoJack Horseman, Episode: "The Client," Tornante Productions, LLC for NetflixHarley Quinn, Episode: "So You Need a Crew," Warner Bros. AnimationTuca & Bertie, Episode: "The Jelly Lakes," Tornante Productions, LLC for NetflixUndone, Episode: 2. "The Hospital," Tornante Company and Amazon Studios
-
Best Student FilmCon Fuerza, Nichole TateGravedad, Anke KletschThe Fox & the Pigeon, Michelle ChuaUn diable dans la poche, Luce Grosjean
-
Best FX for TV/MediaHow to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, Episode: "How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming," DreamWorks AnimationVFX Supervisor: Manuel Reyes HalabyFX Artist: Cristiana CovoneFX Artist: Koya MasubuchiFX Artist: Jean Claude NouchyCompositing Lead: Dustin HenningLove, Death & Robots, Episode: "The Secret War," Blur for NetflixFX Artist: Viktor NémethFX Artist: Szabolcs IllésFX Artist: Ádám SiposFX Artist: Vladimir ZhovnaMy Moon, Episode: "My Moon," Eusong Lee, Co-produced with ChromosphereCompositing Director: Stéphane CoëdelAnimation Director, Compositor: Natan MouraStar Wars Galaxy of Adventures, Episode: Episode 115: "Stormtroopers vs. Rebels - Soldiers of the Galactic Empire," Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.FX Animator: Araiza Tokumasu NaokiTales of Arcadia: 3Below, Episode: "A Glorious End Part 1," DreamWorks AnimationVisual Effects Supervisor: Greg LevVisual Effects Supervisor: Igor LodeiroOverseas FX Supervisor: Chen LingCompositing Supervisor: Brandon Tyra
-
Best FX for FeatureAbominable, DreamWorks AnimationFX Supervisor: Amaury AubelFX Supervisor: James JacksonFX Lead: Domin LeeFX Supervisor: Michael LosureFX Lead: Alex TimchenkoFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation StudiosBenjamin Fiske: Benjamin FiskeAlex Moaveni: Alex MoaveniJesse Erickson: Jesse EricksonDimitre Berberov: Dimitre BerberovKee Nam Suong: Kee Nam SuongMissing Link, LAIKA, LLCCG Look Development Lead: Eric WachtmanLead CG Effects Artist: David HorsleySenior Technical Director: Peter StuartLead Technical Compositor: Timu KhodzhaevLead CG Lighter: Joe StrasserToy Story 4, Pixar Animation StudiosEffects Lead: Alexis AngelidisEffects Artist: Amit Ganapati BaadkarEffects Artist: Greg GladstoneEffects Artist: Kylie WijsmullerEffects Artist: Matthew Kiyoshi WongWeathering With You, GKIDSKey Animation: Hidetsugu ItoVFX Artist: Yuko NakajimaVFX Artist: Jumi LeeChief Photography: Ryosuke Tsuda
-
Best Character Animation — TV/MediaAsk the Storybots, Episode: "Where Do Planets Come From?," JibJab Bros. Studios for NetflixCharacter Animator: Chris O'Hara Character:Multiple CharactersDisney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, Episode: "Rapunzel and The Great Tree," Disney TV Animation/Disney ChannelCharacter Animator: Juliane MartinCharacter: variousHis Dark Materials, Episode: "8," BBC StudiosLead Animator: Aulo Licinio Character: IroekHow to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, Episode: "How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming," DreamWorks AnimationCharacter Animator: Andrew MuirCharacter: AllRobot Chicken, Episode: "Ginger Hill in: Bursting Pipes," Stoopid Buddy StoodiosCharacter Animator: Scott DaRos
Character: All Characters
-
Best Character Animation — Animated FeatureFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation StudiosAndrew Ford: Andrew Ford
Character: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, SvenHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks AnimationAnimation Supervisor: Dane StognerCharacter: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, DeathgrippersHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks AnimationAnimation Supervisor: Rani NaamaniCharacter: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby FuriesKlaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia CineAnimation Supervisor: Sergio MartinsCharacter: AlvaMissing LinkLAIKA, LLCAnimator: Rachelle Lambden
Character: Multiple
-
Best Character Animation — Live ActionAlita: Battle Angel, Weta DigitalAnimation Supervisor: Michael CozensAvengers: Endgame, Weta DigitalAnimation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo-KintomboGame of Thrones - Season 8 Episode 3 "The Long Night" - Dance of the Dragons, Image EngineAnimation Supervisor: Jason SnymanCharacter Rigger: Sheik GhafoorCreature FX Technical Director: Maia NeubigLookdev Artist: Michael SiegelTexture Lead: Cheri FojtikPokémon Detective Pikachu, FramestoreAnimation Supervisor: Dale NewtonRigging TD: Waiyin MendozaGroom Technical Director: Rochelle FlynnLookdev: Leila GaedCreature FX TD: Paul JonesSpider-Man: Far From Home, Steven ArgulaCharacter Animator: Joakim Riedinger
-
Best Character Animation — Video GameGears 5 - Cinematic Animation, The Coalition/ MicrosoftLead Animator: Brian Whitmire
Character: JD, Del, Marcus, Fahz, Reyna, KaitKingdom Hearts III, Square EnixCharacter Animator: Munenori ShinagawaCharacter: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, HeartlessCharacter Animator: Kayoko YajimaCharacter: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, HeartlessCharacter Animator: Koji Hamada
Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, HeartlessCharacter Animator: Koji Inoue
Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, HeartlessSinclair Snake: Museum Mischief, Chromosphere / WithinCharacter Animator: Tommy RodricksCharacter: Sgt. Salamander, Sinclair SnakeCharacter Animator: Natan MouraCharacter: Sinclair SnakeCharacter Animator: Nelson BolesCharacter: VariousUnruly Heroes, Magic Design StudiosCharacter Animator: Sebastien ParodiCharacter: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPCLead Animator: Nicolas Leger
Character: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics
-
Best Character Design — TV/MediaCarmen Sandiego, Episode: "The Chasing Paper Caper," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for NetflixCharacter Designer: Keiko MurayamaCharacter: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase DevineauxDC Super Hero Girls, Episode: "#SweetJustice Pt. 1-4," Warner Bros. AnimationExecutive Producer: Lauren Faust
Character: N/AT.O.T.S., Episode: 101AB: "You've Gotta Be Kitten Me"/"Whale, Hello There!," Titmouse / Disney JuniorLead Character Designer: John JagusakCharacter: tbdThe Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Episode: "Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five," DreamWorks AnimationArt Director: Chris Mitchell
Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director PeachfuzzVictor and Valentino, Episode: "Know It All," Cartoon Network StudiosCharacter Designer: Fabien MenseCharacter: Big Camazotz Bat, Baby, Camazotz Bat, Regular Camazotz Bat, Don Jalapeno, Victor, Bat Swarms, Coex Heiroglyphs
-
Best Character Design — FeatureAbominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl StudioCharacter Designer: Nico Marlet
Character: AllFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Character Designer: Bill SchwabCharacter: Earth Giants, Mattias, King Runeard, Young Agnarr, Young Iduna, Gale, Ryder, Honeymaren, SoldierKlaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia CineCharacter Designer: Torsten SchrankCharacter: All CharactersSpies in Disguise, Blue Sky StudiosCharacter Designer: José Manuel Fernández OliCharacter: Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance PigeonThe Addams Family, MGM and BRON CreativeCharacter Designer: Craig KellmanCharacter: Multiple characters
-
Best Direction — TV/MediaAsk the Storybots, Episode: "How Do You Make Music?," JibJab Bros. Studios for NetflixDirector: Jeff GillDC Super Hero GirlsEpisode: #DCSuperHeroBoysWarner Bros. AnimationDirector: Natalie WetzigDisney Mickey MouseEpisode: For Whom the Booth TollsDisney TV Animation/Disney ChannelDirector: Alonso Ramirez RamosRilakkuma & Kaoru, Episode: "Snowman," Dwarf for NetflixDirector: Masahito KobayashiUltraman, Episode: "Episode 1," Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for NetflixCo-Director: Kenji KamiyamaCo-Director: Shinji Aramaki
-
Best Direction — FeatureFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation StudiosDirector: Jennifer LeeDirector: Chris BuckI Lost My Body, Xilam for NetflixDirector: Jérémy ClapinKlaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia CineDirector: Sergio PablosMissing Link, LAIKA, LLCDirector: Chris ButlerWeathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave FilmsDirector: Makoto Shinkai
-
Best Music — TV/MediaCarmen Sandiego, Episode: "The Chasing Paper Caper," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for NetflixComposer/Lyricist: Jared Lee GosselinComposer: Steve D'AngeloComposer: Lorenzo CastelliLove, Death & Robots, Episode: "Sonnie's Edge"Blur for NetflixComposer/Lyricist: Rob CairnsSeis Manos, Episode: "The Empty Place," VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation StudiosComposer: Carl ThielShe-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Episode: "Beast Island," DreamWorks AnimationComposer: Sunna WehrmeijerThe Tom and Jerry Show, Episode: "Eagle Eye Jerry," Warner Bros. AnimationComposer: Vivek Maddala
-
Best Music — FeatureAway, Dream Well StudiosComposer: Gints ZilbalodisFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation StudiosComposer: Christophe BeckComposer: Frode FjellheimComposer/Lyricist: Kristen Anderson-LopezComposer/Lyricist: Robert LopezI Lost My Body, Xilam for NetflixComposer: Dan LevySpies in Disguise, Blue Sky StudiosComposer/Lyricist: Mark RonsonComposer: Theodore ShapiroToy Story 4Composer: Randy Newman
-
Best Production Design — TV/MediaCarmen Sandiego, Episode: "Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHXMedia for NetflixProduction Design: Eastwood WongProduction Design: Sylvia LiuProduction Design: Elaine LeeProduction Design: Linda FongProduction Design: Emily PaikDisney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, Episode: "Rapunzel and The Great Tree," Disney TV Animation/Disney ChannelProduction Design: Alan BodnerProduction Design: Brian WoodsProduction Design: Steven NicodemusProduction Design: Laura PriceProduction Design: Leonard RobledoLove, Death & Robots, Episode: "The Witness," Blur for NetflixProduction Design: Alberto MielgoMao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart, Episode: Episode 106 “Ultraclops,” Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.Production Design: Khang LeProduction Design: Chris FisherProduction Design: Gael BertrandProduction Design: Deodato PangandoyonProduction Design: Howard ChenThe Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Episode: "The Legend of the Power Gems: Chapter One," DreamWorks AnimationProduction Design: Chris MitchellProduction Design: Chris TurnhamProduction Design: Tor AunetProduction Design: DanBob ThompsonProduction Design: Aaron Spurgeon
-
Best Production Design — FeatureAbominable, DreamWorks AnimationProduction Design: Max BoasProduction Design: Paul DuncanProduction Design: Christopher BrockProduction Design: Cecline Da Hyeu KimProduction Design: Jane LiHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks AnimationProduction Design: Pierre-Olivier VincentProduction Design: Kirsten KawamuraProduction Design: Woonyoung JungProduction Design: Iuri LioiKlaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia CineProduction Design: Szymon BiernakiProduction Design: Marcin JakubowskiMissing Link, LAIKA, LLCProduction Design: Nelson LowryProduction Design: Santiago MontielProduction Design: Trevor DalmerThe Addams Family, MGM and Bron CreativeProduction Design: Patricia AtchisonProduction Design: Maisha MooreProduction Design: Chris SouzaProduction Design: Jack Yu
-
Best Storyboarding — TV/MediaCarmen Sandiego, Episode: "Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for NetflixStoryboard Artist: Kenny ParkCarole & Tuesday, Episode: "True Colors," Bones for NetflixStoryboard Artist: Shinichiro WatanabeLove, Death & Robots, Episode: "Sucker of Souls," Blur for NetflixStoryboard Artist: Owen SullivanSnoopy in Space, Episode: "Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking," Apple
Storyboard Artist: Riccardo DuranteZog, Episode: N/A, Magic Light PicturesStoryboard Artist: Max Lang
-
Best Storyboarding — FeatureI Lost My Body, Xilam for NetflixStoryboard Artist: Julien BisaroI Lost My Body, Xilam for NetflixStoryboard Artist: Jérémy ClapinKlaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia CineStoryboard Artist: Sergio PablosMissing Link, LAIKA, LLCStoryboard Artist: Julián NariñoMissing Link, LAIKA, LLCStoryboard Artist: Oliver Thomas
-
Best Voice Acting — TV/MediaBig City Greens, Episode: "Green Christmas," Disney TV Animation/Disney ChannelVoice Talent: Marieve HeringtonCharacter: TillyBob's Burgers, Episode: "Roamin' Bob-iday," 20th Century Fox / Bento Box EntertainmentCast: H. Jon Benjamin Character: BobSteven Universe, Episode: "Steven Universe: The Movie," Cartoon Network StudiosSarah Stiles: Sarah Stiles Character: SpinelTigtone, Episode: Episode 108 "Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead," Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams StreetVoice Actor: Debi DerryberryCharacter: HelpyTuca & Bertie, Episode: "The Jelly Lakes," Tornante Productions, LLC for NetflixVoice Actress: Ali WongCharacter: Bertie
-
Best Voice Acting — FeatureAbominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl StudioCast: Tenzing Norgay TrainorCharacter: JinFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation StudiosJosh Gad: Josh GadCharacter: OlafInvader Zim: Enter the Florpus, CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for NetflixPerformer: Richard HorvitzCharacter: Invader ZimThe Secret Life of Pets 2, IlluminationCast: Jenny SlateCharacter: GidgetToy Story 4, Pixar Animation StudiosCast: Tony HaleCharacter: Forky
-
Best Writing — TV/MediaApple & Onion, Episode: "Apple's Short," Cartoon Network StudiosWriter: George GendiWriter: Michael GendiWriter: Deepak SethiWriter: Eric AcostaWriter: Sean SzelesBoJack Horseman, Episode: "Feel-Good Story," Tornante Productions, LLC for NetflixWriter: Alison TafelPinky Malinky, Episode: "Secret," Nickelodeon Animation Studios for NetflixWriter: Sheela ShrinivasWriter: Aminder DhaliwalWriter: Rikke AsbjoernTuca & Bertie, Episode: "The Jelly Lakes," Tornante Productions, LLC for NetflixWriter: Shauna McGarryXavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Episode: "I Am Helen Keller," Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media GroupWriter: Meghan Read
-
Best Writing — FeatureFrozen 2, Walt Disney Animation StudiosWriter: Jennifer LeeHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks AnimationWriter: Dean DeBloisI Lost My Body, Xilam for NetflixWriter: Jérémy ClapinWriter: Guillaume LaurantToy Story 4, Pixar Animation StudiosWriter: Andrew StantonWriter: Stephany FolsomWeathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave FilmsStory By: Makoto ShinkaiWriter: Makoto Shinkai
-
Best Editorial — TV/MediaBig Hero 6: The Series, Episode: "Prey Date," Disney TV Animation/Disney ChannelNominee: Dao LeNominee: Joe MolinariNominee: Charles T. JonesNominee: David VasquezDC Super Hero Girls, Episode: "#AdventuresInBunnysitting," Warner Bros. AnimationNominee: Torien BlackwolfDisney Mickey Mouse, Episode: "Carried Away," Disney TV Animation/Disney ChannelNominee: Tony MolinaGreen Eggs and Ham, Episode: "Mouse," Warner Bros. Animation for NetflixNominee: Margaret HouLove, Death & Robots, Episode: "Alternate Histories," Blur for NetflixNominee: Bo JuhlNominee: Stacy AucklandNominee: Valerian Zamel
-
Best Editorial — FeatureHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks AnimationNominee: John K. CarrNominee: Mark HesterNominee: Mary BleeKlaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia CineNominee: Pablo García RevertMissing Link, LAIKA, LLCNominee: Stephen PerkinsThe Secret Life of Pets 2, IlluminationNominee: Tiffany HillkurtzToy Story 4, Pixar Animation StudiosNominee: Axel GeddesNominee: Torbin Xan BullockNominee: Greg Snyder